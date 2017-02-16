This Is What “Cultural Sensitivity” Looks Like: Parents Not Arrested For Leaving Their Baby Locked In A Car Alone

[guest post by Dana]

Last Saturday night in Corpus Christi, a 4-month old baby was discovered strapped in a car seat, alone in the family car. The baby’s parents and 4-year old sibling were in a nearby movie theater. Police were called around 11:00 pm when passers by noticed the baby. Although Kirk Stowers of Corpus Christi police stated that “it is a violation of law to leave a child unattended,” the parents, who are from Saudi Arabia, were not arrested because they claimed this was “normal” behavior in their country:



Authorities aren’t sure how long the family has been living in the United States, but decided to show “cultural sensitivity” and let the family go this time. Police are filing the case as an active criminal investigation and plan to follow up with the parents and see if it “really is normal in Saudi Arabia” to leave a child unattended in a car. “If it was someone who grew up in the United States, of course the outcome may be very different,” a Stowers, a spokesman for the Corpus Christi Police Department said.

Hey, you know what else is considered “normal” and acceptable in Saudi Arabia? The oppression of women, the killing of homosexuals, the forced separation of the sexes, the forced marriages of girls 10 years old and even younger. This, along with public beheadings, hangings, stonings, amputations, the flogging of criminals, even including those determined to have violated some public morality law, such as a woman daring to remove her hijab in public. That’s what’s considered normal in Saudi Arabia.

And, as commenter narciso noted, given that Saudia Arabia is way hotter than Texas, it’s highly unlikely that leaving one’s baby alone and locked in a car is considered “normal” by any standards. Duh.

(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back)

–Dana