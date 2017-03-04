Trump Tweet of the Day/Open Thread

I do not intend to spend a single moment of my day dissecting a Donald Trump tweet or series or tweets based on something he saw on TV. YMMV and if it does there is this comment thread. Happy Saturday.

UPDATE: Here is a piece on this that lays out the facts. Kinda useful on a day when the entire world is spouting nonsense they scraped up somewhere on the Internet.

[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]