Corey Lewandowski’s New Trump-Tweet Protection Racket
Dat’s a nice business what ya got there, pal. Be a shame if someone wuz ta . . . tweet about it:
Attention: corporate America.
For a fee, Corey Lewandowski, President Trump’s pugilistic former campaign manager, and Barry Bennett, a former Trump senior adviser, will protect you from “tweet risk” — what happens to the stock price and reputation of your company when the president tells his 26 million Twitter followers that you’re killing factory jobs or refusing to sell Ivanka Trump handbags.
“If he’s gonna come after you, there’s nothing we can do to stop it,” Mr. Bennett said of Avenue Strategies, the firm he and Mr. Lewandowski opened in offices overlooking Mr. Trump’s White House bedroom window. “But if you want to figure out how to win in this environment, we can help you.
“We’re your sherpa through turbulent times.”
The solution, of course, is to throw a bone to Donald Trump:
So far, the administration “hasn’t done much beyond “a few executive orders,” Mr. Bennett says. So he and Mr. Lewandowski are pressing American companies to “call Jared Kushner and tell him you’re gonna build a new factory,” or invite Mr. Trump to “fly somewhere, cut a ribbon, and high-five 200 employees.”
It’s even OK if he lies about what he made your business do for America — as long as you keep your damned mouth shut about it:
Mr. Bennett says the two men advised Lockheed Martin, not a current client, on how to recover from a “horrible” meeting with Mr. Trump after he tweeted, “Based on the tremendous cost and cost overruns of the Lockheed Martin F-35, I have asked Boeing to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet!” Mr. Bennett said Marillyn Hewson, Lockheed’s chief executive, led a “boring” presentation about stuff like “procurement reform,” for a president who asked why the United States can’t lease fighter planes. Mr. Trump wanted a win, and the advisers told Lockheed how to give him one.
Two weeks later, Mr. Trump was on TV saying, “I was able to get $600 million approximately off those planes.” In fact, the savings were years in the making and had nothing to do with Mr. Trump, but Lockheed didn’t point that out.
Mr. Trump has taken credit for jobs announcements by ExxonMobil, Ford, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, Walmart, Sprint, Intel, SoftBank and Alibaba. All of these were in the works before Mr. Trump won the presidency, and many may never come to pass. Yet the companies involved play along, rather than risk his wrath.
This is all about as subtle as the Vercotti brothers in this Monty Python clip:
You’ve got a nice Army base here, Colonel. We wouldn’t want anything to happen to it. . . Things break, don’t they?
Presidential pressure on private companies is nothing new; Herbert Hoover famously jawboned businessmen to keep wages up at the beginning of the Depression — a destructive policy continued by FDR that helped fuel skyrocketing unemployment. Nor is there anything new about a business quietly acquiescing to a president’s propaganda campaign. Under FDR, businesses “voluntarily” put signs in their windows with a picture of a blue eagle, to show that the businesses supported FDR’s National Recovery Administration (NRA) and the ruinous regulations that came with it. Like Trump’s “populism,” FDR’s grandstanding was popular while economically disastrous, and business owners knew it. But while a business owner might despise NRA regulations, he would still put the blue eagle in his window — so the public could see he was on board with the President’s Depression-lengthening program.
No, this sort of thuggery is nothing new. The swamp has been around forever. If you think it’s going away now, you’ve been conned.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
Am I to assume we now believe the New York Times?Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 3/13/2017 @ 10:08 am
Well, even la Dame Gris is a bit skeptical of this, I think. If you notice, they put this out as an opinion piece.
At most, I think this says more about Trump hangers-on than Trump: people looking to cash in on the aura of the Great Man. As opposed to the Great Man trying to cash in for himself.kishnevi (2f2588) — 3/13/2017 @ 10:29 am
These are f*cking quotes, Hoagie. What’s the basis for your skepticism, exactly?Leviticus (505400) — 3/13/2017 @ 10:31 am
Influence peddling by political hangers-on! I am shocked! Shocked!nk (dbc370) — 3/13/2017 @ 10:35 am
I think this is hangers on, who are maybe barely hanging on.Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 3/13/2017 @ 10:41 am
So I thought they were modeling Trump on Theodore Roosevelt, but you are saying we might have gotten the Tammany Hall one.
Well cripes. Maybe a World War will help us out of it.Rae Sremmurd (2fd998) — 3/13/2017 @ 10:59 am
The Great Republic- America; Killed by TwitterRae Sremmurd (2fd998) — 3/13/2017 @ 11:01 am
No Trump is not Theodore Roosevelt.
He’s Andrew Jackson or King Artaxerxes I. (although neither is a very good comparison)Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 3/13/2017 @ 11:06 am
Eh, I think we have a unique individual and The Republic is in for a bumpy ride.
(Picture Bette Davis on a staircase, saying this–or not.)Rae Sremmurd (2fd998) — 3/13/2017 @ 11:08 am
I would trust barry Bennett’s advise:
http://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/politics/2015/11/06/carsons-westmoreland-story-match-records/75328960
Remember buzzfeed committed two random of acts of journalismnarciso (d1f714) — 3/13/2017 @ 11:15 am
People like this make me root for the piranha bros
http://heavy.com/news/2017/03/sean-spicer-apple-store-video-watch-you-tube-periscope-twitter-shree-confrontednarciso (d1f714) — 3/13/2017 @ 11:22 am
And don’t get me started on snoop dog, riffing on public enemy from nearly 30 years agonarciso (d1f714) — 3/13/2017 @ 11:26 am
Damn, beat me to it by 15 minutes, Nars. So did this happen before or after Preet got the boot?urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 3/13/2017 @ 11:38 am
Don’t know when the crazy woman haranged.narciso (d1f714) — 3/13/2017 @ 11:42 am
In other news of little import
https://pjmedia.com/michaelwalsh/2017/03/12/holland-the-canary-in-the-european-coal-mine/narciso (d1f714) — 3/13/2017 @ 11:48 am
“SOB STORY NYT HEADLINE TODAY: Preet Bharara Shunned Politics. His End Was Tinged by Them.
FLASHBACK FROM YESTERDAY: How (then-) U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara Stiffed Reason’s Free Speech.
“Shunned” is almost the same as “silenced,” right?”
https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/259645/Colonel Haiku (94464c) — 3/13/2017 @ 12:06 pm
Meet the new swamp.
Same as the old swamp.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/13/2017 @ 12:22 pm