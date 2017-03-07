Trump Owns TrumpCare
I made this point early this afternoon, but the events of the day have only reinforced the conclusion: President Donald Trump bears full responsibility for the GOP’s disastrous proposed health care bill. The stories are all linked by Allahpundit here. Here’s Mike Pence daring Republicans to reject this excrement sandwich:
“If you like your Obamacare you can keep it,” Pence told Republicans at a closed-door meeting Tuesday. “But the American people want change.”…
The White House on Tuesday cast the GOP bill as a “work in progress,” a sign that changes may be necessary in order to move it through the House. Pence acknowledged that reality by saying as the legislative process goes forward, the GOP plan “is the framework for reform and we are certainly open to improvements and to recommendations in the legislative process.”
But he also warned the GOP, “this is the bill” backed by President Trump.
Similarly, Kevin Brady reinforced the idea that Trump is pushing this version of the bill:
The president made it very clear that this is his bill and there are no excuses — it’s time to act now. It is clear he is putting his presidential weight behind [the measure].
If you like your TrumpCare entitlements you can keep them.
By the way, the second article linked above comes from The Hill, which bullheadly characterizes this bill as “the House’s plan to repeal and replace ObamaCare.” Nonsense. ObamaCare Lite, aka TrumpCare, is entitlement city. It does not come close to repealing ObamaCare. There’s no repeal about it, and don’t let the lying media tell you otherwise.
Here’s the final nail in the coffin:
Whip sources tell me Trump agreed with their argument that this is binary choice: either u back a replacement that can pass or u keep Ocare.
— Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) March 7, 2017
Ah, the old “binary choice” canard! It worked so well for him during the election! Why not drag it out again now?
The problem is, this isn’t an election. There are other possible options.
But it’s part of a con artist’s sales pitch to artificially restrict your options to two: one that is unpalatable, and another that the con artist wants you to pick.
We’re not falling for the con this time.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
Ding.Patterico (115b1f) — 3/7/2017 @ 7:36 pm
We’re not falling for the con this time.
Rest easy. Pence will take the ‘conn.’ There’s sure to be a storm in America’s future and when the ship of state steams into that typhoon, it won’t use ‘Article 184′ that’s used… just the 25th Amendment.
“Captain, I’m sorry but you’re a sick man.” – Steve Maryk ‘The Caine Mutiny’ 1954DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/7/2017 @ 7:52 pm
He’ll own whatever form this legislation ends up taking. As will Republicans. So it’s important they don’t waste this opportunity to replace Obamacare, which was dead upon arrival.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/7/2017 @ 7:53 pm
Will Bannon notice what Pence has done here? I would think so.
I see this story evolving.ThOR (c9324e) — 3/7/2017 @ 8:15 pm
And again, why is this a disaster?
There is never going to be a purely portable insurance market. Yes it would be best, but 80% of the voters would view it as disadvantaging them.
So, ALL health insurance is subsidized. Medicare, Medicaid are directly subsidized. Employer plans, union plans, government worker plans are all tax free income, which is a tax credit by another name.
The only people who did not get a subsidy before Obamacare (and got the short end of several other sticks) are the people buying private policies. Obamacare gave his voters (people without larege incomes) a subsidy, which might amount to a lot in some situations, and stiffed the higher earning self-employed by making them shoulder the entire burden.
This plan makes the subsidies smaller, spread out over more people, at a level still rather less than the subsidies that 85% of the population gets.
And that 85% of over-subsidized people are screaming they’re being robbed.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/7/2017 @ 8:24 pm
Someone find me a politician who argues for eliminating ALL health insurance subsidies. Tax all employee plans, cancel Medicare and Medicaid, etc. My bet is they’ve never won an election.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/7/2017 @ 8:27 pm
The reason it is like a binary choice is the heavy transaction costs involved in getting a repeal bill up for vote. Drafting a bill, feeling out where politicians stand, whipping support for it, communicating about it to the voters — all of that takes time and effort.
We don’t have the luxury of putting forward 100 bills until we get the right one passed.
If the first bill fails, getting another bill ready and holding another vote could take weeks or longer. Maybe the momentum gets stronger the second time around. But more likely, it fizzles. The narrative becomes: Obamacare is here to stay, Republicans say they hate Obamacare but secretly they love it, Trump is a hypocrite for criticizing Obamacare, etc.
Maybe we only have 1 shot. Maybe we have 5 shots before things fizzle. I don’t know. I don’t want to put my faith in liberal squish GOP politicians to do the perfect thing.
My ideal bill to start this process, if I had 51 senators, would be a flat repeal-only bill, that wipes out Obamacare in one shot, with a delayed start (e.g., that they would pass a bill today that says the repeal would be effective Jan 1, 2019, or whatever date works best in connection with winning the midterm elections). Once the repeal gets passed, then the politicians can fight over what comes next. They would have time, but not unlimited time, to get to work building something new.
But it looks like Trump wants a different strategy: repeal the unpopular parts of Obamacare and keep some of the more popular pieces, on the first bill. That way, Republicans can vote for it without worrying it will cost them their seat, and Dems look like bad guys if the vote against it. It is entirely possible–maybe even likely–that Trump is not pursuing this policy because he’s a liberal squish who loves Obamacare, but because he can tell that enough House & Senate Republicans don’t have the balls to go forward with a full repeal.
Later bills–the steps 2 and 3 referenced by Trump–could take away the more popular aspects of Obamacare. We could get away with doing that as long as we give people something else in return. For example, a bill that ends one popular entitlement could also end the prohibition on insurance across state lines, or add Ivanka’s paid leave to promote procreation. Trump is a salesman and a dealmaker. If he wants to get rid of Obamacare–and I think he does, his legacy is on the line and he rightly believes that Obamacare is a pile of garbage that will drag down the economy and thereby ruin his presidency–he will find a way.
I hate to put my trust in Trump, but what other option do I have? Trust Rand Paul to rally Congress behind his principled vision? Trust the RINOs in Congress to pass a Ted Cruz-approved free-market bill? Supporting Trump now is the best of multiple imperfect options. Don’t let the existence of multiple options fool you: whether you support Trump now, at this potentially-crucial moment, or withhold your support, is a binary thing.Daryl Herbert (7be116) — 3/7/2017 @ 8:32 pm
I’ll never stop talking about why the best solution is the best solution. The world is full of naysayers. Someone has to explain why the right solution is right. I choose to be one of those people.Patterico (115b1f) — 3/7/2017 @ 8:48 pm
I think Trump should just sit on it and let Obamacare fester. He’s even talked of it. When the illegal exemptions and subsidies are pulled, the industry, the unions, the states – and their Democrat toadies – will come clamoring for repeal. The only reason Obamacare still exists is the extra-legal machinations of President Obama. Let it ride.
If I were Trump, I’d ask the insurance companies to repay their accumulated illegal subsidies. That should speed up the process.ThOR (c9324e) — 3/7/2017 @ 8:54 pm
10
If the best candidate is the most electable conservative/ most conservative candidate who can get elected…
Would the best bill be the most free market bill that can get passed?kishnevi (7bc26d) — 3/7/2017 @ 9:08 pm
The new bill is is a dead duck. Other than it’s sponsors, almost everyone objects for one reason or another. It’s time to think outside the Obamacare framework, start over with a clean slate and an open mind.
If we can put a man on the moon, we can design a functional health insurance system that Americans can both afford and rely on when needed.
We can do this
There’s more than one way skin a cat.ropelight (bbf9bc) — 3/7/2017 @ 9:09 pm
“When the illegal exemptions and subsidies are pulled, the industry, the unions, the states – and their Democrat toadies – will come clamoring for repeal.”
That, or they will let it burn, blame Republicans for the mess, and retake the House in 2018 when voters are frustrated with the carnage and look to “throw the bastards out.”
The problem is that Democrats are holding America hostage.
Obamacare was designed to fail. They WANT it to fail. Their plan was: it fails while Hillary is in office (or her successor), the failure takes down insurance companies, they blame Republicans for the mess, and scare people: without strong insurance companies, the only way you can get health care is through single payer. Then they ram through single-payer and they’ve nationalized 1/6th of the economy. Repealing Obamacare is a lark compared to repealing single-payer.
They built a debt bomb that is designed to go off eventually. They’re not just running up debt because they are greedy and short-sighted. They have a PLAN. Blame Republicans for the mess, demand government action (which gives them and their cronies power over the rest of us), and then enjoy permanent democratic majority.
Defusing the debt bomb, and defusing the Obamacare bomb, are two of Trump’s most important tasks. Who knows how many other IEDs Obama planted before he left? We’re talking about a crew who wiretapped Trump’s campaign and gave Iran the ability to develop nuclear weapons. There is nothing they won’t do.
We can’t fail our way to success. We have to win. Trump said there would be winning. After 8 years of Obama, America needs some winning.Daryl Herbert (7be116) — 3/7/2017 @ 9:17 pm
With Paul and Cruz already going after Ryan’s proposal from the right, it’s going to be interesting to see how this plays out with Trump’s strongest supporters, who for the most part, painted everyone they opposed during last year’s GOP primary season as being to the left of Trump in some way.
If Trump stays with his support of Ryan’s plan, that’s going to be a hard circle for those people to square, if the Obamacare replacement debate ends up being Ryan & Trump vs. Paul & Cruz.John (cf1eb6) — 3/7/2017 @ 9:19 pm
Why would Trump want to squander his political capital on this lemon? Especially when there is a tax cut waiting in the wings? Will he really allow his agenda to come to a grinding halt to please the John Kasiches of the world? Doubtful.ThOR (c9324e) — 3/7/2017 @ 9:25 pm
How many shots to the foot can team r unload?mg (31009b) — 3/7/2017 @ 9:29 pm
Ryan’s idiots.
“The curious task of economics is to demonstrate to men how little they really know about what they imagine they can design.” — Friedrich HayekPatterico (52aafa) — 3/7/2017 @ 10:49 pm
We need to pass the repeal to find out what is in it.AZ Bob (99e30f) — 3/7/2017 @ 10:59 pm
I would like the ACA to be fully repealed and replaced with something better. In reality, it’s a pipe dream. People dislike the individual mandate and the higher premiums, but they have never overwhelmingly supported cancelling subsidies or even medicaid expansion.
I’m familiar with the libertarian healthcare proposals. I like most of it. You guys like it. But that’s just us in the center right. For most people the thought of paying for more things out of your pocket to keep cost down is a non starter. HSAs are good plans but they never caught on.
I’ve read that this bill will eventually scrap the individual mandate. For me, that’s good enough for republicans to support this bill. If this is the one and only GOP attempt to take down Obamacare, then I’d be concerned. But I highly doubt that Trump will simply let his issue rest after one “repeal” attempt.
Remember that most people don’t buy healthcare through the exchange. They get it through their work, and many others are on medicaid (not insurance, technically). Those people are set. Killing the penaltax and the individual mandate will ease the lives of middle class Americans whose income level disqualifies them for subsidies AND medicaid.
There’s just no way you can strike down the spending side of Obamacare in one swift stroke. How many battles that defined our nation were resolved that easily? I’m sure this bill isn’t anything close to perfect, but the GOP sort of has to decide what’s workable and go from there.lee (55777a) — 3/7/2017 @ 11:47 pm