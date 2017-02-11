Law Could Force Trump’s Tax Returns to Be Made Public

In theory, that is. As long as the GOP remains in control of the House, it will remain a theory:

A New Jersey congressman says a rarely invoked 1924 law could be used to examine President Donald Trump’s tax returns for possible conflicts of interest and Constitutional violations. Rep. Bill Pascrell, a Democrat who serves on the Ways and Means Committee, has asked the committee’s chairman, Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, to order the Treasury Department to provide tax returns to the committee. Brady’s office did not respond to a request for comment Friday. After privately examining returns — Pascrell is seeking 10 years’ worth — the committee could decide to share them with the full House, which would in effect make them public. The 1924 law gives congressional committees that set tax policy the power to examine tax returns. It was used in 1974 when Congress looked at President Richard Nixon’s returns, and in 2014 when the Ways and Means Committee released confidential tax information as part of its investigation into the Internal Revenue Service’s handling of applications for nonprofit status.

What do you think the chances are that Republican Kevin Brady will be following up on Pascrell’s request? Given that the request is no doubt already in the trash can, I’m putting them between zero and zilch.

And so it will remain — as long as Republicans are in control.

