Saturday Night Music: Genesis: The Musical Box
I had the great privilege of watching the group The Musical Box perform this piece last night in San Juan Capistrano. I had a front row center seat, and they did this piece with the exact same old man mask that made this so effectively spooky. The bit beginning around 7:45 always sends shivers down my spine, and last night’s recreation did the same.
Ding.Patterico (115b1f) — 2/25/2017 @ 10:05 pm
I’ll be seeing the Steve Hackett band about 18 hours from now.Dave (in MA) (30117e) — 2/25/2017 @ 11:24 pm