ALL HAIL THE KING! Trump’s IRS Will “Turn a Blind Eye” to Enforcement of the ObamaCare Mandate
At Reason.com, Peter Suderman reports that the IRS has passed a rule that says they will accept tax returns that don’t indicate whether someone has health coverage. If the report is accurate, the ObamaCare mandate is now optional. It’s pursuant to President Trump’s executive order softening the impact of ObamaCare:
How much difference does a single line on a tax form make? For Obamacare’s individual mandate, the answer might be quite a lot. . . . The IRS was set to require filers to indicate whether they had maintained coverage in 2016 or paid the penalty by filling out line 61 on their form 1040s. . . .
Earlier this month, the IRS quietly altered its rules to allow the submission of 1040s with nothing on line 61. The IRS says it still maintains the option to follow up with those who elect not to indicate their coverage status, although it’s not clear what circumstances might trigger a follow up.
But what would have been a mandatory disclosure will instead be voluntary. Silent returns will no longer be automatically rejected. The change is a direct result of the executive order President Donald Trump issued in January directing the government to provide relief from Obamacare to individuals and insurers, within the boundaries of the law.
This does not sound legal. Suderman quotes experts differing on the matter. Michael Cannon, an ObamaCare expert, says Trump can’t do this:
The move has already raised questions about its legality. Federal law gives the administration broad authority to provide exemptions from the mandate. But “it does not allow the administration not to enforce the mandate, which it appears they may be doing here,” says Michael Cannon, health policy director at the libertarian Cato Institute. “Unless the Trump administration maintains the mandate is unconstitutional, the Constitution requires them to enforce it.”
Some other guy says this isn’t really non-enforcement . . . but his argument on that point is less than convincing:
“The mandate can only be weakened by Congress,” says [Ryan] Ellis [a Senior Fellow at the Conservative Reform Network]. “This is a change to how the IRS is choosing to enforce it. They will count on voluntary disclosure of non-coverage rather than asking themselves.”
The IRS notes that taxpayers are still required to pay the mandate penalty, if applicable. “Legislative provisions of the ACA law are still in force until changed by the Congress, and taxpayers remain required to follow the law and pay what they may owe,” the agency statement said.
Ellis says the new policy doesn’t fully rise to the level of declining to enforce the law. “If the IRS turns a blind eye to people’s status, that isn’t quite not enforcing it,” he says. “It’s more like the IRS wanting to maintain plausible deniability.”
I . . . don’t see the big difference between “turning a blind eye to people’s status” and “not enforcing” the law.
I’m sure plenty of Trump supporters will cheer this — because, you know, Trump. But if you’ll recall, conservatives (including myself) screamed bloody murder — with good reason — when Obama unilaterally decided to delay enforcement of ObamaCare provisions like the employer mandate. For me and for many others, this was a genuine and principled concern. But I think we’re about to find out that, for some conservatives, the complaints about Obama’s actions were pure partisanship — and for these unprincipled hypocrites, non-enforcement is about to be cool again.
When Trump signed this executive order, I urged caution. Let’s wait to see what he actually does with it, I said.
Will Donald Trump’s executive order be used to engage in the type of overreach Barack Obama routinely employed? I’m not sure yet. But if it is, conservatives need to lay down a marker now: this will not be acceptable.
Even if Barack Obama did it.
Well, we’re starting to see how Trump is applying the order, and this is not a good sign.
Look: even if all you care about is policy, the fact is that cushioning the blows from this horrible law make it less likely that it will be repealed. And repeal is what is needed. Until there is a free-market solution to health care, we’re on a slow march towards a single-payer system.
But there’s also more to the issue than policy. This goes straight to the nature of our system: will we be ruled by presidents, or kings? In my previous post I quoted Charles C.W. Cooke rejecting the “turnaround is fair play” argument, and I feel the need to do so again. Here is the key passage from his essential piece on the issue:
I am afraid that I consider this approach to be little short of suicidal, and I can under no circumstances look forward to a system in which the executive may pick and choose which laws he is prepared to enforce. On the contrary: I consider the idea to be a grave and a disastrous one, and I would propose that any such change is likely to usher in chaos at first and then to incite a slow, tragic descent into the monarchy and caprice that our ancestors spent so long trying to escape.
To that passage, I will add this warning from Ninth Circuit judge Alex Kozinski:
Executive power favors the party, or perhaps simply the person, who wields it. That power is the forbidden fruit of our politics, irresistible to those who possess it and reviled by those who don’t. Clear and stable structural rules are the bulwark against that power, which shifts with the sudden vagaries of our politics. In its haste to find a doctrine that can protect the policies of the present, our circuit should remember the old warning: May all your dreams come true.
If you’re going to help create a king because you think the king you’re helping to create is one you’ll like, don’t come crying to me when the power is wielded with even more force by one you don’t like.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
I think you missed Sudermann’s update where he stated that in fact, the IRS had already been accepting silent returns, despite the law’s requirements, in previous years and that they had in fact reversed the decision to begin rejecting them this year.SPQR (a3a747) — 2/14/2017 @ 10:48 pm
I think we have to look at Obamacare as an aberration.
It never should have existed.
But for voter fraud in Minnesota, Al Franken wouldn’t be Senator and Obama would not have had the votes to put it through.
Massachusetts elected a Republican (albeit, Scott Brown, not Ted Cruz) to prevent Obamacare from happening.
It was rammed through by way of “reconciliation.” No Republican votes in favor. Gruber admitted it was sold under false pretenses. Pelosi said she had to pass it so we could find out what was in it.
Obama himself used his magic President powers to change the rules whenever he felt like it.
Some people got health care because of Obamacare, but many people LOST health care because of Obamacare, including because they lost their job, which Bernie doesn’t seem particularly broken up about. I still haven’t heard Barack Obama apologize for putting so many people out of work.
In fact, this law was designed to fail from day one. It was not intended to work as it was originally written. It was intended to fail in such a manner that the insurance companies would be wiped out, and people would think single payer was the only option. The engineered, deliberate failure of Obamacare was happening in front of our eyes when Trump won the election (and he probably would not have won, but for that)
If it really is a tax (which is what SCOTUS held) why can’t the executive just not enforce it? Does the executive really not have the power to engage in selective enforcement of tax laws? There is some law somewhere that says the executive is obligated to enforce and collect every tax in the land?
With regard to a normal law, you could say “the rule of law is a good thing, and the rule of law insists that we enforce the law as it is written”
It’s like we’re playing Calvinball, but Hobbes insists that only he gets to make up new rules.
That’s not how you play Calvinball. I won’t accept second-class status. I won’t accept that leftists get special privileges to invent, mutate, deform, and brutalize the law, but the right has to act like Mitt Romney. (Nice guy. I like him. I prefer him to Trump. But even more so, I prefer winning to losing. If America prefers Trump to Romney, then America deserves to get Trump.)
Obamacare is a monstrosity and it needs to die. Trump can’t kill it quickly enough.Daryl Herbert (7be116) — 2/14/2017 @ 11:12 pm
Non enforcement of an immoral law imposed from on high by political dilettantes.
I can’t think of a more consistent patriotic conservative position to take.
We are Americans, are we not?
Certain stances are traditional. In the blood.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/14/2017 @ 11:53 pm
I take it that the “King” is Obama, especially after the Flynn fiasco (props to Dana for even post with no snide anti-Trump remarks).
The only thing missing is news he’s eluded his captors and has sailed from Elba.Harkin (8dd5e1) — 2/15/2017 @ 12:00 am
Hey. Use to be there was one blog that documented in great detail how certain high on their own BS political dilettantes imposed further past vote revisions when the letter of their corrupt edict didn’t work in their favor.
What happened to that guy?papertiger (c8116c) — 2/15/2017 @ 12:01 am
Sounds more like under-reach to me.
These are not the droids you are looking for.Pinandpuller (2f698d) — 2/15/2017 @ 12:19 am
I would also like them to ignore capital gains.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/15/2017 @ 12:58 am
At first glance, this seems like an outrage. For sure, there are going to be outrages with DJT as president. I am just not sure about this instance, though.
Isn’t the entire ACA a discretionary Act? “…as the Secretary shall determine.” This passed muster at SCOTUS, did it not? Well, the Secretary may have just determined that the “tax” shall not be collected.
It’s all ludicrous. All of it.Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 2/15/2017 @ 1:48 am
Not enforcing the most repugnant part of a bad law is a good thing.nk (dbc370) — 2/15/2017 @ 2:06 am