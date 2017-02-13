FINALLY: Gateway Pundit Brings Pepe to the White House
Jim Hoft brought his special combination of factual inaccuracy and overuse of exclamation points to the White House briefing room today. He and his White House correspondent went around taking selfies of themselves making the “OK” sign favored by Pepe the Frog, a symbol adopted by the alt-right. Here’s the Pepe the Frog thumbs up:
And here is Gateway Pundit and his sidekick at the briefing room podium, with the White House placard behind them:
Just in case you were inclined to miss the point, and defend them by pointing out that everyone uses the OK sign, Hoft was kind enough to include a Pepe hashtag and green frog to represent Pepe. Here’s the icing on the cake:
So, just because dishonest punks like Hoft will now post a bunch of images of people making an OK sign who have no intent to evoke Pepe with it . . . doesn’t mean that Hoft and his little sidekick there didn’t mean to evoke Pepe. Because they did.
If you somehow missed the fact that Pepe has been adopted by the alt-right and a lot of Neo-Nazis, browse through this Google image search a little and educate yourself. Here are some examples:
I, for one, am thrilled to see the symbols of the alt-right being brought openly into our White House, aren’t you?
Ding.Patterico (115b1f) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:05 pm
So outrageously outrageous. I am righteously outraged.
Oh wait. It’s just a cartoon by people trying to do something silly. Nevermind.
pepe originNJRob (96f698) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:08 pm
The guy who created it was not intending to create a symbol of the alt-right.
But that is what it has become, and anyone who tries to argue otherwise is spreading misinformation.Patterico (115b1f) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:10 pm
The utter dishonesty of Hoft on this is laughable. He posts the stuff above, and is clearly evoking an alt-right meme, but then posts all these pictures of Obama and other non-alt-right people making an OK sign. As if that shows that he’s not evoking what he clearly just showed he WAS trying to evoke.
I think lying has become habitual with him.Patterico (115b1f) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:11 pm
That ship sailed three weeks ago when Steve Bannon got an office in the West Wing, didn’t it?Dave (711345) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:12 pm
lawyers have made misinformation the normmg (31009b) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:13 pm
you don’t like the frog because you think the frog represents nefarious ideologieshappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:15 pm
Better Bannon than some black lives matter twit.mg (31009b) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:15 pm
Have your frog, you mutant spawn of Harry Caray and Jack Buck. When things need to get done, they have to be done like this: http://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/feb/13/world-press-photo-year-turkey-russian-assassination – not with black blocs, pussy knotters, and furtive pleas at award shows.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:18 pm
Some one tell the journal or the post
https://mobile.twitter.com/ByronYork/status/831239387874729985/photo/1narciso (d1f714) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:20 pm
What does that mean?Patterico (115b1f) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:20 pm
He’s doing it to provoke a response. He got a reaction. That’s all.
He’s made his name by trying to be a provocateur.NJRob (96f698) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:20 pm
Mg nailed it.
The left lives with racists, coddles them, loves them. They base their entire party line on hating white men and what our country stands for.
I can’t get worked up at Hoft tweaking those jerks and getting them to foam at the mouth.
I still won’t visit his site or promote him though. Not sure why you chose to instead.NJRob (96f698) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:23 pm
He’s always been very nice I think, Mr. Hoft has
he’s been around for ages if he wasn’t a good person we would know by nowhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:24 pm
i think the frog
i don’t wanna say the frog is ugly
but i’ve seen cuter ones for surehappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:25 pm
Bratwurst und sauerkraut.
“Frog One is in that room.” – ‘Popeye’ Doyle [Gene Hackman] ‘The French Connection’ 1971DCSCA (797bc0) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:26 pm
Let’s see… who appears to be promoting chaos in the streets, in the media, at our universities, etc.? The “alt-right”?
Or the alt-left?Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:27 pm
You pick yer feet in Poughkeepsie?Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:28 pm
ooh look if you google “mickey mouse nazi” you get a bunch of pictures of mickey mouse looking like a nazihappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:29 pm
Is it the ACLU who are trying to subvert our immigration laws? Or Gateway Pundit?Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:30 pm
Troll and mini-troll.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:30 pm
Hoft needs to go to journalism school where he would learn that a real journalist pretends to have no political beliefs, and hides the hammer and sickle badge in his bottom drawer.Kishnevi (0cb353) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:32 pm
Is it the Mexican government who have stated that they are prepared to spend tens of millions of dollars on lawsuits to clog our courts to stop deportation of illegal immigrants? Or is it Gateway Pundit and Pepe teh Frog?Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:34 pm
The last cartoon character that outraged me was Fritz the Cat.
Because cat.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:36 pm
When will I get my 15 minutes of Hitler!?!?Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:38 pm
I’m so out of touch, I always thought it was just a sign that someone got trolled.Harkin (de269f) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:39 pm
Too edgy I liked Felix, that what a & e used to be.narciso (d1f714) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:39 pm
What’s long and green and smells like Patterico?
Pepe teh Frog’s finger…Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:40 pm
Okay… that last one outraged me and I condemn myself.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:40 pm
And the history channel before Dan brown and super disasters, hodytus weepsnarciso (d1f714) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:41 pm
clicking on the first linker in the pepe nazi image search results of the one that makes the lil frog look like a nazi on a postage stamp you learn this:
basically people started using the lil frog in association with Mr. Trump, then a bunch of pigsniffing hillary/soros operatives took the frog and made a bunch of nazi hitler memes to go along with their meme that Mr. Trump is just like Hitlerhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:44 pm
Yes that was over the top, coronello, did heft paint a target on Zimmerman, that was the Miami herald, the new York times, NBC and abc news, most everyone involved there were promoted.narciso (d1f714) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:45 pm
“THIS IS WHY THEY THOUGHT THE TEA PARTY WAS ASTROTURF. BECAUSE THAT’S HOW THEY OPERATE. ‘Indivisible,’ With Ties to George Soros, Sows Division Against Trump, GOP Lawmakers. “Democrats who used to work on Capitol Hill are helping to disrupt Republican lawmakers’ town hall meetings across the country through a nationwide effort to oppose and ‘resist’ President Donald Trump’s agenda.”
And nothing says “authentic grassroots movement” like this pedigree:
Ezra Levin, a former staffer for Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, and his wife, Leah Greenberg, are the president and vice president of the Indivisible Guide’s board, respectively.
Levin is also associate director of the Corporation for Enterprise Development, an anti-poverty nonprofit. Melissa Bradley, who sits on that group’s board, previously worked for Green for All, a group founded by liberal commentator and former Obama administration official Van Jones. She was appointed as a Soros Justice Fellow through the Open Society Foundations, which Soros founded.
Greenberg previously worked for Humanity United, which is funded by Soros’ Open Society Institute.
The secretary of Indivisible Guide, Angel Padilla, works for the National Immigration Law Center, which is funded by Soros through his Open Society Foundations. And treasurer Matt Traidi is the research team director for the Service Employees International Union, a major donor to and endorser of Democrat politicians, Capital Research Center notes.”
https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/257268/Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:49 pm
Oh, that narrative;
knowyourmeme.com/memes/events/nazi-pepe-controversynarciso (d1f714) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:50 pm
Zimmerman should have gone ghost after his aquittal like the second less famous one of Jeanine Nicarico’s supposed killers.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:50 pm
Everything I disagree with is Hitler.
Everything I agree with is justice.
Black
White
Simple
Best burn all the green frogs just to be safe.Fangbeer (b4a2f7) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:53 pm
if you click on the first result of your second nazi picture you get taken to http://www.info*stormer.com (i had to add an asterisk cause of the filter)happyfeet (28a91b) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:53 pm
the actual page is http://www.info*stormer.com/lol-pepe-the-frog-added-to-adls-list-of-hate-symbols/happyfeet (28a91b) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:53 pm
Joe Walsh (the former 1 term IL congressman, not the former Eagles guitarist) thinks it’s not astroturf and that Rs should pay heed without writing it off as Soros handiwork.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:53 pm
as far as i can tell this site basically exists for the sole purpose of associating Mr. Trump’s name and logo with anti-semitic and racist ideas and memes
you can tell by how the trump logo is on every pagehappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:56 pm
register.com said the site is registered through
Tech Name: PERFECT PRIVACY, LLChappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:57 pm
Tech Organization:
Tech Street: 12808 Gran Bay Pkwy West
Tech City: Jacksonville
Tech State/Province: FL
Tech Postal Code: 32258
that is very interesting
that’s the same outfit stinkypig registered her private email domain through
Chappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:59 pm
ugh
that was supposed to say:
Clintonemail.com is currently registered to a company called Perfect Privacy, LLC.happyfeet (28a91b) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:59 pm
I think it is going to be a very long 4 yrs, or is that 8 yrs, for our host.lynndh (39eade) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:59 pm
it looks like you’ve been hoaxered Mr. Pattericohappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/13/2017 @ 7:59 pm
@25. When will I get my 15 minutes of Hitler!?!?
These 8 minutes should be close enough for you:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vlmGknvr_Pg
Try the cheese ravioli at the Axis Cafe. Ist wunderbar!
“And now for something completely different.” — ‘Monty Python’s Flying Circus’ BBC TVDCSCA (797bc0) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:04 pm
Colonel Haiku Fenton Mudd [jpg]
We don’t bother with Hitler memes for Colonels.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:14 pm
There are Pepe the Frog Neo-Nazis all over Twitter. If Ben Shapiro retweets anything of mine, they swarm me. Deny it all you like. Doesn’t mean it’s not true.Patterico (115b1f) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:23 pm
if I could rescue you from twitter I’d do it in a heartbeat
that place is no good
say hi to Ben though I like him he’s very feistyhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:25 pm
So every site that is registered through the same company that people use for anonymity . . . is run by the same person.
Gotcha.
That site has been around since February 2014, by the way. I guess they knew Trump would announce almost a year and a half later and become the darling of Neo-Nazis. Pretty smart of the Hillary folks!Patterico (115b1f) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:30 pm
Good Lord, “Sh*tter” would be dead if the President has not become the President.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:31 pm
Well, Patterico, he was being primed by the HRC campaign as a most beatable stooge, so why not the honey pot.urbanleftbehind (847a06) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:32 pm
well the fact they put Trump’s logo on every page says something … something what you have to interpret
i interpret it as obviously being a false flag operationhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:32 pm
It exists for being an anti-Semitic hate site. Here is a February 2014 post, to take one example of hundreds, labeling Bill DeBlasio a Zionist whore. All part of Hillary’s master plan against Donald Trump!Patterico (115b1f) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:34 pm
goodnighthappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:34 pm
oh i did not know you repliedhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:34 pm
Or maybe there are anti-Semites who like Trump.
Only there’s no maybe about it.Patterico (115b1f) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:35 pm
You guys believe what you want to believe. You will anyway.Patterico (115b1f) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:36 pm
happyfeet, don’t you want to post images of Obama making the OK sign and ask me if he is engaging in hate speech? That would be a dishonest Trump-supporting distraction.Patterico (115b1f) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:37 pm
I believe that when I call Neo-Nazis “alt.light_in_the_loafers”, Hoft and his twink prove me right.nk (dbc370) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:39 pm
Here is what i see ok google some text from the info*stormer article
you find that same post at https://leaksource.wordpress.com/2014/02/23/new-york-city-mayor-bill-de-blasio-is-a-hypocritical-zionist-wh*ore/#comments
where they credit a now-dead site for the authorship:
http://www.daily*slave.com/new-york-city-mayor-bill-de-blasio-is-a-hypocritical-zionist-who*re/
it’s odd
and it leaves open the possibility that the stormer site is just a bunch of assembled hate speechy stuff somebody slapped together and threw a Trump logo on
and c’mon, the name’s kind of a too-obvious portmanteau of info*wars and storm*front, no?happyfeet (28a91b) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:53 pm
now for reals i have to go to bedhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/13/2017 @ 8:56 pm
this is at instapundit tonighthappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/13/2017 @ 9:01 pm
Yes, it is.
Disappointing.Patterico (115b1f) — 2/13/2017 @ 9:03 pm
There’s a little more to it than simply making an OK symbol, viewed in context, and Hoft’s tweets show that clearly.Patterico (115b1f) — 2/13/2017 @ 9:15 pm
Wow. What an absolute firestorm of Trumpkin apologist dipsh*tery this post provoked. Is it so hard to call out goobers like Hoft for what they are? Really? Is it that hard?
Or has a big ole chunk of our population just turned into a bunch of unprincipled water-carriers?Leviticus (c2dcf8) — 2/13/2017 @ 9:27 pm
It’s not easy being greenNC Mountain Girl (cd54ec) — 2/13/2017 @ 11:35 pm
I need a handbook of secret Nazi handshakes and finger gestures, so that I don’t accidentally violate protocol while scratching myself.
Does flipping the bird still mean [edit] off?papertiger (c8116c) — 2/14/2017 @ 1:50 am
Pepe symbolizes indifference. That thing you care about: Pepe doesn’t care about it. He’s staring at you, a little bit smug, and a lot indifferent. Oh, you have concerns? Pepe arches his eyebrow. He is intrigued to know that you care–Pepe was already satisfied with himself for not caring about it, but the fact that you care about it makes it all the more satisfying to him that he does not.
This isn’t because Pepe is a bad person (frog?). It’s because Pepe has his own problems to worry about. See: all of the “Glum Pepe” images that for years preceded “Smug Pepe.”
Pepe is the perfect symbol for people who are tired of other people’s outrage (real or contrived, justified or frivolous). That’s why this particular meme caught on with Trump supporters. Pepe is kryptonite to political correctness and identity politics leftism, because those things cannot exist without perpetual outrage. Being smug is the opposite of earnest virtue signaling. People love sharing Pepe memes because he connects with us at a fundamental level. He was the most powerful meme of 2016.
If the 2016 race had been between Bernie and Jeb (or Barack and Mittens), it would be leftists who took up Pepe images, to celebrate not caring about the pearl-clutching by the right about the many evils and failures of socialism and Obamacare. There is nothing inherently right-wing or alt-right about Pepe. Surely you remember how many irreverent memes Obama’s supporters shared during his campaigns, and how earnest and responsible (and relatively memeless) his opponents were.
Jealous Jew-haters, who are unpopular and unloved twitter trolls, want to steal Pepe for themselves, to take his power for themselves. If these bad people had their way, they would appropriate Pepe, who would come to be known only as a symbol of anti-Semitism and white nationalism.
I, for one, don’t want to give Pepe over to the Jew-haters. If we give him up, what meme will we ever be able to keep? Jew-haters will steal all of our memes through their repulsive cultural appropriation. We can’t afford to give up Pepe. He is kryptonite to political correctness.Daryl Herbert (7be116) — 2/14/2017 @ 2:34 am
I wish I could believe you, Daryl. And even if you’re right, it wouldn’t be the first time that a symbol was hijacked by assholes for unsavory purposes.nk (dbc370) — 2/14/2017 @ 5:16 am
Here’s the real Soros pedigree, Colonel and the real Nazi’s.
https://2.bp.blogspot.com/-IPMt-8WQCr8/WGmWHnI2OcI/AAAAAAABdmM/6_i61w6BuG4UdCZxNgFIcAC0OKxUlLoawCLcB/s640/unnamed%2B%25281%2529.jpg
And yet I don’t see no stinkin’ Pepe’s.Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 2/14/2017 @ 5:28 am