Patterico's Pontifications

2/25/2017

Saturday Night Music: Genesis: The Musical Box

Filed under: General — Patterico @ 8:51 pm

I had the great privilege of watching the group The Musical Box perform this piece last night in San Juan Capistrano. I had a front row center seat, and they did this piece with the exact same old man mask that made this so effectively spooky. The bit beginning around 7:45 always sends shivers down my spine, and last night’s recreation did the same.

2 Responses to “Saturday Night Music: Genesis: The Musical Box”

  1. Ding.

    Patterico (115b1f) 2/25/2017 @ 10:05 pm

  2. I’ll be seeing the Steve Hackett band about 18 hours from now.

    Dave (in MA) (30117e) 2/25/2017 @ 11:24 pm

Leave a Reply

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.


Powered by WordPress.

Page loaded in: 0.1459 secs.