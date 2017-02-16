I’m Telling You, Chris, Have The Meatloaf. It’s Fabulous!

[guest post by Dana]

This made me laugh.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and his wife had dinner at the White House with President Trump on Valentine’s Day. Apparently the president ordered meatloaf for Gov. Christie, and the former presidential candidate submitted himself to the president’s wishes instead of *ordering the double-cheeseburger and extra-large order of fries he had been dreaming about all day:

The Republican governor said while guest hosting a New York sports talk radio show Thursday that Trump pointed out the menu and told people to get whatever they want. Then he said he and Christie were going to have the meatloaf. “This is what it’s like to be with Trump,” Christie said. “He says, ‘There’s the menu, you guys order whatever you want.’ And then he says, ‘Chris, you and I are going to have the meatloaf.'”

According to the governor, he did not discuss jobs with the president. None of that, Hey, how’s that Reince Priebus guy working out for you anyway??? stuff…

* Okay. Most likely, this really didn’t happen, but, who can be really sure…

(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.)

–Dana