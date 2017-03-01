Miguel Estrada’s Hilarious Statement on Rumors He Might Be the Next Solicitor General

The National Law Journal reports:

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher partner Miguel Estrada on Wednesday knocked down suggestions that he was in the running to be the next U.S. solicitor general, citing “the deterioration of the confirmation process over the years.” In a statement emailed to The National Law Journal, Estrada said, “I would never accept a job that requires Senate confirmation or, for that matter, willingly place myself in any situation (e.g., a hearing room) in which convention requires that I be civil to Chuck Schumer.”

Hahahahahahaha.

Estrada has good reason to be bitter. Nominated by George W. Bush in 2002 to be a judge on the D.C. Court of Appeals, he was a victim of Democrats who mounted a filibuster because they worried that the position would set him up to be a shoo-in as the first Latino Supreme Court justice. He finally gave up and became a partner at a top law firm, and nobody can blame him.

It’s good to see that he has a sense of humor about the current rumors that he would subject himself to Senate Democrats again.

[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]