This Is What “Cultural Sensitivity” Looks Like: Parents Not Arrested For Leaving Their Baby Locked In A Car Alone
[guest post by Dana]
Last Saturday night in Corpus Christi, a 4-month old baby was discovered strapped in a car seat, alone in the family car. The baby’s parents and 4-year old sibling were in a nearby movie theater. Police were called around 11:00 pm when passers by noticed the baby. Although Kirk Stowers of Corpus Christi police stated that “it is a violation of law to leave a child unattended,” the parents, who are from Saudi Arabia, were not arrested because they claimed this was “normal” behavior in their country:
Authorities aren’t sure how long the family has been living in the United States, but decided to show “cultural sensitivity” and let the family go this time. Police are filing the case as an active criminal investigation and plan to follow up with the parents and see if it “really is normal in Saudi Arabia” to leave a child unattended in a car.
“If it was someone who grew up in the United States, of course the outcome may be very different,” a Stowers, a spokesman for the Corpus Christi Police Department said.
Hey, you know what else is considered “normal” and acceptable in Saudi Arabia? The oppression of women, the killing of homosexuals, the forced separation of the sexes, the forced marriages of girls 10 years old and even younger. This, along with public beheadings, hangings, stonings, amputations, the flogging of criminals, even including those determined to have violated some public morality law, such as a woman daring to remove her hijab in public. That’s what’s considered normal in Saudi Arabia.
And, as commenter narciso noted, given that Saudia Arabia is way hotter than Texas, it’s highly unlikely that leaving one’s baby alone and locked in a car is considered “normal” by any standards. Duh.
–Dana
This path of “cultural sensitivity” seems fraught with unintended consequences.Dana (023079) — 2/16/2017 @ 8:24 pm
You know Dana, temperatures in the kingdom are even a might warmer than Texas, I can’t imagine how that excuse would fly.narciso (d1f714) — 2/16/2017 @ 8:24 pm
I know, right?! This doesn’t put the Corpus Christi police in a good light. In fact, they look downright dumb.Dana (023079) — 2/16/2017 @ 8:27 pm
I thought I had made that point in the post… Darn. I forgot to.Dana (023079) — 2/16/2017 @ 8:29 pm
The rhetorical question to ask is, would an American living in Saudi Arabia be given the same leniency by Saudi authorities for behaving as they normally would in America?Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 2/16/2017 @ 8:37 pm
Can I get some cultural sensitivity over here? I’m a redneck and our culture prides itself on bigotry, sexism, racism, ignorance, drunken yahooism and intolerance for other cultures. Y’all wouldn’t try to shame me for that, would you? That’d be pretty sorry behavior on your part.Jerryskids (3308c1) — 2/16/2017 @ 8:39 pm
No they’d probably be hung, there was a brit convicted of alcohol smuggling, he was given a life sentence,narciso (d1f714) — 2/16/2017 @ 8:40 pm
I updated the post with your observation, narcisco.Dana (023079) — 2/16/2017 @ 8:43 pm
If this story says anything at all is 1) that those particular “parents” are lying weasels and 2) that Corpus Christi cops are dumber than their lunch.nk (dbc370) — 2/16/2017 @ 8:46 pm
You’re welcome.narciso (d1f714) — 2/16/2017 @ 8:49 pm
Forget it, Jim-Bob, it’s Corpus Christi.Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 2/16/2017 @ 9:21 pm