Rachel Maddow Releases “Client Copy” of Trump’s Taxes
In other words, Donald Trump leaked this.
[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]
In other words, Donald Trump leaked this.

So says me.Patterico (115b1f) — 3/14/2017 @ 7:25 pm
According to MRC:Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 3/14/2017 @ 7:29 pm
What was it Dana warned about earlier this week? Something about the media being ignored for crying wolf one too many times?Sean (41ed1e) — 3/14/2017 @ 7:36 pm
Madcow should go to work for CNN.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/14/2017 @ 7:44 pm
She is their highest rated show, yikes.narciso (d1f714) — 3/14/2017 @ 7:47 pm
So Madcow’s post-election fears were realized… she was sent to a camp… for clowns! Hahahahahaha… HA!!!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/14/2017 @ 7:54 pm
It is impossible to argue with biased people, such as most Republicans and Democrats.Daniel (a1e7ab) — 3/14/2017 @ 8:03 pm
The replies are rarely substantive when something disagrees with their bias, so
they resort to ad hominem instead.
Which begs the question: Is it real?nk (dbc370) — 3/14/2017 @ 8:08 pm
@1. In other words, Donald Trump leaked this.
Yep.
Shiny object. No more wiretap, healthcare and Russia chatter topping the cycle –let’s talk about “me.” 2005; fairly benign and a good year for him, too. But credit Maddow w/simply publicizing it– it was ‘mailed’ to David Johnson who of course is the perfect foil for Trump to use to publicize Trump.
Hell, the WH ‘push back’ statement, referencing television ratings no less, is dripping Trump and clearly ready a tad too fast– so much so the ink hasn’t dried.
______
@9. Yep. WH ‘indignantly’ confirmed. Pitch to focus back on Trump no wiretapping or healthcare.DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/14/2017 @ 8:25 pm
Is Rachel Maddow an Olympic-class dope or does she just play one on TV?Kevin Stafford (df475d) — 3/14/2017 @ 8:30 pm
It would be one thing if Maddow had from the very start announced that she had his tax returns from eleven years ago, but it seems like the way she teased this on social media was a deliberate ploy to lead us to believe that it was a much more recent return. It’s hard not to conclude that Maddow and MSNBC purposely misled us in order to gin up ratings, and it looks like even much of the left finds this whole thing to be pretty obnoxious, as Rev. Hoagie pointed out in quoting the MRC.JVW (5de783) — 3/14/2017 @ 8:31 pm
This just highlights Trump’s real problem with his tax returns: what is he hiding? So if this is a shiny object, it’s a dumb move since he shouldn’t be bringing attention to something that he’s trying to hide.Tillman (a95660) — 3/14/2017 @ 8:37 pm
I remember 8 years ago people were asking the same thing about Obama’s birth certificate. The answer, as it turned out, was “nothing”. I get the feeling Trump will let the Democrats look like idiots as often as he can.Chuck Bartowski (211c17) — 3/14/2017 @ 8:46 pm
Chuck, Trump makes himself look like an idiot almost daily.Tillman (a95660) — 3/14/2017 @ 8:48 pm
Sadly its as obvious predetermined S homeland has become: dar adal can be scheming and javadi be pursuing a bomb, but where’s the fun in that.narciso (8d0597) — 3/14/2017 @ 8:52 pm
All our intelligence could probably inn the hands of Iran and or al queda ‘dont worry be happy, think of russianarciso (8d0597) — 3/14/2017 @ 8:54 pm
What is he hiding? Ask “What is he being audited on?” Phony deductions that reduced his income to below the level needed to qualify for a homeowners exemption? Check kiting through his 500 or more corporations? Money laundering through Deutsche Bank?nk (dbc370) — 3/14/2017 @ 8:59 pm
I’ll take “The Russian Mafia” for 500, Alex.Dave (711345) — 3/14/2017 @ 9:03 pm
But don’t think of what Obama has a ctuallt empowering russia.narciso (8d0597) — 3/14/2017 @ 9:05 pm
I think it’s much simpler and more base than any of those things, nk.I think maybe he’s hiding the fact that he is not as wealthy as he has led us to believe, and that he is not a charitable person. Both would fit his personality and temperament.Dana (023079) — 3/14/2017 @ 9:44 pm
An individual’s tax return is between said person and the IRS. If any tax laws were broken, the individual is subject to prosecution. That goes for everybody, politicians included. Otherwise, let it go. Is that so difficult for people to understand.
Apparently, it is.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/14/2017 @ 9:50 pm
I don’t agree, Haiku.
This sort of obsessive fixation takes on a self-destructive life of its own – as we have now seen over and over and over again with Trump’s critics (I don’t think that’s enough overs, but you get the idea). It is a remarkable circus of self-destruction – let ’em at it.
I mean this in all seriousness. There is a younger generation who benefits from witnessing all of this foolishness and will learn from it.ThOR (c9324e) — 3/14/2017 @ 10:41 pm