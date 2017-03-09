WELCOME TO TRUMPRAIL! Trump Signals Interest in High-Speed Rail
If you liked TrumpCare, you’re gonna love TrumpRail:
President Donald Trump pushed his White House team on Wednesday to craft a plan for $1 trillion in infrastructure spending that would pressure states to streamline local permitting, favor renovation of existing roads and highways over new construction and prioritize projects that can quickly begin construction.
. . . .
Mr. Trump said he would was inclined to give states 90 days to start projects, and asked Scott Pruitt, the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency, to provide a recommendation. He expressed interest in building new high-speed railroads, inquired about the possibility of auctioning the broadcast spectrum to wireless carriers, and asked for more details about the Hyperloop, a project envisioned by Tesla founder Elon Musk that would rapidly transport passengers in pods through low-pressure tubes.
“America has always been a nation of great promise, because we dream big,” Mr. Trump said. “We’re going to really dream big now.”
Our national debt today is just shy of $20 trillion. Debt per citizen is $61,496. Debt per taxpayer is $166,570. The national debt doubled under George W. Bush, and doubled again under Barack Obama. Is it going to double again under President Dream Big?
Something that can’t go on forever, won’t. But somehow I expect that Trumpers will start telling us that This Is Different. Yesterday I saw someone who claims to be on the right literally justify TrumpCare by saying health care is a “national security issue.” Today, “conservatives” like that will justify reaching deep into our pockets at a time of record-breaking historical debt to build . . . high-speed rail.
As for that, Trump should look at the disastrous high-speed rail effort in California before he pursues this idea further. The first segment of California’s implausible scheme, the “train to nowhere” in the Central Valley, is several years behind schedule. As of June 2016, the original $33 billion cost estimate had “more than doubled to $68 billion,” and according to this recent analysis, “likely budget overruns projected out over the remainder of the route, from dense urban areas at the north and south termini to the soggy soils of the San Joaquin River region to the rugged mountains of Southern California, will likely be in the range of another $30 billion, pushing the project’s total cost past $100 billion.”
Yeah, let’s replicate this throughout the country. Great idea, Trump.
Dream big, America!
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
The time for railroading is over.
Hyperloop.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/9/2017 @ 9:59 am
Trump promised to eliminate the entire $20T national debt in eight years, without raising taxes or reforming entitlements. Why don’t any of the RINOs who worship him ever talk about keeping that promise?Dave (711345) — 3/9/2017 @ 10:05 am
It would be a better use of funds to pay people to dig ditches and fill them back in with dirt.
When these projects fail, half-way completed, or god forbid actually get completed and we have to run them, they will cost more than they add to our economy.
Even if we could push a button and the train tracks would magically blink into existence, we would probably lose money as a result of operating the trains.
Nothing good is going to come out of this. Hopefully, nothing at all will come out of this.Daryl Herbert (7be116) — 3/9/2017 @ 10:07 am
Leave the debt issue aside for a moment.
Which means supporting this as proposed is supporting that idea that federal bureaucrats get to decide what roads get fixed and when, instead of leaving it to local politicians. I mean, the same idea that supposedly is wrong with Obamacare is now going to be inflicted on our roads and highways? [And that’s without reference to the corruption possibilities.)
I don’t know if it was directly related to the Obama stimulus, but locally highway construction and repair has been ongoing and seemingly never ending since about the time that Porculus was passed. We have signs cheerfully advising us that a project is scheduled to be finished in “winter 2018″. Some of them probably are not only necessary, but overdue. But they are traffic nightmares, hurt businesses on the affected roads, and at least in some cases the only need for them was apparently the discovery by local political types that they had a bunch of money to spend. I’d like less of them, not more.kishnevi (94a358) — 3/9/2017 @ 10:15 am
Does this mean Democrats?JP (f1742c) — 3/9/2017 @ 10:26 am
And–it could be made by CH-CH-CH–YNA!!Rae Sremmurd (2fd998) — 3/9/2017 @ 10:31 am
High Speed Rail–for the Big Blue Cities–baby!1
Winning!!Rae Sremmurd (2fd998) — 3/9/2017 @ 10:32 am
sounds like he’s trying to get a handle on the options and he’s having his team put together some recommendations
we’ll have to wait and see what the proposal is before we can make any judgments about it I thinkhappyfeet (28a91b) — 3/9/2017 @ 10:33 am
Holy cripes could we save some face here–and at least get the Japanese or the Germans to build it?
Axis Uber Alles!!Rae Sremmurd (2fd998) — 3/9/2017 @ 10:34 am