Tuesday Night Music
I stumbled on to a treasure trove of B-sides from Jamie Woolford and The Stereo (and Let Go). Start with this cover of “All My Lovin'” — if you like it, go here and let the 10-song playlist play.
You may be hearing more from Jamie Woolford on this blog in coming days.
[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]
Ding.Patterico (115b1f) — 2/21/2017 @ 9:10 pm
Love the take on “All My Lovin”mg (31009b) — 2/22/2017 @ 2:52 am
Boy Band Wednesday? Ok. Here’s Big Time Rush covering six Beatles songs (from their movie soundtrack).nk (dbc370) — 2/22/2017 @ 5:26 am