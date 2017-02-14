Were Obama Loyalists Working To Oust Michael Flynn Because He Was Going To Reveal Details Of Obama’s Iran Deal?
[guest post by Dana]
According to a report out today, it seems like it:
The abrupt resignation Monday evening of White House national security adviser Michael Flynn is the culmination of a secret, months-long campaign by former Obama administration confidantes to handicap President Donald Trump’s national security apparatus and preserve the nuclear deal with Iran, according to multiple sources in and out of the White House who described to the Washington Free Beacon a behind-the-scenes effort by these officials to plant a series of damaging stories about Flynn in the national media.
The effort, said to include former Obama administration adviser Ben Rhodes—the architect of a separate White House effort to create what he described as a pro-Iran echo chamber—included a small task force of Obama loyalists who deluged media outlets with stories aimed at eroding Flynn’s credibility, multiple sources revealed.
The operation primarily focused on discrediting Flynn, an opponent of the Iran nuclear deal, in order to handicap the Trump administration’s efforts to disclose secret details of the nuclear deal with Iran that had been long hidden by the Obama administration.
Insiders familiar with the anti-Flynn campaign told the Free Beacon that these Obama loyalists plotted in the months before Trump’s inauguration to establish a set of roadblocks before Trump’s national security team, which includes several prominent opponents of diplomacy with Iran. The Free Beacon first reported on this effort in January.
…
[M]ultiple sources closely involved in the situation pointed to a larger, more secretive campaign aimed at discrediting Flynn and undermining the Trump White House.
“It’s undeniable that the campaign to discredit Flynn was well underway before Inauguration Day, with a very troublesome and politicized series of leaks designed to undermine him,” said one veteran national security adviser with close ties to the White House team. “This pattern reminds me of the lead up to the Iran deal, and probably features the same cast of characters.”
…
Since then, top members of the Obama administration’s national security team have launched a communications infrastructure after they left the White House, and have told reporters they are using that infrastructure to undermine Trump’s foreign policy.
“It’s actually Ben Rhodes, NIAC, and the Iranian mullahs who are celebrating today,” said one veteran foreign policy insider who is close to Flynn and the White House. “They know that the number one target is Iran … [and] they all knew their little sacred agreement with Iran was going to go off the books. So they got rid of Flynn before any of the [secret] agreements even surfaced.”
Likely Obama’s people would do anything to guard the Iran deal and all its secrets, so this wouldn’t be surprising if it panned out.
There was also this from an unnamed source:
“The Obama administration knew that Flynn was going to release the secret documents around the Iran deal, which would blow up their myth that it was a good deal that rolled back Iran,” the source said. “So in December the Obama NSC started going to work with their favorite reporters, selectively leaking damaging and incomplete information about Flynn.”
Meanwhile, Jake Tapper is reporting that a senior administration official claims that Flynn was also fired because he requested a security clearance for his son without first informing Vice-president Pence. This along with his misleading comments to Pence about his calls with the Russian ambassador.
What a mess.Dana (023079) — 2/14/2017 @ 5:35 pm
between food stamp’s virulently jew-hating iran deal and the innate cowardly trashiness of the cia
failmerica lolhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/14/2017 @ 5:53 pm
why would anyone have to inform “vice president pence” about anything before doing anything
he’s a turd-bigot and not even a very bright onehappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/14/2017 @ 5:55 pm
that said, General Flynn’s son seems like a huge loser
but daddy ain’t no pikerhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/14/2017 @ 5:57 pm
very provocative post Dana good workhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/14/2017 @ 5:58 pm
This is all totally believable. The left is going against Trump with everything they have.Charlie Davis (df08d0) — 2/14/2017 @ 6:00 pm
a lil but of military experience is fine but if you soak in it
it makes you weird
john mccain
colin powell
david petraeus
wesley whatever his name was
tom cotton
that boykin guy
james stockdale
colin powell some more (so weird)happyfeet (28a91b) — 2/14/2017 @ 6:02 pm
ugh a lil *bit* i meanhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/14/2017 @ 6:03 pm
The original story is almost never the truth, Benghazi, Boston San Bernardino, Orlando, they leave a piece out. Great job Dana.narciso (d1f714) — 2/14/2017 @ 6:06 pm
If this is true (and I find it perfectly credible), then there are two alternatives.
Either 1)the Obamanauts are incredibly stupid people who think they can keep doing this sort of thing over and over again, to all the major members of the security team,for the next four years. What is to keep Gen. Kellogg from making everything public tomorrow?
Or 2)Among the secret agreements is some provision which will make publication truly irrelevant after a certain date in the near future, and they only want to delay matters until then.
My own vote is for option 2.
Mind you, they couldn’t have done this without a valuable assist from Flynn himself. He apparently lied to Trump and made a public fool of Pence, and I doubt either of them enjoyed that.Kishnevi (1a00bd) — 2/14/2017 @ 6:21 pm
Greetings:
Back before the Presidential election, I saw Mike “Altar Boy” Morrell (who previously both worked at and, as he put it “ran”, the CIA which occasionally dabbles in “intelligence”) being interviewed on the PBS “Charlie Rosie” interview show. He clearly (and I guess unequivacally for that type) stated that he would do anything he could to get Misses Clinton elected. Shoudl I accept that there would be no Plan “B’ ????11B40 (6abb5c) — 2/14/2017 @ 6:47 pm
Deep StateColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/14/2017 @ 6:53 pm
A US intelligence agency monitored a private citizens conversations. DeepState.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/14/2017 @ 6:55 pm
Bureaucrats who nobody elected working to undermine a legitimately elected POTUS. Deep State.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/14/2017 @ 6:56 pm
@ kishnevi,
While I’m unclear about the context of how you define irrelevant here, at the very least, if the dirty details come out and they are indeed bad, that would still reflect on an already desperate and demolished Democratic Party.Dana (023079) — 2/14/2017 @ 7:00 pm
Dana, I am thinking that the agreements let Iran do something it shouldn’t be doing, and that if the details become known they won’t be able to do it. There would be some significant date involved, after which publication of the secrets will not matter: either everyone will know what Iran has done/is doing, or after that date will not be able to stop Iran from doing it. So publication of the secrets will matter only until that date.
Of course I have no idea what the date might be or what the objectionable Iranian action might be.Kishnevi (1a00bd) — 2/14/2017 @ 7:12 pm
I understand that, kishnevi, and thInk you’re onto something, but don’t you think there would also still be political fallout as a result?Dana (023079) — 2/14/2017 @ 7:44 pm
I doubt there will be any damage politically. The folks who defended the deal will defend the secrets, the folks who attacked the deal will attack the secrets, the folks who are confused or low information will stay that way.
Also remember that the Obamanauts think the deal is a good thing, and only the dastardly GOP is, for partisan reasons or neo-con love of Netanyahu, against it.Kishnevi (1a00bd) — 2/14/2017 @ 7:57 pm
Do these black hats think we will just hand it over to them without a fight?mg (31009b) — 2/14/2017 @ 7:59 pm
soros lackeys will run at the first sound of shells going into the chamber