Flynn Resigns
I guess he didn’t have Trump’s full confidence after all.
This is the only reasonable decision, after he was caught lying to Pence. It’s surprising it took this long. But then, Trump doesn’t like admitting mistakes. Glad he finally is, on this one.
UPDATE: This was just today:
[Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back.]
Ding.Patterico (115b1f) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:01 pm
a lot of people think the sleazy corrupt cia did him him
i mean really
pussyhatter sally yates is the one who’s asserting General Flynn is for whatever reason susceptible to Russian blackmail
that said, these ex-military dorks aren’t really cut out for public service in government
the military is not enough remotely enough like the real world for it to be the kind of good experience that will serve you well in political positions in governmenthappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:06 pm
not *even* remotely enough like the real whirl i meanhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:07 pm
oopers did him *in* i mean
sorry this is why i don’t comment after taking the sleeper pillshappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:08 pm
The sin was the coverup.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:17 pm
Fake news! Fake news!Dave (711345) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:21 pm
They make garbage up, hope it sticks, well it shows the measure of the administration.narciso (a7d019) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:21 pm
“1000% behind him.”Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:25 pm
General Petraeus is tanned, rested, ready and can keep it zipped.
Or can he…
“Sound the General Alarm! Sound the General Alarm!” – Capt. Morton [James Cagney] ‘Mister Roberts’ 1955DCSCA (797bc0) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:25 pm
Maybe he could hire someone who has the intelligence community’s confidence. There are places that outsiders work, but this isn’t one of them. Even Reagan brought in an old hand in Judge Casey.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:28 pm
You need about 7 years of separation and quick immersion in other endeavors. Eisenhower did a few things (among those, President of Columbia U.) between VE Day and his inauguration.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:28 pm
That said, me likey a Mattis coup.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:29 pm
i think how Mr. General Flynn tried to park his goofball business partner son in a sensitive position is really the most eyebrow-raising indication that his judgement may not be so good
but that’s in retrospecthappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:29 pm
I’m guessing that it was a harem squabble, and Pompeo won. I’m also guessing that a large measure of it was Flynn saying: “WTF do I need this sh!t for? I already put in my time.”nk (dbc370) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:31 pm
A talking head on CNN, the cable outlet bringing you ‘The History Of Comedy,‘ said the press can ‘take credit’ for this.
Now that is funny.
“We lie like hell.” – Howard Beale [Peter Finch] ‘Network’ 1976DCSCA (797bc0) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:34 pm
People who might work: Petreus, John Negroponte, Michael Hayden or Stephen Hadley.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:38 pm
Of course, Negroponte would have to kiss the ring first.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:40 pm
That’s probably true, nk, but think who isgladdened by that stab in the back, Brennan and his toady, rice that weasel Rhodes, their perfidy is not only forgiven but applauded.narciso (a7d019) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:41 pm
I don’t give a farthing, what’s that line about negotiating a price.narciso (a7d019) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:44 pm
This article from November, when Flynn’s appointment was announced, looks pretty prophetic.
He had a reputation for playing loose with the truth (“Flynn facts” = “alternative facts”) and being entirely too cozy with (i.e. getting paid by) Putin, Inc.
Also rather telling that the Russians attempted to give him cover by backing up his false story. Putin knows who his friends are.Dave (711345) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:49 pm
@16. Not too encouraging. Negroponte was hip deep in Vietnam talks 45 years ago– too old and part of the problem; Hayden is a media w-hore; a leaker who talks too much — was even caught doing it on a cell on Amtrak; Petreus’ own record shows poor judgement–he can’t be trusted; Hadley is part of the recent problems as well.DCSCA (797bc0) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:49 pm
Get John Bolton on the phone.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:50 pm
Well be vouched for the Vietnamese when Kissinger threw them overboard the left didnt forgive him for providing sanctuary for the Contra, it took after septemberv11th for the hold on in ambassadornarciso (a7d019) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:57 pm
You cannot have a National Security Advisor who is hated by the IC. Just will not work.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:58 pm
As far as keeping people out of the Trump Administration because you think they might have poor judgement, that’s like coals to Newcastle.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:59 pm
Bolton, it took a recess for him to be be confirmed because depends Customers Murkowski and Voinovich had a sadnarciso (a7d019) — 2/13/2017 @ 9:01 pm
Now can somebody do something about the many leakers of LE and IC code word information about WH communications with foreign officials?crazy (d3b449) — 2/13/2017 @ 9:03 pm
Flynn’s resignation letter is a quite something:
“I am tendering my resignation, honored to have served our nation and the American people in such a distinguished way.”
Okaaaaaay….Dave (711345) — 2/13/2017 @ 9:05 pm
Very funny crazy what would Bezos Carlos slim and the journal do without those.narciso (a7d019) — 2/13/2017 @ 9:06 pm
Yes, get John Bolton on the phone.Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 2/13/2017 @ 9:09 pm
That would send the NeverTrumpers into a rage.
Most conservatives (“NeverTrumpers”) have a lot of respect for Bolton. I would hate to see him destroy his good reputation and credibility by working for Trump.Dave (711345) — 2/13/2017 @ 9:15 pm
#31 Dave, you just admitted it … for you it’s not about putting the country first.
Rather, the national security scene is just a high school Breakfast Club game of cliques where reputations and “who was seen walking with who” in the hallways is your primary focus.
How sad.Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 2/13/2017 @ 9:20 pm
Among those who yelped Bolton was silkstocking spy Fred vreeland; station chief in Morocco during the years of lead and lurch pal Fulton armstrongnarciso (a7d019) — 2/13/2017 @ 9:24 pm
Hey, let’s all completely ignore Trump’s moronic non-vetting complicity in appointing such a compromised individual to such a clearly, clearly crucial post! Because, I mean… something something Hillary Clinton!
LOLOLOLLOLOLLeviticus (c2dcf8) — 2/13/2017 @ 9:34 pm
Baton pushed for stronger sanctions on north Korea, but was overruled by Powell and later rice. How did that workout.narciso (d1f714) — 2/13/2017 @ 9:38 pm
Mattis is going to get the option on who it pick. It will be another military guy.
Given that Mattis is a “wartime” DOD Secretary, I think he’s going to want someone he has confidence in with the Pres. ear on NatSec issues, and I think Mattis is the Cabinet Secretary who Trump respects the most.
I don’t think it will be an Army guy — I always expected there would be an issue between Mattis and Flynn because Mattis was a Marine and had 4 stars while Flynn was Army and had only 3. Those guys don’t forget that.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 2/14/2017 @ 12:39 am
This was really about the ikwan designation:narciso (d1f714) — 2/14/2017 @ 5:26 am
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/02/14/trump-administration-intel-white-hats-confer-with-reform-agents-within-political-islam/comment-page-1/#comment-3591042