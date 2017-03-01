Andrew Breitbart: A Sad Anniversary
It’s been five years since Andrew Breitbart died. Thanks to Colonel Haiku for the (sad) reminder. I think he would have enjoyed the politics of today, and I would have enjoyed seeing what he had to say about it.
[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]
Sad ding.Patterico (115b1f) — 3/1/2017 @ 6:54 pm
I very much miss this guy. I first saw him on the old Dennis Miller Show on CNBC and enjoyed his take on the issues of the day. And I’ll never forget that Weiner news conference he took control over, talk about seizing the moment! And Patterico’s key role in exposing – pun intended – that sordid business.
The morning I heard of his passing the previous night, it felt like a sucker punch. He had so much more to offer, so much more life to live. What an insightful fellow he was.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 3/1/2017 @ 7:12 pm
It took some time to get the stomach back after his passing. I really miss this man.mg (31009b) — 3/1/2017 @ 7:16 pm
I found out that he had died from a text from Dustin.
The press conference was one of the great moments, ever.Patterico (115b1f) — 3/1/2017 @ 7:56 pm
He was a great American.
I can’t help but think he would be reveling in, and exploiting, the Left’s derangement since DJT won.Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 3/1/2017 @ 8:32 pm
I miss the guy. I was one of the last guys Andrew communicated with, as he did his thing on twitter. For such a big fish he sure liked to swim with the little guy.
I remember texting Patterico because I knew how much Breitbart meant to him. A real leader for the good fight.Dustin (ba94b2) — 3/1/2017 @ 8:39 pm
I miss him.
I don’t know what it is, but I’m sure there’s so much more he would have showed us.
And he would have had fun doing it.Daryl Herbert (7be116) — 3/1/2017 @ 9:52 pm