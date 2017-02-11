Law Could Force Trump’s Tax Returns to Be Made Public
In theory, that is. As long as the GOP remains in control of the House, it will remain a theory:
A New Jersey congressman says a rarely invoked 1924 law could be used to examine President Donald Trump’s tax returns for possible conflicts of interest and Constitutional violations.
Rep. Bill Pascrell, a Democrat who serves on the Ways and Means Committee, has asked the committee’s chairman, Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, to order the Treasury Department to provide tax returns to the committee. Brady’s office did not respond to a request for comment Friday.
After privately examining returns — Pascrell is seeking 10 years’ worth — the committee could decide to share them with the full House, which would in effect make them public. The 1924 law gives congressional committees that set tax policy the power to examine tax returns. It was used in 1974 when Congress looked at President Richard Nixon’s returns, and in 2014 when the Ways and Means Committee released confidential tax information as part of its investigation into the Internal Revenue Service’s handling of applications for nonprofit status.
What do you think the chances are that Republican Kevin Brady will be following up on Pascrell’s request? Given that the request is no doubt already in the trash can, I’m putting them between zero and zilch.
And so it will remain — as long as Republicans are in control.
We have a real problem in this country and it looks like it’s because of lawyers. First we’re told we can’t deny immigrants, any immigrants, entry into our country if it’s because of the country they are coming from. What? We should be able to stop any non citizen even if its’ because he’s wearing a blue shirt. It’s our country.
Now it seems the lawyers hooked up some convoluted nonsense that a persons private tax returns can be made public against his will and regardless of the financial and identity theft problems that he could incur. Who the hell comes up with this crap and why haven’t they been tarred and feathered for being stupid?
This country’s sinking faster than the Titanic.Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 2/11/2017 @ 6:21 pm
This kind of thing is another way that you keep entrepreneurial businessmen out of politics.
Someone like Trump has multiple and complex business associations. His (no doubt many) partnership and LLC reports list MANY other people and the nature of their investments, private P&L, and financial positions of competitive entities.
These returns are non-public for a reason. Forcing someone to provide this kind of detailed information, then releasing it to the world, harms MANY people, not just Donald Trump. It is about as gross an invasion of privacy that you can do to a man like Trump, it would be breaking a contract made to all taxpayers, and it would tend to keep a whole class of people out of office.
I have a counter-proposal: all lawyers shall disclose all their clients for the prior 10 years, their fees and the subjects discussed before they can assume office. Bet you they’ll object.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/11/2017 @ 6:25 pm
After all, can’t have conflicts of interest!Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/11/2017 @ 6:26 pm
Frankly, the committee should move to censure the member.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/11/2017 @ 6:29 pm
It would be an abuse of the law. The exact same way as if Trump ordered the IRS to audit the Congressman.nk (dbc370) — 2/11/2017 @ 6:32 pm
You mean like when schumer’s staffer leaked Michael steel’s credit report, when the IRS went after Christine, things of that nature.narciso (d1f714) — 2/11/2017 @ 6:39 pm