Not All Gold Star Family Members Equal: Democrats Assume Widow Of U.S. Navy Seal “Exploited” By Trump, Didn’t Assume Khizr Khan Exploited By Hillary

Last night, during President Trump’s speech before Congress, he took a moment to introduce Carryn Owens, the widow of recently slain U.S. Navy SEAL Senior Chief William ‘Ryan’ Owens. It was a truly heartbreaking moment. Mrs. Owens’ raw grief and immense pain could not be contained, and came tumbling out in one huge cathartic wave bursting forth as the chamber gave a two-minute standing ovation in honor of her husband. Like many others, all I could do was pray and hope that God would overwhelm her with the outpouring of love and compassion from those in the chamber, and from those of us watching on TV. Right then, right there.

Sadly, of course, it didn’t take long at all for the *horrible people that walk among us to accuse a Navy SEAL widow of being little more than a pawn who let herself be exploited by President Trump:

Because here’s the thing: If one believes that President Trump exploited Mrs. Owens, one would also have to believe that Mrs. Owens willingly allowed herself be used by him. Is that a message accusers want to go with? Democratic accusers. Do they really think America at large believes that Mrs. Owens, a grieving widow, saw this as anything other than something pure, something noble, and something strong, and something eloquently simple: to publicly honor her husband’s memory, to point to his life led in the service of others, and to have his name etched forever in the collective mind of the American people.

And, as it always goes with the left, if these people are going to accuse President Trump of exploiting Mrs. Owens and her granting him permission to do so, then they must also believe that Hillary Clinton exploited Gold Star family member Khizr Khan, and that he too willingly rolled over and allowed himself to be used by her for political gain. Nothing more, nothing less. Funny, though, I never read one word, let alone one accusation from the left that made this connection.

By the way, Dan Grilo, who identified himself as a Clinton campaign volunteer, and called Carryn Owens an “idiot” in the tweet above, was fired from his job today.

