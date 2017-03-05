Sean Spicer: We’ll Have No Further Comment on That “Tapp” of Trump’s Phone
Unless you’ve been living under a rock (in which case I envy you, can I come live with you?), you’ve heard that President Donald Trump went on another Twitter jag yesterday with tweets like this one accusing President Obama of putting a “tapp” on his phone:
How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017
When you just came on devastating evidence of malfeasance by the previous opposition party administration, you’re gonna want to air all that evidence.
By contrast, when the President takes to Twitter to rant and rave about something he mis-heard on Fox News, you’re gonna get radio silence.
And radio silence is what Sean Spicer suggests we’ll be hearing from the Administration:
(1/4) Reports concerning potentially politically motivated investigations immediately ahead of the 2016 election are very troubling.
— Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 5, 2017
(2/4) President Trump is requesting that as part of their investigation into Russian activity, the congressional intelligence committees
— Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 5, 2017
(3/4) exercise their oversight authority to determine whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016.
— Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 5, 2017
(4/4) Neither the White House nor the President will comment further until such oversight is conducted.
— Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 5, 2017
They have no new basis for Trump’s statements. He ranted about something he saw on the tube. So they’re going to ignore it.
They’re going to simply hunker down, mutter stuff about how serious this is, and hope it goes away. It’s the strategy Trump adopted when he was caught on audio pretending to be a guy named John Miller, and having implausibly denied it. He simply disappeared from view for a few days, rolled out another shiny car for the media hounds to chase, and the issue went away. He’s never been asked about it since.
It might seem implausible today, but I think that’s what will happen with this too. By this time next week, you’ll have forgotten all about this.
But since we’re still talking about it today: I’ll offer my two cents. (I am spending a chunk of my Sunday morning discussing tweets from Donald Trump. Please shoot me now.) To me, the discussion on this has conflated two things: 1) Was Barack Obama capable of engaging in an abusive and politically motivated wiretap? (Yes, of course he was!) and 2) Is there new evidence that President Obama actually ordered a “tapp” (or even a “tap”) of Donald Trump’s phone? (It appears not.)
The video my colleague streiff linked yesterday, in which Paul Ryan and Bret Baier discuss the previously-reported efforts by Obama’s DoJ to get certain FISA warrants, is in my opinion the reason that Trump took to Twitter. I believe that segment was the entire basis for his tweets. We know Trump gets his information from the teevee. We know he barely reads. And we know that he is bored by details — details like whether Baier and Ryan were talking about a “tapp” of Trump’s phone by Obama for political purposes (which would be clearly outrageous) or a more general and court-authorized DoJ wiretap of Russian diplomats that might pick up conversations with people in Trump’s orbit (certainly legal). Niggling details!!
To me, Trump is like that crazy guy you pass on the street who is screaming to himself. You don’t normally stop, listen, stroke your chin thoughtfully, and ponder whether it might be true that the aliens are just around the corner with giant laser beams they’re using to melt puppies.
If that guy has a Twitter account, it doesn’t make his ravings any more plausible. Now, here’s the tough part: if he is President of the United States, it still doesn’t mean his ravings are responsible commentary.
There’s Good Trump, who nominates great Justices and rolls back regulations, and Crazy Trump, who is uninformed and TV-obsessed and has a short attention span and goes around saying bizarre things. The fact that we like Good Trump doesn’t mean we have to defend Crazy Trump’s insane rants.
So investigate away. When you uncover new actual evidence that Barack Obama actually wiretapped Trump’s phone — something that we all know he’s capable of, but we have no evidence he actually did — then get back to me. (Yes, I meant to use variants of the word “actual” three times in that sentence.) Until then, I’m going to go back to ignoring this. I’m going to enjoy my Sunday. By next Sunday, we’ll be talking about something else anyway.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
we spend way too much money on them for our cia fbi nsa “intelligence agencies” to be so corrupt and trashyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 3/5/2017 @ 11:36 am
People don’t know fisa (one of the solon’s bright ideas, along with vawa) so you explain in it the simplest terms.narciso (d1f714) — 3/5/2017 @ 11:55 am
Just like there wasnt a snippet of corruption,
I guess a president tweeting wasn’t everyone’s first idea for a transparent administration but the times they are a changin’.Pinandpuller (061e95) — 3/5/2017 @ 12:09 pm
It all depends on what was the predicate,
http://lawnewz.com/uncategorized/trump-asks-if-its-legal-for-obama-admin-to-wiretap-him-here-is-the-answer
Thing is, the plausiblilities are equal. It is just as plausible that the SCOAMF would bug Trump’s campaign headquarters with a view to helping Hillary get elected as it is that Trump is fruitier than a nutcake.nk (dbc370) — 3/5/2017 @ 12:14 pm
our powerline friends have a nice post about all the fake news on this story the Associated Press propaganda sluts are doinghappyfeet (28a91b) — 3/5/2017 @ 12:15 pm
Speaking of the absurd:narciso (d1f714) — 3/5/2017 @ 12:21 pm
https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/magazine/how-the-irs-chief-went-from-respected-public-servant-to-political-punching-bag/2017/02/28/d8b4673e-d1f4-11e6-945a-76f69a399dd5_story.html
FISA judges are corrupt rubber-stamping trash
yes yes yes yes yes yes yes is what they say
so it’s astounding and notable they had to tell the sleazy comey fbi to go eff itselfhappyfeet (28a91b) — 3/5/2017 @ 12:52 pm
“POLITICO: How the feds could have listened to Trump’s phone calls.
Related: Yes, There Could Be Serious Legal Problems if Obama Admin Involved in Illegal Surveillance. “Here are the problematic aspects of the Obama surveillance on Trump’s team, and on Trump himself. First, it is not apparent FISA could ever be invoked. Second, it is possible Obama’s team may have perjured themselves before the FISA court by withholding material information essential to the FISA court’s willingness to permit the government surveillance. Third, it could be that Obama’s team illegally disseminated and disclosed FISA information in direct violation of the statute precisely prohibiting such dissemination and disclosure. FISA prohibits, under criminal penalty, Obama’s team from doing any of the three.”
UPDATE: ‘Conducted at the behest of the Justice Dept.’: Fmr Bush AG Mukasey discusses Trump’s wiretap claims.
ANOTHER UPDATE: Lindsey Graham offers two ways Trump Tower wiretapping could be bigger than Watergate.”
https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/258948/Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/5/2017 @ 1:05 pm
PJM’s J. Christian Adams been eatin breadhappyfeet (28a91b) — 3/5/2017 @ 1:05 pm
By next Sunday, we’ll be talking about something else anyway.askeptic (340f22) — 3/5/2017 @ 1:11 pm
Or Not!
This one may have leggs!
Looks like chaff.
Smells like borscht.
You’re way off base here, Patrick.
1 – the scandal is not whether Barack Obama personally ordered the tapp. I mean, it would be a massive scandal if he did order the tapp, but there are many other ways that this could be a scandal, especially if the tapp was misused for election advantage. Remember, Watergate did not come down to whether Nixon personally ordered the burglary.
2 – if there was nothing to this, there would be no reason to cut off the tweets, in that Trump could milk a baseless nothingburger for maximum political value for a few weeks. The only reasons to cut off tweets would be (A) if there’s a real law enforcement investigation going on, or (B) if Trump wants to trick people into thinking that there’s a real investigation. Maybe this is an elaborate hoax by Mr. Trump, but I doubt it. After all, if he wants an investigation, there should be an investigation, right? He’s the President! Do you think he doesn’t want to investigate his enemies?
3 – “If that guy has a Twitter account, it doesn’t make his ravings any more plausible. Now, here’s the tough part: if he is President of the United States, it still doesn’t mean his ravings are responsible commentary.”
Responsible commentary? Not necessarily. But plausible? HELL YES it makes his tweets more plausible that he is not a street person, but that he is POTUS, with access to a significant amount of intelligence, classified materials, FISA materials, etc. This time, he might be lying, or mistaken. It wouldn’t be the first time. But he brings a lot more credibility to bear on this situation than a random street person.
And I want to reiterate: Obama has only denied the tip of the iceberg. He has only denied (through a spokeshole) that he personally ordered the surveillance to be put into place. He did not deny:
-That conversations where 1 party was in Trump Tower were tapped
-That the tapped conversations include conversations that did not involve Russians
-That any of the tapped conversations pertained to the election, and especially election strategy
-That there was no limit on what could be tapped, such as a prohibition on collecting information about election strategy
-That the purpose of the tap was to collect information about election strategy
-Knowing about the tap during the election
-Listening to conversations, before the election, that were tapped
-Reading transcripts or summaries, before the election, of the tapped communications
-Passing the tapped communications, or information about the tapped communications, to the Hillary campaign (or the DNC, but I repeat myself)
-Using information collected from the tap, after the election, to smear Trump’s administration as being in bed with Russia
-Keeping information collected from the tapp, after leaving office
-Transmitting information collected from the tapp via a personal (private, non-governmental) email address
-Deleting information about the tapp to cover up evidence of a crime or political scandal
And if you want to get hypertechnical (“It depends on what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is”), Obama did not even deny personally walking down to the courthouse to ask FISA to implement the tap, he only denied “ordering” it, which he doesn’t actually have the power to do, only a FISA judge can approve it.
So far, Obama has not denied any of the items on that list. That’s outrageous. He needs to answer these allegations. He needs to say that he did nothing wrong (or admit that he did), and he needs to specifically admit or deny everything on that list. He owes it to the American people. Hopefully Congress will subpoena him ASAP to answer those questions under oath.Daryl Herbert (7be116) — 3/5/2017 @ 2:10 pm
I thought it was Trump who liked pervin’ and creepin’ on those 15 year old pageant contestants. Obama’s a church going family man compared to ‘wife got old so I ditched her for a “hot piece of ass” Trump.Dustin (ba94b2) — 3/5/2017 @ 2:12 pm
It’s true, happyfeet, that Obama’s home life as a kid was not traditional family values and I bet that made life hard for young Barack Obama. But in his own decisions, the ones he would be responsible for, he never left the mother of his children, has always been there for his children, and ran an administration that was squeaky clean on sex scandals. I would say Obama is like George W Bush on this. There is much to criticize him on for policy, but he appears to be a decent man when it comes to the really important measures of a man. He’s a good father and a good husband, and it would be truly sad if someone denied this simply because of partisanship.
And of course anyone who praises Trump’s family values while bashing Obama is simply a demented partisan. Trump is the sleaziest man in America. All those astroturfed calls about his family ignored that one daughter, how his first wife described her rape under oath, all the groping victims, the bragging about the gropping, the walking in on naked kids, etc etc etc etc etc etc etc etc etc etc etc.
If Bill Clinton had done just a single one of those things it would have totally eclipsed the Lewinksy scandal. A lot of Americans had always thought the GOP’s freakout over Bill Clinton was just politics, and Trump proves them right (though I had never realized this until Trump).
—
As for Trump lying about Obama’s wiretap, I have to laugh at the people defending him. Just laugh. No reason to even address it beyond that.Dustin (ba94b2) — 3/5/2017 @ 2:36 pm
To reason by analogy: suppose a guy named Barry was accused by @POTUS of robbbing a bank to help fund the Clinton campaign.
Barry sends a spokeshole out to say “Barry denies opening the vault.”
But Barry doesn’t deny:Daryl Herbert (7be116) — 3/5/2017 @ 2:37 pm
-knowing about the robbbery before it happened
-knowing who committed the robbbery
-planning the robbbery
-giving money from the robbbery to the Hillary campaign
-helping to launder money from the robbbery
-driving the getaway car
-being present in the bank when the robbbery went down
-pointing a gun at the bank teller and saying “open the vault for me, or I’ll blow your head off”
I don’t think we would say “golly, Barry’s response clears up all doubts about this situation, there’s nothing to see here and we need to move on, Trump is an irresponsible orange lie-monster with an itchy tweet-finger and he reminds me of a deranged street person”
Daryl, that’s a good point. Suppose a guy named Donny accused Ted Cruz’s dad of assassinating JFK, and Ted Cruz says “That’s disgusting”
But Ted Cruz doesn’t deny
-that his dad is cuban
-that Fidel Castro is cuban
-that his dad has been to dallas
-that there’s no evidence he wasn’t on the grassy knoll
Makes you go hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
After a while it’s safe to say absolutely everything Trump says is a lie because he is a pathological liar, makes up grandiose lies about his political adversaries in particular, and is also pretty stupid… easily the dumbest president in American history.
But in particular, anything Trump says about a minority needs real evidence just based on the man’s history. There’s no evidence, the guy’s a liar, so why are we talking about this? It’s just a national embarrassment.
If Trump were smart he would have shut up after his well received teleprompter speech. Given himself a few days of being a president.Dustin (ba94b2) — 3/5/2017 @ 2:46 pm