BUH Bye, Preet Bharara
Preening Preet Bharara, who refused to submit his resignation despite being told to, has been fired — and properly so.
Preet Bharara, the Manhattan federal prosecutor who was asked by President Trump to remain in his post shortly after the election, was fired on Saturday after he refused an order to submit his resignation.
Mr. Bharara’s dismissal capped a brief but highly unusual showdown in which a political appointee installed by Mr. Trump’s predecessor, President Barack Obama, declined an order to submit a resignation.
He told the world what had happened on Twitter.
“I did not resign. Moments ago I was fired. Being the US Attorney in SDNY will forever be the greatest honor of my professional life,” Mr. Bharara wrote on his personal feed, which he set up in the past two weeks.
You don’t have a right to stay on under a new administration. Trump did right.
BUH bye.
It is amazing liberals are finding it in their single track hearts to lionize him now that he’s an enemy of Trump. Perhaps Trump doesn’t spend time denouncing Nazis lest liberals rush to their defense.John S. (0ff277) — 3/11/2017 @ 2:35 pm
Trump did right.
Trump did plumbing.
Sounds like a spanner.
Smells like borscht.
Looks like… strawberries.
“Since you’ve taken this course, the innocent will be punished with the guilty!… I kid you not!” – Captain queeg [Humphrey Bogart] ‘The Caine Mutiny’ 1954DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/11/2017 @ 2:41 pm
Apparently Bharara somehow thought Trump’s word was worth something.
Anyone gullible enough to believe Donald Trump is clearly unfit for office.Dave (711345) — 3/11/2017 @ 3:17 pm
The only precedent set was teh Preet wouldn’t skeedaddle…Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/11/2017 @ 3:21 pm
Dave teh Squid throwing ink on the Truth. How unusual.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/11/2017 @ 3:22 pm
After his horrible actions in subpeoning commenters for free speech, good riddance!Patrick Henry, the 2nd (2ab6f6) — 3/11/2017 @ 3:41 pm
Greetings:
So, Mr, Bharara decided to end “the greatest honor of my professional life” dishonorably ???11B40 (6abb5c) — 3/11/2017 @ 3:52 pm
I want him to go after DeBlasio and Weiner, but he’s only there at the blessing of the current administration.
I ex0ect he’ll get into lefty politics and run for office in NYC.NJRob (6a83df) — 3/11/2017 @ 3:53 pm
With all the sex offenders and criminals the left has to re-employ NYC mayor may become a 10 seat commission.Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 3/11/2017 @ 3:59 pm
Hope the door bruise his backside on the way out.mg (31009b) — 3/11/2017 @ 4:08 pm
don’t worry, dave, you’ve still got sonia sotomayor!Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 3/11/2017 @ 4:17 pm
Par for the course:
http:;/dailycaller.com/2012/08/07/report-cronyism-political-donations-likely-behind-obama-holder-failure-to-charge-any-bankers-after-2008-financial-meltdown/?print=1narciso (d1f714) — 3/11/2017 @ 4:19 pm
Trump to press on last night’s WH fence jumper: “He was a troubled person.”
And who would know better.DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/11/2017 @ 4:29 pm
“Will you look at the man? He’s a Freudian delight; he crawls with clues.” – Tom Keefer [Fred MacMurray] ‘The Caine Mutiny’ 1954
There’s an army of Sally Yateses out there. They have no honor. None of them.
I can see the logical transition from Preen to Sonia. Sure I can.ThOR (c9324e) — 3/11/2017 @ 4:41 pm
Nothing dishonorable about refusing to resign after being assured in a meeting with the president that you wouldn’t be asked to.
In fact, Trump told him to go in front of the cameras and tell them “I asked you to stay”.
Douchebag game-show host president has zero class. His word isn’t worth the drool it was uttered with.Dave (711345) — 3/11/2017 @ 4:43 pm
I’ll bet the guy is convinced the government is tapping his phone, too.Dave (711345) — 3/11/2017 @ 4:46 pm
#15 dave, we accept that you’re an expert in the subject of droolCruz Supporter (102c9a) — 3/11/2017 @ 4:50 pm
Preet got my attention when he went after Devyani Khobragade, the Deputy Consul General of India in New York. She’d hired a maid in India who came to New York and discovered that life was better in America. Preet used the maid’s $3.99/hour wage to demonstrate that Devyani had lied (yes lied!) on a visa application for the maid. Preet had Devyani stripped search (cavities and all,) and the maid disappeared into some sort of witness protection program. It turns out that dear Preet was of Indian origin and one must question whether he was more concerned about the maid’s wages than the opportunity to probe the orifices of the attractive, fecund, daughter of a prominent Indian official. Preet, of course, denies this (according to the ever reliable Wikipedia,) stating that it was the State Department that was concerned about the contents of Devyani’s orifaces.
Yes, America is the land of opportunity … if you are a Democrat. One wonders if Slick Willy was the investigating officer, or whether Preet decided to step down and do the dirty himself.BobStewartatHome (448c1e) — 3/11/2017 @ 4:54 pm
Heh! My scenario:nk (dbc370) — 3/11/2017 @ 4:58 pm
1. Bharara is investigating New York’s two top politicos, Cuomo and DiBlasio, for pay-to-play schemes, also known as bribery.
2. Which New York “businessman”, whose name starts with D-o-n-a-l-d T-r-u-m-p, has confessed to paying-to-play, also known as bribery?
3. Dana Boente called Bharara and felt him out to see whether, in his investigation of Cuomo and DiBlasio, he could possibly overlook any checks with the names “Trump” and “Kushner” on them.
4. Bharara did not give him a satisfactory answer.
5. Buh-bye, Preet Bharara.
Nk,
Zero chance.
Preet would go public in a New York minute. He loves the cameras.NJRob (6a83df) — 3/11/2017 @ 5:16 pm
On another circus under way
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-immigration-legal-idUSKBN16H2I0?utm_campaign=trueAnthem:+Trending+Content&utm_content=58c490af04d30115f7599d73&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitternarciso (d1f714) — 3/11/2017 @ 5:16 pm
Interesting nk. Bharara should write a book.mg (31009b) — 3/11/2017 @ 5:19 pm
I have the feeling that Bharara’s bad reputation stems mainly from the Silk Road case, wherein the weirdos at Reason suggested that the judge who sentenced the pusher should be put through a wood-chipper and found themselves the subject of a subpoena. At the time, I thought Bharara’s office did the right thing and I still do. They were in a damned if you do-damned if you don’t situation. On the one hand, they could not ignore threats against a federal judge and on the other they were bound to get grief from First Amendmentnk (dbc370) — 3/11/2017 @ 5:32 pm
absolutistssnowflakes. They chose to make enemies of dopers and loudmouths and stay on the good side of judges and other public officials. Ok by me.
Was Trump supplying the wood-chipper, nk?mg (31009b) — 3/11/2017 @ 5:42 pm
Greetings, Dave; ( @ 15 Dav — 3/11/2017 @ 4:43 pm )
There used to be a bit of folk wisdom in the bureaucracy (or bureaucracies in general) that went ” you don’t have nothin’ until you got it in writing and maybe not then.” The fact that he didn’t resigned when asked seems to me to be a sad bid for martyrhood.11B40 (6abb5c) — 3/11/2017 @ 5:50 pm
Trump-branded, only, mg. Actually made in China, and sold through Nordstrom’s.
And I don’t approve of fecund Hindu ladies importing foreign slave labor by lying on visa applications, either. Just a quirk of mine.nk (dbc370) — 3/11/2017 @ 5:51 pm
The funny thing is that they might have appointed him again had he gone quietly. Now they can’t.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/11/2017 @ 5:53 pm
lmao, nk. your good, lmao, all the time, lmao, you never quit with wit, lmao, lmao, lmaomg (31009b) — 3/11/2017 @ 5:56 pm
they were bound to get grief from First Amendment absolutists
For suggesting that something untoward happen to the judge? That isn’t a threat, it’s a prayer, like me hoping that Ginsberg finds herself unable to continue on the Court.
Damn right he should get grief. Also for lying to the court about the source of the Tor information, matter of fact.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/11/2017 @ 5:57 pm
Thanks, mg. My real gut feeling is that this is a tempest in teapot brewed by the NYT. This is their second story on this today.nk (dbc370) — 3/11/2017 @ 6:03 pm
Tor information?nk (dbc370) — 3/11/2017 @ 6:04 pm
As no. 12 suggests he didn’t really go after anything but approved targets.narciso (cb470d) — 3/11/2017 @ 6:20 pm
Nothing dishonorable about refusing to resign after being assured in a meeting with the president that you wouldn’t be asked to.
My understanding is that Schumer asked Trump to let him stay as he was allegedly going after NY crooks. Then Schumer spent the next two months doing everything he could to block Trump’s governing.
I’m sure Dave knows better, of course.Mike K (f469ea) — 3/11/2017 @ 6:33 pm
i think herman melville wrote a novel about an obsessive guy similar to daveCruz Supporter (102c9a) — 3/11/2017 @ 6:56 pm
Well, we certainly don’t want any US attorneys who go after crooks, if someone associated with them has displeased Donald Trump.
That would require putting the country’s interests above his own. Stop laughing.Dave (711345) — 3/11/2017 @ 7:04 pm
Remember, not only did Bhahara seek information on Reason’s commenters, it also ordered Reason not to tell anyone.
Glenn Reynolds rightly pointed out:
“But if it won’t support a prosecution, why gather this information? Bharara’s office isn’t talking, but I suspect that the purpose of this exercise is to chill speech: To send a signal that whether or not the First Amendment protects your right to talk smack about a federal judge, you’d be wise not to do so if you don’t want to attract the attention of the feds, who might choose to share your information with employers or the news media. Consider it a sort of prosecutorial brush-back pitch, if you like.”
https://www.google.com/amp/amp.usatoday.com/story/29070279/Harkin (eb0b95) — 3/11/2017 @ 7:17 pm
Sounds like chisholm in Wisconsin maestri in new orleans, earl in Austin, the prosecutor in Dallas.narciso (d1f714) — 3/11/2017 @ 7:27 pm
Overkill on prosecuting Dinesh D’Souza, having two cases overturned, and being sued for misconduct might be good reasons to get rid of him. Why didn’t he prosecute any of the people actually responsible for the crash 2008? I’m not just talking about Wall Street here, but Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac too. He’s a political hack. That’s why.
How about the number of people who lost their businesses and livelihood and yet we’re not prosecuted? It seems to me that he didn’t care who got hurt, whether they were guilty or not. That’s just my opinion.Tanny O'Haley (c15b64) — 3/11/2017 @ 7:43 pm
http://fortune.com/david-ganek-preet-bharara-insider-trading/Tanny O'Haley (c15b64) — 3/11/2017 @ 7:43 pm
Because its like ‘the departed’ there are people you can hit and those you cantnarciso (d1f714) — 3/11/2017 @ 7:58 pm
“Overkill on prosecuting Dinesh D’Souza,”
A complete political revenge hit job for showing the dishonesty and corruption of Obama and the democrats. Disgraceful.
Considering the severity of D’Souza’s punishment, Imagine if a commensurate penalty were applied to Obama for the secret and illegal billion$ sent to Iran.Harkin (eb0b95) — 3/11/2017 @ 7:58 pm
#41 Certainly the law is the law, but the thing about D’Souza’s case is that his candidate got completely blown out in the election. So D’Souza didn’t benefit in any way from giving an “excessive” amount to the candidate.Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 3/11/2017 @ 8:15 pm
The candidate just happened to be an old college friend.
Trump, and then Sessions had specifically asked him to stay on in November, instead of resigning as he might have planned to do, so he has every right to wonder what’s going on here, and to try to get this reversed.
Somebody decided all 46 holdovers should resign right away. That sounds like it was made without any recognition of the specific “appointment” Trump made back in November. You would think at aminimum he would be allowed to submit a resignation “effective on the appointment of my sucessor: with perhaps a latest effective date of, say, March 31, 2018, in case somehow it was being stalled in the Senate (but the Republicans have the majority) That kind of thing woud allow them to get on with replacing him.
Now I wonder if this has anything to do with Sessions recusing himself from anything having to do with the political campaigns in 2016.Sammy Finkelman (4a6ffc) — 3/11/2017 @ 8:30 pm
As compared to don corzione@ballard who avoided jail time for a billion dollar loss in part thanks to judicious cintrubutions.narciso (d1f714) — 3/11/2017 @ 8:30 pm
Mike K (f469ea) — 3/11/2017 @ 6:33 pm
This is a possibility, but the trouble with that is that this was a sudden demand for mass resignations, so if so, they were trying to hide the fact rhat they specifically wanted to get rid of Bharara.Sammy Finkelman (4a6ffc) — 3/11/2017 @ 8:33 pm
As has been stated, this request for resignations is how it is ALWAYS done. It’s an issue only when a Republican POTUS is in office.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/11/2017 @ 8:40 pm
nk (dbc370) — 3/11/2017 @ 4:58 pm
The problem with that is that Donald Trump seems to have stopped giving to Democrats around 2011 or 2012. Also, what New York projects did he have recently?Sammy Finkelman (4a6ffc) — 3/11/2017 @ 8:54 pm
C’mon Patterico, you’re always posting these #foreverTrump and #IheartTrump articles, why can’t you post about when he does something stupid, hmmmmmm? Now watch the heads start to a$$plode all over the place!Yoda jr (310909) — 3/11/2017 @ 9:24 pm
There are those who state that this may have been in part a loyalty test.
Trump has asked for resignation papers from people and kept them on in the past.
That Bharara did not submit when asked means he failed, in any case (apart from the many other fine reasons to dump him.)
If he had submitted, he could have been rehired as a deputy this-or-that to finish out his cases, he could have been a special prosecutor for anything…. but now it’s clear he can’t be trusted to do or finish out anything.Ingot (1de9ec) — 3/11/2017 @ 9:32 pm
