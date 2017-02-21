Breitbart Editor Comments On Milo Controversy
We have our first comments on the Milo controversy from the Breitbart organization. In anticipation of Milo Yiannapoulos’s news conference today, Breitbart editor Alex Marlow was interviewed by Matt Boyle. Marlow said that Milo’s comments were “absolutely indefensible” — but that the controversy looks like a “coordinated hit”:
[Milo] was in the news for unfortunate reasons yesterday. It was something that was a total surprise to people in the Breitbart organization that there’s video that surfaced that appeared to show him justifying sex between an adult and a minor, at least in certain circumstances, which was very troubling and upsetting. . . . The bottom line is the comments on the video are not defensible.
Marlow notes that Milo will have a press conference later today in which he will talk about his “future with Breitbart” and other matters. Marlow then offered some context:
The comments are absolutely indefensible, they’re appalling, and very disappointing that those came out. However, Milo — there is context. Some of the context that, Milo is a gay man who was abused as a child. These are not irrelevant. Other things: that he has said he’s never molested anyone or touched anyone like that himself and it is merely words.
Marlow goes on to cite actual examples of predatory behavior by Lena Dunham and Roman Polanski, and says there is no evidence Milo has been a sexual predator himself. He also says it looks like a coordinated hit by the left and the NeverTrump movement, which “sat on the story” until the CPAC invite. Audio is below.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
Here’s a comment for you from the New York Times.
Kind of resonates with some people.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/21/2017 @ 8:41 am
Yes mcmuffins astroturfed the whole thing wonder where the 250 k for research came from.narciso (31d00b) — 2/21/2017 @ 8:47 am
It’s not that we are in opposition to the motives of black hooded ninjas, mobilized and dispatched from the school admin office Rolodex, some people are just too gay to be tolerated in polite company, it’s the tactics they use to achieve the effect we disapprove of.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/21/2017 @ 8:53 am
Yes, we at the #NeverTrump movement were sitting on this gold mine of oppo research for a year just waiting for the right time to spring our trap and ensnare Milo in a pederasty scandal that would topple him, his publishing empire, then Breitbart, and finally Trump! And we would have gotten away with it too, if it weren’t for those darn pesky kids and their dog at Breitbart. Sad.Sean (41ed1e) — 2/21/2017 @ 9:00 am
Oh my gosh, context, recognizing double standards and throwing out the BS…..run for your lives!!harkin (afc7a6) — 2/21/2017 @ 9:03 am
Usually it’s left to American bridge and media matters, but essentially.narciso (31d00b) — 2/21/2017 @ 9:04 am
Context. Sure. Stick with that.Sean (41ed1e) — 2/21/2017 @ 9:05 am
I knew this guy that when you rode with him you had to talk him through the whole trip. Not even really talk to him, because he was doing most of the talking, but more like you had to pay attention to ever damn detail, nod your head in agreement at the proper queues, fill in pauses with a yup, that sort of thing.
If you didn’t hand hold this guy nursing him all the way from point a to b, he would drift off the road. Throwing gravel up in the wheel well, and the like. Not that you could tell it were intentional. If your mind wandered you would suddenly notice him rummaging through the glove box for some inconsequential item that he desperately needed, only breaking the search for an alarming shout of “TREE!”
Know anyone like that?papertiger (c8116c) — 2/21/2017 @ 9:10 am
I’m curious to hear what Milo has to say.Colonel Haiku (c8a9e1) — 2/21/2017 @ 9:15 am
I’ll leave it to others to carry the pitchforks, tar and feathers…Colonel Haiku (c8a9e1) — 2/21/2017 @ 9:16 am
It may all depend on whose ox is gored…
“STARTING WITH MADONNA: Ann Althouse: Milo needs to solve his own problems, but to be fair, let’s look at all the pedophilia talk that public figures have survived.”
https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/257951/Colonel Haiku (c8a9e1) — 2/21/2017 @ 9:23 am
The “pitchforks” weren’t out for Milo, in fact all of the anger was directed at CPAC. Sure, Milo lost his book deal, but as far as I’ve seen online there wasn’t a Conservative (or #NeverTrump) campaign directed at Simon & Schuster or his employer. Please correct me if I’m wrong.Sean (41ed1e) — 2/21/2017 @ 9:30 am
Milo has achieved what no one else on the right could achieve: he got the left to (temporarily?) stop trying to normalize pedophilia.
Look at how Salon took down some of its pedo-related content. He needs to take credit for that.
Thank you, Milo! We are with you.Daryl Herbert (7be116) — 2/21/2017 @ 9:30 am
I’m interested, too.
This is the most important media appearance of his young life.
I’ve so enjoyed his $h!+ stirring. I hope he handles it well.ThOR (c9324e) — 2/21/2017 @ 9:31 am
2. narciso (31d00b) — 2/21/2017 @ 8:47 am
No, I don’t think it ccame fom him, and I suspect somewhere somebody has a whole treasure trove of dossiers on people, with strong input coming from divorce cases, and the leaks are always politically motivated.
Somebody knew that Andy Putzler’s wife had appeared under anonymously on Oprah in 1990, 3 years afer the divorce case was filed (making charges, she now says, that she was talked into by her lawyer)
Somebody knew, and leaked, the divorce records for two candidates for the United States Senate in Illinois in 2004. It was probably people who, for their own reasons, wanted Barack Obama to become Senator.
I would suspect maybe a private detective agency somewhere has all of this, or a wide range of very good sources that can be quickly called upon. Sources that are probably breaking legal rules.
They even knew about Anthony Weiner, albeit not perfectly (they thought he was having an affair) and when Patterico was starting to get a bit close in 2011 toward tracking them down and discovering their existence and who they were, they SWATted him.Sammy Finkelman (22cc00) — 2/21/2017 @ 9:35 am
4.Sean (41ed1e) — 2/21/2017 @ 9:00 am
It wasn’t the #NeverTrump people; it was probably the totalitarian left. And it wasn’t a gold mine until Milo got disinvited from an colleg appearance for other reasons and conservatives got behind him.Sammy Finkelman (22cc00) — 2/21/2017 @ 9:40 am
the whole Madonna thing
i don’t even understand how that relates
all i know is she made it through the wildernesshappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/21/2017 @ 9:40 am
Good gravy, it was axelrod through his combine connections, that’s nit even in doubtnarciso (d1f714) — 2/21/2017 @ 9:43 am
Be aware which pack the jackals are running with:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/bc.marfeel.com/amp/www.nationalreview.com/article/445091/never-trumpers-subvert-presidency-talk-coup-impeachment-assassination
by any means necessary…Colonel Haiku (c8a9e1) — 2/21/2017 @ 9:43 am
I know, but try telling that to Breitbart editor Alex Marlow. If Breitbart doesn’t dump Milo expect them, their Alt-Right online goons, and anyone still spelunking up Trump’s backside to claim this was a coordinated hit by the #NeverTrumpers.Sean (41ed1e) — 2/21/2017 @ 9:47 am
From the Althouse link;
sojerofgod goes on to say some hopeful things about how the situation will change in the near future. I’m not as sanguine.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/21/2017 @ 9:47 am
As a public service to teh #NeverTrump… http://dailycaller.com/2017/02/20/fake-news-site-gives-liberals-alternate-reality-where-hillary-is-president/Colonel Haiku (c8a9e1) — 2/21/2017 @ 9:47 am
I thought that’s what times and the post were for, also designated survivor and madam secretarynarciso (d1f714) — 2/21/2017 @ 9:57 am
I voted against gay marriage in California.
But the thing I was really voting against was Judicial Nullification, never proposed or mentioned in the Constitution, just seized as if it were a birthright by the mandarins and smiling buddas that make up our uniparty ruling class.
Jury Nullification, now that is something real. Something legal, of note, in the Constitution, worthy of respect.
Andrew Jackson telling John Marshall to go [edit] himself, kind of makes him a hero of mine.
I know he was a democrat. Sun shines on a duck’s [edit] when his head’s in the right place.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/21/2017 @ 10:02 am
Judicial nullification never comes up for a vote.
Does that seem right to you?papertiger (c8116c) — 2/21/2017 @ 10:06 am
what’s the endgame of the mcmuffins on Milo now that CPAC took away his invitation
it’s possible they’re holding something else in abeyance for just in case
but it’s pretty obvious breitbart’s letting him go
so what’s left really
what does Mr. Milo hope to achieve today
i guess #1 is to just look unbowed and unbroken as opposed to wandering around the local woods taking selfies with people from your campaign you make pretend are passing hikershappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/21/2017 @ 10:11 am
If it want fir Jackson we wouldn’t have Florida, and a subsequent stretch of the midwest, his protege Polk we wouldn’t have the west coast.narciso (d1f714) — 2/21/2017 @ 10:17 am
Milo is Achilles:
He’s Greek.
He’s on our side of the wall, although his tent and retainers are off to the far East side of Troy.
His quarrels and personal combat are fun to watch and they tend to help our side while agrandizing him and his legend.
He makes us look bad when he drags bodies around the city with a chariot.
He’s vulnerable where his mama grasped him to dip him in the river Homo.Pinandpuller (a25c48) — 2/21/2017 @ 10:18 am
florida’s good except for all the zika
at disney whirl they have free mosquito repellent for you nowhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/21/2017 @ 10:19 am
P&P… good stuff!!!Colonel Haiku (c8a9e1) — 2/21/2017 @ 10:25 am
I guess it could have been a Catholic priest, but either way he was twisted.Pinandpuller (a25c48) — 2/21/2017 @ 10:27 am
From the link at comment 19:
Has the EO been reformulated and released? I think it’s still being . Also, if VDH read Patterico, he might not have written that about the court’s decision, because I don’t think it’s accurate.DRJ (15874d) — 2/21/2017 @ 10:30 am
I want nk to grade my book report.
Next Trump as Oddyseus.Pinandpuller (a25c48) — 2/21/2017 @ 10:30 am
Was?
Here’s another comment from the Althouse link;papertiger (c8116c) — 2/21/2017 @ 10:31 am
We need to tie #nevertrump to the mast. They are still beguiled.Pinandpuller (a25c48) — 2/21/2017 @ 10:32 am
Oddly judge Horton read the law, and had no problem with it.narciso (d1f714) — 2/21/2017 @ 10:37 am
The thing about Florida is your wife and a 14 year old boy can re string your bow while you’re at work.Pinandpuller (a25c48) — 2/21/2017 @ 10:39 am
F-nk (9faaca) — 2/21/2017 @ 10:43 am
Despite spurious interpretations by pederasts in academia and Hollywood, Achilles was a confident heterosexual. He became a father at age eleven. His famous anger which caused him to sulk in his tent was because Agamemnon stole his girlfriend. Patroclus was not his lover, but his older first cousin, who was put in actual command of the Myrmidons by their respective fathers, brother Kings, because Achilles was a champion fighter, good in single combat, but no general.
Trump as Odyseus is RuPaul as George S. Patton.nk (9faaca) — 2/21/2017 @ 10:45 am
He became a father at age eleven.
Second grade assistant pedorast.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/21/2017 @ 10:47 am
Pretty good in a knife fight though.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/21/2017 @ 10:49 am
I’m sure Reddit is saying this new EO has electrolytes and sh*t.Pinandpuller (a25c48) — 2/21/2017 @ 10:52 am
When the average life expectancy was 35. Age 11 would be like 20 today. His son, Neoptolemos, would have been 11 when he killed Priam at the fall of Troy.nk (9faaca) — 2/21/2017 @ 10:54 am
“Achilles was a confident heterosexual.”
No such Greek has ever lived… except for Zorba… maybe…Colonel Haiku (c8a9e1) — 2/21/2017 @ 10:56 am
George Michael was greekhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/21/2017 @ 10:57 am
Although I’ll grant you that it’s not conclusive proof. Trump has five kids.nk (9faaca) — 2/21/2017 @ 10:59 am
Never said Achilles was gay.
How about Dennis the Menace as Achilles sitting on his rocking chair in the corner for knocking up Margaret?Pinandpuller (a25c48) — 2/21/2017 @ 11:01 am
How about Milo as Oddyseus because he got blown off course 15 years ago?Pinandpuller (a25c48) — 2/21/2017 @ 11:03 am
Pinandpuller, that #28 thing on Milo was terrific. Thanks. Made me smile.Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 2/21/2017 @ 11:07 am
Colonel Haiku
When we laugh…we 69.
When we cry…we 69.
When the Cubs win the World Series…you get the idea.Pinandpuller (a25c48) — 2/21/2017 @ 11:10 am
I didn’t say you claimed Achilles was gay.Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 2/21/2017 @ 11:13 am
How about I stop writing like a Valley Girl? How would that be?
Rev Hoagie
Thank you sir. I don’t have a lot of relevant experience or education to bring to many of these topics so if I see a joke I swing for the fence. As you might expect, I’m never going to play at Cominsky (sic) Park. My parents loved me a little too much.Pinandpuller (a25c48) — 2/21/2017 @ 11:21 am
See the Greek classic “Priapus and teh Goatherd”Colonel Haiku (c8a9e1) — 2/21/2017 @ 11:30 am