Trump Acts as an Anonymous Source After Complaining About Anonymous Sources
At his CPAC speech, Donald Trump made an excellent point about the media’s overuse of anonymous sources:
I’m against the people that make up stories and make up sources. They shouldn’t be allowed to use sources unless they use somebody’s name. Let their name be put out there. Let their name be put out. “A source says that Donald Trump is a horrible, horrible human being.” Let ’em say it to my face. Let there be no more “sources.”
And he was right about that. How many times has Big Media cited a “source” for an anti-Trump story, only to have the story blow up in their face? Yet they continue to do it.
Which makes it extra strange that Donald Trump himself was an anonymous source yesterday:
Donald Trump on Friday railed against the media’s use of anonymous sources in stories. Four days later, he was one.
In a private meeting with national news anchors ahead of his address to Congress Tuesday night, Trump went on background with reporters as a “senior administration official” to discuss issues like immigration, telling attendees that it was time for a legislative compromise from both parties.
“There’s got to be a coming together,” an “official” said, according to CNN. As BuzzFeed News reported, citing attendees at the meeting, Trump was the one to make that remark, among others attributed to the official.
Reporters were allowed to put some of Trump’s comments back on the record at 6 p.m., according to a person familiar with the terms of the meeting. CNN later updated its story, for instance, with a quote from Trump. “The time is right for an immigration bill as long as there is compromise on both sides,” he said.
Of course, the story that Trump was an anonymous source is based on . . . an anonymous source. So we have to keep our skeptical hats on as we analyze it. However, it easily checks out.
Tongues started to wag after stories like this article from CNN quoted an anonymous “senior administration official” as seeming to favor an amnesty-style program:
But the official said Trump does not see the bill as something that would necessarily upset Trump’s base, stressing that there would need to be “a softening on both sides.”
“It has to be a negotiation,” the official said, arguing that the bill theoretically could make people on both the “far right” and “far left” happy — and it’s a negotiation the President believes he could successfully broker, the official said.
The President believes that the nation is now in a position where it can pass immigration legislation after decades of failed efforts, and he believes the country is “exhausted.”
“There’s got to be a coming together,” the official said.
Allahpundit noted yesterday that the language sounded . . . very Trumpy:
You don’t often hear “softening” used as a noun but that’s exactly the word Trump famously chose last August when he described his (tentative, fleeting) evolution on immigration to Sean Hannity: “There could certainly be a softening because we’re not looking to hurt people.” “A softening” is the term he reaches for when he wants to describe his willingness to compromise on amnesty. (The gratuitous emphasis on negotiation in the excerpt is also highly Trump-y, needless to say.)
Allahpundit also noted that the story followed hard on the heels of a meeting that news anchors had with Trump. Allahpundit’s conclusion: “the ‘senior official’ Blitzer spoke to is almost certainly Trump himself.”
BuzzFeed’s story simply confirms what everybody already knew.
The very notion of Trump going on background is more than vaguely ridiculous, given that he sounds like nobody else on Earth. I can easily imagine a story that reads like this:
A senior administration official said only Trump can fix the immigration crisis. According to the senior official: “We have to make a great deal. Big league. Nobody knows more about immigration than Donald Trump!” The senior official added: “We have to Make America Great Again, that I can tell you.”
Trump calling for an end to anonymous sources, and then acting as an anonymous source himself, is of course rank hypocrisy. When Obama engaged in hypocrisy — and he did — we called him out. Some conservatives will call out Trump for this. But others will resort to the partisan playbook that unprincipled hacks use to deal with stories they don’t like.
Which path you take is your choice.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
i don’t really take Mr. Trump to be calling for an end to anonymous sources so much as doing his bit to sensitize people to the oft-spurious role they play in what passes for reporting these days
if you read carefully you’ll see that Mr. Trump is saying it’s specifically “the people that make up stories and make up sources” that should not be allowed to use them
and so in context the sources he says should be disallowed are these fake oneshappyfeet (28a91b) — 3/1/2017 @ 10:35 am
“Turner named another organizer, Curtis Avent.
“He mentioned burning down city hall, he mentioned burning down the capitol building, he mentioned burning down the police station,” Turner said in the video.
“These are things mentioned by organizers of Black Lives Matter St. Paul and people were behind it,” he said. “I was not behind it.”
According to Turner, organizers believed the public buildings represented “white privilege” and they needed to be burned down.
He said an unnamed organizer justified kicking the press out of their protests because it was “white media” that would “only show the protesters being violent.”
Turner said they kept the media out so their actions would not be exposed.
“CNN is the only media they really approved of. The liberal media held back a lot of the things Black Lives Matter was doing,” Turner contends.
According to Turner, police were “afraid” to do anything to the BLM organizers for fear of being called racists.”
http://www.infowars.com/former-black-lives-matter-activist-leaders-wanted-to-burn-mn-govs-mansion-capitol/
Were John Miller and John Barron available for comment? We are talking about a guy who masqueraded as his publicists on the phone to reporters.
It’s a trademark Trump tactic to accuse others of what he is most guilty of. Lying, adultery, election rigging, being Putin’s puppet …. If Trump says X ate the grape jelly, you can be sure he has purple stains around his mouth.nk (dbc370) — 3/1/2017 @ 10:49 am
Gosh, you #NeverTrumpers never tire of this sort of crapola, do you?
Then again, I never met a prosecutor with something more than a one-track mind!Colonel Bogey (f4747e) — 3/1/2017 @ 11:13 am
Trump’s not a newspaper.
He’s not in the business of reporting news.
So his failure to deliver news in a professional manner is of no relevance whatever to anything.
In an ideal America, if you want news, you turn to a news organization.
If you want management, you turn to Trump.
If you want fake news, you turn to the Democrats.
Different jobs, different criteria for virtue.tom swift (827f2e) — 3/1/2017 @ 11:21 am
Yes the press will print anything ie from laufman, except the truth, see Dr. Evil.narciso (d1f714) — 3/1/2017 @ 11:28 am
WOW!
Come on Trump fans, give us this one. Trump being an anonymous source is hilarious hypocrisy. It’s not the first time… he did this way before he ran for office too, only he was praising himself then.
On the contrary I think we’re tired of it! The guy was begging for leaks of classified US Intel from Russia, now he’s hunting leakers down. He loved Wikileaks and now he’s having his staff’s phones searched.
I don’t see how that is. I’m not a journalist but my idea of virtue is to tell the truth, take responsibility for your conduct, and live the golden rule as best as you can. If I say someone was wrong to do something (use an anon source) and then I facilitate that exact same thing when it benefits me, that’s not being honest, that’s not taking responsibility for my conduct, and that’s not living the golden rule because now I’m treating others exactly was I did not want to be treated.Dustin (ba94b2) — 3/1/2017 @ 11:35 am
I’m more curious as to the content of the Gang of Nine immigration omnibus. I know it will exclude Bad Hombres but what about the other 90% of illegals?Rick Ballard (2d3a64) — 3/1/2017 @ 11:49 am
You can’t tell the difference between defamatory representations and idle speculation?narciso (f2dcec) — 3/1/2017 @ 12:00 pm
“QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED:
Is February 28, 2017, ‘The Night the Democratic Party Died’?
—Roger L. Simon, last night.
But the moment of the night came when Trump singled out Carryn Owens, the recently widowed wife of Special Officer Ryan Owens, a Navy SEAL killed during a raid in Yemen. There are still questions to be answered about the operation itself, some of which Owens’ father is demanding and deserves, but as the gallery stood and applauded for Carryn Owens, she broke out in tears and gratitude, at times looking up and mouthing words. The ovation lasted over two minutes. During the ovation, several Democrats were caught on camera remaining in their seats, including Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Ellison and Debbie Wasserman Schultz.
Perhaps they felt the scene was exploitative, as several news personalities pointed out on Twitter, which is fine, but this was the party that rolled out Gold Star family members Khizr Muazzam Khan and Ghazala Khan during the Democrat National Convention and paraded them around cable news for a week in response to Trump’s flippant comments. Maybe, just maybe, both families, Khan and Owens are deserving of ovations. If the reason Democrats can’t rise and applaud the widow of a fallen service member, or victims of violent crime, or American companies based in the heartland of the country is fear of a backlash from their base, maybe the base they are catering to is the problem.”
https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/258609/Colonel Haiku (ea7bff) — 3/1/2017 @ 12:04 pm
But too busy thinkin’ ’bout that Trumpey…Colonel Haiku (ea7bff) — 3/1/2017 @ 12:06 pm
I praise Trump when he does right and criticize him when he does wrong.
Some others praise Trump when he does right and engage in laughable partisan spin when he does wrong. We have seen several examples of the latter in this thread already.
I’m not going to bother to refute the laughable garbage I am seeing. The holes in the logic are plain to anyone willing to see them, and invisible to those who are not. You don’t need me to refute arguments that are self-refuting. You don’t need me to explain that Trump actually said the words he said as opposed to commenters’ made-up recharacterizations, or that the hypocrisy does not arise from an accusation that he is a news provider, or any number of perfectly obvious points.
What confuses me is why I continue to be disappointed. It’s not that I keep expecting something more from some people, since experience has shown that to be a foolish expectation. It’s that I expect precisely what I see here and yet continue to be disappointed by it. At what point does that stop, I wonder?Patterico (31088f) — 3/1/2017 @ 12:16 pm
Did the claim make sense, like with the dodgy dossier then dont print it, they seem to have great skill in ignoring the aan-attar connection, despite its a real thingnarciso (bbf23f) — 3/1/2017 @ 12:26 pm
I find it amusing what the nevertrumpers are reduced to criticizing. Can’t wait to read these pages and see what crimes and misdemeanors are committed next! Spitting on the Whitehouse lawn? Wearing white before memorial day?
It’s a slaughterhouse of villainy and wickedness I tells ya!Leon (feb2a4) — 3/1/2017 @ 12:28 pm
The only laughable garbage I see is Roger Simon’s take that the Democratic party may be dead.
If politics teaches us anything it’s that people who many write off as fools can be good, even great and others hailed as messiahs can be destructive, dishonest partisans.
Trump gave a really nice speech last night and the two efforts here have been woefully lacking and nit-pickety….a search to find something to criticize and ignore the very substantial remainder, but then listening to the actual speech might’ve helped.
The league of disappointed contains more than the Never-Trumpers.harkin (afc7a6) — 3/1/2017 @ 12:29 pm
I think the hypocrisy is a prosecutor (not necessarily Mr. Patterico) who constantly uses “anonymous” sources, then he or she complains about others using anonymous sources. I tire of hearing cops say in almost all preliminary hearings in drug cases “the privilege” (meaning the informer’s privilege) to the judge, and the defense attorney sits there like a lump on a log.Daniel (a1e7ab) — 3/1/2017 @ 12:32 pm
ie “If you guys don’t agree with me that this is the worst thing in the world ever (even though I admit that considering the source it may or may not even be true) then you are such and such.”
Horse apples.papertiger (c8116c) — 3/1/2017 @ 12:39 pm
Harkin,
You’re absolutely right. The folks who called the GOP dead and then celebrated President “I Won” as they rammed stuff through did not recognize that they created the next wave. Same for anyone calling the democrats dead. I think the democrats are traditionally an ideology free party, dedicated to winning, that can’t shift quite over to Trump because of race politics, but will do its best. They will be back.
Do they really use criminal informants to secure convictions? I thought they used them for warrants, and if the warrants yield proof then I guess they were right. Not to be cavalier about it… this is a serious issue if you can’t confront your accusers, but the law is an imperfect tool.Dustin (ba94b2) — 3/1/2017 @ 12:43 pm
Strawman alert! Inability to argue honestly, five-yard penalty.
Let me respond in kind:
Since papertiger is now on record saying he supports hypocrisy, we can discount his opinions accordingly.
Oh gosh arguing like an Internet idiot is fun hurr hurr.Patterico (31088f) — 3/1/2017 @ 12:46 pm
Talking with people who defend this is not worth my time.Patterico (31088f) — 3/1/2017 @ 12:47 pm