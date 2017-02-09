Kellyanne Conway Touts Ivanka Trump’s Clothing Line from White House, Apparently Violating Ethics Rules
This gang just can’t help themselves, can they? Here’s the video. The plug for the President’s daughter’s line of clothing comes at 1:11:
Go buy Ivanka’s stuff, is what I would tell you. I hate shopping, I’m gonna go get some myself today.
5 CFR [Code of Federal Regulations] 2635.702 states in relevant part:
§ 2635.702 Use of public office for private gain.
An employee shall not use his public office for his own private gain, for the endorsement of any product, service or enterprise, or for the private gain of friends, relatives, or persons with whom the employee is affiliated in a nongovernmental capacity, including nonprofit organizations of which the employee is an officer or member, and persons with whom the employee has or seeks employment or business relations.
Nothing will come of this, because we collectively shrug our shoulders at ethical violations these days. It began with President Trump inappropriately tweeting out an angry message about Nordstrom’s decision — which it said was based on financial considerations — to terminate Ivanka’s line of clothing. (I guess Nordstrom should lose money to keep the cash flowing to Ivanka.) Then it was Sean Spicer saying the decision was “unacceptable.” Now we have Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to the President, standing in the White House briefing room, openly plugging the financial interests of the President’s daughter.
It’s not the biggest thing in the world on its own, but it’s indicative of a rotten culture. They don’t think twice about doing stuff like this. Ethics? Schmethics.
Of course, none of this is really about money. It’s about ego. Donald Trump’s ego is now the Prime Mover in all American policy. This is just another example.
*shrug*Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/9/2017 @ 10:14 am
“Government ethics” is an oxymoron. At least above a certain level.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/9/2017 @ 10:15 am
MSM going after Trump family – crickets
KAC suggesting fighting back – the horror!Harkin (f2f14e) — 2/9/2017 @ 10:17 am
How are they “going after” them? Are the president’s grown-up relations who have very visible official and unofficial advisory roles in the administration off-limits? It is the job of the media to report on the president’s advisors.
It is NOT the job of the president and his taxpayer-paid staff to promote the business interests of his family.
Hence, we should tolerate the president using his office and his taxpayer-paid staff to promote the business interests of his family? Since some corruption exists, we must close our eyes to all corruption?Dave (711345) — 2/9/2017 @ 10:27 am
Sleazy + Petty = Trump.nk (dbc370) — 2/9/2017 @ 10:29 am
Better means of protest: cut up Nordstrom card and send it to corp HQ with explanation why, which both my wife and daughter have done earlier this week.
That mos def worked for me, too!Colonel Haiku (215a2d) — 2/9/2017 @ 10:47 am
Cheney.
Halliburton.
“And I’m also quite blind. An equitable trade…” – Mr. Spock [Leonard Nimoy] ‘Star Trek’ NBC TV, 1966-69DCSCA (797bc0) — 2/9/2017 @ 10:51 am
This is example #41037 of what I consider one of the most insidious, toxic and ultimately destructive aspects of Trump: people who should know better feel compelled, based on a Manichean, us-vs-them siege mentality (our enemies are evil, so whatever *we* do must, perforce, be good and right, whatever the truth of the matter), to defend the indefensible. With each lie and act of corruption excused or rationalized, the excusers become more inured to lying and corruption themselves.
By elevating an utterly amoral, unethical and evil man the presidency of the United State and the de facto leadership of “the Right”, Trump’s supporters have obliged themselves to adopt the unscrupulous and unprincipled duplicity of the Left that they claim to despise.Dave (711345) — 2/9/2017 @ 10:56 am
Punch back twice as hard and give ’em a hard, well-placed kick to the raisins.Colonel Haiku (215a2d) — 2/9/2017 @ 11:02 am
But, Dave, think what Charles Manson would be doing if we had elected him President.nk (dbc370) — 2/9/2017 @ 11:03 am
I suppose another way of looking at it is that Trump going full Alinsky to win resulted in Chelsea’s husband having to close his hedge fund as well as Ivanka losing Nordstroms (and TJ Maxx and Marshalls). Oh well, Ivanka is still peddling Chinese goods on Amazon. For the moment.Rick Ballard (5e8a41) — 2/9/2017 @ 11:06 am
Are you trying to argue that government corruption should be excused, now and in the future, because Dick Cheney worked for Halliburton 17 years ago, before he became VP?Dave (711345) — 2/9/2017 @ 11:06 am
You forgot to accuse me of being a closet Charles Manson supporter.Dave (711345) — 2/9/2017 @ 11:09 am
I knew even before voting for him that basically everything Trump touched was likely to be a disaster, anything that is not a disaster is a win in my book, the disasters are merely a tie. I voted for the man solely on the _hope_ that his court picks would not be disasters.
So far I am quite pleased with the outcome.Soronel Haetir (86a46e) — 2/9/2017 @ 11:09 am
Yeah, and I left out the LOL, too.nk (dbc370) — 2/9/2017 @ 11:10 am
One might say a Mansonite is a close adviser of the President, a person who calls helter-skelter by different terminology.urbanleftbehind (5eecdb) — 2/9/2017 @ 11:20 am
‘member Billy Beer? ‘member anti-war protester Amy Carter? ‘member handbra Patty Davis on the cover of Playboy? ‘member Ronny Reagan the foo foo ballet dancer?
“Those were the days.” Archie and Edith BunkerPinandpuller (daa7b4) — 2/9/2017 @ 11:21 am
Looking on the bright side, this week’s “White House press briefing as QVC infomercial” SNL skit pretty much writes itself…Dave (711345) — 2/9/2017 @ 11:21 am
‘member the Bush twins, Jay and Silent Bob?Pinandpuller (daa7b4) — 2/9/2017 @ 11:24 am
The Establishment will always have their SNL…Colonel Haiku (215a2d) — 2/9/2017 @ 11:31 am
Unwise to have done this, and I’m sure the WH Counsel’s office will let everyone know that this is not acceptable behavior under the CFR.
But this does not arise in a vacuum. Many Trump family branded products are being attacked in the marketplace by organized boycott campaign called #GrabYourWallet. This effort has driven down sales of many Trump branded products.
I’m not suggesting their is anything wrong or unfair about such a campaign. Product boycotts as a form of protest are long-established and part of the modern politics. No one owes any Trump family product a place in the marketplace, or a specified percentage of market share. The family entered politics willingly, and have managed their political affairs in such a way that is polarizing. Having products targeted for boycotts by political opponents goes with the territory.
Whatever decline in sales that Nordstrom may have experienced might be a result of the boycott efforts, or it might be because the product line sucks. Doesn’t matter.
But its not a circumstance where folks connected to the WH are just taking advantage of free air time in the media to pitch Trump family products in order to fatten up the bottom line.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 2/9/2017 @ 11:35 am
Out: Crony Crapitalism
In: Trite & Tedious Nit-PickingColonel Haiku (215a2d) — 2/9/2017 @ 11:36 am
Out: Pissing in teh Wind
In: YawningColonel Haiku (215a2d) — 2/9/2017 @ 11:37 am
She should be fired. Period.
When Obama and his campaign publicly attacked private citizens or when his administration used the power of government to target groups he didn’t like we were apocalyptic. But now that it’s Trump publicly attacking a private company and his White House hawking his daughter’s merchandise it’s okay because he’s “our guy” and he’s just “fighting back.”
This hypocrisy is sickening, but was unfortunately expected.Sean (1d5074) — 2/9/2017 @ 11:48 am
None of this is accidental, the fray trek sponsored by splc and cair, the protests by Palestinian solidarity and Arab American network ( wasn’t that khalidi’s group, remember him?)narciso (6f49c6) — 2/9/2017 @ 11:58 am
25. Apocalyptic or apoplectic?Gobblemom (4ecfe6) — 2/9/2017 @ 12:07 pm
After watching Obama/Bush/Clinton push piles of cash towards green energy, Clinton Foundation Haiti disaster, vacations, PP…blah blah blah…this is only worth a raised eyebrow and a meh. Outrage will be reserved for something truly outrageous.
So the fact that imran and his other two brothers,were funneling data to outside server, cricketsnarciso (6f49c6) — 2/9/2017 @ 12:16 pm
Which is right out of 24 legacy,narciso (6f49c6) — 2/9/2017 @ 12:17 pm
What was the question Conway was answering at the start of that clip, and, does Conway profit from Ivankas sales?
She repeatedly said “I” would do, would say, am doing. Not what “the Trumps” want you to do. Since she is not profiting from her statements, she is just expressing her right to free speech
Or does one lose that when one works for the Trumps?Leon (1bee31) — 2/9/2017 @ 12:23 pm
Or I should have said, when one works for the Trump administration?Leon (1bee31) — 2/9/2017 @ 12:26 pm
Forget it, Jake, it’s NeverTrumpTown.Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 2/9/2017 @ 12:31 pm
My wife bought a pair of Ivanka’s shoes years ago, and keeps them on top of her dresser as art they are so pretty she says. And that’s saying a lot since she’s got a shoe fetish with around a half a million pairs.Leon (1bee31) — 2/9/2017 @ 12:32 pm
I like the good ole days when if you insulted a president’s daughter you got a threatening letter over a good old fashioned broken nose and black eye…
And everyone that mattered in the voting public would think, “Well, what is a dad supposed to do? After all, you can’t expect the federal government to provide a speech code to arts critics to be more graceful in voicing their dislikes.”
I would rather have the obvious expected human faults displayed for all to see,
than the cover up of behavior damaging to the US public here and around the globe.
Yes, I would prefer perfection, but that option was not available, nor will it ever be.
“No, Jesus, we won’t stone her for her adultery, but that makeup is hideous, and I’ve never worn that bad of makeup in public before, so I’m throwing stones.”MD in Philly (f9371b) — 2/9/2017 @ 12:47 pm
With the rule as quoted, are we to assume that every first lady gets her wardrobe from someone she can’t stand? I mean, other than Melania Trump, having the first lady wear clothes of your design is a nice feather in your cap, isn’t it? And if the first lady asked a designer that she was friendly with to outfit her, that would be promoting the friend’s business, would it not?MD in Philly (f9371b) — 2/9/2017 @ 12:55 pm
Meanwhile, back in whatmattersville, Chicago Public Schools sent over 380,000 letters to parents denouncing the republican governor and President Trump.
“The letter, paid for by taxpayers, does not mention Democrats who have been in control of the city and state legislature for decades,” WGN points out.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/02/08/chicago-schools-send-students-home-with-propaganda-letter-trashing-trump-illinois-governor/#ixzz4YDvRUxhv
But Kellyanne!!harkin (afc7a6) — 2/9/2017 @ 12:56 pm
Kellyanne looks all tuckered out!!!mg (31009b) — 2/9/2017 @ 1:14 pm
I heard that over 60% of our F-18’s are not in flying condition and that we are short over 400 fighter pilots.
Can’t we get the F-22 back, or did they burn the blueprints?MD in Philly (f9371b) — 2/9/2017 @ 1:14 pm
The only real problem I have with this is its pettiness and banality.
Doesn’t the President effing have anything better to do?Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/9/2017 @ 1:25 pm
Can’t we get the F-22 back, or did they burn the blueprints?
I wonder if Northrop is still willing to build F-20s. Probably not.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/9/2017 @ 1:27 pm
Well, Kevin, is it a good or bad thing that he did not ask his top staff to look into the political and legal ramifications of this before reacting to a dis of his daughter?
Who here did not expect this behavior of Trump?
Just what I thought, I don’t see hands up, we all expected this, which is one reason many, if not most, of us would have preferred someone else.
I’m afraid the next 4 years is going to be so filled with this level of stuff that more substantive issues often get overlooked,MD in Philly (f9371b) — 2/9/2017 @ 1:37 pm
that is,
in the public debate,
not necessarily here.
I wonder if Romney is going to run in 2020,Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/9/2017 @ 1:38 pm
So why didn’t we hear anything when officials that held stock in healthcare companies encouraged people to enroll in the government exchanges? The “use of public office for private gain” train left the station a long time ago. I’m not excusing this recent instance, I just find the paradox interesting.Sewer Urchin (f761c0) — 2/9/2017 @ 1:53 pm
==Doesn’t the President effing have anything better to do?==
A little look back in history ( prompted by MD in Philly)
In response to Washington Post Music Critic Paul Hume’s December 6, 1950, review of Margaret Truman’s singing performance at Constitution Hall, stating,
President Truman responded with the following letter to Hume:
Sewer Urchin, you’re spot on.Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 2/9/2017 @ 2:04 pm
For the past several years, the Oval Office has been telling us we have to buy a certain product in the private marketplace.
And they’ve said that if we don’t buy it, we risk being penalized by the feds.
John Roberts said that’s totally kosher, too!
such a good point for Miss Neil to do cogitate onhappyfeet (28a91b) — 2/9/2017 @ 2:28 pm
Does anyone think that what Conway said in any way substantially improved sales of Ivanka Trump clothes?
I don’t think so. I’m guessing there is a lawyerly way to say “No harm, no foul”.
Exacalacaly, elissa.MD in Philly (f9371b) — 2/9/2017 @ 2:35 pm
de minimus.Steve Malynn (b5f891) — 2/9/2017 @ 2:50 pm
Meanwhile back at the ranch
http://dailycaller.com/2017/02/09/trump-signs-executive-orders-designed-to-break-the-back-of-the-cartels-and-protect-policenarciso (d1f714) — 2/9/2017 @ 2:59 pm
http://dailycaller.com/2017/02/07/congress-it-probe-suspects-had-massive-debts-years-of-suspicious-activitynarciso (d1f714) — 2/9/2017 @ 3:07 pm
More to the point in the punishment part of the statute it says the agency may initiate disciplinary or corrective action.
What agency is Kellyanne subject to discipline from? That would be The Donald, right?
He may or may not feel offended by her plug for Ivanka’s clothing line.
I think the President might lean in one direction more than the other.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/9/2017 @ 3:17 pm
Three executive orders that, between them, do exactly nothing.
Trump promised that if he were elected, crime and violence would end on January 20, 2017. Every crime that has occurred since Inauguration Day is the direct result of his failure to keep that promise.
He can’t even prevent his aides from breaking the law on national television, from inside the White House…Dave (711345) — 2/9/2017 @ 3:21 pm
Ah, so the president should only enforce the law against his enemies, never his friends. Got it.Dave (711345) — 2/9/2017 @ 3:23 pm
De minimis. Latin, “From the smallest”. Yup. Pretty much describes Trump, his ahem hands, and his people. De profundis, “from the depths”, his constituency.nk (dbc370) — 2/9/2017 @ 3:33 pm
Dave – someone steal your lawnmower?papertiger (c8116c) — 2/9/2017 @ 3:42 pm
http://canadafreepress.com/article/how-house-republicans-plan-to-defund-elizabeth-warrens-little-agency-of-tyr
Thanks, Steve
Um, you too, nk, but you added some unrequested editorial commentMD in Philly (f9371b) — 2/9/2017 @ 4:00 pm
Didn’t the reporter ask her about Ivanka’s business? The answer is yes.
Reminds me of sales of the book Obama authored, “Lies My Ghostwriter made up about my Father”, which led to the overwhelming bulk of his vast fortune.
How many reporters mentioned the book while interviewing Obama’s advocates, leading directly to millions of dollars in book sales?papertiger (c8116c) — 2/9/2017 @ 4:08 pm
I’m feeeling triggered by the memory of Obama’s lawless plugs of his book.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/9/2017 @ 4:10 pm
I’m feeling triggered by the bloody fingerprint flag offered for sale and promotion in the wake of the murder of Ambassador Stevens.
Remember that one? For a limited time only the White house promo saidpapertiger (c8116c) — 2/9/2017 @ 4:15 pm
We also the have the Third-Wife-Who-Became-First-Lady-And-Is-Only-Rumored-To-Have-Been-A-Hooker claiming in a court filing that she had planned to make at least $150 million from her new fame by marketing perfumes, jewelry and such.nk (dbc370) — 2/9/2017 @ 4:20 pm
offered in poster, tee-shirt, or coffee mug form.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/9/2017 @ 4:23 pm
nk, you jealous catty mouthed slut.
Still giving it away, I see. Just don’t mistake desperation for virtue.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/9/2017 @ 4:29 pm
On the bright side, it’s awesome this is the kind of nothingburger nevertrumpers are reduced to moaning over.
At this point it’s getting to be like that guy, upon finding himself at a free smorgasbord at a five star restaurant, complaining there’s too much ice in his water.
Don’t be that guy…Leon (1bee31) — 2/9/2017 @ 4:31 pm
Yeah, blocking his illegal executive order indefinitely was a total nothingburger.Dave (711345) — 2/9/2017 @ 4:38 pm
