Trump Favorably Cites Blog Post That Called His Executive Order “Incompetent Malevolence”
This morning Donald Trump tweeted:
LAWFARE: "Remarkably, in the entire opinion, the panel did not bother even to cite this (the) statute." A disgraceful decision!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2017
The blog post he quotes, at Benjamwin Wittes’s LAWFARE blog, is here. It does say what Trump says, it’s true:
Remarkably, in the entire opinion, the panel did not bother even to cite this statute, which forms the principal statutory basis for the executive order (see Sections 3(c), 5(c), and 5(d) of the order). That’s a pretty big omission over 29 pages, including several pages devoted to determining the government’s likelihood of success on the merits of the case.
But the post also says that “[t]he Ninth Circuit is correct to leave the TRO in place” — and also says the promulgation of Trump’s executive order was accomplished with “incompetent malevolence.”
Eventually, the court has to confront the clash between a broad delegation of power to the President—a delegation which gives him a lot of authority to do a lot of not-nice stuff to refugees and visa holders—in a context in which judges normally defer to the president, and the incompetent malevolence with which this order was promulgated.
To be fair to Trump, though, that’s the end of a 700-word blog post. So many words! The President is a busy man, and cannot be expected to read the entirety of something he quotes.
hello?
the guy what wrote the article is a bought and paid for Brookings Institute/Harvard University opinion for hire douchebag
But President Trump is correct in what he cites from the article and in his characterization of the decision
You have to keep in mind that if a harvardtrash princess fails to sniff about “incompetent malevolence” or somesuch when writing about President Trump, the consequences can be career-ending
so I think this is more just boilerplate harvardtrash twaddle than actual substantive criticismhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/10/2017 @ 10:24 am
He’s on it!!!
Meanwhile, in other news… http://ace.mu.nu/archives/368362.phpColonel Haiku (d8affe) — 2/10/2017 @ 10:27 am
Gosh if you don’t address the underlying law, its like cliffnotes without the summary, capiscenarciso (d1f714) — 2/10/2017 @ 10:28 am
How about asking Ron Johnson or candace miller, what theybthink of the ordernarciso (d1f714) — 2/10/2017 @ 10:35 am
it’s pretty ballsy though to use the phrase “incompetent malevolence” in an article about a case being decided by a bunch of inept hateful losers what get reversed 80% of the timehappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/10/2017 @ 10:35 am
It may not be a Trumpian blunder. He’s quoting criticism of the opinion by someone who supports the decision, as if he (Trump) is saying that even his opponents think the decision is flawed.
BTW, there’s a point that occurred to me.
If the President’s power over immigration is inherent in his powers relative to foreign relations, then Obama could have done whatever he wanted to regarding illegal immigration, and what Congress does regarding amnesty or enforcement is irrelevant.
The real answer of course is that immigration is controlled by Congress, and any Presidential powers in that area are simply delegated to him by Congress. POTUS has powers relative to foreign countries (Iran, for instance), but Congress deals with foreign individuals (Iranians, to continue the for instance).kishnevi (870883) — 2/10/2017 @ 10:46 am
Because there is a law, it doesn’t matter how they have characterized it, but it is the template on which the order wee builtnarciso (d1f714) — 2/10/2017 @ 10:52 am
Narciso, they used an undersized griddle to make an oversized waffle….kishnevi (870883) — 2/10/2017 @ 10:59 am
Whew! Glad they were able to squeeze in a little virtue signalling.ThOR (c9324e) — 2/10/2017 @ 11:14 am
Why because the 9th circus says so,narciso (d51633) — 2/10/2017 @ 11:16 am
Wittes’ Razor: Always attribute to incompetent malevolence what might otherwise be viewed as simple inexperience.ThOR (c9324e) — 2/10/2017 @ 11:23 am
Donald Trump knows about this provision of law:
And he probably intends to run with it, and use it in many, many unanticipated ways.Sammy Finkelman (ebf45c) — 2/10/2017 @ 11:24 am
What is more important? The court never mentioning the statute that gives the President power to stop entry of aliens or Trump not vetting his order through the bureaucracy? How dare them!AZ Bob (f7a491) — 2/10/2017 @ 11:53 am
So. Many. Words.SteveD (01c263) — 2/10/2017 @ 2:19 pm
In the case of a Syrian wanting to immigrate to America, he has to fill out a paperwork at the embassy, state his reasons for coming, have his background checked.
I’m not fully aware of all the steps except in the knowing that there are steps, and hurdles that need to be crossed. Here. https://www.uscis.gov/forms
These steps and hurdles are due process.
The only malevolent incompetence is when activist judges who are bent on destroying our country from within claim an EO is invalid by a lack of due process when the entire transaction is due process from beginning to end.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/10/2017 @ 2:26 pm