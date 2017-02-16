Trump Press Conference
I really don’t care about it. The guy and all his antics are starting to just exhaust me and bore me at the same time. Plus I am busy with other things. But comment away if you care.
[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]
I really don’t care about it. The guy and all his antics are starting to just exhaust me and bore me at the same time. Plus I am busy with other things. But comment away if you care.
[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]
Pronounced "Patter-EE-koh"
E-mail: Just use my moniker Patterico, followed by the @ symbol, followed by gmail.com
Disclaimer: Simpsons avatar may resemble a younger Patterico...
The statements made on this web site reflect the personal opinions of the author. They are not made in any official capacity, and do not represent the opinions of the author's employer.
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
|« Jan
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
Powered by WordPress.
Ding.Patterico (115b1f) — 2/16/2017 @ 9:18 pm
It’s enjoyable for me. I was exhausted seeing Bush seldom if ever hit back at the media. I enjoy watching Trump hit them, even puts a smile on my face.Cowpoke (922e59) — 2/16/2017 @ 9:20 pm
I liked it
I loved it
I want some more of itPinandpuller (943099) — 2/16/2017 @ 9:25 pm
As Barack once memorably said during his speech at the White House Press Corps Dinner, “All of you voted for me.”Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 2/16/2017 @ 9:29 pm
I didn’t even know he had a press conference. Reporters get paid to hear him bluster and lie. I don’t.nk (dbc370) — 2/16/2017 @ 9:34 pm
I suppose I could get bored with it at some point. I’m more of a Trump enthusiast.
He reminds me of when Dolly Parton walked in off the street and got the talk show host job, but with more electoral votes.Pinandpuller (943099) — 2/16/2017 @ 9:34 pm
“So called” Cruz Supporter
If I were Trump I’d ask the reporters how many of them were crying about 11:45 on election night.Pinandpuller (943099) — 2/16/2017 @ 9:37 pm
Oh you’ll hear about it tomorrow, just not the interesting parts.narciso (e490f4) — 2/16/2017 @ 9:41 pm
Why does Trump keep saying he got 306 electoral votes? Did he forget that two faithless electors voted against him?Patterico (115b1f) — 2/16/2017 @ 9:42 pm
A reporter for a Jewish magazine asked Trump about a wave of bomb threats at Jewish Community Centers over the last two months (60 bomb threats in January alone).
Trump told him to sit down and be quiet, and called him a liar.
When a second reporter later tried to get him to answer the question, Trump launched into a second rant about how it was all perpetrated by “the other side” to discredit him.
Trump is coming completely unhinged in front of our eyes.Dave (711345) — 2/16/2017 @ 9:43 pm
Jim Acosta holds his mic up high and he lies.
Lyin’ Jim.Pinandpuller (943099) — 2/16/2017 @ 9:46 pm
306 “so called” electoral votes.Pinandpuller (943099) — 2/16/2017 @ 9:47 pm
Cut and pastin’ Dave.Pinandpuller (943099) — 2/16/2017 @ 9:50 pm
Cell phone jammers will stop a lot of those threats, Dave.Pinandpuller (943099) — 2/16/2017 @ 9:51 pm
#6 Pinandpuller, from the annals of “I can’t believe they gave a talk show to that person!,” who could forget that Magic Johnson and Chevy Chase also had talk shows.
Of course, they only lasted until people with television sets found out about them.
I’m still waiting for Barack to be given a talk show. I hear Bill Ayers could use the money! (LOL)Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 2/16/2017 @ 9:53 pm
And he kids us not.
“Will you look at the man? He’s a Freudian delight; he crawls with clues!” – Lt. Tom Keefer [Fred MacMurray] ‘The Caine Mutiny’ 1954DCSCA (797bc0) — 2/16/2017 @ 9:59 pm
Well this,campaign against General flynnbhas been going on, for just about three months, considering Shane harris’scclips from the beast, it involves that brochure for rt that homeland out together, (re Masha gessen) to see how dubious that was,)
Then there’s the dodgy dossier, the misrepresented conversations with thenarciso (e490f4) — 2/16/2017 @ 9:59 pm
Russian ambassador, so much of a waste of time when you consider real concerns like the whereabouts of al rimi,
The media is and will continue to take a beating.mg (31009b) — 2/16/2017 @ 10:00 pm
As the conservative hack lawyers puke on themselves.
Maybe Trump was thinking of Bob Costas? Somebody should.Pinandpuller (943099) — 2/16/2017 @ 10:02 pm
Why does Trump keep saying he got 306 electoral votes?
The same reason Queeg insisted there was a duplicate key to the food locker even after he was told the mess boys ate the strawberries.DCSCA (797bc0) — 2/16/2017 @ 10:02 pm
“Oh boy!”
Bud AbbotPinandpuller (943099) — 2/16/2017 @ 10:04 pm
No, although you’ll find Alex Costa raises some of the same policy issues that made puzder problematic.narciso (e490f4) — 2/16/2017 @ 10:04 pm
After Trump is impeached, I think they should give him a reality TV show.
He could pretend to be a high-powered, ruthlessly efficient executive, the greatest manager of all time. They could even make it a game show, so the contestants could reinforce his alpha status by competing for his favor.
What could they call it? The West Wing? Hmm, I guess that was taken.
Any ideas?Dave (711345) — 2/16/2017 @ 10:06 pm
Bill and CNN’s Fever Dreams.
I mean, Chris Hardwick already has “The Wall”.Pinandpuller (943099) — 2/16/2017 @ 10:14 pm
Conservatives and CNN caught performing for mitty without knee-pads.mg (31009b) — 2/16/2017 @ 10:15 pm
Dave, whether or not you agree that Trump’s response was honest, fair, or decent, you can’t deny that it was well-received, and that his combative style is popular with his people.
Trump read the situation accurately and behaved accordingly. That is the opposite of “unhinged.”
Your perceptions, on the other hand, appear to be unhinged from the reality that Trump is an effective communicator and (thus far) a popular president.Daryl Herbert (7be116) — 2/16/2017 @ 10:17 pm
Dave’s World! Dave’s World!
Impeachment’s On! Excellent!
Schwing!Pinandpuller (943099) — 2/16/2017 @ 10:17 pm
Yeah, Dave’s a regular “Yes, and” machine like The Groundlings Sunday Show.Pinandpuller (943099) — 2/16/2017 @ 10:20 pm
the republican party is the baby-ruth in the swimming poolmg (31009b) — 2/16/2017 @ 10:20 pm
I doubt you care Dave, and that’s cool, but you remind me so much of this guy from Politico named Woodie Guthrie’s guitar.Pinandpuller (943099) — 2/16/2017 @ 10:22 pm
You have a real postable persona, if that makes any sense. Take that in the spirit it was intended.Pinandpuller (943099) — 2/16/2017 @ 10:26 pm
http://www.metrolyrics.com/dave-lyrics-cheech-and-chong.htmlmg (31009b) — 2/16/2017 @ 10:26 pm
Ground Control to Colonel Haiku…
Sigh.Pinandpuller (943099) — 2/16/2017 @ 10:27 pm
I read where shepard smith is as bent out of shape as Dave.mg (31009b) — 2/16/2017 @ 10:34 pm
poor poor sad sacks
So by “read the situation accurately and behaved accordingly,” you mean “did what would elicit the most positive reaction from his alt-Right base”?
As opposed to, say, doing what the President of the United States should have done? (Expressing his concern, outlining steps he has already ordered taken in response, making a commitment to bring those responsible to justice and end this domestic terror campaign, etc)
I do not understand how anyone except a virulent anti-Semite could view Trump’s actual response as appropriate. The only charitable explanation is that he somehow misunderstood the question.
Are you saying it’s not his problem if Jewish Community Centers are receiving bomb threats?
Even if you think Jews don’t deserve the equal protection of the laws, Trump promised to end crime and violence (note: not reduce, “end”) as of January 20, 2017.
Bomb threats – even against Jews! – are a crime, so he is reneging on his promise.Dave (711345) — 2/16/2017 @ 10:34 pm
Alt-off, Dave, ya poofter.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/16/2017 @ 10:58 pm
The media meltdown was hilarious.SPQR (a3a747) — 2/16/2017 @ 11:04 pm
No, you.Dave (711345) — 2/16/2017 @ 11:06 pm
Dave, is your last name Drywall by any chance?NJRob (7d79d6) — 2/16/2017 @ 11:25 pm
Dave, I think you know that the term “base” means the broad base of support that a politician has.
The alt-right is, by definition, very small. Very small. They’re tiny. They’re not leftists, they’re not liberals, they’re not moderates, they’re not independents, they’re not establishment/deep state, they’re not mainstream republicans, and they’re not Tea Party.
The alt-right, by definition, could not be Donald Trump’s “base” unless he was extremely unpopular. Which, you might have noticed, he is not.
If you think the alt-right is more than a tiny handful of misfits and outcasts, you are hallucinating. One might even say: unhinged.Daryl Herbert (7be116) — 2/16/2017 @ 11:41 pm
The press keeps waiting for him to fall in line and take his beatings like a normal GOP President.
But he’s out-flanked them every time.
The Flynn takedown could not have happened without an obliging press. The actual FACTS today seem to be that Flynn didn’t do anything wrong in connection with the Russians.
But yesterday, based on EMPTY reporting that he — and other Trump campaign officials — had regular contact with Russians, the press spun out for the Dems the entire conspiracy agenda, i.e., that Trump is a Putin-loving fascist who was in on the Russian hacking of Podesta and the RNC, and it was all orchestrated to take the election away from Bernie.
After all, Bernie would have beating Clinton for the nomination if the DNC hadn’t cheated him out of it.
Once that target was in clear view, Trump took aim and fired today.
The best part of the day for me was the Chuck Todd tweet where he lamented the delegitimazation of the press – I think he called it “unAmerican”, and then said “take your partisan hats off”.
There’s deep failure of self-awareness in that comment.shipwreckedcrew (553aa3) — 2/16/2017 @ 11:57 pm
I don’t think that usage of the term is exclusive of others. People refer to various minority or other interest groups as a politician’s base, without implying that they make up a majority of the candidate’s support.
In any case, I was reacting to this statement:
This says: Trump’s response to the question about Jewish Community Center bomb threats may have been dishonest, unfair and indecent, but it was well-received by “his people”. It also says that Trump read “the situation” (reporter from a Jewish magazine asking about anti-Semitic bomb threats) accurately and “behaved accordingly”.
How is one to interpret this, except to infer that “his people” are pleased when the president responds to the representative of a religious minority, currently being terrorized by bigots, by telling the reporter to sit down and shut up, calling him a liar and then (in true paranoid-delusional fashion) claiming it is part of a vast, left-wing conspiracy to make him, Trump, look bad?
As I said, the only defensible response is that Trump misunderstood the question. But no, the poster I was responding to went out of his way to insist that, far from misunderstanding the question, Trump “read the situation accurately”. And he further insisted that this is what “his people” appreciated.
Anyone who think’s Trump’s indefensible response was appropriate is effectively on-board with the racist, anti-Semitic alt-Right, whether they realize it or acknowledge it. If the response among Trump supporters here is any indication, apparently that is a lot larger segment of the population than you would have us believe.
By conditioning Trump’s supporters to reflexively defend him, however insane or unhinged his actions, Bannon and Trump are in the process of bringing the alt-Right, the Nationalist (formerly Republican) party, and the government of the United States into alignment and making them one and the same. Gleichschaltung was the historical term for this process.Dave (711345) — 2/17/2017 @ 12:24 am
It’s also interesting that an Israeli reporter asked about the rise of anti-Semitic incidents in the US during the press conference with Netanyahu the day before, and Trump completely blew off the question, launching into an incoherent non-sequitur about how many electoral votes he had received in the election.
More red meat for “his people”, I guess.Dave (711345) — 2/17/2017 @ 12:35 am