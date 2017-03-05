NYT: Comey Trying to Get DoJ to Debunk Trump Wiretap Assertions
The F.B.I. director, James B. Comey, asked the Justice Department this weekend to publicly reject President Trump’s assertion that President Barack Obama ordered the tapping of Mr. Trump’s phones, senior American officials said on Sunday. Mr. Comey has argued that the highly charged claim is false and must be corrected, they said, but the department has not released any such statement.
Mr. Comey, who made the request on Saturday after Mr. Trump leveled his allegation on Twitter, has been working to get the Justice Department to knock down the claim because it falsely insinuates that the F.B.I. broke the law, the officials said.
A spokesman for the F.B.I. declined to comment. Sarah Isgur Flores, the spokeswoman for the Justice Department, also declined to comment.
“Senior American officials.” I tend to believe Trump’s assertions are moronic misunderstandings of stuff he saw on the teevee, based on common sense, the lack of reporting to confirm any aspect of Trump’s claims, and a plausible narrative that involves an imbecile rushing to Twitter after seeing a Fox News report. But it’s also impossible to give any credence to stories in the New York Times based wholly on anonymous sources. So we’re back to square one, where we know nothing, meaning partisans on both sides will make confident pronouncements to fill the vacuum. Yay.
[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]
Ding.Patterico (115b1f) — 3/5/2017 @ 2:52 pm
We must not discount that Comey may simply be pretending, because he knows he too has been wiretappppped by the shadow government and he’s trying to navigate the complex issue. I was watching a film called Conspiracy Theory starring Mel Gibson and it basically confirmed this explanation.Dustin (ba94b2) — 3/5/2017 @ 2:57 pm
I don’t actually see a quote, but seeing how he behaved in tithe crowdstrike sourced dhs finding, the sham dodge dossier, how he flipped all over the server case, (the latest email dump included tantalizing references to the late Mr drumheller of the stovepipes Intel feed to blumenthal, uncovered by guccifer, I’m not impressed.narciso (d1f714) — 3/5/2017 @ 3:02 pm
if comey were more of a corrupt p.o.s. we’d have to slap his ass and call him Lorettahappyfeet (28a91b) — 3/5/2017 @ 3:04 pm
So then–where is all the supposed proof of Trump supposedly being a Russian agent coming from?
Who are the leakers, what are they basing their claims on, is it even thinner than air?
What’s more dangerous to the Republic–and its national security–claiming that the current President is a Russian agent and delegitimizing him based on rumor mongering or a Tweet against the Liberal Idol ex-President? Remember the most dangerous time for any democracy is during the supposedly peaceful transfer of power? What action tempts our enemies more?
Also as an aside–this is a pretty interesting and well reasoned piece:
http://lawnewz.com/high-profile/yes-obama-could-be-prosecuted-if-involved-with-illegal-surveillance/
Interesting section here:Rae Sremmurd (2fd998) — 3/5/2017 @ 3:04 pm
And redqueen was putting that beauchamp sourced report out there around the time of the second referral, as with the subtle hints that preceded targeting tea party organizations, no direct command was needed.narciso (d1f714) — 3/5/2017 @ 3:11 pm
You can see how one negates the other.
If Trump is a “Russian agent” what is the proof?
If they don’t have evidence derived from “wire taps”–what is their evidence?
If they did do wire taps–who ordered it? Wouldn’t that be in then President Obama’s purview?
Also some Dems are running the defence in this as–Obama administrations would not have done this because they didn’t think that Trump would win. Well–sure the public opinion polls were claiming that Hillary had a 99% percent chance of winning and Nate Silver countered that with an 85% chance of winning which he was promptly slammed for because the guy claiming 99% chance went to Princeton.However, the Dems internal polling was probably showing them a completely different picture–the truth–Trump was winning.Rae Sremmurd (2fd998) — 3/5/2017 @ 3:14 pm
When they accessed Mike Flynn’s conversations with the Russian ambassador–how did they find out it was Mike Flynn talking with the ambassador? What was the legal process for that. I understand that the FBI regularly wire taps the Russians legally–but what about the revelation of Mike Flynn’s name?
Also–what about the revelation that we are listening in on the Russians and that if the Russians were taking counter measures to prevent that–what are the consequences of revealing that the Russians counter measures were ineffective? One argument could be that Mike Flynn was never the Russian operative that the Dems have seemed to successfully tar him as.Rae Sremmurd (2fd998) — 3/5/2017 @ 3:22 pm
“The F.B.I. director, James B. Comey, asked the Justice Department this weekend to publicly reject President Trump’s assertion that President Barack Obama ordered the tapping of Mr. Trump’s phones”
So Mr. Comey and myself are on the same page:
We both want the people involved to step up and deny the very serious accusations.
We both think that a responsible government agency should take this extremely seriously and deliver a serious, substantive response.
We both think that the failure of the people involved in the wiretapping to quickly deliver a serious, substantive response would make them look really bad and damage the credibility of American institutions.
But the Justice Department hasn’t stepped up to do that yet. Is that because there’s a massive conspiracy to commit the worst crime since Watergate? Is that because Trump’s tweets came out over the weekend and the Justice Department needs a couple work days to come up with a clear answer? We will know soon enough.
If there’s one thing I trust Trump to do, it’s to thoroughly investigate his enemies.Daryl Herbert (7be116) — 3/5/2017 @ 3:22 pm
Both Mark Levin on Fox and Friends this morning, and Legal Insurrection yesterday on their site, have shown that Trump is probably accurate based on reports by the media, and not just the report by Breitart. Whether it was President Obama or a flunky, the order for the surveillance did come from the Obama Administration. It also would not have been the first time it happened – remember James Rosen?David Crowley (e5c503) — 3/5/2017 @ 3:23 pm
Has the ‘very, very real potential’ to look like chaff.
Has the ‘very, very real potential’ to smell like borscht- with a dab of sour cream.
Has the ‘very, very real potential’ to taste like… strawberries, with a dab of Cool Whip on top.
“Doctor. You have testified that the following symptoms exist in Lieutenant-Commander Queeg’s behavior. Rigidity of personality, feelings of persecution, unreasonable suspicion, a mania for perfection, and a neurotic certainty that he is always in the right. Doctor isn’t there one psychiatric term for this illness?” – Lt. Barney Greenwald [Jose Ferrer] ‘The Caine Mutiny’ 1954DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/5/2017 @ 3:24 pm
That obviously should have read Breitbart . . .David Crowley (e5c503) — 3/5/2017 @ 3:27 pm
There’s always a fall guy, the IRS supervisor for lerner, the north African section chief in benghazi, some sac in Arizona fir fast and furiousnarciso (d1f714) — 3/5/2017 @ 3:34 pm
Just one version
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2013/03/22/dhs-ig-report-fails-to-detail-communications-after-fast-and-furious
The dni in the underwear bomber plot was another.narciso (d1f714) — 3/5/2017 @ 3:38 pm
FWIW, ‘Senior American officials’ is somewhat peculiar phrasing for the NYT to use. Usually it would be ‘U.S. officials.’DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/5/2017 @ 3:39 pm
Probably accurate about what? Be specific.Patterico (115b1f) — 3/5/2017 @ 3:40 pm
They should release a tape of Levin screaming,”Hang up the phone you big dope!”Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 3/5/2017 @ 3:40 pm
Here’s a posxibility
https://mobile.twitter.com/Doranimated/status/838519848346992640narciso (d1f714) — 3/5/2017 @ 3:43 pm
i’m old enough to recollect four months ago when all the hillary voters who subscribe to the new york times said james comey was a scoundrel
now the new york times subscribers are going to quote him as if he’s moses or shakespeareCruz Supporter (102c9a) — 3/5/2017 @ 3:49 pm
let’s check the weather vane later this week, huh?
Otherwise itvreally is ‘where’s the beef’ but you see how the actual firing of five house staffers who worked for half of the entire democratic caucus at one time doesn’t matter.narciso (d1f714) — 3/5/2017 @ 3:51 pm
Question for the lawyers:
If the FBI is asking the DOJ to knock this down, who in the DOJ would make the final decision? Does this fall in the shadow of what Sessions recused himself from or would he be the one to make the call?DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/5/2017 @ 3:57 pm
How they don’t appear with a paper bag over there head is beyond me:
https://mobile.twitter.com/alimhaider/status/838517906459742210/photo/1narciso (d1f714) — 3/5/2017 @ 3:58 pm
Its an entire figment, man of mystery, like paul banyan or the loch news monster.narciso (d1f714) — 3/5/2017 @ 3:59 pm
It would be poetic justice if the new home of the Obama’s in DC turned out to be the Venezuelan Embassy.Pinandpuller (16b0b5) — 3/5/2017 @ 3:59 pm
comey’s just spouting off like the corrupt fbi ass-pansy he is
he likes to spout
he likes it a lot
he’s a spouty spouter, that onehappyfeet (28a91b) — 3/5/2017 @ 4:01 pm
i think it’s sublimely gay how the nyt insists on putting periods after the f and the b and the ihappyfeet (28a91b) — 3/5/2017 @ 4:02 pm
Would they put more effort to track the next middle man candudate
http://www.longwarjournal.org/archives/2017/03/zawahiris-deputy-sought-to-unify-syrian-rebels.phpnarciso (d1f714) — 3/5/2017 @ 4:05 pm
@23. Ah. More Cool Whip, please.DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/5/2017 @ 4:05 pm
Americans have concerns, so multiple investigations are in order.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/5/2017 @ 4:05 pm
loch news monster ftwhappyfeet (28a91b) — 3/5/2017 @ 4:06 pm
Isn’t Comey saying it wasn’t an FBI investigation which instigated the DoJ affidavit supporting the application for a FISA warrant? IOW – FBI says INCLUDE US OUT. That puts the ball in the IC court wrt instigation.Rick Ballard (a1c54c) — 3/5/2017 @ 4:12 pm
“CLARICE FELDMAN: Trump: A Master Tactician Serves Filet After the Russian Soufflé Collapses.”
https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/258952/Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/5/2017 @ 4:13 pm
well done filet with ketchup call me whatever you want but don’t call me late for dinner boy-ohappyfeet (28a91b) — 3/5/2017 @ 4:16 pm
Just my two cents – I’m guessing there’s a plausible excuse for monitoring internet traffic in and out of Trump Towers regarding the allegation that Trump had a server tied to Russian banks and we’re going to find that’s what the intelligence people were looking into. (IIRC, there was another candidate in the Recent Unpleasantness who had server issues being looked into by those same agencies.) So was Trump’s phone tapped? Well, no, but maybe the feds were looking at his server traffic and that’s close enough to the truth for some people. Just like when you accuse somebody of being a bank robber and he denies he’s a thief and then you find a shopkeeper who’ll swear under oath the guy once filched a candy bar from his shop when he was 12 and there you go, you’ve caught the guy in a bare-faced lie. You’ve got proof he’s lying about not being a thief and if that don’t prove you were right to call him a bank robber I don’t know what does.Jerryskids (3308c1) — 3/5/2017 @ 4:18 pm
It’s not fair to Trans women that sentences get petiods.Pinandpuller (061e95) — 3/5/2017 @ 4:20 pm
“There’s no “I” in FBI.”
Joe Biden.Pinandpuller (061e95) — 3/5/2017 @ 4:25 pm
This was published a day before fiddler went boom
http://www.npr.org/2017/02/21/516441733/out-of-gitmo-released-guantanamo-detainee-struggles-in-his-new-homenarciso (d1f714) — 3/5/2017 @ 4:26 pm
Yo’ president so fat his blood type ketchup positive.Pinandpuller (061e95) — 3/5/2017 @ 4:27 pm
i was just thinking the other day how gross trannies arehappyfeet (28a91b) — 3/5/2017 @ 4:28 pm
So, the media seems confused about its own F-ing reporting. So… by all means, let’s have the investigations, get to the transcripts, find out who made the FISA request(s), and see where this takes us. The Democrats are frightened and are lashing out. Let’s have some justice.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/5/2017 @ 4:29 pm
Except every crook on the planet seemed to have the administration, Lebanese, Russian Indian Chinese and the bureau only investigated them, when it became too blatant
By contrast the administration was entirely too interested in adelson and Murdoch, its minions went after vanderslip through fusion gpsnarciso (d1f714) — 3/5/2017 @ 4:30 pm
It seems like Trump got tired of waiting for someone to say there’s nothing going on so he targeted Obama and low and behold Obama, Clapper and Comey say the story in the press didn’t happen. So was that so hard?crazy (d3b449) — 3/5/2017 @ 4:33 pm
Clarice rocksmg (31009b) — 3/5/2017 @ 4:36 pm
Enough of the police state tactics. Release the FISA applications, Congress needs to see the White House daily briefings for the last year or so, get them released to Congress and if the scaredy-cat Democrats don’t want to play, do it without them and then have public hearings. Recess appoint an Acting AG to run things.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/5/2017 @ 4:37 pm
Except they insist simultaneously something was going on, by magus interestingly at least one of the Russian oligarchs came through recently. Just like canceling the request to extradite Sabrina De Sosa from Portugal, she was part if the rendition team that went after the heart of the Milan network, Omar nasr (why does that place ring a bell?)narciso (d1f714) — 3/5/2017 @ 4:40 pm
5. Rae Sremmurd (2fd998) — 3/5/2017 @ 3:04 pm
It came from Trump.
He was gratutiously pro-Putin, and, one time, even claimed to know him: (a lie now seemingly forgotten even by his enemies)
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/republican-debate-transcript-primetime-debate-on-economy/
Debate held by Fox Business Network for the top 2016 U.S. Republican presidential candidates in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, November 10, 2015.
[A statement which, you can say, is so nonsensical, it is not even wrong. 60 Minutes is not a live interview show. Donald Trump never met Putin at all, as he later became fond of pointing out. His enemies now cite a claim Trump made in 2013 of having spoken directly and indirectly to Vladimir
Putin not the one here, because it is so obviously a lie – which somehow took in both arly Giorina and Marco Rubio. – SF]
[Trump actually hadn’t said that ISIS would take out Assad, as far as I know. Jeb Bush was trying to get Trump’s position to make more sense – SF]
[That wasn’t true either. She met him in what amounted to a green room at some comference in China. Later in that debate Marco Rubio said he had never met Putin. – SF]Sammy Finkelman (8dcc71) — 3/5/2017 @ 4:44 pm
* because the statement in the 2015 debate that he got to know Putin very well is so obviously a lie – which somehow took in both Marco Rubio and Carly Fiorina (who proceeded to tell a lie, or half a truth, herself and claim her meeting with Putin was more of a meeting than Donald Trump’s meeting with Putin in the imaginary green room of 60 Minutes.)Sammy Finkelman (8dcc71) — 3/5/2017 @ 4:48 pm
@45 Then IF they’re being truthful and IF surveillance took place then it had to be conducted by the “other Title III, state or local entities” Clapper said he couldn’t speak for. I’m sure there are more than one of them operating ina and around Manhattan (NYPD, Secret Service(?), etc. The leakers are going to have to feed something more to the press if they’re going to continue pressing the Trump conspired with the Russians stuff going. We’ll know in a couple hours when tomorrow’s papers leak online.crazy (d3b449) — 3/5/2017 @ 4:52 pm
Per your earlier question sammeh, prietap is FBI counter Intel, Kaufman with intelligence and capitol hill experience is main justicesnarciso (d1f714) — 3/5/2017 @ 4:52 pm
What I love about the new GOP is how wholesome and honest it is.Dustin (ba94b2) — 3/5/2017 @ 5:13 pm
Any bets on what gauge of tinfoil that yellow combover hides? Or that the “hair” itself is really copper alloy wire for the same effect?nk (dbc370) — 3/5/2017 @ 5:19 pm
Well the same fillings the Carlos slims, the BBC and the guardian have been tuning in.narciso (d1f714) — 3/5/2017 @ 5:22 pm
NSA Head Rogers probably warned Trump of the illegal activities of the govt. agencies- to cover his behind.mg (31009b) — 3/5/2017 @ 5:26 pm
She may end up like Mr creosote:narciso (d1f714) — 3/5/2017 @ 5:29 pm
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/03/barbra-streisand-trump-making-gain-weight-gorging-pancakes
Maybe if they could get their stuff togethernarciso (d1f714) — 3/5/2017 @ 5:36 pm
https://www.thelocal.de/20170303/german-president-very-worried-about-trump-and-us-eu-legacy :
Ha!
http://ace.mu.nu/archives/T6K5D53Y0Gyb2Pa_YfC36UbKYk3LJTyP5Jqm_jDUyRw.pngColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/5/2017 @ 5:38 pm
i can’t wait until president mr donald wishes everyone a happy st patrick’s dayCruz Supporter (102c9a) — 3/5/2017 @ 5:42 pm
then the nevertrumpers will start rooting against notre dame and boycotting u2
Patterico at #16David Crowley (e5c503) — 3/5/2017 @ 5:55 pm
What subject are we talking about here but the Trump allegation of “wire tapping” and its aftermath with Comey? And why would Comey ask DOJ to refute the allegation unless he didn’t want something to see the light of day? Why not just refute it himself since it would be the FBI that made the two applications for the surveillance in the first place? DOJ/AG might have to sign off on it, but it’s still the FBI that applied for the ability to do this.
Reporter speaks with forked tongue, quelled surprise
ttps://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/05/fbi-director-james-comey-says-no-fbi-did-not-wire-tap-trump-tower/comment-page-3/#comment-3671194narciso (d1f714) — 3/5/2017 @ 5:57 pm
You can tell a Trans woman cause she can’t make up her mind.Pinandpuller (061e95) — 3/5/2017 @ 5:59 pm
The thing that occurs to me would Comey want to violate protocol in an other case? He did to clear Hillary except this was a very narrowly targeted accusation) and then had to sort of unclear her because he’d promised Congress he;drevceal any new developments, and then clear her again.
Now he wants to clear the FBI of wrongdoing.
Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/5/2017 @ 4:29 pm
According to the BBC (Paul Wood on 12 January 2017) http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-38589427
it was lawyers from the National Security Division in the Department of Justice whon drew up the first application. “They wanted permission to intercept the electronic records from two Russian banks.”
It was rejected by the FISA cout judge, and then a second attemot, with a more narrowly drawn order was rejected again. Then it (the second prder, unchanged?) was put put befoe a second judge and granted on October 15.
A lawyer outside the Department of Justice but (who said he was) familiar with the case told Paul Wood that three of Mr Trump’s associates were the subject of the inquiry. They were looking for ransfers of money. There probably wasn’t any because this all probably originated in Russian disinformation and Putin was not about to tell what he thought was MI-6 the truth about how it all worked or why Trump wold be so pro-Putin.
All three of the people named by Wood’s source emphatically denied any wrongdoing, as did one of he Russian banks. The other did not respond to a request by Paul Wood for comment.
Now this is when Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid wrote a public letter to the director of the FBI, accusing him of holding back “explosive information” about Donald Trump. He had gotten an intelligence briefing, without any staff present – just the chairs and ranking minority members of the House and Senate intelligence committees, and the leaders of the Democratic and Republican parties in Congress, called sometimes the “gang of eight.”
Reid described Russia as “a foreign interest openly hostile to the United States, which Mr Trump praises at every opportunity.”Sammy Finkelman (8dcc71) — 3/5/2017 @ 5:59 pm
Cruz Supporter
I’m old enough to remember Notre Dame throwing a sheet over Jesus.Pinandpuller (061e95) — 3/5/2017 @ 6:01 pm
I think they call it the Shroud of South Bend now.Pinandpuller (061e95) — 3/5/2017 @ 6:03 pm
Same reporter, telling ostensibly two different stories six weeks apart:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/05/fbi-director-james-comey-says-no-fbi-did-not-wire-tap-trump-tower/comment-page-3/#comment-3671194
Perhaps he was referring to other intrusion, but I tend to doubt it.narciso (d1f714) — 3/5/2017 @ 6:04 pm
Never been a notre dame fan – Ara Parseghian came recruiting to JHS and was a little full of himself. My teammate went to Texas.mg (31009b) — 3/5/2017 @ 6:09 pm
Sammy Finkelman (8dcc71) — 3/5/2017 @ 4:44 pm
*********
Yes what he says is an unusual pivot for the republican party save some libertarian a la Rand Paul but that doesn’t give you proof that trump is a “Russian agent”. If what he says there in your bolded quotes–particularly–makes him a “Russian agent” then that is a very low bar indeed.
Trump’s naivety on Russia was the thing I disliked about him the most–and particularly his fan base but–the bar for calling someone a “Russian agent” should be held higher than what you are saying here. Perhaps we have different definitions of what it means to be a “Russian agent”.
For me– the fact that Trump has hired Mattis and now McMaster–that has helped on the charge that he is–or was–very naïve when it came to Russia–but not more so than any other Democrat.
Hell Obama let Russia invade the Ukraine and he gave a Russian ally–Iran–billions of dollars–that looks more like being pro-Russian to me than anything Trump has said. Action or inaction does speak louder than words. And–again–we are probably less than 30 days into Trump’s Presidency.Rae Sremmurd (2fd998) — 3/5/2017 @ 6:10 pm
Reid described Russia as “a foreign interest openly hostile to the United States, which Mr Trump praises at every
opportunity.”
Funny… I would describe Reid as an alleged pederast who’s openly hostile to a majority of the American people who managed to build a multi-million dollar fortune while “serving” the people working in government jobs.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/5/2017 @ 6:12 pm
I looked it up. Aluminum is the best conductor per strength/weight and non-toxicity, with the added advantage that it can be anodized inexpensively to just about any color and would not tarnish as copper or silver would.
So it’s either aluminum foil under the hair or an anodized aluminum wire hairpiece. See how easy it is when you use scientific facts and logic?nk (dbc370) — 3/5/2017 @ 6:13 pm
I also forgot to add Obama allowing Russia to set up denial of air space in Syria which might have impeded our ability to gather INTEL on ISIS maneuvers there and elsewhere. Many in the military complained about not being able to pursue ISIS leaving Iraq and entering into areas of instability within Syria. Obama allowed for that.Rae Sremmurd (2fd998) — 3/5/2017 @ 6:13 pm
BTW, Obama did not “let” Russia invade Ukraine unless by “let” you mean he did not push the button. He overthrew a Russian puppet and helped seat a pro-Western government, and Putin’s response now has Russia in a shooting war with the Ukraine on its border when before it had a buffer state. It’s rough on the people getting killed and maimed, but if giving Russia grief is what you’re after, Obama delivered as much as he could short of outright war between the U.S. and Russia. If the reason he did it is because Sochi does not have a gay scene, the result is still the same.nk (dbc370) — 3/5/2017 @ 6:22 pm
Same thing with Syria. Russia is in a Vietnam-lite situation there trying to prop up Assad’s regime against a multi-front insurgency. Not a good thing for Russia.nk (dbc370) — 3/5/2017 @ 6:24 pm
Obama didn’t do anything significant about the ukraine, because it was the conduit to Syria, which is a party to the iran deal. The gulf states and turkey havd armed the rebels, which have an annoying habit of defecting to aq when they are not straight up al quedanarciso (36a055) — 3/5/2017 @ 6:29 pm
With your obsession of President Trump and his hair, nk, are you bald?mg (31009b) — 3/5/2017 @ 6:31 pm
The Comey story is curious, because as I read the report – and I agree that nothing reported in the NYT from anonymous sources can be taken at face value – Comey is not asking DOJ to make a statement that nothing was done in the manner being reported. What’s he’s asking is for DOJ to state that Obama did not order wiretapping of Trump. If that were true, that would call into question the personal integrity of Comey — that as FBI Director he would take a directive from a President to conduct a surveillance operation on the political opposition. The NYT article doesnt say Comey wants DOJ to announce that there was no such surveillance. The NYT is very careful about how they write an opening paragraph, so in this instance words matter:
“The FBI Director, James B. Comey, asked the Justice Department this weekend to publicly reject President Trump’s assertion that President Barack Obama ordered the tapping of Mr. Trump’s phones.”
The bolded words are important. They do not rule out the scenario whereby the FBI sought a FISA warrant to monitor data traffic over the server in the Trump Tower that was connected to Russian banks. Its not necessary that Obama have “ordered” it, or that the monitoring was not of a phone. But the server might have picked up voice traffic — such as Skype or similar video conferencing services.
I don’t think its inaccurate for Trump to refer to “Obama” when what he really is referring to is counter-intelligence operatives during the time of the Obama Administration.
After the Yemen raid, I thought it was pretty well established that the President is responsible for everything that happens in his administration, whether he had a hand in it or not?
As for the leak to the NYT about Comey’s request, remember that Comey’s #2 right now is the husband of a Democratic State Senate candidate in Virginia. In the FBI, only the Director is a political appointee. All the subordinates, which includes several “Assistant Directors” are all career folks in either DOJ or the FBI. I know for a FACT that the upper reaches of the FBI have many ideological liberals because over the last 15 years there has been a pronounced effort in the FBI to promote women and minorities into senior management positions to address the reality of 20 years ago when the FBI was about 90% male, and 80% white. So, there are plenty of unsympathetic officials in the upper management of the FBI would are happy to embarrassment Comey and Trump when given the opportunity.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 3/5/2017 @ 6:38 pm
“(W)e know nothing” is a hopeful way to look at if for a partisan of a certain persuasion. This is Andrew McCarthy’s beat. He’s been working this story for some time and quite persuasively. McCarthy, most definitely, is not at square one.
I’m hoping this sufficiently angers Trump so that he’ll give the green light to criminal investigations and prosecutions of the myriad lawbreakers who have been operating with impunity under Obama. A few good places to start would be with Lerner’s IRS, Clapper’s perjury and Hill’s server. The list is very long.ThOR (c9324e) — 3/5/2017 @ 6:39 pm
Now, looking just at Syria and Ukraine, why would Putin like Trump as POTUS? Because,nk (dbc370) — 3/5/2017 @ 6:40 pm
1. Trump has expressed support for dictators like Assad;
2. He has expressed skepticism about the rebels fighting Assad;
3. He wants to “partner” with Putin to fight “terrorists” which would include some of the Syrian rebel groups;
4. He appointed Putin’s good buddy Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State and Tillerson opposes Obama’s sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine because they cut into Exxon-Mobil’s profits.
No, mg. I have a full head of hair, like Mike Pence, and cut pretty much the same, but a darker gray.nk (dbc370) — 3/5/2017 @ 6:44 pm
That last point was after 500 million (conservative estimate) was directed toward the rebels, where did that money go
Yes the Syrian regime is ruthless like the Algerian junta, they even coined a term eradicateurnarciso (36a055) — 3/5/2017 @ 6:45 pm
It’s hard to get worked up about James Comey twisting slowly, slowly in the wind.ThOR (c9324e) — 3/5/2017 @ 6:46 pm
I would say fire his punk (redacted), now the trick is finding a reliable deputy to hold dwn the fort that wasn’t part of this operation.narciso (36a055) — 3/5/2017 @ 6:49 pm
The only FBI Director who could handle politicians trying to use him for their purposes was J. Edgar Hoover, and he was also fortunate to have died before the “equal employment opportunity” acts and court decisions degraded the caliber of its personnel overall. Check out this 1950s FBI training video, particularly the part at 1:30 and on showing some fast draw shooting with the standard issue revolver.nk (dbc370) — 3/5/2017 @ 7:18 pm
That probably true, after all Hansen made it through four directors despite his money and other predilections,narciso (36a055) — 3/5/2017 @ 7:26 pm
Oh, I believe that Obama did not wake up one morning and order the FBI to tap Trump’s phones. He also didn’t call up the IRS and tell them to deep six the South Succotash Tea Party tax-exempt application.
But his minions did, and did it legally, too, knowing that the boss was OK with it. Just like Hitler didn’t kill ANY Jews.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/5/2017 @ 7:31 pm
Even before the events of November 8th unfolded, one conclusion that I had definitely come to is that Comey’s conflicted and compromised posterior needed to be booted out of his job by whoever was going to be President #45. Nothing that has taken place since then has caused me to change my mind; indeed, the urgency of doing so has only increased.M. Scott Eiland (b16b32) — 3/5/2017 @ 7:32 pm
They use aluminum foil to frost tips and apply highlights but that lets some rays through.Pinandpuller (31a3f6) — 3/5/2017 @ 7:32 pm
@65 mg
Without intervention in a hundred years Notre Dame will be known as The Exploding Arabs.Pinandpuller (31a3f6) — 3/5/2017 @ 7:36 pm
Let’s consider one of sword of Damocles hanging over him, that consulting contract with hsbc, which happens to do a lot of business in Russia and other shady placed sort of like the mob bank the joker ripped ofcnarciso (36a055) — 3/5/2017 @ 7:37 pm
I’m not a partisan. I used to be. I’m not any more. It changes how you look at things.Patterico (115b1f) — 3/5/2017 @ 7:57 pm
I think we know quite a bit. McCarthy and others I respect think so too.
I’m not a rabid Trump supporter; I’m a grudging Trump supporter. But most importantly in this situation, for eight long years I’ve had my eyes wide open to the behavior of Obama – a man with a long history of using the tools of government against his enemies – which leaves me inclined to believe he’s capable of such lawbreaking. And I’ve also seen the news reports about private conversations Trump has had with our nation’s friends and allies, which has left me wondering how in the world such information has become publicly known. These dots are really not so difficult to connect.ThOR (c9324e) — 3/5/2017 @ 8:21 pm
The way I’ve see it, we’ve had four month of pulp novel coverage and occasionally nuggets of truth, re the cabinet and his initiatives. The Congress is loath to do anything consequentialbor good, which isn’t surprising considering whoneads it.narciso (36a055) — 3/5/2017 @ 8:34 pm
Your Trump articles read like someone looking for a gig at cnn.Jim (a9b7c7) — 3/5/2017 @ 8:56 pm
Wow, I didn’t know that CRTV just dropped Mark Steyn from his contract.Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 3/5/2017 @ 9:12 pm
What were they thinking!?
The contract runs through 2021, so it sounds like Mark will be taking them to court for breaching it.
Yes it’s no way to run a railroadnarciso (36a055) — 3/5/2017 @ 9:15 pm
I’m surprised no one has thought about the possibility that the device used was a pen register, which only records the phone numbers being dialed. Think of it as a wiretap-lite. No listening in occurs so it is easier to get FISA approval. These are very common in narcotics investigations.
Trump.calls it a wiretap and Obama’s people deny it’s a wiretap.AZ Bob (99e30f) — 3/5/2017 @ 9:24 pm
It is like being a little bit pregnant.AZ Bob (99e30f) — 3/5/2017 @ 9:45 pm
So I call it a wiretap.AZ Bob (99e30f) — 3/5/2017 @ 9:45 pm
Lt. Barney Greenwald: Well, well, well! The officers of the Caine in happy celebration! [YouTube]
Lt. Steve Maryk: What are you, Barney, kind of tight?
Lt. Barney Greenwald: Sure. I got a guilty conscience. I defended you, Steve, because I found the wrong man was on trial.
[pours himself a glass of wine]
Lt. Barney Greenwald: So, I torpedoed Queeg for you. I *had* to torpedo him. And I feel sick about it.
[drinks wine]
Lt. Steve Maryk: Okay, Barney, take it easy.
Lt. Barney Greenwald: You know something… When I was studying law, and Mr. Keefer here was writing his stories, and you, Willie, were tearing up the playing fields of dear old Princeton, who was standing guard over this fat, dumb, happy country of ours, eh? Not us. Oh, no, we knew you couldn’t make any money in the service. So who did the dirty work for us? Queeg did! And a lot of other guys. Tough, sharp guys who didn’t crack up like Queeg.
Ensign Willie Keith: But no matter what, Captain Queeg endangered the ship and the lives of the men.
Lt. Barney Greenwald: He didn’t endanger anybody’s life, you did, *all* of you! You’re a fine bunch of officers.
Lt. JG H. Paynter Jr.: You said yourself he cracked.
Lt. Barney Greenwald: I’m glad you brought that up, Mr. Paynter, because that’s a very pretty point. You know, I left out one detail in the court martial. It wouldn’t have helped our case any.
[to Maryk]
Lt. Barney Greenwald: Tell me, Steve, after the Yellowstain business, Queeg came to you guys for help and you turned him down, didn’t you?
Lt. Steve Maryk: [hesitant] Yes, we did.
Lt. Barney Greenwald: [to Paynter] You didn’t approve of his conduct as an officer. He wasn’t worthy of your loyalty. So you turned on him. You ragged him. You made up songs about him. If you’d given Queeg the loyalty he needed, do you suppose the whole issue would have come up in the typhoon?
[to Maryk]
Lt. Barney Greenwald: You’re an honest man, Steve, I’m asking you. You think it would’ve been necessary for you to take over?
Lt. Steve Maryk: [hesitant] It probably wouldn’t have been necessary.
Lt. Barney Greenwald: [muttering slightly] Yeah.
Ensign Willie Keith: If that’s true, then we *were* guilty.
Lt. Barney Greenwald: Ah, you’re learning, Willie! You’re learning that you don’t work with a captain because you like the way he parts his hair. You work with him because he’s got the job or you’re no good! Well, the case is over. You’re all safe. It was like shooting fish in a barrel.
[long pause; strides toward Keefer]
Lt. Barney Greenwald: And now we come to the man who *should’ve* stood trial. The Caine’s favorite author. The Shakespeare whose testimony nearly sunk us all. Tell ’em, Keefer!
Lieutenant Tom Keefer: [stiff and overcome with guilt] No, you go ahead. You’re telling it better.
Lt. Barney Greenwald: You ought to read his testimony. He never even heard of Captain Queeg!
Lt. Steve Maryk: Let’s forget it, Barney!
Lt. Barney Greenwald: Queeg was sick, he couldn’t help himself. But you, you’re *real* healthy. Only you didn’t have one tenth the guts that he had.
Lieutenant Tom Keefer: Except I never fooled myself, Mr. Greenwald.
Lt. Barney Greenwald: I’m gonna drink a toast to you, Mr. Keefer.
[pours wine in a glass]
Lt. Barney Greenwald: From the beginning you hated the Navy. And then you thought up this whole idea. And you managed to keep your skirts nice, and starched, and clean, even in the court martial. Steve Maryk will always be remembered as a mutineer. But you, you’ll publish your novel, you’ll make a million bucks, you’ll marry a big movie star, and for the rest of your life you’ll live with your conscience, if you have any. Now here’s to the *real* author of “The Caine Mutiny.” Here’s to you, Mr. Keefer.
[splashes wine in Keefer’s face]
Lt. Barney Greenwald: If you wanna do anything about it, I’ll be outside. I’m a lot drunker than you are, so it’ll be a fair fight.
– The germaine part of the Caine Mutiny 1954papertiger (c8116c) — 3/5/2017 @ 10:13 pm
What was it the Obama spokeshole said?
That the Obama administration never ordered the surveillance of an AMERICAN CITIZEN?
– James Rosen, Fox News contributor.
Blow it out your ass.papertiger (c8116c) — 3/5/2017 @ 10:30 pm
The germaine part of ‘The Caine Mutiny’ 1954:
Strawberries.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CLUZ0Nv7UH4
papertiger gots him a case of the yellowstain bluesDCSCA (797bc0) — 3/5/2017 @ 11:12 pm
Only in Trump’s America do politicians make charges of corruption and the press issues the denials.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/5/2017 @ 11:44 pm