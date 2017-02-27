Oh, Kellyanne…
[guest post by Dana]
I started to write a post about President Trump’s meeting with leaders of the nation’s historically black universities and colleges at the White House today but I got so distracted by this photo that I lost my train of thought:
This isn’t helping your boss, Kellyanne. Appearances matter, optics matter, and how you carry yourself matters.
–Dana
Good grief.Dana (023079) — 2/27/2017 @ 7:21 pm
What exactly is it that she does for Trump?
LOLnk (dbc370) — 2/27/2017 @ 7:26 pm
What’s also surreal about it, is that no one standing near her seems to have even noticed… Or maybe they had, and we’re just politely looking away while wondering, what the heck!Dana (023079) — 2/27/2017 @ 7:30 pm
On reflection, we should consider the alternate facts behind this picture.nk (dbc370) — 2/27/2017 @ 7:32 pm
Probably thought she was the entertainment. Between her and Bannon, they might need a Dermatology Czar.urbanleftbehind (2c35f1) — 2/27/2017 @ 7:33 pm
Like what, nk?Dana (023079) — 2/27/2017 @ 7:40 pm
Isn’t it possible she was looking at the photo she just took?Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 2/27/2017 @ 7:46 pm
this blog is petty and stupid anymore
wtfhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/27/2017 @ 7:47 pm
Cruz supporter,
I’m sure she is looking at a photo. The way she is sitting in the Oval Office, with guests during a photo op is a bit disconcerting.Dana (023079) — 2/27/2017 @ 8:04 pm
she’s trying to stay out of the way of someone else talking a pic
how hard is thishappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/27/2017 @ 8:05 pm
answer not veryhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/27/2017 @ 8:06 pm
*taking* a pic i meanhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/27/2017 @ 8:06 pm
Her position is decidedly more casual than appropriate for the Oval office, especially given the presence of distinguished guests, however considering recent history much more untoward behavior has occurred there. Perhaps she regularly sits that way, or has a medical condition. Who knows?
In any case, unless the pic is a photoshop, the First Lady should have a word with Kellyanne about appropriate decorum.ropelight (de5f95) — 2/27/2017 @ 8:08 pm
Donald, I am with you. But you have to fire this woman. She is stunningly oblivious and disrespectful.Lynne (e46803) — 2/27/2017 @ 8:09 pm
@ happyfeet,
Oh, don’t lose your sense of humor, happyfeet. I’m not criticizing Trump. She is a professional woman working in the highest office in the land and sitting like an 8 year old kid. It’s funny.Dana (023079) — 2/27/2017 @ 8:11 pm
…and wholly unprofessional and unbecoming to the office. Literally and figuratively, I think.Dana (023079) — 2/27/2017 @ 8:13 pm
oh come on i’m the first one on board to denigrate the inappropriate hoochies
but that’s not what this is
most likely the afp photographer asked her to step back so he could get a shot
then purposely took one to humiliate herhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/27/2017 @ 8:14 pm
Seriously would they have even reported this meeting had taken place,narciso (d1f714) — 2/27/2017 @ 8:15 pm
it’s not even a one-off it’s a genre
commentshappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/27/2017 @ 8:19 pm
Why give them anything to work with, happyfeet? They know the media hates them and are looking for anything to use,to shame or discredit them with, so why not refuse to give them anything? Outclass them.Dana (023079) — 2/27/2017 @ 8:20 pm
the failmerican propaganda slut media?
even ivanka can’t help but out-class themhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/27/2017 @ 8:22 pm
Dana, I was being ironic, although I should have written “alternative”. Kellyanne’s phrase for “lie”, remember?nk (dbc370) — 2/27/2017 @ 8:31 pm
happyfeet is a smart guy and by no means a softie when it comes to dolls, so I’m strongly inclined to agree with him that Kellyanne was set up by the MFM photographer, though.nk (dbc370) — 2/27/2017 @ 8:41 pm
Of all the things Conway has done and been alleged to have done, this is small potatoes. And given how her boss has brought new meaning to the terms unprofessional and unbecoming, very small potatoes.
Probably everyone in this thread has done what she’s apparently doing, except for me. I don’t have a smart phone.kishnevi (b1c03d) — 2/27/2017 @ 8:43 pm
She has her feet on the couch too! I’m loving it.Dejectedhead (f1a4b6) — 2/27/2017 @ 8:46 pm
At the end of the day, it is indeed, small potatoes. But pretty funny potatoes at that.Dana (023079) — 2/27/2017 @ 9:04 pm
But, her carelessness distracted from something good the president was doing, and she should already know to be fully aware of when the press are in the vicinity. That’s just the nature of the beast.Dana (023079) — 2/27/2017 @ 9:06 pm
Tend to agree petty, navel gazing seems to dominate this blog and the “fake news.”
What next? Donald picked his nose in the Rose Garden?
Folks have lost their minds since Nov 8. Mental illness is now mainstream.Blah blah (44eaa0) — 2/27/2017 @ 9:16 pm
I heard they don’t take the Washington Post.
No chance of a rolled newspaper across the nose to train her.
It’s not the [edit]ing hour. It’s not the [edit]ing vantage of the chair. It’s you, that’s changed the level of you suction somehow. That’s the [edit]ing sum and substance of it. – Al Swearengenpapertiger (c8116c) — 2/27/2017 @ 9:16 pm
And what is worst yet if Trump does what he claims .. he will be the most Conservative POTUS ever. Period.
I would have thought folks prefer a vulgarian delivering us rightward is much more desireable than an ideologically perfect Cuban who would not get much done in the cause of “lurching right”Blah blah (44eaa0) — 2/27/2017 @ 9:18 pm
Clutch my pearls … she is not sitting properly for the Country Club set.Blah blah (44eaa0) — 2/27/2017 @ 9:19 pm
Not likely to see it on the front page of the Times either.
On the plus side.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/27/2017 @ 9:19 pm
When your boss has an important photo op but you have to check your snap chat.Sean (41ed1e) — 2/27/2017 @ 9:20 pm
This only proves how idiotic everything Trump does, is.
I mean sitting down like that!
So much more offensive and deserving scorn than say abortions, or abusing a child into thinking transgenderism is ok, or praising child rapists …. this is almost holocaust level behavior by Conway.Blah blah (44eaa0) — 2/27/2017 @ 9:22 pm
Wish I had ten like her – Al Swearengen.
Me too. – Papertigerpapertiger (c8116c) — 2/27/2017 @ 9:22 pm
She’s just checking to see if there are any other networks she’s been banned from.Tillman (a95660) — 2/27/2017 @ 9:23 pm
That’s a good point Tillman brought up there.
All this navel gazing about Trump dropping out of the annual Press Clubbing of the President.
Why does it go without mention that the Press started this banning crap.
Trump just responded in kind.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/27/2017 @ 9:28 pm
What they printed unsourced rumor and conjecture, whitewash the previous administrations record of malfeasance and/or incompetencenarciso (d1f714) — 2/27/2017 @ 9:32 pm
… or bragging about sexual assault, or boasting about peeping at little girls, or publicly fellating murderous dictators, or cruelly mocking the handicapped, or covering up the intervention of a hostile foreign power’s intelligence service on your behalf during the election, or slurring other Americans due to their ethnic background, or using the White House to bully your daughter’s business partners, or …Dave (711345) — 2/27/2017 @ 9:38 pm
god forbid she leaves a stain on anything in the oval office…
next thing you know steve bannon will be photographed digging his swastika thong out of his butt cheeks before using the same finger pointing to the signature line on a new executive order because trump is too dumb to know where to signsteveg (5508fb) — 2/27/2017 @ 9:39 pm
1) Retrieves his sippy-cup after he throws itDave (711345) — 2/27/2017 @ 9:44 pm
2) Tells everyone who was watching that it never happened
3) Blames the press
It’s smart politics. The press (and Dana) sorely love to point out the couthlessness of Kelly Ann Conway, always looking to catcher on the crapper. The press is also loathe to show a picture of President Trump surrounded by most of the aldermen from Harlem, (unlike Dana) so now they have a choice to make.
Perfect song to accompany the picture. [YouTwob]papertiger (c8116c) — 2/27/2017 @ 9:51 pm
Aren’t alternative facts when one side says:
“It was done in the middle of the night”
And the other notes:
“There was a full moon”
“But there was a full eclipse”
“In Zanzibar”
“Zanzibar isn’t on the travel ban list”
“Yet”
Because the facts alternate between the two opposing parties?steveg (5508fb) — 2/27/2017 @ 9:54 pm
Like Obama’s selfie stick wranglers, his dutiful fillingvout the march bracket and w never informed of any scandal.narciso (d1f714) — 2/27/2017 @ 9:54 pm
No when the ap commits photographic fraud, in ordernarciso (d1f714) — 2/27/2017 @ 9:58 pm
to further its sores astroturfed fraud march, the next one involves a real terrorist, rasmea odeh
Rashomon!nk (dbc370) — 2/27/2017 @ 10:01 pm
Lynne, comment 17. I take it back. I was wrong. This picture was presented out of context, and I don’t know why I did not see that immediately. Apologies to all.Lynne (e46803) — 2/27/2017 @ 10:17 pm
Here’s a fun test:
The NRA posted a response to the NY Times “Truth” ad shown during the Oscars (I’m taking someone’s word for that; didn’t watch).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpDcP2yJ_Wk
See if you can make the view count go to 513. It seems stuck for some reason. I’m sure it’s just an accident and not that Google/YouTube is suppressing information it doesn’t like from popping up in lists.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/27/2017 @ 10:20 pm
@ papertiger,
I think I have written one post about Conway before tonight, and it was about her struggle to find a private school in D.C. that would take her children. I think you would agree with me that there was nothing in that post attacking her, or pointing out foolishness on her part. And, as I noted in this post, I started to write something up about Trump and the black leaders meeting. It Conway’s peculiar choice of sitting position on the couch, in a dress, in the Oval Office, in front of guests and cameras simply made me laugh and distracted me. There was no specific intent to make attack her as a fool.
It is a so-what on one level, but given the relationship between this administration and the press, it seems, at the least, Conway was careless. It shouldn’t matter , ur it does when “the opposition party” is out to get you. Time to be smart and savvy.Dana (023079) — 2/27/2017 @ 10:25 pm
Fair enough, Dana. But you did mean to spotlight Conway couthiness this time right?
Or was your point to show all of Trump’s black friends?papertiger (c8116c) — 2/27/2017 @ 10:42 pm
Derangement syndrome is hitting hard also here, eh?PaoloP (6941fb) — 2/27/2017 @ 10:56 pm
Tempest in a teapot. No, I take that back. It doesn’t even rise to that level. This is non-news, not even earning the dignity of being fake news. Numerous pictures of Obama with his shod feet resting on the Resolute desk and nary a whimper from the media. She is checking her phone after having taken a picture of the college presidents meeting with President Trump. That may be worthy of mention; not that she had to position herself on the couch to get the angle necessary. This is a nothing-burger.Bill M (906260) — 2/27/2017 @ 11:18 pm
Anyone ever notice how this blog loves cowardly republicans who crap on Americans? And hate President Trump because he and his cabinet will never play their duck and cover game.mg (31009b) — 2/27/2017 @ 11:28 pm
She’s a grown woman in a position of power and she comports herself like a 15 year old gum snapping kid. Plus her usefulness ended once she coined the term “altenative facts”.
As for those apologists who defend every stupid thing anyone around Trump says pt does, I have never worked in an office in which that would be an acceptable pose for a woman in her boss’s office.NC Mountain Girl (3ac93a) — 2/27/2017 @ 11:38 pm