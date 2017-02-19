High-Profile Provocateur To Deliver Keynote Speech At CPAC
[guest post by Dana]
[Ed. note: According to CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp’s twitter feed tonight, Milo will not be the keynote speaker, but one of many speakers at the event.]
Organizers of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) have announced that Milo Yiannopoulos will be this year’s keynote speaker. Like it or not, this is yet another step in the Right’s march toward the new “normal,” which is made up of bright, shiny, novelty items collected under an even more bigly Big Tent.
In spite of some noteworthy Republicans speaking at the event, including Sen. Ted Cruz, Vice-president Mike Pence and Gov. Scott Walker, it is Milo that will be allotted the most time on stage.
According to CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp:
An epidemic of speech suppression has taken over college campuses. Milo has exposed their liberal thuggery and we think free speech includes hearing Milo’s important perspective.
Here is Milo appearing as a guest on Bill Maher’s show last night:
NSFW:
And yet, here is another view of Milo:
(Absolutely NSFW):
People, good and decent people can make themselves overlook the inexcusable when it’s necessary and beneficial to their cause.
Question: If you find Milo’s views expressed in the second video reprehensible, do you think Cruz, Walker, Pence, etc. should decline to appear at the conference?
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)
–Dana
UPDATE BY PATTERICO: Please watch this video.
Here is a longer cut where Milo Yiannopoulos says that he "is advocating" for legal sex between 13 year olds! & older men. #CPAC2017 pic.twitter.com/1fiuv7TSKs
— The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 19, 2017
UPDATE BY DANA: Here is CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp’s statement regarding the controversial selection of Milo Yiannopoulos as keynote speaker:
“We realize that this invitation will be accompanied by controversy which we think the conservative movement and our CPAC attendees can handle. Each will use his or her individual judgment as to the worthiness of each speaker, including Milo. ACU has publicly taken on racism and the alt-right and will continue to do so aggressively, like ACU’s founders before us.
We look forward to hearing Milo’s message and having him sit down with Scott Walter to answer some tough questions. We believe that all of us are up to the challenge at a time when political correctness is properly being discarded.”
Hello.Dana (023079) — 2/19/2017 @ 3:03 pm
there’s some real loser Republicans like Michael Reagan that supposedly gonna be there on the stage toohappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/19/2017 @ 3:06 pm
Seriously? I thought CPAC was a serious organization. Milo is just schtickAngelo (e7eb95) — 2/19/2017 @ 3:11 pm
Say what you like, but Milo is exposing the left as violent.mg (31009b) — 2/19/2017 @ 3:15 pm
Jimimg (31009b) — 2/19/2017 @ 3:16 pm
I would just like to mention the CPAC hook-up is taking place at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. NTTAWWT.Jerryskids (3308c1) — 2/19/2017 @ 3:17 pm
Mr. Milo’s a very very brave advocate for speech rights and other fundamental freedoms
i love him very much but more than that I’m very very interested to hear the message that he’ll bring to CPAC
i mean the exact precise message
Can he help revitalize this waningly relevant little whatever-it-is?
My guess is he’ll give it his best shot for sure (as long as the socon snowflakes don’t shut him down).happyfeet (28a91b) — 2/19/2017 @ 3:18 pm
happyfeet,
Do you catch a whiff of desperation from the CPAC organizers in this decision and possible efforts to become relevant?Dana (023079) — 2/19/2017 @ 3:21 pm
A man who proudly boasted about committing sexual assault and peeping at naked little girls was just elected president. I’d worry about that before some pervert addressing CPAC.Dave (711345) — 2/19/2017 @ 3:22 pm
lol his career was not dissimilar to Mr. Trump’s reallyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/19/2017 @ 3:24 pm
I was confidently informed here a couple of weeks ago that Ben Shapiro thought Milo tweeting a picture of a black baby at him was just an example of mutual good-natured ribbing. I said it wasn’t and offered to bet anyone who claimed otherwise $10,000. Y’all were wise not to take that bet.
http://twitter.com/McCormackJohn/status/833027948559134720Patterico (9356e2) — 2/19/2017 @ 3:24 pm
i think if CPAC wants to keep on with the same old preaching to the choir waningly relevant tired-ass social cons like Ted Cruz and Michael Reagan and that Pence guy then they should
gogo gadget!
but CPAC is where jeans-wearin beer-swillin idiots like harvardtrash Ted come away with odd ideas like “tranny bathroom menace” is a powerful lever for to use in a national campaign
oof!
…so there’s very real consequences when people buy in to the insipid twaddle these cpac people traditionally purveyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/19/2017 @ 3:31 pm
5, yeah, mg… Have you ever been, have you ever been to electricColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/19/2017 @ 3:32 pm
ladymiloland
and for the love of God Scott Walker established beyond all doubt that he’s simply incapable of scaling up to the national level
he should give up his slot to someone who can make some use of ithappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/19/2017 @ 3:36 pm
This isn’t your daddy’s Republican Party. But increasingly it’s becoming your great granddaddy’s Democrat Party.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/19/2017 @ 3:59 pm
Cruz, Walker, etc.
Does anyone expect that Trump will be unopposed for the 2020 nomination?Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/19/2017 @ 4:00 pm
Prediction: CNN will cover Milo live, then devote the rest of the day to “the GOP’s embrace of the alt-Right.”Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/19/2017 @ 4:06 pm
I hope all the evangelicals who handed Trump the nomination get a real good luck at what they were voting for.Dave (711345) — 2/19/2017 @ 4:11 pm
good *lookDave (711345) — 2/19/2017 @ 4:11 pm
Ben Shapiro I love more than beans but sometimes his sense of humor is kinda on the dry side like a prosecco and lillet aperitif
but that only makes me love him more
speaking of the social media sewer
what’s the difference between tweetering a picture of a black baby to someone and tweetering a picture of a black baby at someone
just want it for my noteshappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/19/2017 @ 4:16 pm
Pretty simple calculus here:
CPAC is a movement conservative organization. It is the right wing of the GOP.
Trump is not a movement conservative.
CPAC is attempting to remain relevant as Trump tacks he GOP away from movement conservatism in the direction of national populism.
So CPAC needs help to be noticed.
Milo is CURRENTLY relevant to the war on the GOP being waged by the left wing press and the Soros-Funded anarchists. He’s nor relevant for much else. Beyond that he’s a provacateur, but not a conservative thinker.
Unless someone else writes his speech for him, I don’t expect much memorable to result.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 2/19/2017 @ 4:22 pm
the ways of the Milo may not be the ways of our people
but he has fought bravely beside us through the long winter of Unfreedom
and we have anointed him our Freedom Brother
whosoever attacks the Milo, it is as if they attack our people
so say we allhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/19/2017 @ 4:30 pm
CPAC. Which “C” stands for creep?nk (dbc370) — 2/19/2017 @ 4:36 pm
Abandoning principles sounds like a great way for an organization (and a movement) based on principles to stay relevant…not.Dave (711345) — 2/19/2017 @ 4:36 pm
neither of them you big sillyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/19/2017 @ 4:37 pm
I suspected that, but I was reluctant to write “cocksucker” on a thread by Dana.nk (dbc370) — 2/19/2017 @ 4:40 pm
it’s a new erahappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/19/2017 @ 4:41 pm
Dave calling evangelicals ignorant bigots.
Good job Dave. Keep up the hate.NJRob (a0a2c6) — 2/19/2017 @ 4:47 pm
yeah Dave we got your numberhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/19/2017 @ 4:49 pm
“Dave? Dave’s not here.”felipe (023cc9) — 2/19/2017 @ 4:54 pm
oops, I left off the “man.”felipe (023cc9) — 2/19/2017 @ 4:56 pm
Why lie about what I wrote when it is there in black and white for everyone to see?
Nope, nothing about “ignorant bigots”…Dave (711345) — 2/19/2017 @ 4:58 pm
What the media calls evangelicals is not what evangelicals call evangelicals.nk (dbc370) — 2/19/2017 @ 5:01 pm
Just like what alt.pacs.creepy is calling conservative is not what conservatives call conservative.nk (dbc370) — 2/19/2017 @ 5:03 pm
we gotsta talk about the sky what is above
the sky above you and me and Mr. Milo
the sky what embraces us all and it do it all the same
oldtimers round here, they call it a “buttermilk sky”
and it is a good and righteous singing what it has inspired what was wroted by Mr. Hoagy Carmichael (here is original)
ole buttermilk sky
can’t you see my little donkey and me?
we’re as happy as a Christmas tree
headin for the one I lovehappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/19/2017 @ 5:12 pm
and then the internet happened on ithappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/19/2017 @ 5:13 pm
and what had been the buttermilk sky above (good ole buttermilk sky!)
got associated with a precocious lil goat named yes yes
buttermilk sky (the goat)
indeed, this was one of the very first viral goat videos!
here it is if you wanna peekhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/19/2017 @ 5:15 pm
Unless someone else writes his speech for him, I don’t expect much memorable to result.
I suspect that Milo will put the needs of Milo ahead of those of CPAC. He’ll be saying all the things that Ann Coulter thought better of.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/19/2017 @ 5:15 pm
but fastforward into the foodie craze advented by the cable tv
and buttermilk sky’s now a rapidly growing chain of pie shops – come straight out of tennessee!
i’m a try this one later this spring/early summer when I head me down to Texas
and while we trundle down that highway to get us some tasty pie?
i’m a be singing that hoagie carmichael songhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/19/2017 @ 5:19 pm
Well, the evangelicals I’ve known (my mother was a Pentecostal minister) were universally nice people.
But I think I agree with what you’re getting at, though. My mom, at least, took a pretty narrow view of the path to salvation, and believed that the vast majority of people who consider themselves Christians were not, in fact.Dave (711345) — 2/19/2017 @ 5:20 pm
I don’t hear him excusing child molestation here. I DO hear him saying he was a very willing victim. While this means I don’t find his comments reprehensible, I do find them way short of what should be said about pedophiles and victims who may be as hot on the idea as he was.
Milo is one of the VERY FEW people who admits that the problem with child molestation in the Catholic Church is a result of the church embracing gays as a way to keep the numbers in the priesthood from flatlining. You try and posit that with most people and they freak about perceived homophobia.
My biggest problem with Milo is his flippancy about serious issues and his tendency to attack personal appearance when it’s not necessary nor helpful. He also talks way too fast.
What I like most about him is his willingness to call BS on people from Bill Maher to Lena Dunham to Leslie Jones.harkin (afc7a6) — 2/19/2017 @ 5:20 pm
oopers i mean *hoagy*happyfeet (28a91b) — 2/19/2017 @ 5:20 pm
Tell me that Milo doesn’t remind you of the Britney Spears rant kid.nk (dbc370) — 2/19/2017 @ 5:21 pm
I DO hear him saying he was a very willing victim.
whatevs
in germany the age of consent is 14
in brexit it’s 16
which is to say Mr. Milo was a lil precocious for a brexit
not unlike our little goat friend, “buttermilk sky”happyfeet (28a91b) — 2/19/2017 @ 5:22 pm
Well, the Gaylords are also a white street gang which had an illustrious history in Chicago’s North side and nw suburbs. Stood for “Great American Youth L?, O? R? Destroying Spics”. I imagine that’s the least hectic weekend for National Harbor,being the default nearest large event facility for Anacostia and PG County.urbanleftbehind (b70063) — 2/19/2017 @ 5:25 pm
I’m with Harkin. Still waiting on Milo to advocate for pedophiles or pedophilia. Probably going to be a long wait for a train that’s not coming.
The bus line don’t run on that street. Get your head out of the gutter.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/19/2017 @ 5:49 pm
Ha @ Dave calling anybody a liar.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/19/2017 @ 5:51 pm
Here is the papertigger in his natural habitat, having flouncey pouncey fun fun fun!Demosthenes (09f714) — 2/19/2017 @ 5:55 pm
There he is. Dave peeking out from behind the public figure clause.
Watch you don’t get to close. The fleas carry plague.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/19/2017 @ 5:55 pm
Yeah, papertigger says that icky, sticky stuff is only fit for heffalumps and woozles. All hail the genius of papertigger,Demosthenes (09f714) — 2/19/2017 @ 5:58 pm
What? You calling me light in the loafers, Demmie?
Only in your dreams.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/19/2017 @ 6:02 pm
harkin (afc7a6) — 2/19/2017 @ 5:20 pm
That’s probably not correct.
Rather, some boys became homosexuals in certain seminaries. This also happened in Cambridge in the 1930s. People used to know this kind of thing happened.
But the idea that anything that happens as late as puberty could contribute to homosexuality is contrary to the current “wisdom” about homosexuality, so you have to fall back on the idea that homosexuals were the only people to whom the celibacy rule didn’t matter.Sammy Finkelman (da1ea7) — 2/19/2017 @ 6:04 pm
Light in the loafers? As if I’d care. I’m sure if I swung that way, there would be real men about.
Hey, it’s not my fault you don’t know a Winnie the Pooh reference from a hole in the ground.Demosthenes (09f714) — 2/19/2017 @ 6:06 pm
Too much fuss over a half-Brit pansy at CPAC, when we have one in the Oval Office.
Make America what, again?nk (dbc370) — 2/19/2017 @ 6:10 pm
Thats a largely first world phenomenon, turning out seminarians into homosexuality. The lower latitude Euros never let go of concubinage and the developing nations tended to encourage “exchanges” and even orgies between the priests and nuns.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 2/19/2017 @ 6:11 pm
Papertiger sez: “I’ll take ‘Defending the Indefensible’ for $500, Alex”Dave (711345) — 2/19/2017 @ 6:12 pm
Well. Chalk me up as relieved, Pooh Bear.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/19/2017 @ 6:12 pm
Nk, good one, I don’t care where Trump may register in your worldview.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 2/19/2017 @ 6:13 pm
if I’d care. I’m sure if I swung that way, there would be real men about.
Where’s Bob Newhart when you need him?papertiger (c8116c) — 2/19/2017 @ 6:19 pm
You have some teachers here. Have any of you fell plague to a student parlaying sexual transgression real, imagined or innuendoed, into leverage to force your compliance?papertiger (c8116c) — 2/19/2017 @ 6:29 pm
Compliance with anything. Grade point inflating. Overlooking an infraction of school rules. Not necessarily a sexual thing is my meaning.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/19/2017 @ 6:32 pm
Could be a threat of brute force or lawsuit, which correlates with income.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 2/19/2017 @ 6:40 pm
If I understand your question, I think smart teachers would be careful to avoid being put in any such position:
avoid inappropriate topics of conversation (never comment on a student’s appearance, for instance)
never meet privately with a student (keep office door open, etc)
(obviously) never initiate physical contact with a student, beyond a brief hand-shake when appropriateDave (711345) — 2/19/2017 @ 6:51 pm
What do those of you who are happy to see Milo as keynote speaker, think he will bring to the conference that true conservative thinkers wouldn’t?Dana (023079) — 2/19/2017 @ 7:11 pm
milo’s the best choice he’s not old busted and stunningly inarticulate like sarah palin
he’s tan rested and ready!
and he brings a message for all of us to hear
a message what says you don’t have to grovel in the dirt before the politically correct fascist hordes
a message what says you have a choice!
for example instead of doing grovel you could do other stuff
it’s a very powerful messagehappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/19/2017 @ 7:13 pm
Because obviously, as Milo informs Maher, he’s not really a conservative. So why does CPAC need him?Dana (023079) — 2/19/2017 @ 7:14 pm
lol remember how collie smellmyfinger thought she could hump bartered baby bits all the way to the white house?
and she came super close, almost
kinda
good times!
but at the end of the day
CPAC needs new voices
in the worst effing wayhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/19/2017 @ 7:19 pm
Because Vladimir Putin had a scheduling conflict?Dave (711345) — 2/19/2017 @ 7:25 pm
Love Milo. He make people lose a grip so that we can see who they really are.Richard WD (5fe947) — 2/19/2017 @ 7:31 pm
Everyone get busy defending child molestation. Chop chopPatterico (2ff22f) — 2/19/2017 @ 7:32 pm
Bannons would be a better choice, but he’s a little busy at this moment.narciso (d48183) — 2/19/2017 @ 7:33 pm
duggar up and duggar down people!happyfeet (28a91b) — 2/19/2017 @ 7:34 pm
Lots of comments pointing out what a bad bastard Trump is.
But he’s our bad bastard you silly fools, and his voters knew he was a bit of a bad bastard, and cared, but not enough to fail to vote for him.
How long since the right had anything but a bunch of limpdicks to fight for it? The right tried the treacherous limpdick McCain, the silly tax promise breaking limpdick Bush senior, the dullard limpdick Bush Junior the utter limpdicks Romney and Dole, so what the else was to be done?Fred Z (05d938) — 2/19/2017 @ 7:39 pm
Support the erectdicks what favor child molestation because yay teamPatterico (2ff22f) — 2/19/2017 @ 7:42 pm
Quite frankly Dana, why do we conservatives need CPAC? When was the last time they endorsed an actual conservative? Hell, when was the last time an actual conservative was even the candidate let alone elected President?
Most of the people here don’t think Trump’s conservative as do most people on other conservative sites I visit. Oddly, the lefties on those sites are insane with rage about how “radical right” Trump is. Yes, our very own “democrat all his life till 2 years ago” Trump is now “radical right” to them. Go figure. We don’t think he’s conservative and they think he makes Reagan look like FDR.
So Milo says he’s not conservative. Okay, then what is he cause he surely is no leftist, I’ve watched his rants on YouTube. The times are changing and I think what a conservative is has changed and we don’t realize it yet. Like happyfeet said, he’s not old. How can having a good looking smart-assed gay hurt us?
We really need to decide what a conservative is in the 21st century. Or maybe we need to rebrand ourselves like the leftists do when their moniker du jour becomes irreparably tarnished. Maybe we should rebrand the Party while we’re at it.Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 2/19/2017 @ 7:44 pm
These days a conservative is someone who says the 13-year-old boy was asking for it from the old man and if you disagree you’re a cuckPatterico (2ff22f) — 2/19/2017 @ 7:51 pm
we need milo a lot
cause of none of the cpac stalwarts have proven to be particularly capable defenders of free speech
they have not shown themselves to be staunch opponents of the political correct bludgeonings what are so often (too often) wielded with wicked effectiveness against our conservative brothers and sisters
too many of them in fact are just the opposite
they’re the kinds of people apt to shut down a discussion by standing on their chair, pointing, and screeching CHILD MOLESTER at a fellow conservative-minded young brexit who may have different views on some subjects than they do
two roads diverged in a yellow wood
and everyone was all like which road should we take
me I say let milo speakhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/19/2017 @ 7:56 pm
That’s the child molestation defense I was hoping to see on my blog. I knew I could count on happyfeet to mindlessly defend literally anything.Patterico (2ff22f) — 2/19/2017 @ 8:03 pm
when the rain starts to fallhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/19/2017 @ 8:03 pm
You got me there, boss, I have no idea what you’re talking about. Did Milo do something to a 13 year old boy? I did not see or hear about that.Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 2/19/2017 @ 8:05 pm
oops it’s supposed to be “pour”
who knewhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/19/2017 @ 8:05 pm
Don’t kid yourselves.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/19/2017 @ 8:09 pm
If Sarah Palin were scheduled to give a speech at Berkeley tomorrow, the faculty would be organizing a riot for her reception tonight.
Milo is perfected Morrissey (who was always an islamoskeptic, but is compromised on other third world immigration because of his God like status amongst fey Dreamers).urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 2/19/2017 @ 8:09 pm
Well on previous occasions, burning in effigy, her church and a threat of assaination from that punk tutusnarciso (d1f714) — 2/19/2017 @ 8:13 pm
Most commonly sold as a powder in a green tin, often depicting various sporting activities, Milo is available as a premixed beverage in some countries, and has been subsequently developed into a snack bar and breakfast cereal. Its composition and taste differ in some countries.happyfeet (28a91b) — 2/19/2017 @ 8:15 pm
So many traps and pit falls when you’re just trying to do your job.
Then you have the gaggle who see villains in every attaboy and head pat. And the pathological man h8ters who see it as their duty to eradicate maleness from the public square.
How wearying.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/19/2017 @ 8:21 pm
The justification of Milo was inevitable. It’s where we’re at, and what we’ve become in this new age of Trump. As I observed in the post, good and decent people can make themselves overlook the inexcusable when it’s necessary and beneficial to their cause.Dana (023079) — 2/19/2017 @ 8:22 pm
Enjoy, Hoagie. Happyfeet supports this. Let that sink in.
https://twitter.com/ReaganBattalion/status/833405993006616576Patterico (2ff22f) — 2/19/2017 @ 8:23 pm
It’s the message they hate.
The messenger is just a target of convenience. Some more convenient then others.
To me this post is just Dana’s measurement of Milo’s perceived convenience.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/19/2017 @ 8:27 pm
Lay a trap like with Rob Lowe at the 88 DNC, he doesn’t discriminate.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 2/19/2017 @ 8:28 pm
Child molestation creates homosexuals. Thought we knew that already.NJRob (a0a2c6) — 2/19/2017 @ 8:34 pm
“66. Because obviously, as Milo informs Maher, he’s not really a conservative. So why does CPAC need him?”
My God, no wonder the left smacks the True Conservatives around like a punching bag. No wonder the left has been winning hands down. Conservatives have no idea how to battle, and have no idea how to fight back and how to get other people to help them fight back. You reject an ally because he offends your sensibilities.
“In an ally, considerations of sex, gender, race are insignificant beside two prime questions, which are: 1. Can he shoot? 2. Will he aim at your enemy?”
Milo can shoot, and Milo aims at Conservative’s enemy. What more do you want?
Do you want to win, or do you want to lose graciously? Because, the way it works in the real world, losers wind up as a body in the ditch, whether they lost graciously or not.
Happyfeet has more sense than all you guys. And he can’t even use capital letters or punctuation.fred-2 (ce04f3) — 2/19/2017 @ 8:40 pm
i’m getting a new keyboard this week
but it’s another cheapie one from jet.com
i’m just gonna try to be more careful this timehappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/19/2017 @ 8:41 pm
Win what? A case of Vaseline?nk (dbc370) — 2/19/2017 @ 8:41 pm
No. These days a conservative is someone who jumps to the ugliest interpretation of even’s he or she wasn’t witness to, then sticks to it until video proves them wrong.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/19/2017 @ 8:42 pm
I never would have guessed that Fred-2 would defend child molestation if it benefited Donald Trump.
Oh actually I would have easily guessed that.Patterico (2ff22f) — 2/19/2017 @ 8:42 pm
I’m confident his talk will not be on molestation, except the intellectual on, those nit ‘of the boxy trceive.narciso (d1f714) — 2/19/2017 @ 8:43 pm
yes yes his message will be cogent and calibratedhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/19/2017 @ 8:44 pm
papertiger, there is video. I just linked it in a comment.
The stuff embedded in this post is bad, but the stuff I just linked is worse. It’s indefensible. Unless you’re a Trumper piece of shit. Oh hi happyfeet and Fred-2.Patterico (2ff22f) — 2/19/2017 @ 8:44 pm
As lawyers, do you video meetings with clients?
Why or why not?papertiger (c8116c) — 2/19/2017 @ 8:45 pm
Awesome then we’re all goodPatterico (2ff22f) — 2/19/2017 @ 8:45 pm
Mr. Milo is very very good at defending his thinkings
he slices like an effing hammer as they sayhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/19/2017 @ 8:47 pm
My client is the People of the State of California. Also Milo praised sexual intercourse between 13-year-old boys and older men.Patterico (2ff22f) — 2/19/2017 @ 8:47 pm
UPDATE BY PATTERICO: Please watch this video.Patterico (9356e2) — 2/19/2017 @ 8:53 pm
May the happyfeets who are defending this please learn what they are defending. I can only assume they didn’t know yet. There is now no excuse.Patterico (9356e2) — 2/19/2017 @ 8:54 pm
Anyone who watches this video and defends it, kindly go straight to hell.Patterico (9356e2) — 2/19/2017 @ 8:55 pm
Anybody, and I repeat, ANYBODY that defends a child molester because he is on “our”, is low down, walk under a rattlesnake while wearing a ten gallon hat, scum of the whole damn universe! No ifs ands or butts!Yoda jr (310909) — 2/19/2017 @ 8:56 pm
+1Patterico (9356e2) — 2/19/2017 @ 8:57 pm
“our” sideYoda jr (310909) — 2/19/2017 @ 8:57 pm
If that has now become conservative, all of you new so-called “conservatives” can kiss me where the good Lord split me! I disavow the title of “conservative”, and guess that we need to start a new party. Hey Mr. P, how does Originalist or Founders Party sound?Yoda jr (310909) — 2/19/2017 @ 9:03 pm
Milo is essentially a First Amendment advocate whose strategy seems to be to push the envelope as far as it can go, and then push past that, until the only possible reason to support him is loyalty to the First Amendment, and nothing else. Like here. He seems to say a lot of things just for the sake of getting a reaction, and insulting for the sake of insulting, which means what he says may not really be what he believes.
So does that qualify him as a CPAC speaker? That is up to CPAC to decide.kishnevi (417b3c) — 2/19/2017 @ 9:05 pm
Where? Not in the video you’re offering as proof of this outlandish allegation.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/19/2017 @ 9:05 pm
We’ll figure something out, Yoda Jr.
That’s been my plan for almost a year. I’m just waiting for it to become apparent to more people.
I think this thing will be one more brick in the wall.
Meanwhile, lowlife pieces of excrement will defend it.Patterico (9356e2) — 2/19/2017 @ 9:06 pm
So this is CPAC?mg (31009b) — 2/19/2017 @ 9:06 pm
Help.
No, we’re not going to let the perverts steal “conservative” the way they stole “Republican”.nk (dbc370) — 2/19/2017 @ 9:08 pm
Are you referring to the video I linked in a comment a few comments back?
If so, let me know.
I am happy to start working on a transcription, and to publish a post that contrasts the transcription with words of support from commenters. Feel free to offer your real name, to show you’re not a cuck and that you stand for what you believe.
But first clarify that the video I offered in comment 104 is something you’re fully comfortable with, papertiger. Ideally with your real name.Patterico (9356e2) — 2/19/2017 @ 9:09 pm
Ugliest possible interpretation – Thought I said this already. Deja vupapertiger (c8116c) — 2/19/2017 @ 9:10 pm
Are the Nazis who marched at Skokie unavailable? That would make as much sense given your articulated justification.Patterico (9356e2) — 2/19/2017 @ 9:10 pm
yes yes we should do a transcribe on ithappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/19/2017 @ 9:10 pm
nk (dbc370) — 2/19/2017 @ 9:08 pm
It seems it is too late already. They have tarnished it to the core, and made it not being worthy of redemption.Yoda jr (310909) — 2/19/2017 @ 9:11 pm
I’ll transcribe it. Would you like to uncuck and give us your real name as you support this filth, papertiger? It’s entirely up to you. If you have the courage of your convictions this should be an easy call.Patterico (9356e2) — 2/19/2017 @ 9:11 pm
yes yes you do it it’s too late here for transcribes
it’s two hours earlier where you arehappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/19/2017 @ 9:12 pm
91. NJRob (a0a2c6) — 2/19/2017 @ 8:34 pm
We used to know that, but that’s now become something no longer accepted. It messes up a girl’s sexuality, too, albeit in different ways.Sammy Finkelman (b32091) — 2/19/2017 @ 9:20 pm
Scott Brown got molested and he’s not gay but he might become an ambassadorhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/19/2017 @ 9:23 pm
Michael Reagan got molested, but he chose hetersexuality. It’s not inevitable, but it helps. And children who are molested also become pedophiles. Like teh adopted son of Jerry Sandusky.Sammy Finkelman (b32091) — 2/19/2017 @ 9:24 pm
I hear David Duke is looking for work. Should we recruit him too?Dave (711345) — 2/19/2017 @ 9:25 pm
But if you think there’s no kind of sex that’s wrong, or even undesirable…what would it matter that something changes someone’s sexuality??
You can come up with a few special reasons why an age mismatch should still be immoral, but it would e hard to deduce from first principles.Sammy Finkelman (b32091) — 2/19/2017 @ 9:29 pm
My client is People of the State of California.
Witnesses and victims aren’t clients?papertiger (c8116c) — 2/19/2017 @ 9:30 pm
Only in the sense that they are among the People of the State of California.Patterico (9356e2) — 2/19/2017 @ 9:37 pm
Daenerys was 13-14 when she got married to Mr. Drogo
but she seems to have very european sensibilitieshappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/19/2017 @ 9:40 pm
I link to a vid where Milo himself is saying things that most people, especially those with a functioning moral compass, would object to, and you are rationalizing him, just as I knew some people would, and then make this comment?Dana (023079) — 2/19/2017 @ 9:43 pm
are we back to the compass thing alreadyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/19/2017 @ 9:45 pm
What too many people don’t understand is taht the whole issue of settlemment building is just a case of Lucy and the football. Of Israel were soehow to agree to build no more houses in the settlements and in Jerusalem, they’d come up with another demand. Conversely, if Israel were to do more, let’s say start annexations, they’d reduce their demands.
The goal is to demand something that Israel won’t, and even can’t do, while sounding reasonable to people in the European Community.
This should have become exceedingly obvious long ago.Sammy Finkelman (b32091) — 2/19/2017 @ 9:46 pm
Dana. That video you link to has Milo describing and eluding to events in his own life, and how they effected him.
You interpreted these as advocacy. I didn’t hear an advocate.
Take your hands from around my neck.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/19/2017 @ 9:50 pm
Please.
It’s the “seriousness of the accusation” canard.
Can’t have that guy walking the streets, talking at CPAP, ect.
He doesn’t look right.
Bound to be paper on him.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/19/2017 @ 9:58 pm
I get it. I know that people aren’t born gay. I know that’s a lotta [edit] perpetrated on the public in wide media. I know that when abhorrent behavior is given wide publication, it encourages more of the same. I think if you have gays giving their life story as honestly and forthrightly as Milo that their stories are going to be very similar, and you’ll be repulsed by all of them.
It’s just I don’t think you’ll be able to put the gay genii back in the bottle.
Might as well harness it for our own purposes.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/19/2017 @ 10:13 pm
Here is CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp’s statement regarding the controversial selection of Milo Yiannopoulos as keynote speaker:Dana (023079) — 2/19/2017 @ 10:17 pm
Milo says he doesn’t condone pedophilia and the “relationship” he was referring to wasn’t sexual.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/02/19/milo-angrily-denies-defending-sex-abuse-a-vile-and-disgusting-crime/
I’m less certain about what to make of the other video, when he won’t reveal the name of the priest who apparently molested him and says he had a consensual sex with an older man when he was in his “teens”. The guy in the green shirt asks him “fourteen? fourteen?” But Milo won’t specify exactly how old he was. If he was like 18 years old at the time, why not just say it?
I don’t doubt that some adults might find 15 year olds sexually appealing. That in and of itself is not a crime, as some libertarians might argue. If they sex with them then that’s another issue. Either way Milo seems very casual in joking about things like this. “I keep falling into *****”
I’ll reserve judgement until I hear more from his side, but for now, I think he should be allowed to speak at CPAC. If Bill Maher can invite him to defend free speech, we can too.lee (55777a) — 2/19/2017 @ 10:18 pm
Isn’t Milo arfuing it can’t be so bad,Sammy Finkelman (b32091) — 2/19/2017 @ 10:19 pm
Would you rather continue letting the gaystapo dictate morays and what’s acceptable conduct in the workplace and public square?
Does that appeal to you?papertiger (c8116c) — 2/19/2017 @ 10:22 pm
I updated the post with Chairman Schlapp’s statement regarding Milo’s appearance at CPAC. I originally included a screenshot of Schlapp’s tweet but deleted it because the size made it difficult to read. Instead I published the text of his tweet.Dana (023079) — 2/19/2017 @ 10:28 pm
We believe that all of us are up to the challenge at a time when political correctness is properly being discarded.
hrm
i’m not as certain as Mr. Chairman Schlapp that “all of us” are “up to the challenge”happyfeet (28a91b) — 2/19/2017 @ 10:39 pm
Oh, sheesh.
I happen to support age of consent laws in the approximate range of age 17 or so. However, in Europe, age of consent varies between 14 (Germany, with a slot definition of age 14 to 20 partners) and 17 and in the UK, it is 16 years of age. In the United States, there is some variation around the age of 17 or so.
So advocating for age 13, while I believe that it is wrong policy, is not so far from Western countries’ norms as to be worth building a stake and collecting firewood.SPQR (a3a747) — 2/19/2017 @ 10:57 pm
And whatever you do, don’t go research South American countries’ age of consent ….SPQR (a3a747) — 2/19/2017 @ 11:01 pm
This all seems to be an extension of the Trump isn’t perfect but we can’t let Hillary win argument: They hope that because Milo might bring in younger “conservatives, CPAC board members are willing to look the other way at his reprehensible views. For the good of movement conservatism. IOW, the argument morphs into the either/or: If you don’t support him speaking at CPAC, then you obviously don’t want to see movement conservatism grow.
Except, in this case, it is not a binary choice, as many here claimed it was with regard to voting for Trump (and not Hillary). In this case, Milo isn’t the only choice to be made for guest speaker. And he certainly isn’t the only speaker this year who has run into speech roadblocks or understands the desperate need for First Amendment protection. So why go with such a divisive figure? Divisive, not because he is gay, but because of the views he holds explained by him in the 3rd video.
He is but a useful tool to the CPAC organizers. They are but a useful tool to him. They deserve each other.Dana (023079) — 2/19/2017 @ 11:05 pm
PaulsEgo: You are advocating for cross-generational relationships here, can we be honest about that?
Yiannopoulos: Yeah, I don’t mind saying, I don’t mind admitting that.Patterico (9356e2) — 2/19/2017 @ 11:06 pm
Full transcript at my new post.Patterico (9356e2) — 2/19/2017 @ 11:06 pm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bruce_Willis married to model https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emma_Heming
Ashton Kutcher married then divorced from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Demi_Moorepapertiger (c8116c) — 2/19/2017 @ 11:32 pm
Paul_McCartney married then divorced from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heather_Mills
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Douglas married to stillpapertiger (c8116c) — 2/19/2017 @ 11:44 pm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Catherine_Zeta-Jones
Gee, I didn’t like Milo BEFORE I knew he defended child molesters. But I’m not surprised.
The worst thing about Trump has always been that some of the folks he attracts normally stay in the bushes.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/20/2017 @ 12:04 am
OTOH, I have no problem with “cross-generational relationships” as long as we are talking about adults. Although I’d prefer that the younger of the two was over the bare minimum.
For example, the Trump-Meliana thing seems fine to me. Two adults, for reasons that make sense to them.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/20/2017 @ 12:08 am
Are the Nazis who marched at Skokie unavailable? That would make as much sense given your articulated justification.
Yeah, that kind of says it. Just because a speaker is attacked by leftist thugs does not mean I need to invite him to my next party.
Voltaire: “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” This does NOT mean that Voltaire wanted to offer him a platform upon which to say it.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/20/2017 @ 12:12 am
Here we go, like clockwork. Milo invited to CPAC: Not a good story for Patrick. Handed off to the bench/Dana.
But Milo’s a pedo, you say? Heeere’s Patrick, commenting it up like a mofo.School Marm (5999c1) — 2/20/2017 @ 1:18 am