Fashion Designers Unintentionally Speak Volumes

[guest post by Dana]

High-brow “woke fashion” is a thing now:

T-shirts, buttons and baseball caps symbolize fashion’s political awakening. So does velvet, billowing satin and bedazzled bodices. Fashion’s message of power unfolds as poetry. Pure outrage has given way to resistance.

It’s a lot of silly stretching for relevancy, but the designers interviewed certainly see themselves as relevant.

Here is what I found particularly amusing. In the article, the focus is on the Women’s March in Washington D.C. and its influence on fashion designers, who are now working to evidence the ongoing “resistance” in their creations. Here are a couple of interesting photos that caught my eye. Not for what they overtly said, but for what they unintentionally said:

So true. Yet, how hypocritically rich this is coming from women who believe it is their fundamental right to deny unborn girls their own fundamental right to live.

Do you remember when a Republican candidate running for the presidency made this comment and was subsequently excoriated for it?

As I travel the country here in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Nevada, everyone knows what New York values are.

We knew, Ted, and so did New Yorkers, as we can now clearly see.

(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back)

–Dana