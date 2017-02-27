Rachel Dolezal Today: I don’t think you can do something wrong with your identity if you’re living in your authenticity
[guest post by Dana]
Racehl Dolezal is back in the news. If you recall, she was an Adjunct Professor of African-American Studies at Eastern Washington University as well as the high-profile president of the Spokane chapter of the NAACP before losing both positions after it came to light that Dolezal, who had identified as black, was actually white:
“Are you,” asked the reporter, “African American?” Like a cartoon, her features froze. “I don’t understand the question.” The reporter pressed, “Are your parents white?” Dolezal turned from the camera and fled.
Footage of the confrontation flew around the world. Dolezal’s white parents released photographs of their daughter as a blonde white child, and appeared on TV to denounce her as a fraud; she had been living a lie, pretending to be black, when she was no more African American than they were. Dolezal resigned from her NAACP position, was fired by the university, lost her local newspaper column and was removed from the police ombudsman commission. Enthralled by her disgrace, talkshows and radio phone-ins sneered and raged. Why did she do it? What had she been thinking? When it emerged that she had once sued a university for discriminating against her because she was white, Dolezal’s notoriety was complete.
Now it appears that Dolezal has hit on hard times as she is one month’s rent away from being homeless and relying on food stamps. Since her termination from the university, Dolezal claims she has applied for more than 100 jobs, but other than offers of porn and reality TV, she has not found work.
Dolezal still defends her “lifestyle” choice:
“For the first time in my life, I really decided consciously to be free from the repression, and free from feeling like I had to do things in a way that was acceptable to other people. I had the courage to be exactly who I was.” From that day on, Dolezal would be unambiguously and publicly black, and remains so to this day.
Wasn’t she lying? “The times that I tried to explain more, I wasn’t understood more. Nobody wanted to hear, ‘I’m pan-African, pro-black, bisexual, an artist, mother and educator.’ People would just be like, ‘Huh? What? What are you talking about?’ So I felt like by not talking about my biological ancestry, I gave people the opportunity to relate to me as an individual, not part of a group.”
But she was presenting herself as part of the “black” group, wasn’t she? “I do think a more complex label would be helpful, but we don’t really have that vocabulary. I feel like the idea of being trans-black would be much more accurate than ‘I’m white’. Because you know, I’m not white. There is a black side and a white side on all kinds of issues, whether it’s political, social, cultural. There’s a perspective, there’s a mentality, there’s a culture. To say that I’m black is to say, this is how I see the world, this is the philosophy, the history, this is what I love and what I honour. Calling myself black feels more accurate than saying I’m white.”
And in spite of all the hardship she has endured since having been exposed before the public as a white woman, Dolezal offers no apologies:
In all the intrigue and drama of her disgrace, does she think she’s done anything wrong? “No, I don’t. I don’t think you can do something wrong with your identity if you’re living in your authenticity, and I am. If I thought it was wrong, I would admit it. That’s easy to do, especially in America. Every politician, they’re like, ‘I’m sorry’ and then they just move on and everybody’s like, ‘Oh, they apologised and it’s all good’. Five minutes later, nobody remembers it. I’m not going to stoop and apologise and grovel and feel bad about it. I would just be going back to when I was little, and had to be what everybody else told me I should be – to make them happy.”
When I first wrote about Dolezal back in 2015, I said this:
Who are you to judge her for living out loud what she feels and believes is her own truth?? Don’t you know we’re not bound by anything as antiquated and restrictive as identity – be it gender or racial. It’s fluid. And who are you to make the determination of which identities one must remain wed to in their lives? Or maybe you and others just prefer to be selective in which white women you support who are seeking the freedom to be their perceived real selves.
However, according to commenters at the interview, I have it wrong:
Trans commentators have been incensed by the suggestion of parallels. “Transgender people transition out of medical necessity,” wrote one. “Dolezal’s ‘transition’ to black, on the other hand, is surrounded by layers of deception.” They argue that her colour was a choice, so cannot be analogous to their gender identity. But if we believe someone born without ovaries or a womb can be a woman, and accept radical surgery as a legitimate corrective necessity, is it so different for a woman who is born white but feels black to reposition herself on the racial spectrum?
It’s a
brave crazy new world, people. Learn the rules, and try to keep up.
–Dana
Good morning.Dana (023079) — 2/27/2017 @ 6:31 am
Dolezal and Fouxahontas seem to be sisters under the skin.ropelight (de5f95) — 2/27/2017 @ 6:36 am
I can almost see the Trans commentators’ point, but if as a community they never pursue mental health issues as a possible explanation in some, if not most, cases of Transgenderism, then who are they to cast the first stone against a sister who thinks she’s black?Sean (41ed1e) — 2/27/2017 @ 6:53 am
Really, they should leave this lady alone.
Under the law, your race is whatever you say it is. We no longer have government classifications of “white” and “negro” and “colored” and “quadroon” and “octaroon” and “dodecadroon” etc., etc., etc.. She can call herself whatever race she wants, and the people she associates with can accept it or not. As for her “white parents”, who can be sure there was not “an aboriginal in the fuel supply” at some point, near or distant, of her descent?
Sex is a different matter. Under the law, it is what the doctor who examines you says it is.T
Trannies will always be incensed by something or other. You cannot make the mentally ill happy.nk (dbc370) — 2/27/2017 @ 6:57 am
To say that I’m black is to say, this is how I see the world, this is the philosophy, the history, this is what I love and what I honour.
And there’s left-wing identity politics in a nutshell – black people are all alike. So too are gays, women, the disabled, you name it, they all think alike and they all act alike. Anybody that doesn’t fit the mold, well, they’re just victims of false consciousness and self-hatred brought about by the straight white middle-class male hegemony. But that’s not stereotyping, not bigotry, not racism or sexism or anything bad. And don’t you straight white middle-class males start getting uppity with your ideas that if everybody else is playing the identity politics victim game you can play the game, too, it’s just patently silly nonsense when you say it.Jerryskids (3308c1) — 2/27/2017 @ 7:05 am
Valid point – the vast majority of “traqnsgender ” are serious mental health issues which the mental health industry has falsey diagnosed with the “de jour” mental health diagnosis of the day. (similar to the represssed memory diagnosis).
Also appears to be a lot of money to be made by the mental health industry to perpetuate the false diagnosis. Similar to Planned Parenthoods defense of abortion – PP doesnt defend abortion based principal, they defend thier prime revenue sourceJoe (debac0) — 2/27/2017 @ 7:15 am
I am fast running out of patience with the whole “I was born one thing, but feel I’m really another” business. I have a Trans cousin, and another relative by marriage, and their are nice people, but they’re also confused, and I am less and less convinced that humoring their delusions is helping. When it comes to race – especially where claiming one race gets you preferential treatment – I have even less patience. Why is a woman who is a basically caucasian claiming to be black humored and a person claiming to be an elf considered a nut?
OK, people; lets face facts; what you are born has a physical reality. People who deny physical reality tend to get crosswise of little things like gravity and end up squashed. I don’t flaming CARE if you are a guy and want to wear woman’s cloths. That’s cool. But you aren’t a woman, and anyone telling you that an operation can make you one is lying to you and encouraging you to mutilate yourself. If you are a boring white person, deal with it. Claiming you are black is no more sane than claiming you are Anastasia. You are either a nut or a fraud.
Life is unfair and we don’t always get to be what we want to be. I wanted to be a basketball player, but I don’t have the reflexes; in fact I’m an awkward cuss. Oh, well. Cope. Don’t pretend. Don’t try to make the rest of us pander to your fantasy. Just. F*cking. COPE!C. S. P. Schofield (99bd37) — 2/27/2017 @ 7:24 am
In an effort to seemingly legitimatize body integrity identity disorder (apotemnophilia) so as not to “stigmatize” tyranny’s they also legitimatize those who want perfectly good legs, arms, digits removed or be blinded or crippled. These are all mental disorders but in their absolute desire to destroy all vestiges of Christian normalcy and Biblical teaching they are calling the crazy sane.
If we allow them it is we who are the insane ones.
They have the entire culture including the idiot politicians and fools on the judiciary (where do these idiots learn law?) demanding we all not only recognize a mental illness is “normal” but make special allowances for this abnormality, never point out that it’s abnormal and in some cases participate and finance this insanity.
The left has created a psychotic culture in America in order to eliminate God and Freedom. They’re doing a good job of it too.Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 2/27/2017 @ 7:39 am
