Happy Blogiversary to Me
I think I have forgotten about this the last couple of years, but I’m observing it this year. This blog began 14 years ago today, on February 17, 2003. I was thirty-four years old. Today I’m . . . older. My daughter, now 17, had recently had her third birthday. My son, now 14, was barely four months old.
Five years ago I made the following request on the nine-year blogiversary, and I would like to repeat it today, since the composition of the readership has changed:
On this blogiversary, I would ask the long-time readers how long they have been reading here. Tell me in comments. The longest-standing reader gets a cookie.
It will be a virtual cookie, to be sure, as we live in a virtual world. But if I meet you in person I’ll buy you a real one. Or maybe a real beer.
Thanks for reading.
As I said in my Fault Lines interview:
Blogging has brought both good and bad. I would say that, despite the SWATting and lawsuits and other nuisances, it’s mostly been a good thing, on balance. It’s brought me into contact with many, many people I never would have met otherwise — and many of those people are important in my life. In the end, it’s part of who I am. It’s hard to imagine myself without it.
I think I’ve said this before, but I went to a retirement party for AZ Bob not that long ago, and he was telling me what a funny and idiosyncratic crew of commenters I have. Rekindling The Jury Talks Back as a forum for civil discussion has reminded me that there are also many lurkers out there, including plenty who are quite regular readers. I appreciate all of you.
OK, most of you.
Ding!
I think I was reading you and commenting occasionally around the 2004 election. Rathergate, etc was sort of the golden age of conservative bloggery. But then I took a long hiatus (not sure why) and only returned in the last month or so.
Thanks for remaining a voice of reason and staying true to your principles for all these years.Dave (711345) — 2/17/2017 @ 12:59 am
Back in March 2005, less than a month into my own blog, I noted your impassioned defense of bloggers against FEC regulation: here.
Unfortunately, the links I used there don’t work here anymore.
Also, the links were “via Instapundit”, so if Glenn chooses to play this game, he’s got me beat.
In any case, thanks for the good work. Keep it up.Paul A Sand (9f4c0c) — 2/17/2017 @ 1:10 am
Always been foul mouthed. Apologies.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/17/2017 @ 1:13 am