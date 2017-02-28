Paul Ryan Applauds Trillion-Dollar Infrastructure Plan, Paid Family Leave (Video)
Here’s Trump announcing his giant trillion-dollar infrastructure boondoggle. Watch Paul Ryan. He claps.
President Trump: I will be asking Congress for a $1 trillion investment in infrastructure https://t.co/JfTvNqKm1R https://t.co/XxfB24I6pi
— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) March 1, 2017
Here’s Trump proposing a federal program for paid family leave. Again, watch Paul Ryan. He doesn’t want to applaud. He waits to applaud. But he applauds — and even stands up to do so.
Trump: "My administration wants to work with members of both parties to make child care accessible" #JointAddress https://t.co/lw2dsV2PfI
— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) March 1, 2017
I’m not sure how much you can read into applause, but if Paul Ryan can’t resist the pressure to applaud, can he resist the pressure to pass the programs?
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
Ding.Patterico (115b1f) — 2/28/2017 @ 7:24 pm
They will all fall in line.Patterico (115b1f) — 2/28/2017 @ 7:25 pm
Casino Host 1 has officially opened his cashiers cage. Markers for everyone!Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 2/28/2017 @ 7:26 pm
Seeing what a community organizer did with our money, give me a builder any day to make decisions. I am biased as I despise community organizers and have built my share of custom homes.mg (31009b) — 2/28/2017 @ 7:30 pm
In Soviet Russia, Infrastructure Plan Pays for You.
the appeal is natural. Obama blew through so much cash and we didn’t even get anything to show for it. If he had used that spending to build a bunch of stuff, it’s hard to argue that would have been worse.
But when I was complaining that the GOP is not going to balance the budget, and so they are just driving us over the cliff more slowly, I think I was mistaken. They seem to be flooring it.Dustin (ba94b2) — 2/28/2017 @ 7:31 pm
Six weeks in, this was the ‘Seinfeld Speech.’ A sixty minute show about nothing.
“Not that there’s anything wrong with that.” – Jerry Seinfeld ‘Seinfeld’ NBC TVDCSCA (797bc0) — 2/28/2017 @ 7:31 pm
I’d rather people make their own decisions about what to do with their money. Call me old-fashioned, but that’s what so-called conservatives used to believe.Patterico (115b1f) — 2/28/2017 @ 7:31 pm
You know Trump will sign a contract for a trillion worth of infrastructure, but good luck trying to get him to pay when the job’s complete. He’s the master of debt, you know. He owes everybody money.Jerryskids (16a4d5) — 2/28/2017 @ 7:33 pm
i want deregulation and tax reform
President Trump’s stripper daughter wants paid family leave
you got your chockit in my peabnut bubber!happyfeet (28a91b) — 2/28/2017 @ 7:33 pm
He delivered the speech without once pounding on the podium or rising up on his toes.
Democrats hit hardest.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/28/2017 @ 7:38 pm
We just need the courage to share the dreams that fill our hearts. The bravery to express the hopes that stir our souls. And the confidence to turn those hopes and dreams to action.
“Hope and Change” is pithier.Jerryskids (16a4d5) — 2/28/2017 @ 7:42 pm
here were a ewsurorises in the speech, besides the tone.
He actually had a good statistic for crime, Not that crime is high but that, in 2015, it had the highest increase in 50 years. We all know why.
He did recognize a prlem wth the FDA, but probably doesnt understand how deeply rooted it i he segued into education from that.
Besides the paid family leave proposal (better handled through Social Security) he also had a big voucher proposal.
He had a goal of the year 2026, which he didn’t describe as twenty twenty six, bt as the 250th anniversary of the United states. He said 1876 was the cdentennial so you knew what year he meant. He’s quiite serious about making changes in the “inner city”Sammy Finkelman (8dcc71) — 2/28/2017 @ 7:43 pm
He again said he wanted to wipe out ISIS, in different words than in his inagural address..Sammy Finkelman (8dcc71) — 2/28/2017 @ 7:44 pm
Steve Beshear never lost an election.
His whole life, including successful campaigns for student body treasurer and student body president, never lost an election.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steve_Beshear#Early_political_careerpapertiger (c8116c) — 2/28/2017 @ 7:47 pm
Col – The no trumpers were hoping he would break out and star singing The”Deutshlandlied”mg (31009b) — 2/28/2017 @ 7:47 pm
I didn’t watch the speech. I see the consensus on the conservative Twitters is that it was great, especially when a widow cried. I guess it’s easy to opine that it feels calculated when you didn’t watch it. Seems that it was very moving to those who did. But I didn’t.Patterico (115b1f) — 2/28/2017 @ 7:52 pm
They fell in line for Bush as well. They are followers.
So?
For the record, it’s a waste of money and more government control. Wasteful and stupid.NJRob (43d957) — 2/28/2017 @ 7:58 pm
Trump’s luck is holding. Schumer keeps having to explain right off on the cablers why they chose a cadaver to deliver their response.
“Chuckie! Chuckie! Chuckie!” – The Unknown Comic [Murray Langston] ‘The Gong Show’ NBC TV 1976-80DCSCA (797bc0) — 2/28/2017 @ 7:58 pm
lol, mg.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/28/2017 @ 7:59 pm
oh my goodness
if we wanna excoriate a hoochie for not playing to the cameras
let’s give this hooch a whirlhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/28/2017 @ 8:07 pm
The Candyman, mg. With plum lollies for all the good little boys and girls.nk (dbc370) — 2/28/2017 @ 8:07 pm
yum!happyfeet (28a91b) — 2/28/2017 @ 8:08 pm
“I didn’t watch the speech. I see the consensus on the conservative Twitters is that it was great, especially when a widow cried.”
Good grief.Harkin (afc7a6) — 2/28/2017 @ 8:09 pm
If we judge on applause or lack thereof, the Democrats favor of drug addiction, corruption, and unemployment.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 2/28/2017 @ 8:10 pm
Jon Gabriel.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 2/28/2017 @ 8:11 pm
The candyman, nk, is Paul Ryan.mg (31009b) — 2/28/2017 @ 8:15 pm
I never thought soldiers wives get enough applause.mg (31009b) — 2/28/2017 @ 8:18 pm
We are driving to the cliff on new roads and bridges.Pinandpuller (7eaf94) — 2/28/2017 @ 8:20 pm
and humming a jaunty tune about candyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/28/2017 @ 8:22 pm
Jerryskids
One thing I learned from Catch a Contractor is you don’t pay more than half up front.
I got so mad at my wife for writing a roofer the whole check when they left garbage and nails in my yard for my kids to traipse thru.Pinandpuller (7eaf94) — 2/28/2017 @ 8:25 pm
You ever fly from LaGuardia to Ataturk airport in Istanbul? You’ll ask yourself which is the Third World country.nk (dbc370) — 2/28/2017 @ 8:31 pm
Politics: A strife of interests masquerading as a contest of principle. The conduct of public affairs for private advantage.mg (31009b) — 2/28/2017 @ 8:33 pm
Ambrose Bierce
nk- Here is a Ambrose Bierce you might like.mg (31009b) — 2/28/2017 @ 8:37 pm
Vote: The instrument and symbol of a freeman’s power to make a fool of himself and a wreck of his country.
here’s some seriously scary tornado footage from illinois tonighthappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/28/2017 @ 8:38 pm
A new Cindy Sheehan has risen from the ashes.Pinandpuller (7eaf94) — 2/28/2017 @ 8:41 pm
“THE DEMOCRATS IN 2017: Bernie Sanders Rips Trump For “Stirring Up Fear And Hatred” By Inviting Families Of People Killed By Illegal Aliens.”
https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/258557/Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/28/2017 @ 8:48 pm
ugh that whole bit was so cheesyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/28/2017 @ 8:49 pm
35… God bless that lady. She was having a very tough time holding it together there.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/28/2017 @ 8:49 pm
Even the MLS is getting in on Hire American thing (http://www.si.com/planet-futbol/2017/02/28/mls-increases-roster-size-emphasis-homegrown-players). And before you get all anti- about Soccer, think of Uncle Sam’s Army diehards always taking piss bombs from Mexican partisans.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 2/28/2017 @ 8:53 pm
Play, play the game tonight
Can you tell me if it’s wrong or right?
Is it worth the time, is it worth the price?
Do you see yourself in the bright spotlight?
And play the game tonight
KansasPinandpuller (7eaf94) — 2/28/2017 @ 8:55 pm
I’m really not judging but I don’t know why anyone would willingly go to get singled out at an event like this.
Legal, illegal, etc. I don’t understand that mindset.Pinandpuller (7eaf94) — 2/28/2017 @ 9:01 pm
36. Bernie Sanders Rips Trump For “Stirring Up Fear And Hatred” By Inviting Families Of People Killed By Illegal Aliens.”
Well, of course it is. You could collect more victims if instead it was Families Of People Killed By African Americans and woudnt that be stirring up fear and hatred?
Of course the Democrats are otherwise largely incoherent. They probably can’t even explain why it is wrong to stir up fear and hatred.
Anyway, Donald Trump announced he was setting up something where they could collect names of American citizens victimized by illegal immigrants, but only such vivtims, which is being as selective as Al Sharpton is.
You would think the opposite never happened – illegal immigrants victimized by American citizens.
You would think that explained most of the crime in the United States.
You would think maybe these illegal immigrants were newcomers, when most of them, I amfairly certain, have probably been here before the age of 10, and if you want to say not so, let;s look at the examples when they come.Sammy Finkelman (8dcc71) — 2/28/2017 @ 9:05 pm
If the price of admission to a speech before Congress is a gold star the cost is too damn high.Pinandpuller (7eaf94) — 2/28/2017 @ 9:05 pm
Maybe I missed it, but I don’t remember Trump promising the people he was looking at for votes either an infrastructure program or amnesty for illegals. So I don’t think the voters are to blame (or credit) for these two things.nk (dbc370) — 2/28/2017 @ 9:09 pm
You know DJT is too much of a jock sniffer to push that button, Sammy. And wasn’t Jamiel Shaw a budding Blood?urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 2/28/2017 @ 9:10 pm
I mean as much as I hate Trumpkins, fair is fair.nk (dbc370) — 2/28/2017 @ 9:11 pm
I think there were hints at major infrastructure projects during the primary season. That was part of peeling the skilled tradesmen away from the milquetoasts.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 2/28/2017 @ 9:13 pm
Well they signalled as much at the convention:narciso (a6bfae) — 2/28/2017 @ 9:15 pm
https://mobile.twitter.com/DailyCaller/status/836801019686301696
Good point, ulb. He is dancing with the one that brung him — rewarding the people who voted for him whether he had promised to or not.nk (dbc370) — 2/28/2017 @ 9:17 pm
Bodes well for more pro-Second Amendment judges, too.nk (dbc370) — 2/28/2017 @ 9:18 pm