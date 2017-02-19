High-Profile Provocateur To Deliver Keynote Speech At CPAC

[guest post by Dana]

[Ed. note: According to CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp’s twitter feed tonight, Milo will not be the keynote speaker, but one of many speakers at the event.]

Organizers of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) have announced that Milo Yiannopoulos will be this year’s keynote speaker. Like it or not, this is yet another step in the Right’s march toward the new “normal,” which is made up of bright, shiny, novelty items collected under an even more bigly Big Tent.

In spite of some noteworthy Republicans speaking at the event, including Sen. Ted Cruz, Vice-president Mike Pence and Gov. Scott Walker, it is Milo that will be allotted the most time on stage.

According to CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp:

An epidemic of speech suppression has taken over college campuses. Milo has exposed their liberal thuggery and we think free speech includes hearing Milo’s important perspective.

Here is Milo appearing as a guest on Bill Maher’s show last night:

NSFW:



And yet, here is another view of Milo:

(Absolutely NSFW):



People, good and decent people can make themselves overlook the inexcusable when it’s necessary and beneficial to their cause.

Question: If you find Milo’s views expressed in the second video reprehensible, do you think Cruz, Walker, Pence, etc. should decline to appear at the conference?

–Dana

UPDATE BY PATTERICO: Please watch this video.

Here is a longer cut where Milo Yiannopoulos says that he "is advocating" for legal sex between 13 year olds! & older men. #CPAC2017 pic.twitter.com/1fiuv7TSKs — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 19, 2017

UPDATE BY DANA: Here is CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp’s statement regarding the controversial selection of Milo Yiannopoulos as keynote speaker:

