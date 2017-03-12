McCain Calls on Trump to Put Up or Shut Up on Wiretapping
Sen. John McCain was on Jake Tapper’s show this morning calling on President Trump to put up or shut up regarding Trump’s claims last weekend about Obama wiretapping him:
Sen. John McCain said Sunday that President Donald Trump should either retract or substantiate his claim that President Barack Obama wire-tapped him in the final weeks of the presidential campaign and added he expects more to come on Russia’s meddling in the US election.
McCain said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he had “no reason to believe” Trump’s allegation, which the President has not supported with any evidence and which a White House official said was prompted by a Breitbart article.
“I have no reason to believe that the charge is true, but I also believe that the President of the United States could clear this up in a minute,” McCain told anchor Jake Tapper. “All he has to do is pick up the phone, call the director of the CIA, director of national intelligence and say, ‘OK, what happened?'”
I have said from the beginning that it was my view that Trump fired off a series of tweets with no special knowledge, based on a resurrection of months-old news stories that said, not that Trump or his aides or residence had been targeted by wiretaps, but that aides had been captured on wiretaps — most likely wiretaps targeting Russians. I have seen nothing to change that conclusion, and much since to bolster it. We don’t know what Obama did or didn’t do, but Trump had no secret knowledge. It was just Trump popping off the way he does.
Here’s the video of McCain.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
Media suck-up McCain makes one good point. As I heard him on TV this morning, he said Trump as head of the executive branch has the means to find out the answers to these questions. We don’t need a Congressional investigative. He can just ask the people running the DOJ and related departments to show him the orders for the wire taps and supporting declarations.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 3/12/2017 @ 1:52 pm
I agree, AZBob, just like when Obama “made his calls” and found “not even a smidgen” of corruption.
I should think it wise to allow for the partisan obfuscation that surely exist during each transition between parties.felipe (023cc9) — 3/12/2017 @ 2:16 pm
http://wjla.com/news/nation-world/the-fbi-investigated-a-trump-server-in-its-russia-probe-but-no-charges-are-expectednarciso (b80f14) — 3/12/2017 @ 2:36 pm
McCain may be right, and he may be wrong.
But he is an expert on “popping off” about whatever crosses his mind at any given moment if it gets him on camera.
So he and Trump have a lot in common in that regard.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 3/12/2017 @ 2:38 pm
Not so fast…
JOHN NOLTE: RussiaGate: Six Months. No Evidence — It’s Time for the Media to Put Up or Shut Up. “The media has not only found less than nothing, what has been found is a Team Trump behaving responsibly and appropriately in their dealings with Russian officials. Best of all, the only real scandal that appears to have been uncovered involves highly-inappropriate Obama Administration surveillance of a political rival, felonious leaks from an out-of-control intelligence community, and an extra-legal federal bureaucracy.”
https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/259566/Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/12/2017 @ 2:38 pm
“JAKE TAPPER AT SXSW: TRUMP REQUIRES MORE FACT CHECKING THAN OBAMA DID.
Translation into plain English: Now that there’s a Republican in the White House, we don’t have someone to act as a blocking back for, and invite kids on air to sing his praises and ask for socialized medicine.”
https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/259563/Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/12/2017 @ 2:42 pm
Was there fact checking of Obama?AZ Bob (f7a491) — 3/12/2017 @ 2:47 pm
Lots of assumptions by Nolte, and while the media needs to answer for their Russian hissy fit That doesn’t absolve Trump from providing evidence of his allegations.Sean (84dbdf) — 3/12/2017 @ 2:49 pm
I wonder if McCloud mouth passed the secret questions in a dossier type way to the slime trapper.mg (31009b) — 3/12/2017 @ 2:53 pm