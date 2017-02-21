Patterico's Pontifications

2/21/2017

Tuesday Night Music

Filed under: General — Patterico @ 9:06 pm

I stumbled on to a treasure trove of B-sides from Jamie Woolford and The Stereo (and Let Go). Start with this cover of “All My Lovin'” — if you like it, go here and let the 10-song playlist play.

You may be hearing more from Jamie Woolford on this blog in coming days.

[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]

3 Responses to “Tuesday Night Music”

  1. Ding.

    Patterico (115b1f) 2/21/2017 @ 9:10 pm

  2. Love the take on “All My Lovin”

    mg (31009b) 2/22/2017 @ 2:52 am

  3. Boy Band Wednesday? Ok. Here’s Big Time Rush covering six Beatles songs (from their movie soundtrack).

    nk (dbc370) 2/22/2017 @ 5:26 am

