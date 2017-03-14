“Client Copy”: Did Donald Trump Leak That Tax Return To Maddow?
Here’s a screenshot of the Trump tax form that Rachel Maddow showed on her Big Scoop show tonight:
Trump's 2005 tax return, from @maddow, via @DavidCayJ —> pic.twitter.com/shWxzSZStc
— Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) March 15, 2017
Wait. Look at that closer. What does it say on the second page there?
“Client copy”?
Yes. Client copy.
So. Either Donald Trump leaked this himself, or someone with a “client copy” did. Given that there appears to be nothing embarrassing about the return whatsoever, and the world is laughing at Maddow, my money’s on Trump being the leaker. It’s probably the most favorable return for his narrative in existence. So: he leaks it, hoping this will end the controversy for good — and change the subject from all this CBO/TrumpCare talk.
By the way, people seem to say Maddow was tricked somehow, but I am reliably informed that she said, several times, that Trump might have leaked this himself. (I wasn’t watching. My time is more valuable than that, thank you. I was making coconut curry shrimp instead. Yum!)
I like Norm MacDonald’s take (he is on fire tonight, you know):
As far as this Rachel Maddow "scoop" goes, it seems like President Trump may have been the "source" and played on Maddow's greed.
— Norm Macdonald (@normmacdonald) March 15, 2017
Seems about right.
Yep.
‘Client Copy’… hilarious.
But then, Maddow hasn’t been this excited since that sale on batteries at CVS.DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/14/2017 @ 8:39 pm
@1- postscript– watched her show– yes, in chatter w/Johnson ‘leaking it himself’ was an option discussed but really, just reading it with ‘client copy’ stamped on it rather than waving it around with orgasmic glee would have been wiser. And as you note, it is benign, favorable and adjusts the news cycle accordingly.DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/14/2017 @ 8:44 pm
How to Screw the Resistance by Rachel Maddow with a forward by Marshal Philippe Pétain.JVW (5de783) — 3/14/2017 @ 8:44 pm
Really have to admire all the self-righteous tut-tutting about “violating the law” if they leaked it themselves…
Trump and his sycophants are incapable of shame.Dave (711345) — 3/14/2017 @ 8:47 pm
Really have to admire all the self-righteous tut-tutting about “violating the law” if they leaked it themselves…
Nah, you’re here to act like a tool.JVW (5de783) — 3/14/2017 @ 8:52 pm
It’s always fun when Maddow’s smugness comes back to bite her, even if the byproduct is making Ol’ Whazziz Name look good.JVW (5de783) — 3/14/2017 @ 8:53 pm
Oh really?
So, if you leak your own tax return to media, which is the premise of this thread by our host (is he also a tool?), it is perfectly above-board to turn around and accuse the media of violating the law by making it public?Dave (711345) — 3/14/2017 @ 8:55 pm
“I wasn’t watching. My time is more valuable than that, thank you.”
Roy Firestone school of blogging.Harkin (09a7e6) — 3/14/2017 @ 8:58 pm
@7– Yeah. it’s a very Nixonian. Or maybe a John Miller move… or was that John Barron…DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/14/2017 @ 8:59 pm
It’s bupkis, just like the Russian revelations, but it amuses some apparently.narciso (8d0597) — 3/14/2017 @ 9:00 pm
CNN takes Maddow to task for overhyping this, but there is also this:
http://money.cnn.com/2017/03/14/media/rachel-maddow-donald-trump-2005-taxes/index.html
Caught in lie number 578? Or, lost count.Tillman (a95660) — 3/14/2017 @ 9:01 pm
Planting fake stories, whether dezinformatsiya or komprodat, was developed into an art by the KGB. And they apparently trained him well, too.nk (dbc370) — 3/14/2017 @ 9:04 pm
Yeah forget about the Brown acid in the manic and CNN green rooms.narciso (8d0597) — 3/14/2017 @ 9:07 pm
@10. Well, bupkis and fresh batteries makes a Maddow shudder w/delight. Her show tonight is almost too funny to watch. Next broadcast she’ll reveal where Nosmo King got his stage name.DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/14/2017 @ 9:07 pm
There must be a better description of Norm MacDonald incessantly arguing with idiots than being “on fire”.Harkin (09a7e6) — 3/14/2017 @ 9:08 pm
TMI man of mystery, it is a ritual crack up whereas cnn is earnestly dull.narciso (8d0597) — 3/14/2017 @ 9:10 pm
Norm really doesn’t give a hoot sort of craig ferguson, but they give camelberts runny routine time to stink.narciso (8d0597) — 3/14/2017 @ 9:12 pm
Because it’s a dialogue of the mad, example let me get this straight if you stop forcing people to buy a,product they can’t already afford to use, the system will collapse, Shirley they can’t be seriousnarciso (8d0597) — 3/14/2017 @ 9:18 pm
Are there problems with this plan, probably it’s a crapshoot.narciso (8d0597) — 3/14/2017 @ 9:19 pm
Trump may have tried the “shiny object” trick one time too many. The Democrats (other than Rachel Maddow) seem to have actually figured it out this time:
Democrats urge one another not to get distracted by Trump’s taxesDave (711345) — 3/14/2017 @ 9:20 pm
I mean the fbi was going a goth band as a terror threat until someone pointed the improbability of the whole thing.
In theory i’m not opposed to the fbi itilizing the internet of things, in practice they should be handed anything more dangerous than a spork.narciso (8d0597) — 3/14/2017 @ 9:26 pm
I’m exaggerating a bit, but not by muchmnarciso (8d0597) — 3/14/2017 @ 9:30 pm
And Trump chum Hannity does a hit piece on ‘NBC jihad’ tonight.
Coincidence…. of course.DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/14/2017 @ 9:36 pm
Apparently no one told puffington they are still looking for the pony.narciso (8d0597) — 3/14/2017 @ 9:43 pm
Joe average is totally impressed that the Trumpmeister paid 40 fucking million in taxes.
MadCow got rolled. Cloth eared bint.Fred Z (05d938) — 3/14/2017 @ 9:55 pm
If SNL fails to parody this dumpster fire of journalistic incompetence, they’ll have lost the one microgram of credibility they had left.
Which actor would be the best fit?Harkin (09a7e6) — 3/14/2017 @ 9:56 pm
“DISPATCHES FROM AL CAPONE’S VAULT: All of Twitter breathes deeply into paper bag, searches for angle on Rachel Maddow’s tax return tweet.
Also at MSNBC tonight, in mammoth case of projection, lack of self-awareness, or a yuuge quantity of chutzpah — Brian Williams Chastises White House for Creating ‘Alternative Universe.’
UPDATE: Not surprisingly, Drudge is having fun tonight.”
https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/259805/Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/14/2017 @ 9:57 pm
Now let’s talk about some of tillerson choice staff picks nourazeh, ratney and limpert, ay yay yay.narciso (8d0597) — 3/14/2017 @ 10:04 pm