THIS Is CNN: James O’Keefe Releases “CNNLeaks”
Yesterday, Susan Wright flagged the fact that James O’Keefe is now going after the media. He has now released his material, and his target is . . . CNN:
Project Veritas released 119 hours of raw audio in a WikiLeaks style dump, with over 100 more hours still yet to be released. The audio was secretly recorded in 2009 by an anonymous source inside CNN’s Atlanta headquarters who we are identifying as Miss X. The tapes contain soundbites from current and previous CNN employees Joe Sterling, Arthur Brice, and Nicky Robertson, as well as numerous others. Project Veritas is also offering a $10,000 award for content that exposes media malfeasance.
The Wikileaks style release is an unusual method for O’Keefe. He says that with all the investigations he has going, he has not had the time to go through all the audio and compile the highlights. O’Keefe is calling it “CNNLeaks” and has put the audio here — though I’m warning you, you may have trouble getting through today.
Is CNN worried? It sure seems that they are.
CNN’s Brian Stelter did his level best yesterday afternoon to pre-inoculate CNN with a hit piece using the old Big Media “many say” trick to try to discredit O’Keefe in advance of this morning’s release. I’ll go ahead and bold several statements that reflect Stelter’s own opinion, which he dishonestly couches as “news” through the transparent device of attributing his own opinions to a faceless mob of “many” or “detractors”:
O’Keefe, who uses undercover stings to trap his targets, has a reputation for shady tactics and exaggerated statements.
Some of his so-called exposés have relied on misleading editing techniques. And an incident in 2010 landed him in legal trouble. After he was arrested at Senator Mary Landrieu’s office, O’Keefe pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for entering federal property under false pretenses. He was sentenced to three years of probation, plus community service and a fine.
Given his track record, many consider O’Keefe discredited, and not a serious journalist.
In the phone interview on Wednesday, he said that characterization is “very false and very inappropriate.”
O’Keefe’s fans, who cheer him on via social media and donate to his nonprofit group, Project Veritas, say he is serious about rooting out liberal corruption, voter fraud and media bias.
His detractors say his salesman techniques are an attempt to mask unethical practices.
You know, Brian Stelter’s detractors say he is a nasty bald-headed tool of the Hillary Clinton campaign who slanders people behind a phony mask of objectivity. I mean, I don’t say that, you understand. But that’s what many are saying. His reputation is poor among many of his detractors, is my point.
Anyway, feel free to dig through the release, if you can get through.
CNN Jake Tapper fake news isn’t even at al Jazeera’s level anymore it’s a complete fraudhappyfeet (a037ad) — 2/23/2017 @ 9:01 am
Fiat luxropelight (2df382) — 2/23/2017 @ 9:08 am
Its fully Kent brockmannarciso (d1f714) — 2/23/2017 @ 9:18 am
Well at least they can’t falsely claim again that it’s “deceptively edited,” even though IIRC every other time he kept the raw video on his website to back up the ready-for-YouTube supercut.
Don’t agree with O’Keefe on everything but IMO his motives are genuine and he has a lot of courage. Many other journalists (yes, he is one, and a better one than Brian Stelter) wouldn’t dare to do the things he does to get the truth out about corruption wherever it’s found.no one of consequence (325a59) — 2/23/2017 @ 9:26 am
Remember how I though price was one of the leakers:narciso (d1f714) — 2/23/2017 @ 9:30 am
https://mobile.twitter.com/omriceren/status/834792210164019200?p=v
The details are here:narciso (d1f714) — 2/23/2017 @ 9:40 am
http://www.redstate.com/streiff/2017/02/22/washington-post-let-democrat-operative-edward-price-lie-readers
This is going to be a cesspool of faux news.Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 2/23/2017 @ 9:42 am
THIS is CNN…Colonel Haiku (311cb7) — 2/23/2017 @ 10:05 am
Hi diddly h0, narcisorino, that Ned Price is no Ned Flanders!Colonel Haiku (311cb7) — 2/23/2017 @ 10:15 am
Under his own name, he wrote about libya, where ‘no deed goes UN punishrd’narciso (d1f714) — 2/23/2017 @ 10:29 am
‘…not a serious journalist…’ ‘nasty, bald-headed tool…’
Yep, it’s a Thursday. Time for another hard-hitting installment of CNN’s ‘The History Of Comedy.‘
“Hey, I just gave you the bird.”- Curly [Jerry Howard] ‘The Three Stooges’ “Crash Goes The Hash” 1944DCSCA (797bc0) — 2/23/2017 @ 10:33 am
Well you let him go didn’t you:
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/british-suicide-bomber-david-blunkett-jamal-al-harith-1-million-isis-compensation-islamic-state-a7594881.htmlnarciso (d1f714) — 2/23/2017 @ 10:50 am
O’Keefe’s tooTillman (a95660) — 2/23/2017 @ 11:07 am
lazybusy to listen to them himself to see if there is anything worthwhile in them? So our homework is to listen to all his tapes, so he doesn’t have to? I’ll pass. Wake me up if anyone finds a “there” there.
Stelter doesn’t need to discredit O’Keefe in advance, he’s already discredited.Davethulhu (fab944) — 2/23/2017 @ 11:19 am
Resident lefties in a panic screaming fake over and over again.NJRob (92612e) — 2/23/2017 @ 11:23 am
#13 Tillwoman, you’ve been discrediting legit tapes like this ever since you got caught on a Dateline NBC sting trollin’ for some lovin’! (LOL)Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 2/23/2017 @ 11:26 am
Trump Supporter, will you ever come up with any thought worth considering? Any thought? Just a little one?Tillman (a95660) — 2/23/2017 @ 11:29 am