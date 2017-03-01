Not All Gold Star Family Members Equal: Democrats Assume Widow Of U.S. Navy Seal “Exploited” By Trump, Didn’t Assume Khizr Khan Exploited By Hillary
[guest post by Dana]
Last night, during President Trump’s speech before Congress, he took a moment to introduce Carryn Owens, the widow of recently slain U.S. Navy SEAL Senior Chief William ‘Ryan’ Owens. It was a truly heartbreaking moment. Mrs. Owens’ raw grief and immense pain could not be contained, and came tumbling out in one huge cathartic wave bursting forth as the chamber gave a two-minute standing ovation in honor of her husband. Like many others, all I could do was pray and hope that God would overwhelm her with the outpouring of love and compassion from those in the chamber, and from those of us watching on TV. Right then, right there.
Sadly, of course, it didn’t take long at all for the *horrible people that walk among us to accuse a Navy SEAL widow of being little more than a pawn who let herself be exploited by President Trump:
Because here’s the thing: If one believes that President Trump exploited Mrs. Owens, one would also have to believe that Mrs. Owens willingly allowed herself be used by him. Is that a message accusers want to go with? Democratic accusers. Do they really think America at large believes that Mrs. Owens, a grieving widow, saw this as anything other than something pure, something noble, and something strong, and something eloquently simple: to publicly honor her husband’s memory, to point to his life led in the service of others, and to have his name etched forever in the collective mind of the American people.
And, as it always goes with the left, if these people are going to accuse President Trump of exploiting Mrs. Owens and her granting him permission to do so, then they must also believe that Hillary Clinton exploited Gold Star family member Khizr Khan, and that he too willingly rolled over and allowed himself to be used by her for political gain. Nothing more, nothing less. Funny, though, I never read one word, let alone one accusation from the left that made this connection.
By the way, Dan Grilo, who identified himself as a Clinton campaign volunteer, and called Carryn Owens an “idiot” in the tweet above, was fired from his job today.
–Dana
I wish Democrats would stop assuming the worst about women.Dana (023079) — 3/1/2017 @ 8:04 pm
Generally, Democrats do things on their merits while Republicans are calculating.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 3/1/2017 @ 8:06 pm
Sadly Dana, they seem to be following the kos path:
https://mobile.twitter.com/pspoole/status/837013044664406022?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
There’s also laurie David and Michael Moore, like dolezal and king they belong togethernarciso (d1f714) — 3/1/2017 @ 8:06 pm
News breaking- Press reports Sessions lied under oath during confirmation hearings denying he met w/Russians.
The nation doesn’t need this. He has to resign.DCSCA (797bc0) — 3/1/2017 @ 8:17 pm
“What? That cracker?!” – Mama Caleba [Beah Richards] ‘In The Heat Of The Night’ 1967
Obama administration met 31 times with Iranian official, mousavian arranged between Rhode’s kramerica intern, price and regime stooge trita parsinarciso (d1f714) — 3/1/2017 @ 8:22 pm
How nice was Trump to the Khans?nk (dbc370) — 3/1/2017 @ 8:31 pm
We saw clearly at the convention, even general Allen was booed for extolling our serviceman, I can’t help recall how marks little
stunt, made him even more popular
http://dailycaller.com/2017/03/01/pakistani-suspects-in-house-it-probe-received-4-million-from-dem-reps/#ixzz4a8b9nlDMnarciso (d1f714) — 3/1/2017 @ 8:32 pm
Every candidate including Biden and Obama, had a kos diary,narciso (d1f714) — 3/1/2017 @ 8:41 pm
He was not nice at all, nk. But his ugly behavior doesn’t change, nor justify the assumptions made about Mrs. Owens.Dana (023079) — 3/1/2017 @ 8:44 pm
I agree. Only she knows what she’s going through.nk (dbc370) — 3/1/2017 @ 9:00 pm
4.”News breaking- Press reports Sessions lied under oath during confirmation hearings denying he met w/Russians.
The nation doesn’t need this. He has to resign.”
Fake news?
From the WaPo::
“Sarah Isgur Flores, Mr. Sessions’s spokeswoman, said “there was absolutely nothing misleading about his answer” because he did not communicate with the ambassador in his capacity as a Trump campaign surrogate. She said Mr. Sessions had at least 25 conversations in 2016 with ambassadors from a range of nations — including Britain, Japan, China, Germany and Russia — while on the Senate Armed Services Committee.”harkin (afc7a6) — 3/1/2017 @ 9:00 pm
First thing I’ve thought of, harkin. I spent a good fifteen minutes talking to an ambassador at a charitable fundraising dinner one time, and I’m not even a Senator and I don’t even live in Washington.nk (dbc370) — 3/1/2017 @ 9:06 pm
4… I trust you are just joking, DCSCA. What a crock of excrement.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/1/2017 @ 9:10 pm
This is the October surprise narrative with a fresh paint of varnish only loons like victor ostrovsky venture into those watersnarciso (d1f714) — 3/1/2017 @ 9:12 pm
In othervnews:
https://pjmedia.com/blog/did-a-big-law-attorney-act-unethically-to-sabotage-trumps-travel-ban/narciso (3a4429) — 3/1/2017 @ 10:05 pm