Kellyanne Conway Touts Ivanka Trump’s Clothing Line from White House, Apparently Violating Ethics Rules

This gang just can’t help themselves, can they? Here’s the video. The plug for the President’s daughter’s line of clothing comes at 1:11:

Go buy Ivanka’s stuff, is what I would tell you. I hate shopping, I’m gonna go get some myself today.

5 CFR [Code of Federal Regulations] 2635.702 states in relevant part:

§ 2635.702 Use of public office for private gain. An employee shall not use his public office for his own private gain, for the endorsement of any product, service or enterprise, or for the private gain of friends, relatives, or persons with whom the employee is affiliated in a nongovernmental capacity, including nonprofit organizations of which the employee is an officer or member, and persons with whom the employee has or seeks employment or business relations.

Nothing will come of this, because we collectively shrug our shoulders at ethical violations these days. It began with President Trump inappropriately tweeting out an angry message about Nordstrom’s decision — which it said was based on financial considerations — to terminate Ivanka’s line of clothing. (I guess Nordstrom should lose money to keep the cash flowing to Ivanka.) Then it was Sean Spicer saying the decision was “unacceptable.” Now we have Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to the President, standing in the White House briefing room, openly plugging the financial interests of the President’s daughter.

It’s not the biggest thing in the world on its own, but it’s indicative of a rotten culture. They don’t think twice about doing stuff like this. Ethics? Schmethics.

Of course, none of this is really about money. It’s about ego. Donald Trump’s ego is now the Prime Mover in all American policy. This is just another example.

