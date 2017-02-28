Paul Ryan Applauds Trillion-Dollar Infrastructure Plan, Paid Family Leave (Video)

Here’s Trump announcing his giant trillion-dollar infrastructure boondoggle. Watch Paul Ryan. He claps.

President Trump: I will be asking Congress for a $1 trillion investment in infrastructure https://t.co/JfTvNqKm1R https://t.co/XxfB24I6pi — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) March 1, 2017

Here’s Trump proposing a federal program for paid family leave. Again, watch Paul Ryan. He doesn’t want to applaud. He waits to applaud. But he applauds — and even stands up to do so.

Trump: "My administration wants to work with members of both parties to make child care accessible" #JointAddress https://t.co/lw2dsV2PfI — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) March 1, 2017

I’m not sure how much you can read into applause, but if Paul Ryan can’t resist the pressure to applaud, can he resist the pressure to pass the programs?

[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]