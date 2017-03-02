DEVASTATING PROOF OF MEDIA BIAS: New York Times Airbrushes Away Democrat’s Embarrassing False Claim Without a Trace
Jay Caruso noted that Senator Claire McCaskill had claimed early today never to have met with a Russian ambassador:
I've been on the Armed Services Com for 10 years.No call or meeting w/Russian ambassador. Ever. Ambassadors call members of Foreign Rel Com.
— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) March 2, 2017
Then undeniable documentary and photographic evidence emerged that she had.
I bet she wishes she could just airbrush that initial tweet from history — like it never happened.
Kinda like the New York Times did today with her claim.
They reported it — and then, when they figured out it was wrong, they simply vanished it. Whoosh. Presto-change-o! It was never there. Did you hear me? It was never there.
Earlier today, The Times — and yes, I will name the reporters; they are Eric Lichtblau, Michael D. Shear, and Charlie Savage — published an article titled Democrats Call for Sessions to Recuse Himself From Russia Inquiry. (It now reads Jeff Sessions Recuses Himself from Russia Inquiry.) As the day went on, The Times revised the article in various ways, using the same URL, never noting their edits.
But my favorite edit came to the following paragraph, which was in the original story:
But Democrats were unassuaged. In a statement, Mr. Franken called Mr. Sessions’s testimony “at best misleading,” noting, “It’s clearer than ever now that the attorney general cannot, in good faith, oversee an investigation at the Department of Justice and the F.B.I. of the Trump-Russia connection, and he must recuse himself immediately.”
Senator Claire McCaskill, Democrat of Missouri, cast doubt on Mr. Sessions’s explanation that he had met with the Russian ambassador because of his duties as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, saying that was beyond the panel’s jurisdiction.
“I’ve been on the Armed Services Com for 10 years,” she wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “No call or meeting w/Russian ambassador. Ever. Ambassadors call members of Foreign Rel Com.”
And Representative Elijah E. Cummings of Maryland, the ranking Democrat on the Oversight Committee, went further, calling for Mr. Sessions to resign because he let a “demonstrably false” statement stand for weeks without correcting the public record.
Then, the Internet began presenting proof that she was wrong, and the language in bold . . . disappeared.
You can track the changes at the site NewsDiffs.org. At 4:34 p.m. Eastern, the story still contained the paragraph above. But at 5:18 p.m. Eastern, New York Times axed the language in bold. Review the changes here. Here is a screenshot from NewsDiffs.org that shows the change made at 5:18 p.m.:
It’s actually quite newsworthy that a politician who criticizes Jeff Sessions for saying he didn’t meet with the Russian ambassador when he had . . . herself said she didn’t meet with the Russian ambassador when she had. If the New York Times were interested in simply reporting newsworthy material, they would have left in McCaskill’s claim, and reported that she was wrong.
I’m going to say that again, because it’s important. If the New York Times were interested in simply reporting newsworthy material, they would have left in McCaskill’s claim, and reported that she was wrong.
But, you see, they’re not interested in simply reporting newsworthy material. They have an agenda. This didn’t fit their agenda. So they disappeared it. Without a trace. Without a hint that it had ever been there.
Except, that is, at NewsDiffs.org (and on the Twitter timeline of the Federalist’s Sean Davis, who first caught this).
If you want to understand why Americans are furious at the news media, this is Exhibit A. The newspaper of record deliberately covered up a newsworthy story that we can prove they knew about, just because it was inconvenient for the leftist, anti-Trump agenda they are pushing.
You want to know why we don’t trust you, media? This is why. Right here. This is why.
Ding.Patterico (115b1f) — 3/2/2017 @ 6:31 pm
Saw this unfold on Twitter earlier, and it was blatant. I haven’t checked back on this story since, but does anyone know if Davis got the reporter (any one of the six on the byline) to explain why they didn’t issue a correction?Sean (41ed1e) — 3/2/2017 @ 6:33 pm
Does Elijah Cummings know about this? Chaffetz? McCaskill needs to resign. Right now. Or recuse herself from all matters pertaining to Russia.nk (dbc370) — 3/2/2017 @ 6:42 pm
Reason # 846,324,736 to not trust a word printed in the NY Times and the MSM. They are agents of the DNC and have zero interest in reporting the news. For them to claim special 1st Amendment protections beyond the average Joe is a joke.NJRob (a702b2) — 3/2/2017 @ 7:00 pm
I’m shocked gambling is going on here, Shirley:
Check 2015 at the time of the DavidSamuel’s piece, notably though abpn Iranian dissident publucation, had one of the officials, niusavian as part of the mechanism, ploughshare fund in the Iran deal.narciso (d1f714) — 3/2/2017 @ 7:20 pm
This whole charade has become the most ridiculous circus of incompetence and deceit.SPQR (a3a747) — 3/2/2017 @ 7:20 pm
Most assuredly its enemy action, spqrnarciso (d1f714) — 3/2/2017 @ 7:22 pm
They had part of the picture
And the ap isn’t any mire honest:narciso (d1f714) — 3/2/2017 @ 7:40 pm
Claire McCaskill’s tweet is still there on Twitter, and she defends it. She now says she never met one on one, just herself, but there were many Senators there, and the issue concerned international adoptions. (I think Putin had put a freeze on adoptions from Russia in retaliation for some sanctions.)
https://mobile.twitter.com/clairecmcSammy Finkelman (8dcc71) — 3/2/2017 @ 7:50 pm
I’m not convinced, though. Do you have more proof?
But seriously…
Look at the media freaking out about Republicans meeting in secret to draft a bill to kill Obamacare.
Where were they when Obamacare was being drafted in secret?Daryl Herbert (7be116) — 3/2/2017 @ 7:51 pm
Carrying the rizzotto tray, singing the praises of Herr grubernarciso (d1f714) — 3/2/2017 @ 7:52 pm
Expect nothing but deceit and duplicity from the professional propaganda merchants at the NY Times. And, yes, they are shameless liars and worseropelight (de5f95) — 3/2/2017 @ 7:59 pm
The New York Tims, by the way, changed the format of their editorial and news index pages today. They moved the masthead from the editorial page, (3td page from last of the first section) where it had been split into 2 pieces, to page A2, which they expanded into page A3, and they will include from now a mini-crossword puzzle, with answers the next day.
The Upshot, a recent innovation, which was on page A3, and was most of the time kind of interesting, and went into statistics and polls (that was where they printed the ranking a la New York magazine, of 20 matters related to Trump’s presdency that had filled a lot of newsprint) now seems to be gone.
The main innovation of the ditorial and op-ed page is they have eliminated anumber of straught lines separating matterial, which I don’t think is good, and they narrowed the letters column. Evidently they want more space for editorials and Op-eds. They will sometimes print an op-ed columnist now, theysay, ohe editorial page. I don’t they added more space. They just have morw white space.Sammy Finkelman (8dcc71) — 3/2/2017 @ 8:09 pm
Other than the obvious how did you like the play, Mrs Lincoln?narciso (d1f714) — 3/2/2017 @ 8:32 pm
Remember when being honest was something you learned as a child?Leviticus (d4d726) — 3/2/2017 @ 8:50 pm
It’s like a contest between media and the Trump administration to see who can be more dishonest more often.Leviticus (d4d726) — 3/2/2017 @ 8:51 pm
I have always said MSM didn’t have a bias. They have an agenda. There’s a huge difference. And I was always right.John Hitchcock (5c911c) — 3/2/2017 @ 9:31 pm