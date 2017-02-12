California Spillway Failure Feared in Oroville, Could Cause Massive Flooding
The L.A. Times reports:
Residents of Oroville and nearby towns were ordered to immediately evacuate on Sunday afternoon after a hole was discovered at the emergency spillway for the Oroville Dam.
Officials said late Sunday they will attempt to plug the hole using sandbags and rocks but stressed the situation remains dangerous and urged thousands of residents downstream to evacuate to higher ground.
The National Weather Service said the auxiliary spillway at the Oroville Dam was expected to fail about 5:45 p.m., which could send an “uncontrolled release of flood waters from Lake Oroville.”
Just yesterday the public was told there was no danger. Now there are mandatory evacuations underway, traffic snarls, and a lot of confusion. Some reports state that the dam is danger of failing, while other reports (which appear to be more accurate) say that the emergency spillway is in danger, not the dam itself.
If the dam itself were to break, it would be catastrophic. The Sacramento Bee reports: Marysville, Yuba County evacuated as Oroville spillway collapse feared. Under a section titled Worst Case Scenario the paper says:
There is no map showing exactly what will happen if the emergency spillway collapses tonight. Officials only have a map showing a failure of the dam. That worst case scenario is useful in that it shows where water goes and how fast it gets there.
Water would get to the town of Oroville within an hour.
If Oroville Dam were to suffer a massive breach, water would get to the town of Oroville within an hour, according to GIS maps maintained by CalFire.
Within two hours, the small town of Briggs would be affected. In three hours, Gridley would be hit. Water would reach Live Oak in five hours..
It would take eight to 12 hours for the water to get to Marysville and Yuba City.
If the dam completely failed, flood depths could reach more than 100 feet in Oroville and up to 10 feet in Yuba City.
There’s some dramatic video here, but the statement in the tweet that the dam is expected to fail appears to be wrong:
JUST IN: Authorities order residents in low-lying areas of Oroville, Calif., to evacuate as dam is predicted to fail
— ABC News (@ABC) February 13, 2017
i think this “spillway failure” construction is very misleading
this is a failure of the reservoirhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/12/2017 @ 7:11 pm
Why do you say that?Patterico (115b1f) — 2/12/2017 @ 7:14 pm
cause once the breach starts breaching
it just goeshappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/12/2017 @ 7:15 pm
you can tell by how muddy the water ishappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/12/2017 @ 7:16 pm
That map is confusing as most McClatchy roducts tend to be.narciso (2b845a) — 2/12/2017 @ 7:29 pm
I don’t understand your reason for thinking that the dam won’t fail. The level of the water can only be controlled by dumping water through the power house, and it is blocked with debris. So the water will rise. The massive water fall we saw earlier today breaking free of the spillway was with a 1′ over-topping. There are predictions that additional water is coming, the youtube video mentioned 7′. Any water that rushes over the emergency spillway will cut a deeper or even a new path down to the river, and the material it is eroding is just fill. That whole blob of earth between the spillway and concrete dam is very much at risk.
And with 700′ of head (over 20 atmospheres) we’re talking about 300 psi of water pressure working on that blob of fill. This will erode that hill very quickly. The estimate of a 100′ wave at Oroville might be considerably under the mark. It will all depend upon how quickly the material is eroded.
Anyone living within a few miles of the Feather River needs to leave right now. They either need to get to high and solid ground, say 300′ above the river, or 5 or 10 miles away from the river, preferably to a higher elevation. Think about the video we say of the tsunami in Japan. All those people trapped on roads out of the fishing village as the water rose up and up. This could be the same thing, only headed down slope, meaning it won’t slow down as it advances.BobStewartatHome (c24491) — 2/12/2017 @ 7:29 pm
Damn! (LOL)Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 2/12/2017 @ 7:30 pm
Greetings:
And how many billions did the Califronia voters let Governor (Bullethead) Brown borrow to fix the state’s water system ??? MAybe next year, or once his Bullet Train is up and running.11B40 (6abb5c) — 2/12/2017 @ 7:33 pm
I don’t mean to be saying I know that the dam will not break, just that there are some reports saying officials are warning of spillway failure and other reports saying officials are warning of dam failure, and the former reports seem to be the accurate ones. I probably could have phrased it more clearly in the post.Patterico (115b1f) — 2/12/2017 @ 7:34 pm
The fella on the local news just said that authorities are saying there is no evidence of any structual problem with the dam itself.Patterico (115b1f) — 2/12/2017 @ 7:39 pm
This is a serious situation. Read about the Johnstown Flood. There, a dam failed and a town was washed away with hundreds of lives lost. And, it happened quicker than boiled asparagus.ropelight (715336) — 2/12/2017 @ 7:39 pm
Also hearing that the water level is going down, although they are still over normal capacity. Outflow is greater than what is coming in.Patterico (115b1f) — 2/12/2017 @ 7:41 pm
I agree that anyone near there needs to get the hell out of there, as authorities have ordered.Patterico (115b1f) — 2/12/2017 @ 7:42 pm
yes yes the dam gets more or less more sturdy the more the reservoir fails elsewheres
the key thing is how muddy the water is
that’s the erosion of embankmenthappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/12/2017 @ 7:42 pm
Not funny, cs “there is a certain romeime burned while nero played, none of the networks except the weather channel, if this was happening in Malibu or Marin county would they be so cavalier?narciso (2b845a) — 2/12/2017 @ 7:43 pm
The ABC News video did not show the erosion occurring on the 700 feet of fill between the top of the dam and the Feather River below. It is that erosion that is the problem. There’s no way to predict how deep the water will cut, nor how much material will be carried away, nor the path it might take. It is out of the spillway and on its own.
The ABC video is a piece of propaganda. It is designed to keep people calm. If they are on the road and making 5 mph, with a full tank of gas, calm is good. Especially if they can leave their car and walk should need arise. If they are calm and sitting on the back deck looking at the rampaging water in the Feather River, that is not so good. This is what you should expect from politicians who routinely get re-elected by lying to the people. And even in this hour of crisis your slut of a governor is trying to spin it as though “climate change” is the problem, and not the failure of the bureaucracy to maintain this dam.BobStewartatHome (c24491) — 2/12/2017 @ 7:45 pm
This is the video you should watch. (From papertiger on the other topic @6:43 pm.)
narciso, I wasn’t suggesting that the dam breaking is funny, only that the pun ‘damn!’ is funny.
By the way, where’s Governor Blanco?Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 2/12/2017 @ 7:46 pm
The “dam” and the “spillway” are all integral parts of the “dam”. The pretty concrete structure that houses the power plant relies on the material beneath the spillway to hold back the water, just as it’s concrete does. The material underneath the spillway has been eroded. If the water should find a path from the reservoir to daylight where the fill material used to be, it’s “Katy bar the door!”BobStewartatHome (c24491) — 2/12/2017 @ 7:52 pm
Ok then, we were in a otential rough spot with hurricane Matthew, which misty stayed ashore, When did they discovefvthis crack?narciso (2b845a) — 2/12/2017 @ 7:54 pm
in 2013happyfeet (28a91b) — 2/12/2017 @ 7:56 pm
err
2015 i thinkhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/12/2017 @ 7:57 pm
Here’s something. The authorities knew about the hole in the main spillway back in 2013.
Here’s a picture.
So Governor Blinkered knew of a problem and had four or five drought years to fix it. Guess it was more important to bother people into getting solar panels than to work on water infrastructure.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/12/2017 @ 7:58 pm
narciso, the youtube video that papertiger found and I linked in #20 has a lot of background on the problems with the failed spillway. I recall one photo from 2013 with three pickup trucks parked to the left of the hole that was opening in the spillway. And then there are a bunch of photos documenting its collapse over the last few days. The failure wasn’t small. I’m guessing the hole in the concrete was 10′ deep and 40′ by 50′ a few days ago.BobStewartatHome (c24491) — 2/12/2017 @ 8:00 pm
omg i knew i had read 2013 but that seems so unbelieberablehappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/12/2017 @ 8:02 pm
I suspected as much, like with the levees on lake pontchartrain, or any other man enabled catastrophesnarciso (2b845a) — 2/12/2017 @ 8:04 pm
I’m sort of on top of this because I’m sort of in the middle of it.
Still this information from Patterico is good stuff to know that I wasn’t aware of. The time from high water in Oroville to Marysville being 6 hours, this is invaluable information.
Unless I drown of course. If that happens I’m going to go back to not trusting content from Patterico.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/12/2017 @ 8:05 pm
the key thing is to not drownhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/12/2017 @ 8:08 pm
And don’t overlook the consequences of this dam failure (should it occur) to the power system. As I linked on the other topic, Lake Oroville is used as a temporary storage facility to balance out hydro power production. In the night, when the demand for power is low (no AC,) water is pumped from the Sacramento River into Lake Oroville. It is then discharged during the day to provide additional power for all those ACs in the state office buildings. This loss of balancing won’t be critical for until we get higher temperatures, but it might be significant. Of course, all the other hydro dams should be filled to capacity for the summer given all the rain this year, so this might not be important this year.BobStewartatHome (c24491) — 2/12/2017 @ 8:10 pm
Yes this starts looking like Roland emmerich material, seriously.narciso (2b845a) — 2/12/2017 @ 8:17 pm
The problem is the emergency spillway being undermined, the water guy is saying that due to increased release from the normal spillway (the broken one) that outlet has exceeded intake drastically slowing the overtop flow on the emergency spillway.
Once that stops the erosion ends, and the danger will abate. THe water guy estimates the water over the top will stop by 9pm. Says they’ll no longer need the emergency spillway, and I’ll be able to sleep in my own bed hopefully.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/12/2017 @ 8:20 pm
.It is then discharged during the day to provide additional power for all those ACs in the state office buildings.
So the state bureaucracy loses electricity for a bit if the dam goes?
Just proves every black cloud has a silver lining.Kishnevi (158466) — 2/12/2017 @ 8:22 pm
Papertiger, stay safe!Kishnevi (158466) — 2/12/2017 @ 8:24 pm
BREAKING: Spillway collapse threat from Oroville lessens as water drops.happyfeet (28a91b) — 2/12/2017 @ 8:25 pm
About 150 miles northeast of San Francisco, Lake Oroville is one of California’s largest man-made lakes, and the 770-foot-tall Oroville Dam is the nation’s tallest. The lake is a central piece of California’s government-run water delivery network, supplying water for agriculture in the Central Valley and residents and businesses in Southern California. (ABC)elissa (b5c426) — 2/12/2017 @ 8:26 pm
The governor who said last year CA was going into “permanent drought” and ignored cracks in the Oroville Dam spillway since at least 2013 wants to continue spending billion$ on a bullet train to nowhere…
And the state libs want to secede because they’re so much smarter than the rubes in the heartland.
Just another example of the leadership that got Trump elected.Harkin (f2f14e) — 2/12/2017 @ 8:38 pm
I’m hanging on until 9:00 to see what the news conference has to say.
There’s a but load of traffic, people heading for the Sierras, and sort of a palpable panic on the street.
It might be a bad thing, but the panic gene, I just don’t have it. Might be the death of me sometime.
You know that guy in 2012 the movie, dodging earthquake fissures, racing flood waters and the like.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/12/2017 @ 8:44 pm
I’ve been watching this closely since Tuesday when the spillway first started failing. I live nearby but high above in the foothills so no evac for me.
A few main problems – the main spillway is failing and has caused severe erosion near the lower part.
Dialing down the main spillway outflow caused the lake to rise high enough to overflow at the designed 1,700′ long emergency spillway.
Due to either a design flaw or unknown cause, the emergency spillway (according to experts) cannot handle the overflow without failing. They think a min 30′ breach would occur causing catastrophic erosion to the emergency spillway edge which would cause the top 30′ of the lake to exit uncontrolled over this section, causing even more catastrophic failure.
Also – the massive erosion on the primary spillway now has a gigantic wall of earth above it which to my untrained eye looks in danger of collapsing. This would be on the lower north side of the dam. I was hoping someone at the joint press conference would ask about this and if it posed any danger to dam integrity but no one did.
Oh – and more rain expected later this week.Harkin (f2f14e) — 2/12/2017 @ 8:50 pm
Also – since they cranked the primary spillway back up to 100,000 cfs, the lake is lowering and they hope to have enough time of no emergency spillway overflow to repair a key weakness area with helicopter delivered boulders and concrete.
One crazy situation.Harkin (f2f14e) — 2/12/2017 @ 8:53 pm
3. Why do you say that?
It’s like the Maginot Line, it doesn’t really matter if the dam is intact if the water finds another path.James B. Shearer (a02d29) — 2/12/2017 @ 9:12 pm
I just realized that the spillway that was damaged was the routine spillway. The amount of water in that spillway can be controlled by the dam operators. The emergency spillway is fed by overtopping the lengthy, rounded concrete bulkhead. The rising water and blockage of the power plant outlet put the operators in a position where they had to release huge amounts of over the routine spillway, the one that hadn’t been maintained, knowing that the water would rip up the broken concrete. So they had to play a little game balancing the destruction of the routine spillway (the long concrete structure running down the hill with a hole in it) with the need to control the overtopping of the emergency spillway. That spillway had nothing more than a parking lot to “control” the erosion of the water as it rushed down the hill. Thus both methods promised to erode the hill. A difficult balancing act to be sure.
This makes the neglect of the maintenance on the routine spillway really hard to justify. What were they thinking?
hf’s video at #38 shows people evacuating from as far south as Marysville, the people are taking the warning seriously. And the roads are apparently congested.
I hope you have a way to check the water level in dam and any emergency announcements, papertiger, over the course of the night … if you’re still at home.BobStewartatHome (c24491) — 2/12/2017 @ 9:16 pm
That’s true – he said reservoir failure, not dam failure.
The dam could still be standing but the reservoir (or at least a significant portion of it) could find another route downhill.Harkin (f2f14e) — 2/12/2017 @ 9:16 pm
The latest news the water has stopped flowing over the emergency spillway. Tippy top full is 901 feet. That’s when the overtopping starts. Lake level is at 900.7 feet.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/12/2017 @ 9:20 pm
Bob Stewart – “This makes the neglect of the maintenance on the routine spillway really hard to justify. What were they thinking?”
They found photos of multiple trucks in 2013 parked over the section in the primary spillway where the failure began but so far officials have been very nebulous over how bad the cracks were or how detailed the inspection was. They did concede that no repairs were deemed necessary.
As I sit here watching local news they are showing crews preparing huge net containers of boulders for transport up to the rim.Harkin (f2f14e) — 2/12/2017 @ 9:24 pm
Between 5:10 and 5:20 of papertiger’s youtube video you can see some photos of the failed spillway from earlier this week. I don’t see any rebar in the concrete debris. I’m not a civil engineer, but it seems foolhardy to build a spillway that would be unable to resist undermining by ground water. The removal of even small amounts of material would leave segments of the concrete spanning a gap. The tensile strength of concrete is negligible, and this is the property that is needed span gaps. Should the concrete crack and allow more water into the void, the unsupported area could only grow as the water erodes more and more fill from beneath the structure. The dam was built in 1957, so Mr. Murphy has had 60 years to find such failure points, and he is guaranteed to make the worst of them.
And just as a question, the dam is said to be “earthen”. I’ve been assuming that the large, curved structure, which is called the “dam” is concrete, but that may not be the case.BobStewartatHome (c24491) — 2/12/2017 @ 10:00 pm
Bobstewart – the “where’s the rebar” controversy was addressed last week
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/02/09/ororville-dam-spillway-collapse-may-be-due-to-missing-rebar/
There is rebar in the primary spillway.
Look at newer posts at that site for good detail and info from last week.Harkin (f2f14e) — 2/12/2017 @ 10:10 pm