Woman Is Harrassed By Protesters And Physically Blocked From Entering Public Building, But To Intolerant Left, She’s Just Getting Schooled
[guest by Dana]
Just imagine if media outlets had reported that Sen. Elizabeth Warren “got a lesson” in Senate rules a few days ago on the Senate floor… Holy cow. It would have been the Women’s March all over again. On. Steroids.
So, Education secretary Betsy DeVos made her first visit to a public school in Washington D.C. today. That she was harassed by protesters who prevented her from entering the public school is unsurprising. And because those on the left have a well-earned reputation of intolerance toward those who think differently or view the world through a different lens, it was equally unsurprising to see such an extraordinary level of intolerance on display:
Interestingly, media outlets seemed to easily overlook the harassment of DeVos and justify it with a victorious She had it coming! tone. It’s especially amusing when you consider that all she did was attempt to enter a public building. Imagine had she actually violated a provision in the rules of the Department of Education!
Here are a few examples of media framing the incident.
From the Daily Kos:
From The Washington Post:
From The New York Times:
Fortunately for DeVos, #ShePersisted, and entered the school elsewhere, allowing her to meet face-to-face with faculty and administrators.
But frankly, with ratings like these, I’m surprised all of the public schools in D.C. aren’t clamoring for the Education secretary to visit:
WASHINGTON — D.C. has the second to worst public school system in the United States, according to a new study from WalletHub, which analyzed dropout rates, math, reading and SAT scores, among other metrics.
The city has the lowest math, reading and SAT scores of any school system in the U.S. It has the highest dropout rate and ranks last in school safety, according to the study.
…
The city’s graduation rate is disturbingly low, committee members reported: In 2014, the rate was 59 percent for public schools and 69 percent for charter schools.
(Cross-posted at The Jury Talks Back)
–Dana
Women eating their own. What’s new.
Men shouting “shame” at women need to rethink shame.Dana (023079) — 2/10/2017 @ 6:51 pm
yes yes it’s no coincidence that the vast majority of failmerica’s teachertrash are women
they’re primed to mindlessly despise women like Betsy and Melania what get separated from the she-herdhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/10/2017 @ 6:57 pm
It’s amusing that these unemployed protesters are usually outnumbered by media people. That gaggle around DeVos, in fact the entire episode reminded me of something you’d see parodied on South Park. And they apparently think people find what they do to be praiseworthy. I doubt that.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/10/2017 @ 7:05 pm
Letter from Annie…
“For years I’ve seen too many comments along the lines of “SJWs will get out in the real world and they won’t be able to handle it! They’re dumb but they’re in for a rude awakening.”
No, they are not. SJWism is the logical result of neoliberalism. As such, they will reinforce the globalist, imperialist Empire. The power of the meritocratic society gives our untitled aristocrats a belief in the rightness of their rule through the power of the resume and college credentialing. It’s kind of like being Born Again, except there’s not even the ghost of a belief in Sin to keep them in check. And there’s nothing like Confession, except making a list of grievances.
There’s a reason they’ve attached themselves to identity politics and gender ideology as opposed to climate change. They can jet to Southeast Asia for a semester, volunteer in South America for a year, travel to Turkey twice a year, and never think twice about their carbon footprint. They dine out more than any generation ever has, but they vote the right away and never think about warehouses or trucking lines. One fights climate change through the government, not through one’s personal choices.
SJWs are consolidating power. They’re the children of neoliberal boomers and they stand to inherit their parent’s and grandparent’s wealth & power. They criticize the faces of that power while embracing the underlying premises. Now it will be Science & Rationality that will rule, not Protestant Capitalists, and so they are justified.
It’s an enormous mistake to think they are going to grow up and accept things. I know too many of them who are all grown up, and they pride themselves on being “allies” even if they are not out smashing things. They are the Obama bureaucrats still in their jobs, the lawyers in California mid-level institutions, the doctors, the foreign correspondents. They are revolutionaries, but the revolution strangely keeps all wealthy urbanites like themselves in their Real Simple lifestyles. It’s a revolution forced upon the lower classes that gets corporations to signal their alliance and promises a future of material abundance for those willing to partake in the dream of creating a plastic humanity. The colleges are at the center of this revolution for a reason: they give the credentials. If the SJWs ever start rejecting the college system, then we’ll know something has changed.
The good news is that if you never liked Empire, you get to keep the moral high ground by opposing the boujee SJWs. Their self-righteousness is a farce. This is the toxic rot of meritocracy: we are watching the scions of the upper middle class and wealthy justify their rule to themselves, and us, through a progressive, statist politics which leaves the poor rotting on drugs, jobless, hopeless, fatherless. They don’t even know the consequences of the policies they promote because they only know these stories on paper, or while gentrifying a neighborhood.
It almost makes you long for an aristocracy where the power was an accident of birth, where there were reciprocal obligations. Interesting that the gap between the rich and the poor has never been greater than in the global meritocracy. They believe they actually have earned the right to tell the lower middle class why they were replaceable, or the poor why they should be grateful to be forced to stay in their failing schools. I, too, fear where this will lead.”
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/dreher/dont-dismiss-sjws/Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/10/2017 @ 7:09 pm
nicely said
credentialed harvardtrash are the little man behind the curtain anymore
and attention must be paidhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/10/2017 @ 7:14 pm
Props to Patterico on this post.
As soon as I saw this I knew it would either be ignored or praised by the MSM.Harkin (f2f14e) — 2/10/2017 @ 7:17 pm
this is a Dana post Mr. Harkinhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/10/2017 @ 7:19 pm
Harkin (f2f14e) — 2/10/2017 @ 7:17 pm
Hmm, “robo-comment.”felipe (023cc9) — 2/10/2017 @ 7:33 pm
“..this is a Dana post Mr. Harkin”
Whoops, my bad.
Props to Dana!Harkin (f2f14e) — 2/10/2017 @ 7:39 pm
Btw – after eight years of Chairman Zero should we really be surprised at the amount of people in the US acting like they are third world residents?Harkin (f2f14e) — 2/10/2017 @ 7:41 pm
Why are we surprised. The nutroots had her tied to backwater, by family connection.narciso (d1f714) — 2/10/2017 @ 7:52 pm
Dang it! I had something for this- something about “treading water.”felipe (023cc9) — 2/10/2017 @ 7:59 pm
The rage, anger, and sanctimony of NeverTrumpers has no end.Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 2/10/2017 @ 8:09 pm
They blocked a woman from entering a public building.
Teh War Against Ingress.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/10/2017 @ 8:14 pm
Heh, “This way to the egress.”felipe (023cc9) — 2/10/2017 @ 8:21 pm
“But I digress.” Beat you to it!felipe (023cc9) — 2/10/2017 @ 8:22 pm
You had success, I must confess…Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/10/2017 @ 8:25 pm
Why isn’t she accompanied by the 101st Airborne?Pinandpuller (fa9a69) — 2/10/2017 @ 8:30 pm
Seems like the protestors are taking the cue for their tactics from a 50-plus-year-old Democratic political strategy.John (5a97df) — 2/10/2017 @ 8:33 pm
Someone needs to remind these dolts that tactic didn’t work well for George Wallace and his particular band of direct action Democrats.JP (2ee2eb) — 2/10/2017 @ 8:35 pm
Comcast/NBC and their War on Conservative Women… http://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/kristine-marsh/2017/02/10/betsy-devos-disobedient-dog-tonight-show-skitColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/10/2017 @ 8:35 pm
Ditto: 6, 7, 8 and 9
Great post Dana.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 2/10/2017 @ 9:08 pm