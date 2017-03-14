White House Official: We Bought Romney’s Credibility with Frog Legs
In the middle of a long profile of the snake Kellyanne Conway is this fun little tidbit, in which a Mystery Official from the White House mocks Mitt Romney:
During the transition, Conway began publicly criticizing, on Twitter and on television, Trump’s consideration of Mitt Romney for secretary of state. Romney and Trump were in the midst of a high-profile courtship, and Romney was reportedly a leading contender for the job, when Conway tweeted that she was receiving a “deluge” of feedback from Trump fans who would feel “betrayed” by Romney’s selection.
. . . .
Romney dined with Trump in New York and gave a public statement that seemed to retract his previous concerns and expressed confidence in the president-elect. Nonetheless, he was passed over. Trump chose Rex Tillerson, the ExxonMobil CEO, for the post instead.
“Judas Iscariot got 30 pieces of silver; Mitt Romney got a dish of frog legs at Jean-Georges. And even at that, it was the appetizer portion,” a high-ranking White House official told me. “We’ve sort of taken out his larynx—how can he criticize [Trump] now?”
The episode was, Conway said, an example of her method: operating “dimensionally,” not “linearly,” to get results. She pointed to a dinner where Trump told a group of diplomats that Tillerson was “a man that I wanted right from the beginning.” In the end, Conway hadn’t just gotten her way. She had made the president think it was his idea all along.
Yeah, this is the group you want to deal with. Sooner or later, this administration will lift its leg and pee on you. It’s all about showing your dominance, you see.
After Barack Obama and his crowd, there was a yearning to get some adults in the White House, finally. Instead, we got this.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]