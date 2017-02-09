Ninth Circuit Upholds TRO Halting Trump’s Immigration Order

Pronounced "Patter-EE-koh"
Ding.Patterico (115b1f) — 2/9/2017 @ 5:36 pm
You can just see the tweets to come:
‘Ninth short circuits w/loser judgement. Next U.S. terror death on them. Who ate my strawberries? Buy Ivanka.’
“They fought me at every turn…” Capt. Queeg [Humphrey Bogart] ‘The Caine Mutiny’ 1954DCSCA (797bc0) — 2/9/2017 @ 5:46 pm
A day ending in y, you expected logic from the ninth circuit, perhaps with kozinski, diarmiud and a third tba but that would be a trifectanarciso (d1f714) — 2/9/2017 @ 5:50 pm
Not an analysis, but a summary.
It’s a per curiam opinion, meaning that it’s essentially unanimous.
II. While ordinarily TROs are not appealable, in this case the TRO “possesses the qualities of a preliminary injunction” because (a) the parties vigorously contested the legal basis in briefs and arguments before the district court, (b) the TRO has no expiration date, and (c) no hearing has been scheduled; even though there’s a briefing scheduled, (d) the TRO will remain in effect for longer than fourteen days.
III. Washington has standing.
— Washington has proprietary standing as the owner of the state universities, which are harmed because faculty and students who are members of the seven countries cannot enter the country.
— the opinion DOES NOT ADDRESS the question of parens patriae standing.
IV. The EO is reviewable by courts, even though the government says it isn’t.
— “There is no precedent to support this claimed unreviewability”
— “Although our jurisprudence has long counseled deference to the political branches on matters of immigration and national security, neither the Supreme Court nor our court has ever held that courts lack the authority to review executive action in those arenas for compliance with the Constitution. To the contrary, the Supreme Court has repeatedly and explicitly rejected the notion that the political branches have unreviewwable authority over immigration or are not subject to the Constitution when policymaking in that context.”
— this includes matters of national security. “while counseling deference to the national Security determinations of the political branches, the Supreme Court has made clear that the Government’s ‘authority and expertise in [such] matters does not automatically trump the Court’s own obligation to secure the protection that the Constitution grants to individuals’, even in times of war.”
V. When responding to a motion for a stay of a preliminary injunction, the court is required to look at:
(1) whether the applicant has made a strong showing that he is likely to succeed on the merits
(2) whether the applicant will be irreperably injured absent a stay
(3) whether issuance of the stay will substantially injur the other parties
(4) where the public interest lies.
VI (a). The government is not likely to win on the merits
— it has “not shown that the Executive order provides what due process requires, such as notice and a hearing prior to restricting an individual’s ability to travel”; indeed it “argues that most or all of the individuals affected by the Executive Order have no rights under the Due Process Clause”
— fifth amendment procedural due process applies to “‘all persons within the United States, including aliens’, regardless of ‘whether their presence here is lawful, unlawful, temporary, or permanent'”
— fifth amendment procedural due process applies to certain aliens attempting to reenter the US after travel abroad
— the government has claimed that the issue of lawful permanent residents is moot because the white house counsel issued authoritative guidance syaing the EO doesn’t apply to them, but there’s no authority establishing that the white house counsel has the authority to issue an amended EO superseding the one signed by the President; nor has the government established that the white house counsel’s interpretation is binding on all executive officials
VI (b)
— even if the lawful permanent residents were no longer part of the case, Washington would continue to have potential claims regarding the due process rights of other persons in the US, including non-immigrant visaholders who have been in the US but wish to temporarily depart, and people with a relationship with a US resident or an institution which might have its own rights to assert
VI (c)
— the government has argued that the TRO should be limited in scope to just the LPRs and previously admitted aliens who are temporarily abroad or who wish to leave the US and return
— but this limitation on its face leaves out aliens who are here unlawfully, and those aliens have due process rights
— the limitation also leaves out claims by citizens who have an interest in specific non-citizens ability to travel to the US
— there might be persons covered by the TRO who have no viable due process claims, but the government’s proposed scope limitation leaves out at least some who do
VI (d)
— the government has asked that the geographic scope of the TRO be limited
— but this creates a fragmented immigration policy which would run afoul of the constitutional requirement for uniform immigration law
VII. the government has not demonstrated a strong likelihood of success on the religious discrimination claim
— it’s well established that evidence of purpose beyond the face of the law may be considered in evaluating establishment and equal protection claims
— in light of the evidence of Presidential statements going to intent, the government cannot demonstrate a strong enough likelihood of success to stay the order
VIII.aphrael (3f0569) — 2/9/2017 @ 5:53 pm
— the government has submitted no evidence to rebut the state’s argument that the district court’s order merely returned the nation temporarily to the position it has occuppied for years
— the government has also pointed to no evidence that any alien from any of the countries named in the order has attacked the US
— given this, the TRO poses no irreperable injury to the government
— but the states *have* demonstrated that they will suffer irreperable injury
Queeg’s strawberries. That’s hilarious, DCSCA.DRJ (15874d) — 2/9/2017 @ 5:53 pm
Now can one of you lawyers tell me who is in charge of immigration law? Why was this never an issue with other presidents? If blocking people by country is illegal how do we block enemies at war? Who the hell makes up these stupid rules? Does this mean or immigration laws have to be passed by judges? So by law we can’t keep foreigners out of we describe which foreigners we’re trying to protect ourselves from?
Obviously I’m no lawyer but does the law preclude common sense?Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 2/9/2017 @ 5:57 pm
That is super helpful, aphrael. Thanks!Tom Ryberg (2c5752) — 2/9/2017 @ 5:57 pm
Push back 1AZ Bob (f7a491) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:00 pm
Constitution 0
Over at PowerLine there is a discussion that nobody connected with the case on either side knew the most fundamental of facts concerning the case,
and that the DOJ lawyer was a last minute draft when the people who should have been in court recused themselves likely unnecessarily.
I would like a system where the 9th judges would be held personally responsible for any wrongdoing by anyone who gets into the country who wouldn’t have if the EO was upheld or only partially suspended.
A noted bioethics Prof, who made his living telling doctors what they should do, said that being liable for their actions would have a “chilling” effect on the field…
I say good to that, people who get to tell others what to do should be accountable for the consequences.MD in Philly (f9371b) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:03 pm
Something about putting burdens on backs and then refusing to help lift the additional weight with even a little finger.MD in Philly (f9371b) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:07 pm
Rev. Hoagie: i’m no expert on immigration law, but I’ll give it a shot.
The fundamental *legal* problem with the President’s EO is that, because *as worded* it applies to legal permanent residents and to aliens currently present in the US who wish to depart and return, and because it provides no process to be followed to protect their rights (which are constitutionally protected because the 5th amendment applies to all *persons* present in the US), it is unconstitutional as applied to them.
An EO which excluded everyone from the seven countries but those two groups, and which provided a process by which members of those two groups could challenge attempts to exclude them, would *probably* pass muster, although there is some lack of clarity because of the allegation that the ban is prompted by an improper discriminatory motive.
In answer to your question, there weren’t problems with previous administrations because (a) they never issued orders which denied due process to people who are legally entitled to it, and (b) they weren’t being headed by someone whose public proclamations made it *plausible* that there was an improper discriminatory motive. (Note that I say plausible; I don’t know if there was an improper discriminatory motive or not – but I think President Trump’s statements make it a topic for investigation, which was not the case for Presidents Obama or Bush).
In my view, without getting into the substantive decision to exclude aliens from the seven named countries, this executive order was a clusterf*ck. Worse: the problems should have been easy to spot and fix before the EO was released, so why weren’t they? And the problems would be easy to fix with a new EO, so why haven’t they been?aphrael (3f0569) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:07 pm
Out: Common Sense and acting in the best interest of America and Americans
In: Leftwing court/politicians/media opposition to sameColonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:07 pm
The Disloyal Opposition.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:08 pm
Obviously I’m no lawyer but does the law preclude common sense?
Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 2/9/2017 @ 5:57 pm
============================================
Surely, you can’t be serious.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:10 pm
Shirley, coronello, yes flentjes was way out of his league, but ultimately the judges operated in a field of epistemic closure, rigorously enforced by the news mrdianarciso (d1f714) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:12 pm
If the problem with the order was limited, would a different circuit perhaps blocked the implementation of the order with respect to those classes inappropriately denied due process?
If nothing could have been taken at face value before, less than nothing can be taken at face value now.MD in Philly (f9371b) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:13 pm
Any nation that is unwilling or unable to act in its own self-interest – and do it without apology – is doomed and probably not worth saving.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:13 pm
Judge gorton was able to see reason ‘its easy if you try’ they are just like judge walker, or the judges who blocked prop 187narciso (d1f714) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:15 pm
Had there been another, perhaps more adept lawyer familiar with the matter other than August Flentje, could this have gone the other way and been salvaged? How much was the executive order was a clusterf*ck itself and how much was bad representation on the part of the federal government?Dana (023079) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:16 pm
Judge Napolitano:elissa (0c5899) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:16 pm
> would a different circuit perhaps blocked the implementation of the order with respect to those classes inappropriately denied due process?
The only possible answer to ‘perhaps’ is ‘possibly’
I think the big problem is that the government has a hard time proving an irreparable injury if the executive order is enjoined.
> Despite the district court’s and our own repeated invitations to explain the urgent need for the Executive Order to be placed immediately into effect, the Government submitted no evidence to rebut the States’ argument that the district court’s order merely returned the nation temporarily to the position it has occupied for many previous years.aphrael (3f0569) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:16 pm
It’s about time teh people told the media that we’ve had more than enough of their unadulterated horseshi+ and disregard every utterance out of their pieholes. They are Fredo to us.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:17 pm
Dana – a different lawyer would likely have done a better job. But, since the question of the effectiveness of the OLC’s attempt to modify the EO after it was signed was not really discussed during the hearing, and since that question turns out to be crucial to the outcome, I think the answer to your question is “not enough”aphrael (3f0569) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:18 pm
remember this case was argued by some loser whose biggest goal in life has been to work at the famously corrupt and incompetent failmerican department of justicehappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:18 pm
It’s going to be a long forever,MD in Philly (f9371b) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:18 pm
because even if some how Pence takes over,
he will become the worst president ever,
and so on.
“They” will not be satisfied until Barack II is installed as emperor.
Its a long marathon and this is but one step,narciso (d1f714) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:20 pm
More like a lamb discussing dinner plans with wolves, I think, and not only because it’s the Ninth Circuit. The judiciary has been given far too much power by greedy litigants and lazy legislatures and executives and they’re using it to the hilt.nk (dbc370) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:21 pm
Dana,
As I mentioned before, the PowerLine crew thought appropriate representation might have made a big difference,
of course, my thought, the only difference might have been that the government’s case was masterful and correct, but that the 9th being the 9th ruled against them anyway.
GoodnightMD in Philly (f9371b) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:23 pm
Good news story of the day… “ACCOUNTABILITY: Grand jury indicts 146 more people on felony rioting charges from Inauguration Day. “A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C. says the 146 people were facing charges relating to incidents that occurred in the four-block area from the intersection of 13th and O Street NW to the intersection of 12th and L Street NW on January 20. Of the 230 people arrested and charged with felony rioting connected with Inauguration Day, 209 have now been indicted.”
https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/256933/Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:23 pm
Dana@20, I asked essentially that same question back on the other thread. Looking at the ruling (strictly as a layman) it is not easy to see what they would have believed or accepted from the DOJ lawyer.
Also there is another contributing option/explanation besides “bad representation” and “EO clusterf*ck”according to a number of experts– and that is “9th Circus”.elissa (0c5899) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:24 pm
More like the cow in the restaurant at the end of the universenarciso (d1f714) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:24 pm
If Trump resigned, Pence could re-issue a cleaned-up order, free from any taint of anti-Muslim animus, and the country would be safe.
Why does Donald Trump continue to put the country at risk by remaining in office?Dave (711345) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:25 pm
What goes around, comes around. How was Texas able to block Obama’s amnesty order, with one District Judge and one Fifth Circuit panel?nk (dbc370) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:25 pm
Nah, Dave,MD in Philly (f9371b) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:28 pm
We know better.
Three seconds after taking the oath Pence will be the new picture on the cover of Nazis Today.
All over this open range that was once known as the United States there are federal courthouses with chambers and the like. And on most every one of those courthouses are illegal doors and windows, hindering the legal easement and Christian commerce of we free range undefined legal entities.
To it. by this legal ruling officers of the court have no right to bar our passage.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:31 pm
As trump pointed out, and crazy noted much of the answers were foundvin Horton’s decision, but remember the judges that unanimously voted to aide Lisa murkowski, same dealnarciso (d1f714) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:32 pm
Papertiger: what? Your comment at 38 seems … unmoored … in the actual reasoning used in the ruling.aphrael (3f0569) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:33 pm
Judge Napolitano:
“This is an intellectually dishonest piece of work that the 9th Circuit has produced tonight, because it essentially consists of substituting the judgment of three judges for the President of the United States, when the Constitution unambiguously gives this area of jurisdiction––foreign policy––exclusively to the president.”
It would be as if a judge could stop the President from going forward with D-Day.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:35 pm
There want much reasoning just assertions,narciso (d1f714) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:35 pm
If these judges were around in WW II, we would have lost.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:36 pm
It free form verse, aphrael.nk (dbc370) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:36 pm
With apologies to JFK: “I believe this nation should prepare itself, before this decade is out, of placing Mike Pence in the presidency, and returning Trump safely to Bellevue.”
“Captain, I’m sorry, but you’re a sick man. I’m relieving you as captain of this ship under Article 184.” – XO Steve Maryk [Van Johnson] ‘The Caine Mutiny’ 1954DCSCA (797bc0) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:38 pm
If I were President Trump I’d issue an EO that all doors at Federal Courts be removed.
Out Queeg the mutts in robes. Or how do you like them strawberries, snowflake?papertiger (c8116c) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:40 pm
Trump purchased 90 days coverage against responsibility for terrorist attacks rather cheaply. I don’t know whether Tillerson will be able to successfully choke off State dissent on much tougher vetting procedures but it will be a wonderful opportunity to make a list of people for assignment to windowless offices in Kyrgyzstan.Rick Ballard (5e8a41) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:40 pm
Dan McLaughlin provides a pretty good explanation of why the Court ruled against Trump’s refugee order in six bite-sized pieces:Dana (023079) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:40 pm
Just so the Trumpkins, here, don’t go off their feed from melancholy, here’s a story about a Mexican being deported.nk (dbc370) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:42 pm
the thing is though that muslims like to kill americans
i have linkshappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:43 pm
I think that summary mischaracterizes the quote, Dana.
The quote is saying “the States’ claims raise serious allegations”, but then says “in light of … our conclusion that the Government has not met its burden of showing likelihod of success on appeal on its arguments with respect to the due process claim” “we reserve consideration”.
They punted on the subject of religious discrimination. They’re saying that because the due process issue is sufficient to deny the motion for a stay, they aren’t going to decide the issue of the religious descrimination claim.
The bit about the seriousness of the states allegations is dicta, not necessary to the holding.aphrael (3f0569) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:43 pm
Again that is assertion piled upon assertion, if the gift succeeded in laghalam (sic), why couldn’t it otherwise.narciso (d1f714) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:52 pm
There’s this building in downtown Sacramento I worked on for over a year, the Attorney General’s building.
I know for a fact you need to have a pass to get by the security at the front desk in order to have access to the elevators. Once in the elevator, you need a card with a magnetic strip to access any of the offices.
By what legal right do these people bar my way? They discriminate against me – and I don’t need a green card – I’m a legal citizen of the state of California.
Where does this power come from?
Not from the ruling of the Ninth Circuit, that’s for sure.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:52 pm
You know the difference between a realtor and a circuit court judge?
A realtor follows a strict code of ethics.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/9/2017 @ 7:15 pm
LOLnk (dbc370) — 2/9/2017 @ 7:17 pm
Interesting the Caine Mutiny smack going down.
The mutineers (in the film anyways) were reprimanded for thinking they knew everything and never giving the captain a fair chance.
I guess they would have called Trump ‘Ol Orange Stain’.Harkin (f2f14e) — 2/9/2017 @ 7:17 pm
The one in the White House sure doesn’t.Dave (711345) — 2/9/2017 @ 7:19 pm
Yeah, that’s a dumb parallel, unless you want to apply it to the bureaucracy being sullenly insubordinate and subversive. The best President in the world cannot carry out his duties properly without help from his subordinates, which is what the denouement of the movie, when Jose Ferrer punches out Fred McMurray, is about.nk (dbc370) — 2/9/2017 @ 7:24 pm
this is a question for thinking people to think aboutKishnevi (4a5f25) — 2/9/2017 @ 7:28 pm
There is no need to ponder. Our openess to the outside world is one of the things that maked us better and stronger than them.
4. Cutting to the chase here:
It seems to me that the strongest grounds the court gave for maintaining the stay were:
1. Neither matters of immigration nor matters of national security are unreviewable. (immigration would be unreviewable on the grounds that it is like the war power)
2. There is no due process provided, and procedural due process applies to “‘all persons within the United States, including aliens’, regardless of ‘whether their presence here is lawful, unlawful, temporary, or permanent’ and the executive order, in effect, bars travel abroad for certain people present in the United States. (in some cases contrary to existing law)
2a. While the government has said this doesn’t apply to lawful permanent residents, this doesn’t change the wording of the executive order, nor is it clear why the White House counsel’s interpretation should be assumed to be binding on all executive branch officials. In any case they are not the only people affected by the order who might have procedural due process rights, (notice and a hearing) like non-immigrant visaholders who have been in the US but wish to temporarily depart, who now suddenly find rights and privileges previously granted taken away, in some cases in contravention of existing law that says when and how it can be taken away.
2b) And there are U.S. residents or institutions they have a relationship with who might have their own rights to assert, and there are also possible claims by citizens who have an interest in specific non-citizens ability to travel to the US, and even by aliens who are here unlawfully, who still have procedural due process rights.
3) As for limiting the geographic scope of the TRO, this creates a fragmented immigration policy which would run afoul of the constitutional requirement for uniform immigration law. (where is that required? There is, not a requirement, but permission to create, a uniform naturalization law, but naturalization is not immigration. Courts have held it makes more sense to have a national scheme – because after all, a person admitted in New York might not be intending to stay in New York, but this is asserting federal jurisdiction on grounds of logic, not the constitution.)Sammy Finkelman (4151a0) — 2/9/2017 @ 7:30 pm
65Kishnevi (4a5f25) — 2/9/2017 @ 7:30 pm
He is not a realtor, just a salesman who got half the country to accept his most recent product line.
Yes Harold Wilson bugiut really worked out, much Somalia across the red seanarciso (d1f714) — 2/9/2017 @ 8:00 pm