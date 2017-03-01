Miguel Estrada’s Hilarious Statement on Rumors He Might Be the Next Solicitor General
The National Law Journal reports:
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher partner Miguel Estrada on Wednesday knocked down suggestions that he was in the running to be the next U.S. solicitor general, citing “the deterioration of the confirmation process over the years.”
In a statement emailed to The National Law Journal, Estrada said, “I would never accept a job that requires Senate confirmation or, for that matter, willingly place myself in any situation (e.g., a hearing room) in which convention requires that I be civil to Chuck Schumer.”
Hahahahahahaha.
Estrada has good reason to be bitter. Nominated by George W. Bush in 2002 to be a judge on the D.C. Court of Appeals, he was a victim of Democrats who mounted a filibuster because they worried that the position would set him up to be a shoo-in as the first Latino Supreme Court justice. He finally gave up and became a partner at a top law firm, and nobody can blame him.
It’s good to see that he has a sense of humor about the current rumors that he would subject himself to Senate Democrats again.
Yup. No bitterness there at all.nk (dbc370) — 3/1/2017 @ 6:11 pm
Thats nads, I woudnt mess with those Hongos if I was Schumah.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 3/1/2017 @ 6:29 pm
Understandable felix ridriguez had a similar confrontation when Kerry’s committee was teaming up with the christics as hecrelates in his memoir, ‘senator, I will waste my team, talking to someone i have so little respect for,’ Olivia wilde’s parents propagated this crazy theory.narciso (d1f714) — 3/1/2017 @ 6:37 pm
Anyhoo, at age 55, Solicitor General is a dead end for a hack. Not for a $1,000* an hour DC lawyer.
*May be more.nk (dbc370) — 3/1/2017 @ 6:46 pm
The other thing is estrada, well knows senatorial support is as solid as linguininarciso (d1f714) — 3/1/2017 @ 6:50 pm
I’d love to see him nominated, and sit in the Senate conformation hearings and tell Chuck the Schmuck exactly what he thinks of him/stosh (ab2f0c) — 3/1/2017 @ 6:59 pm