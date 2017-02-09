Replacement for Sessions in Senate is Strange

Luther Strange, that is. The announcement comes in this press release from the office of Alabama Governor Robert Bentley:

Governor Robert Bentley announced on Thursday the appointment of Luther Strange to Alabama U.S. Senator. Strange will fill the Senate seat vacated by U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions who was confirmed Wednesday night to serve as United States Attorney General. Previous to the appointment, Strange served as Alabama’s Attorney General, first elected to office in 2011.

“This is truly a remarkable time in our state’s history,” said Governor Bentley. “Alabama has surely been well represented by Senator Sessions, and I am confident Senator Strange will serve as a fine representative for our people. His leadership on a national level, service as a statewide elected official and long record of taking on tough federal issues are the very qualities that will make him a strong conservative Senator for Alabama.”

. . . .

“I am greatly honored and humbled to accept the appointment to Alabama’s Senate seat vacated by Senator Jeff Sessions,” said Attorney General Luther Strange. “Senator Sessions’ commitment to public service is nearly unparalleled in Alabama history and his departure from the Senate leaves tremendous shoes to fill. I pledge to the people of Alabama to continue the same level of leadership as Jeff Sessions in consistently fighting to protect and advance the conservative values we all care about.”