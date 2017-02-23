Pastor Says He’d Welcome Person Who Decapitated Statue Of Jesus, And Forgive Him Because That’s What It’s All About

[guest post by Dana]

Cottage Avenue Pentecostal Fellowship has stood in its current Indianapolis neighborhood for 100 years. About five years ago, the congregation erected a statue of Jesus near the entryway to the church. The first day it was put up, it was knocked over. Now, the statue has been attacked twice in two weeks. The first time, Jesus was beheaded, and the decapitated head was left behind. The church reattached it to the statue this past Saturday. But on Sunday, the statue was once again attacked, with Jesus again beheaded. This time, the culprits took the head.

Rather than the pastor and church members losing their heads over these attacks on their Savior and rioting in rage or threatening the blasphemers who dared to deface Jesus, Pastor Brad Flaskamp instead chose to live out his faith in response:



“If whoever it is would come in and return the head and ask us to forgive him, we’d forgive him,” he said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

Interestingly, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Sgt. Kendale Adams also kept a cool head and declined to jump to any conclusions about who might be responsible for the attacks. Instead of assuming that these beheadings were done by individuals disdainful of Christ or His followers, he reasonably stated that the investigation is ongoing, and that detectives are reaching out to locals for any leads.

In the meantime, I can find no report of any social justice group coming along side this Christians fellowship to protest an attack on their religion and demand this be investigated as a hate crime… And further, I can find no public condemnation from any elected officials over the attacks. Crazy, right?? It almost makes one suspect that maybe all religions are not regarded equally. Or maybe this is just a reminder of what reasonableness looks like.

