Trump Tweet of the Day/Open Thread
I do not intend to spend a single moment of my day dissecting a Donald Trump tweet or series or tweets based on something he saw on TV. YMMV and if it does there is this comment thread. Happy Saturday.
UPDATE: Here is a piece on this that lays out the facts. Kinda useful on a day when the entire world is spouting nonsense they scraped up somewhere on the Internet.
[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]
the sleazy unamerican pettiness of food stamp and that skank valerie is what strikes me most about it
Plus failmerica’s gaywad CIAFBINSA pansies are genuinely sick and depraved anymorehappyfeet (28a91b) — 3/4/2017 @ 11:03 am
They see enemy of the state as how to guide
https://mobile.twitter.com/omriceren/status/838073782908616708?p=vnarciso (d1f714) — 3/4/2017 @ 11:08 am
Based on that beauchamp report, Shirleynarciso (d1f714) — 3/4/2017 @ 11:11 am
https://heatst.com/world/exclusive-fbi-granted-fisa-warrant-covering-trump-camps-ties-to-russia/
Maybe it’s chaff.
Maybe it’s borscht.
Or maybe… it’s strawberries.
“Ahh, but the strawberries that’s… that’s where I had them. They laughed at me and made jokes but I proved beyond the shadow of a doubt and with… geometric logic… that a duplicate key to the wardroom icebox DID exist…” – Captain Queeg [Humphrey Bogart] ‘The Caine Mutiny’ 1956DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/4/2017 @ 11:31 am
Gold question:
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/explain-it-to-me_us_58b75cd5e4b0ddf654246351narciso (d1f714) — 3/4/2017 @ 11:55 am
Why does he think he doesn’t know
https://mobile.twitter.com/omriceren/status/838102246709682178narciso (d1f714) — 3/4/2017 @ 12:01 pm
I’ve seen it claimed that his tweets are based on a Breitbart News article. But I don’t think that’s right. I think he does have more information that he isn’t sharing yet.
Look at Obama’s denial: Obama did not deny that wiretapping occurred. He denied that he himself was involved with it (in that he denies interfering with any investigation). He did not deny have knowledge of it. He did not deny reading wiretapped messages and he did not deny leaking them to Hillary’s campaign (I’m not accusing him of this, I’m just discussing how his denial is quite limited)
Jon Favreau, Obama’s former speechwriter, tweeted: “I’d be careful about reporting that Obama said there was no wiretapping. Statement just said that neither he nor the WH ordered it.”
http://www.cnbc.com/2017/03/04/trump-accuses-obama-of-wire-tapping-during-general-election.html
Over at PowerlineBlog: “Someone in the intelligence/law enforcement bureaucracy had a applied for a FISA warrant to tap the Trump people in June, It was turned down. Renewed and granted in October, I think. The details are out there. That’s what he’s talking about.”Daryl Herbert (7be116) — 3/4/2017 @ 12:36 pm
None of that is news though. What set him off? Probably the Breitbart article.Davethulhu (18ab69) — 3/4/2017 @ 1:08 pm
The issue is multi-layered, and I don’t think its a coincidence that more texture is being provided for a story that first broke several months ago, but at the time seemed to be limited to issues of whether or not email and data communications connected Russian banks to Trump campaign officials.
As is reported in several places, early in the summer of 2006, the FBI originally sought a criminal warrant which named Trump, but was turned down by the court it was presented to. Criminal warrants require a showing of probable cause that a crime has been committed, and a wiretap warrant has a ton of requirements with regard to exhausting other investigative means and techniques before a criminal wiretap will be approved.
Without solid information that a crime was being committed, the FBI turned to FISA. Since FISA is only an intelligence gathering technique, you only need to show that the target is suspected of being an agent of a foreign power. But there are restrictions on the ability to monitor US citizens with a FISA tap. The initial application for a FISA tap named Trump and several campaign officials, but it was turned down as being overbroad. In October, a FISA warrant was approved, but the only thing that had been reported previously was that the warrant authorized the interception of email and data traffic between Russian banks and server in the Trump building that might be connected to the campaign. Presumably they were looking for evidence of money being funneled through the Russian banks to Trump campaign officials. Remember, Paul Manafort’s PR firm had worked on PR matters for the Ukrainian rebel group which was backed by Putin’s government in Russia, so there was probably an earlier trail of payments from the Russian banks to Manafort and others (Carter?) who were connected to the Trump campaign.
What is new in the current reporting is the suggestion that the FISA warrant was not just for email and data traffic, but it may have also been a wiretap warrant for monitoring phone conversations.
Andy McCarthy has previously written on the question of whether the Obama Justice Department attempted to use FISA to dig out information that may have led to the foundation for a criminal investigation. That would be an improper use of the FISA process, and there is suspicion associated with there efforts since it seems to be the case that the FBI sought a criminal wiretap warrant first and was turned down.
What might have prompted this latest round of reporting — and Trump’s tweets — is that the Trump administration is now in a position to know what the Obama Justice Department was up to in the summer and fall of 2016 when it was looking into connections between the Trump campaign and Russia. The existence of a FISA wiretap that intercepted phone communications of Trump campaign officials would be a HUGE deal, and really open up the Obama Administration to scrutiny on the question of whether there was an improper use of FISA against US citizens. Folks in the intelligence community who signed off any such an effort — if improper — could end of in jail for that.
It would in large measure explain the immediate war which the IC waged on the Trump administration as soon as they took office. There might be a lot of Obama Admin. IC folks who are nervous about what they did — never imagining that Trump would win and now control all the information they went about gathering on him in the months prior to the election. So they embarked on the old “The Best Defense is a Good Offense” gambit by trying to undermine the Administration before their own misdeeds were uncovered and publicized.
So, I’m not sure yet if this is only old information being recycled, or if Trump’s tweets are indicative of the Trump DOJ uncovering what the Obama DOJ had been up to during the campaign.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 3/4/2017 @ 1:24 pm
I think if they had something substantial, they would have published it by now, so far its vaporwear, carter page, seems to have come through Sam clovis, a fmr advisor to walker.narciso (d1f714) — 3/4/2017 @ 1:32 pm
Yeah, it does look like Barack’s just denying that he authorized a wiretap in his official capacity.Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 3/4/2017 @ 1:39 pm
Okay, so his pal Loretta may have authorized it.
I would respectfully suggest you look at this. It is indeed sordid.
Now, you may not like the sources, but if this is true, and it sounds as if it is, this is some serious stuff.Darth Chcolate (913b6b) — 3/4/2017 @ 2:05 pm
This thing could wind up being stuck right up Obama’s narrow behind.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/4/2017 @ 2:28 pm
If there was anything to this beyond Trump’s fevered imagination, he’d be doing more than tweeting about it.Davethulhu (18ab69) — 3/4/2017 @ 2:47 pm
“If there was anything to this beyond Trump’s fevered imagination, he’d be doing more than tweeting about it.”
He tweets about everything. We will see what happens.
If liberals want to play drip-drip-drip with fake news about Russian puppetmasters, Trump can drip-drip-drip real news about FISA abuses.
Did you see Breitbart News highlighted Valerie Jarrett’s tweet:
“Check out statement from Kevin Lewis, spokesperson to former President Obama. Enough said.”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/03/04/non-denial-denial-obama-response-trump-wiretap-claim-raises-questions/
Does she really think we are stupid enough to accept a non-denial denial as the end of the matter? That tweet is intentionally obtuse. She is way too smart to be that dumb. That is the sign of someone who is very scared.Daryl Herbert (7be116) — 3/4/2017 @ 2:58 pm
lol BreitbartDavethulhu (18ab69) — 3/4/2017 @ 2:59 pm
Time will tell. This does have all the markings of the sort of crap the Obama administration would pull and would be consistent with their laying mines and salting the ground as they oozed their way out the door.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/4/2017 @ 3:01 pm
It’s consistent with the way contemporary leftists roll.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/4/2017 @ 3:02 pm
Mentally ill game-show host president is mentally ill.Dave (711345) — 3/4/2017 @ 3:03 pm
Sometime Colonel, you use words like Rembrandt used paint. I can actually picture the “ooze”.Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 3/4/2017 @ 3:30 pm
Get off your sister, Dave.mg (31009b) — 3/4/2017 @ 3:31 pm
Leftist attacking people, rioting and marching in the streets. The leftosphere in complete chaos with their media heads exploding at every tweet. Voodoo journalists caught lying and making fake news. But according to Dave it’s Donald Trump who is mentally ill. The ctrl-left never misses a chance to project, do they?Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 3/4/2017 @ 3:36 pm
Thanks, Hoagie. Seemed to describe it a bit better than “slimed”.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/4/2017 @ 3:46 pm
Obama having a spokesdope is troubling. Clinton told Albright to tell the public nothing happened with Miss Lewinsky.mg (31009b) — 3/4/2017 @ 3:54 pm
Remember the investigation that had foundation:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/03/breaking-fbi-quietly-releases-batch-7-of-clinton-investigation-notes-and-interviews/narciso (d1f714) — 3/4/2017 @ 4:21 pm
Did obama wiretap James Rosen and Angela Merkel?mg (31009b) — 3/4/2017 @ 4:29 pm
Well fraud merkel was a target Kong before, but rosen (re the Korean sanctions story) and the entire ap switchboard re the bibuybomber plot, which Brendan had burned the asset.narciso (d1f714) — 3/4/2017 @ 4:36 pm
What streiff said.crazy (d3b449) — 3/4/2017 @ 5:06 pm
we all just have to wait until someone does the associated press cnn jake tapper propaganda sluts’ job for themhappyfeet (28a91b) — 3/4/2017 @ 5:15 pm
UPDATE: Here is a piece on this that lays out the facts. Kinda useful on a day when the entire world is spouting nonsense they scraped up somewhere on the Internet.Patterico (115b1f) — 3/4/2017 @ 5:16 pm
This country could use a Bob Hope, Jackie Gleason or Johnny Carson.mg (31009b) — 3/4/2017 @ 5:18 pm
It’s very simple: Trump saw this on the tube, didn’t listen carefully, and ran to Twitter to rant like a street person.Patterico (115b1f) — 3/4/2017 @ 5:21 pm
great linkhappyfeet (28a91b) — 3/4/2017 @ 5:22 pm
Actually, no, someone has been releasing unverifiable claims from the authority of unnamed officials, the crowdstrike report wasnr evidence neither was the dodge dossier.narciso (d1f714) — 3/4/2017 @ 5:24 pm
Its circumstantial. But in light of price Ahmed and dear, a well as laughman’s curious CV, anything is possible.narciso (d1f714) — 3/4/2017 @ 5:32 pm
This is what prestige publication, insists on putting outnarciso (d1f714) — 3/4/2017 @ 5:36 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/ForeignPolicy/status/838182270880071680
Vice President Mike Pence is calling for the Associated Press propaganda sluts to apologize to his wife for publishing her personal email address in a news article on Friday, subjecting her to a slew of “vitriolic and malicious emails” on her private AOL account.happyfeet (28a91b) — 3/4/2017 @ 5:37 pm
I hope we don’t get to the point where the Trump administration starts putting the press under surveillance to out the leakers as Obama did with James Rosen and others. I’m guessing this is the boy from Queens telling the Obama gang either knock if off or bring it on.crazy (d3b449) — 3/4/2017 @ 5:40 pm
I think the Lakers, their motive and means have outed themselves but they are the ones speaking to the main papers, meanwhile real malfeasance like the awan attar affair, crickets.narciso (d1f714) — 3/4/2017 @ 5:44 pm
Queens was nice back then.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 3/4/2017 @ 5:49 pm
Pence still doing well throwing off the scent.
mg, you said it!
This is typical of fmrly stAte run medianarciso (d1f714) — 3/4/2017 @ 5:57 pm
http://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/tom-blumer/2017/03/03/ap-takes-one-sided-hatchet-trumps-tribute-ryan-and-carryn-owens?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
So the defense is apparently that there was an investigation into what some people in the campaign were saying to the Russians.
Hmmm.
The DNC was bugged by Nixon’s DoJ because they thought that some people in the McGovern campaign were involved with Castro.
Didn’t work as a defense for Nixon.Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/4/2017 @ 6:02 pm
I hope we don’t get to the point where the Trump administration starts putting the press under surveillance to out the leakers as Obama did with James Rosen and others.
If Trump did it, the press would be screaming “Gestapo!”Kevin M (25bbee) — 3/4/2017 @ 6:04 pm
A little perspective
m.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/mar/2/obama-refused-to-call-it-islamic-terrornarciso (d1f714) — 3/4/2017 @ 6:08 pm
Unconvincing, Julian Sanchez. Many Americans have concerns about the Obama Administration and DOJ’s abuse of power and a thorough investigation would help resolve those concerns. In fact, there should be multiple investigations launched regarding the IRS, the DOJ (e.g., the civil rights division), the Dept of State… just for starters. Concerns must be alleviated.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/4/2017 @ 6:15 pm
Sessions is having dinner in Florida w/Trump tonight.
Some one will have the meatloaf; some one will eat crow explainin’ why only a looza’ is a recusa’.DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/4/2017 @ 6:20 pm
Htttp://www.juliansanchez.com/2006/08/16/pathologizing-bush-hatred/
Can’t be the same guy right?narciso (496253) — 3/4/2017 @ 6:28 pm
Colonel Haiku says:
Apparently thinking that Sanchez is against an investigation. Huh? Here’s Sanchez:
I’m confused about what the Colonel finds unconvincing. The notion that it would be appropriate to scrutinize the surveillance?
Or is it just that Sanchez did not give sufficient respect to the insane Twitter rantings of a President who obviously misheard what he saw on the teevee last night?Patterico (115b1f) — 3/4/2017 @ 6:29 pm
narciso and happyfeet do a great job of attacking the messenger. Any specific thing he said that is wrong?Patterico (115b1f) — 3/4/2017 @ 6:30 pm
No tell me when showed reasonableness when a legitimate couterterror operations were being implemented, we’ve had four months of this steady drip of garbage, which we except because it comes from danger, who has served as an Obama tool in the past, or Atkins who leaked a book of codeword operationsnarciso (d1f714) — 3/4/2017 @ 6:37 pm
The DNC wasn’t bugged by the DoJ, and it wasn’t bugged because of concerns about contact with Castro.Davethulhu (18ab69) — 3/4/2017 @ 6:38 pm
No, to be clear, I think there is more there than Sanchez seems to. Did they also monitor the Clinton campaign? Let’s see what the Intelligence community’s “due diligence” consisted of. We need transcripts.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/4/2017 @ 6:39 pm
Hope that helps!Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/4/2017 @ 6:40 pm
we know that the barack administration would never use any misdirection tactics and lawyerly denials about something like this
because they never lied to protect their dirty deeds in the past
benghazi was about a youtube video
lois lerner was a lone wolf
secretary of state hillary was hiding her emails so that future generations wouldn’t know what kind of nasty influence she was selling
and eric holder being in contempt of congress was just a figment of the imagination of fox news fan boys
barack never knew about any of those things until he read about them in the morning paper over toast and orange juice just like the regular folks out there in flyover statesCruz Supporter (102c9a) — 3/4/2017 @ 6:40 pm
All things are possible
http://lawnewz.com/high-profile/yes-obama-could-be-prosecuted-if-involved-with-illegal-surveillancenarciso (d1f714) — 3/4/2017 @ 6:42 pm
At least Obama had enough sense to move away from Ben Rhodes making denials. They were surprised – and not in a good way for them – that Trump won. That complicated this for them.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/4/2017 @ 6:44 pm
For the first time in his administration, the buck must be made to stop with Barack Obama. As has been mentioned, the leaking of this info was illegal.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/4/2017 @ 6:52 pm
A felony for which the perp(s) would face 5 years.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/4/2017 @ 6:54 pm
Except there dint anything genuine in these leaks, the officials are in a position to know there’s nothing there.narciso (d1f714) — 3/4/2017 @ 6:56 pm
i’m old enough to remember when the architect of obamacare said in a taped interview that the american voters are too stupid to understand public policy, so they had to lie to usCruz Supporter (102c9a) — 3/4/2017 @ 6:57 pm
But according to Dave it’s Donald Trump who is mentally ill. The ctrl-left never misses a chance to project, do they?
Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 3/4/2017 @ 3:36 pm
Or is it just that Sanchez did not give sufficient respect to the insane Twitter rantings of a President who obviously misheard what he saw on the teevee last night?
Patterico (115b1f) — 3/4/2017 @ 6:29 pm
According to Hoagie, Patterico is now part of the Left. This is just like those little white specks on top of the chicken guano mountains at egg farms: more chicken guano. In other words, just more evidence of how far into the guano Hoagie has gone. I lost all respect for Hoagie a long time ago. And he keeps proving why he is worthy of none.John Hitchcock (fd101d) — 3/4/2017 @ 6:57 pm
barack always said his was the most transparent administration in the history of the universe
i tend to agree because we can see right through themCruz Supporter (102c9a) — 3/4/2017 @ 6:59 pm
Not sure that would apply in the case, Narciso.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/4/2017 @ 7:02 pm
Well coronello, hundreds of thousands of words (being charitable) have been emitted re acct that have no foundation, Adam kredo showed their motives in part, Chuck Ross has showed the wider picture, but the cover syorybis what wemtobeverywhere from ABC to the Washington postnarciso (496253) — 3/4/2017 @ 7:08 pm
Story as it was with Sanford, Lerner, fast and furious.narciso (496253) — 3/4/2017 @ 7:10 pm
A week or so ago, Allahpundit mentioned that Comey had a very hush-hush meeting with members of congress. He speculated that it was about Trump, but because the topic of the briefing was never leaked to the press and publicized – and it would have been if the confab was on the topic of Trump – I presumed it implicated a Democrat or Democrats.
I also thought it interesting that Sessions said he’d recuse himself for any matter having to do with the campaign. Some commenter here, Leviticus?, noticed the breadth of the recusal and inferred that something was up.
I think something is up and I’m now hoping for a special prosecutor to sort out all the issues raised during the campaign season. I understand Andrew McCarthy is available.ThOR (c9324e) — 3/4/2017 @ 7:23 pm
This is precisely why in am concerned about the session recusal, we saw how one witch hunt was started through a similar process.narciso (496253) — 3/4/2017 @ 7:32 pm
If Obama has been illegally eavesdropping on conversations between Trump and his allies, which would surely include Sessions, the Attorney General will need to recuse himself. With all the Obama insiders still at Justice, an outside counsel is the only route.ThOR (c9324e) — 3/4/2017 @ 7:36 pm
We shouldn’t get our hopes up, Thor, it would probably end up being some putz Obama’d appointed.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/4/2017 @ 7:39 pm
Therein lies the rub coronello, they targeted sessions because they expectedvthey would come under scrutinynarciso (496253) — 3/4/2017 @ 7:42 pm
Interesting theory, narciso.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/4/2017 @ 7:44 pm
I’m old enough to remember when Trump called Cruz “Lyin’ Ted”, insulted his wife, and stated that his father was involved in the Kennedy assassination.Davethulhu (18ab69) — 3/4/2017 @ 7:44 pm
Occams razor, coronello and the administration’s outreach could be framed as collusion, the nournolist has just been enbiggened with the risotto tray carriersnarciso (496253) — 3/4/2017 @ 7:50 pm
If DJT has significantly overstated the BHO connection in this illegal wiretap, he will never recover politically. If he is substantially correct in his tweets, the popcorn industry will run out of product.
Watching the various Fox News shows tonight, it appears that it can be proven the FISA process was illegally corrupted by someone(s) in the FBI. The verrrry specific denial from BHO leaves him fully vulnerable to charges that he knew of the wiretap(s). It sure appears that he did.
I am a big league skeptic of DJT. That being the case, if he badly exaggerated in his tweets, I would be very, very surprised.Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 3/4/2017 @ 7:54 pm
As we discovered with the Irs, you don’t need an express command, underlings will understand what needs to be done, to prevent scrutiny of their own action, and they 3/4 of the press to run cover for them.narciso (496253) — 3/4/2017 @ 7:58 pm
I’ve enough interest to link to some very stupid things Obama has said… http://townhall.com/columnists/johnhawkins/2012/09/18/the_25_most_obnoxious_quotes_from_barack_obama
and I also remember all of the terrible things he’d done as POTUS… things we may well spend decades recovering from.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/4/2017 @ 8:02 pm
It’s so tough finding a blogger that will hold Trump to account. Like finding hen’s teeth.papertiger (c8116c) — 3/4/2017 @ 8:04 pm
What’s that? Common knowledge that Obama was tapping Trump’s phones once the nomination was wrapped up? Maybe Donna Brazile, Valerie Jarrett, and Debbie Wasserman Schultz knew. I doubt Obama told Biden though. And there’s the rub. It’s the coverup that’s going to get ya.papertiger (c8116c) — 3/4/2017 @ 8:22 pm
Hmm, where do we start.
1. Obama wasn’t behind the tap,Davethulhu (18ab69) — 3/4/2017 @ 8:51 pm
2. The tap wasn’t on Trump, because FISA warrants only apply to foreigners.
3. Here’s a timeline, reported by the BBC back in January:
link didn’t attach: http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-38589427Davethulhu (18ab69) — 3/4/2017 @ 8:52 pm
Some things to consider:
http://legalinsurrection.com/2017/03/some-curious-language-in-both-trumps-wiretap-accusation-and-obamas-defense/narciso (496253) — 3/4/2017 @ 8:57 pm
Isn’t that the buzzkill “Golden Shower” 4chan prank old man McCain fell for?
NO WONDER you lost the link. I’be be embarrassed to post that too.papertiger (c8116c) — 3/4/2017 @ 9:13 pm