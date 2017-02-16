Fashion Designers Unintentionally Speak Volumes
[guest post by Dana]
High-brow “woke fashion” is a thing now:
T-shirts, buttons and baseball caps symbolize fashion’s political awakening. So does velvet, billowing satin and bedazzled bodices.
Fashion’s message of power unfolds as poetry. Pure outrage has given way to resistance.
It’s a lot of silly stretching for relevancy, but the designers interviewed certainly see themselves as relevant.
Here is what I found particularly amusing. In the article, the focus is on the Women’s March in Washington D.C. and its influence on fashion designers, who are now working to evidence the ongoing “resistance” in their creations. Here are a couple of interesting photos that caught my eye. Not for what they overtly said, but for what they unintentionally said:
So true. Yet, how hypocritically rich this is coming from women who believe it is their fundamental right to deny unborn girls their own fundamental right to live.
Do you remember when a Republican candidate running for the presidency made this comment and was subsequently excoriated for it?
As I travel the country here in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Nevada, everyone knows what New York values are.
We knew, Ted, and so did New Yorkers, as we can now clearly see.
–Dana
Now for something completely different, eh?
I am taking the NY values/hat as seriously as the designer…Dana (023079) — 2/16/2017 @ 8:07 am
What on earth happened to that poor women in the red hat? Is this a fashion show or ‘faces of meth’? I feel bad saying it, but I also think they must have intended for her to look like that so it’s fair game.
Great post for those who understood what ‘new york values’ meant.Dustin (ba94b2) — 2/16/2017 @ 8:15 am
it’s really bold how they’re using girl models to model girl clothes
i hope this catches onhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/16/2017 @ 8:20 am
Lacks a certain degree of self-awareness to make a T-shirt that says “Girl’s just want to have fundamental rights” and then slap it onto a girl whom you literally starve in service to the demands of an unfeeling market.Leviticus (efada1) — 2/16/2017 @ 8:24 am
Well there is that, Leviticus.
And I know you’re making a joke but all this talk of women’s rights can really get irritating when you think about what women have to live with in most of the world.Dustin (ba94b2) — 2/16/2017 @ 8:28 am
Leviticus,
What’s worse, the demand that women starve themselves in order to be able to walk the runway, or women freely submitting themselves to that demand and starving themselves accordingly?Dana (023079) — 2/16/2017 @ 8:31 am
Beyond absurdity, get them a sandwich:
http://www.vanityfair.com/style/2017/02/melania-trump-karl-lagerfeld-suit-white-house-appearance
This is what political correctness looks like fashion reprtinfgnarciso (d1f714) — 2/16/2017 @ 8:38 am
Greetings:
These people, the ilk of whom you speak, are hardly “of” New York though, regrettably “in” it. If they had birth certificates, perhaps one each for their multiple citizenships, I think that you would find them to be crass infil-traitors in pursuit of little other than the once almighty dollar.
I grew up in the Bronx of the ’50s and ’60s and Manhattan south of 110th Street is not the epicenter of New York values. It’s the Bronx, the only bit of New York that’s geographically contiguous with mainland USofA and I think we all have an idea of the effects and affects of off-shore islanders. (Hint: google “island fever”).
As to your initial photo, my New York values would could be encapsulated in, “Sweetheart, come back when you’ve grown a pair.”11B40 (6abb5c) — 2/16/2017 @ 8:39 am
At least Gun Hill Road is still Gun Hill Road. And yes, we are all living in the effects of one off-shore islander in particular.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 2/16/2017 @ 8:45 am
“What’s worse, the demand that women starve themselves in order to be able to walk the runway, or women freely submitting themselves to that demand and starving themselves accordingly?”
– Dana
Hard to say, although I lean toward “the demand that women starve themselves in order to be able to walk the runway.” I’d imagine that plenty of models come from circumstances that make mere starvation seem relatively appealing.Leviticus (efada1) — 2/16/2017 @ 8:48 am
if you find a model what can cook
that’s a goddamn keeper right there
good luck with thathappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/16/2017 @ 8:59 am
If she could cook, she wouldn’t be that thin. She’d be the healthy weight of a curvy woman, and wouldn’t be a model.
So yeah, good luck with that.Dustin (ba94b2) — 2/16/2017 @ 9:01 am
it’s like a zen koan almosthappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/16/2017 @ 9:04 am
Only few deserve such riches:urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 2/16/2017 @ 9:08 am
http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/paralysed-footballer-walks-college-graduation-5773055
I’m referring to the girlfriend in the video, lest the link text makes me sound sadistic.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 2/16/2017 @ 9:08 am
speaking of apres runway eats I just learned about this today
it’s a midwestern thinghappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/16/2017 @ 9:11 am
Thats why the likes of Walker dont get to sniff the White House – they eat too much of it and they bend over backwards for the firms that need cheap labor to bring it to your plate.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 2/16/2017 @ 9:14 am
she is cooking meth.mg (31009b) — 2/16/2017 @ 9:31 am
Greetings, urbanleftbehind: ( @ #9 (5eecdb) — 2/16/2017 @ 8:45 am )
Was Roosevelt High on Gun Hill ??? We used to play basketball at its night center in the early ’60s.11B40 (6abb5c) — 2/16/2017 @ 9:34 am
Close, Roosevelt is on Fordham Rd, about 1 mile south of Gun Hill. That must have been a hoot, seeing as it was baddest of the bad not too soon afterward (this was likely the Bronx Tale HS where Colodro went).urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 2/16/2017 @ 9:45 am
Greetings, urbanleftbehind: ( @ #20 (5eecdb) – 2/16/2017 @ 9:45 am )
Aahhh, yes, Fordham Road and Friday nights around the Grand Concourse, the RKO Fordham, Loew’s Paradise, Jahn’s Alexander’s etc. and chasing all those silly little Jewish girls around Poe Park.11B40 (6abb5c) — 2/16/2017 @ 9:59 am
Take a $2 t-shirt, slap a social justice warrior message on it, resell it to urban sophisticates (and wannabe urban sophisticates) for $40.
Know what I call that? Retail genius. Wish I had thought of it.JVW (6e49ce) — 2/16/2017 @ 10:38 am
Obesity is unhealthy and it shouldn’t be promoted.
I admire those who can keep weight off. I admire these young women.ThOR (c9324e) — 2/16/2017 @ 10:45 am
#22 JVW
Speaking of slogans, I hear that somebody slapped “Make America Great Again” on some trucker hats.Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 2/16/2017 @ 10:51 am
I hear that guy’s doing pretty well among people who didn’t want Hillary Clinton to nominate the next Justice to the Supreme Court! (LOL)
I see that the fashion industry also demonstrated their tolerance when a bunch of editors, including those from Elle, refused to sit next to Tiffany Trump at New York Fashion Week. Whoopi Goldberg asked her to sit next to her. When Whoopi Goldberg is more tolerant than you are, you should examine your values and behavior.Rochf (877dba) — 2/16/2017 @ 10:54 am
hi my name’s happyfeet is this seat taken
no happyfeet please sit down my name’s tiffany
holy moly all this fashion sure is exciting tiffany I like how the models spin around so you get to see the clothes from all these different angles
yes yes happy plus you get to see all the different colors and styles!
i love the colors and styles! Are we allowed to take pictures?
Hrm I’m not sure but that’s a very good questionhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/16/2017 @ 11:05 am
Cruz’s NY values comment was still inexcusably stupid. He left himself wide open for references to 9/11.
His real face palm moment though was his horrific speech after his Iowa victory. He had the entire nation waiting to hear his vision for the United States and instead he droned on and on thanking people and never offering any substance on where he stood on any issue. He went on so long saying nothing that the networks finally cut away to cover Hillary.
I really thought that after Scott Walker Cruz was clearly the best candidate but that moment IMO showed me that in some respects (how to win an election) he was clueless.Harkin (97e6be) — 2/16/2017 @ 11:21 am
They, whoever “they” is, shouldnt be pissing off the female daughters or Eric, I’ve always seen them as the weak links susceptible to overdoing noblesse oblige. DJT Jr. is the hardcore.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 2/16/2017 @ 11:29 am
The extreme left might have some attire issues, even drug problems. But at least not many of them are planning mass murder like this thug was: http://www.cbsnews.com/news/fbi-south-carolina-man-bought-gun-for-attack-in-the-spirit-of-dylann-roof/
I don’t think these character assassination attempts on the left or right get us anywhere Dana. It’s just hate-filled, and that’s all. Less heat, more light please. There’s already more than enough heat.Tillman (a95660) — 2/16/2017 @ 12:19 pm
Cruz’s NY values comment was still inexcusably stupid
Only for those who wanted to take offense. Cruz’s problem was that he thought that he was speaking to adults. Trump knew better and never tried to speak to adults.
Very similar to Brutus’s eulogy to Caesar and how Marc Antony slam-dunked it.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/16/2017 @ 12:20 pm
Know what I call that? Retail genius. Wish I had thought of it.
What’s stopping you? It’s not like the market is saturated.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/16/2017 @ 12:21 pm
I agree, I was so relieved when Cruz won Iowa – thinking maybe our party was saved from the orange baboon – and then Ted laid that steaming pile of fail on national TV. It was like winning the lottery and then losing the ticket on the way to cash it in.
Agonizing as it was, I’m not sure it really mattered – Cruz was never going to do well in NH, and it was Rubio (with help from Christie) who blew any chance to stop Trump there.
Did it matter in SC and the southern states where Ted really lost the nomination after NH? Unclear. I tend to think most people who supported Trump did so for visceral/emotional reasons (i.e. they hated the people/groups that Trump demagogued and wanted to believe his obviously false promises) and thus were not very susceptible to having their minds changed by somebody else’s policy speech. The fact that Trump was able to make gaffe after gaffe, and look like a fool most of the time, without losing any measurable amount of support, kind of reinforces that impression.
Yeah, my preference was Walker then Cruz too. Cruz actually ran a pretty well organized and smart campaign. The only major mistakes I can recall are the NY values thing, and the Iowa victory speech.Dave (711345) — 2/16/2017 @ 12:51 pm
ugh these harvardtrash dorkwads are so trashy and so unbelievably condescending
what an ungodly stupid patronizing and disingenuous thing to sayhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/16/2017 @ 12:55 pm
what does it tell Meghan’s cowardly dickhead daddy that nobody follows where he leadshappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/16/2017 @ 1:09 pm
Mitch is still slow-walking the nominations though
he got his greasy pig wife confirmed fast enough though didn’t hehappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/16/2017 @ 1:11 pm
Meghan’s been done right by the beauty team at FNC. And they’ve done a bang up job with Marie “Barf” Harf.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 2/16/2017 @ 1:13 pm
Meghan’s at the point where every profile of her forever after will include the word brassy
that’s the accepted code word for loud fat girlshappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/16/2017 @ 1:17 pm
“Only for those who wanted to take offense. Cruz’s problem was that he thought that he was speaking to adults. Trump knew better and never tried to speak to adults.”
Not really. Cruz left himself wide open for a 9/11 comeback because he wasn’t specific. He should have referenced over regulation and businesses leaving in droves.Harkin (74f607) — 2/16/2017 @ 1:32 pm
yes yes the big gulp thing resonateshappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/16/2017 @ 1:33 pm