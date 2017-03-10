Hilarious: Kids Walk in on Dad’s BBC Interview (Video)
After a week of wiretap insanity, TrumpCare, and finally TrumpRail, we need something amusing and light to finish the week. I’m not sure which is my favorite part of this clip. Is it the girl’s proud march into the room? The baby following her? The mom literally sliding in on her socks? Stuff getting knocked to the ground? Or the mom’s final reach to close the door while on the ground? After watching it several times, I’ve decided that it’s the cumulative build-up of all these elements that really works for me.
Happy Friday.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
The cuteness! The cuteness!nk (dbc370) — 3/10/2017 @ 10:00 am
that baby just rolling in — hahahaha
fantastic. Great Friday break.no one of consequence (325a59) — 3/10/2017 @ 10:01 am
I suspect that might have been the nanny rather than the Mom.Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 3/10/2017 @ 10:06 am
In case somebody hasn’t been following this, the interview was occasioned by the fact that South Korean president Park Geun-hye was just removed yesterday (March 10, Korean time) from office by the Constitutional Court. The BBC wants great world consequences to ensue from this, or at least its potential, but Kelly doesn’t buy that. He gives the interviewer nothing. He says things will continue just the way they were going before that (even if the appeasement oriented opposition wins the special election, which detail he didn’t get into.)
Kelly wouldn’t give them the story. And he wouldn’t let anything disturb his mild tone.Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 3/10/2017 @ 10:14 am
Baby all the way.NJRob (43d957) — 3/10/2017 @ 10:16 am
In rare cases “the ethnic”‘s genes of a pairing with a white or whitish guy are not the most dominant. My second cousin’s brood (1/2 Mexican 1/2 Irish/English via the USAF, but with a 100% Mexican wife) are all red haired and blue-eyed, looking mostly like the Irish/English grandmother.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 3/10/2017 @ 10:17 am
3. Yes it looks more like the nanny to me.
One crazy thing going on there in South Korea there with some people – they are so opposed to a very mild amount of malfeasance in office – really misfeasance – that didn’t affect people’s lives unless maybe you count the ferry disaster as included in it – and yet they are so tolerant of this tyrannical dictatiotship in Norh Korea and willing and even anxious to deal with it??
The interview alludes to a few things it does not explain. The VX nerve gas is the poison that was used to kill the half brother of the
kingdictator in Malaysia. Right now North Korea is not permitting Malaysian in North Korea to leave.
Another issue is the anti–missile system in south Korea, which China, and the opposition doesn’t want deployed. That’s why the U.S. is rs\ushing it s deployment as the current Prime minister can contioinue as axting president till the election which can be up to 60 days from now.Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 3/10/2017 @ 10:19 am
* to kill the half brother of the North Korean dictator in Malaysia.
Just yesterday the brother;s son announced that he and the rest of his family were beinbg protected and he thanked a few countries. Kim Jong Un is apaprently worried that to make a coup work some people (mainly china) might wnat to use another descendant of Kim Il Sung or of Kim Jong II, as Jesse Helms called him.
(Kim Jong the second instead of kim Jong Il)Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 3/10/2017 @ 10:24 am
Well, that’s what a home-office is for, isn’t it?
Another attention grabbing kidkishnevi (870883) — 3/10/2017 @ 11:20 am
http://www.foxnews.com/world/2017/03/10/not-impressed-2-year-old-boys-throws-tantrum-while-meeting-queen-elizabeth.html
Don’t forget daddy got dressed up to appear on TV from his busy office not his spare bedroom. Ooops!crazy (d3b449) — 3/10/2017 @ 11:47 am
this sort of thing never used to happen when barack was presidentCruz Supporter (102c9a) — 3/10/2017 @ 11:54 am
Gotta be a movie in this… http://www.ocweekly.com/news/fbi-used-best-buys-geek-squad-to-increase-secret-public-surveillance-7950030Colonel Haiku (f0e797) — 3/10/2017 @ 11:55 am
Its terrific — its a perfectly human moment that gives those without kids a glimpse at the daily insanity that can take hold the moment they are out of your line of sight.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 3/10/2017 @ 12:45 pm
10, that distinction matters in re our IRS, but they probably tax the daylights out of both in the UK.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 3/10/2017 @ 1:01 pm
Nooooooooo- or Its a Trap:
http://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-ask-merkel-advice-ukraine-conflict-putin-u-161742043.html
Wrong time for warm feelings for 1/2 the fam.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 3/10/2017 @ 1:03 pm
Greetings:
Koreans tend to do things closer to Mother Earth than we Americans do.11B40 (6abb5c) — 3/10/2017 @ 1:15 pm
@4
But of course this will have serious consequences. The new president of the opposition party will likely restore the failed “sunshine policy” with North Korea and oppose the deployment of THAAD missiles on their soil. A return to heightened anti American sentiment isn’t out of the question, which is dangerous with the wild card that is Trump in the White House.
Korea’s relationship with Japan is also currently strained due to a number of reasons, and the Japanese are getting rattled by NK’s missile test. And Shinzo Abe is a nationalist.
I don’t fully buy the impeachment charge, but that’s a discussion for another time.
The sheer panic on the part of the wife (or the nanny) is very real. She knows the person being interviewed is an important person being interviewed by a news organization. Of course nobody will be offended by what the kids did there, but for a Korean it’s still a minor stain on the family’s reputation and possible source of gossip.lee (55777a) — 3/10/2017 @ 1:17 pm
… and The Beast is fed.DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/10/2017 @ 1:17 pm
Kids and pets are scene stealers, wc fields said something about that.narciso (8b8c31) — 3/10/2017 @ 1:21 pm