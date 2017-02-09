Analysis of Today’s Ninth Circuit Decision on Trump’s Immigration Order
As you have no doubt heard, the Ninth Circuit today issued an opinion upholding the District Court’s TRO halting much of Trump’s order on immigration. This post analyzes the decision, which can be read here. Throughout, I’ll grade my own previous predictions about the ruling.
My overall impression is that this is a sound legal ruling — and that Donald Trump is personally to blame for it. By allowing Steve Bannon & Co. to write the order in a sloppy and overbroad manner, and further allowing them to decide that it applied to green card holders, Trump issued an the order that was bound to fail.
Perusing Twitter tonight, I see that many people who support the policy behind the order (as I do), but who have not followed the legal arguments closely, are saying this is just another leftist Ninth Circuit decision. But the order is a unanimous “per curiam” (through the court) ruling. It was joined by a judge appointed by George W. Bush who, at oral argument, expressed skepticism towards the idea that the order was motivated by religious bias, and seemed receptive to the argument that these countries might pose a threat.
The Twitter lawyers point out that this was not a ruling on the merits — and that’s right . . . but the merits still factored into the decision. A subtle point — brought up in the oral argument but missed by many observers — is that once the District Court entered the injunction, the burden shifted to the Government to show on appeal that it was likely to win in the trial court. The Court held that the Government had failed to make that showing. This portion of the ruling, then, does relate to the merits. The Court also held that the Government failed to show irreparable injury, since the TRO put the U.S. back in the same state of affairs that had existed for years.
According to the opinion, the executive order’s principal potential flaw was that it may have deprived a substantial number of people of due process, in three ways (the following paragraph describes the states’ arguments, which the Government failed to rebut for purposes of this appeal):
First, section 3(c) denies re-entry to certain lawful permanent residents and non-immigrant visaholders without constitutionally sufficient notice and an opportunity to respond. Second, section 3(c) prohibits certain lawful permanent residents and non-immigrant visaholders from exercising their separate and independent constitutionally protected liberty interests in travelling abroad and thereafter re-entering the United States. Third, section 5 contravenes the procedures provided by federal statute for refugees seeking asylum and related relief in the United States.
The decision to interpret the order as applying to lawful permanent residents was reportedly made by Trump advisers Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller. This was clearly the most troubling aspect of the order to the judges — as well as the aspect of the order that stood out to most objective observers as the dumbest part of the order. As I said in my analysis of the oral argument: “I think even Judge Clifton would be on board with staying the executive order to the extent it applies to LPRs [lawful permanent residents].” What I didn’t predict outright was that Judge Clifton would find this enough to join an opinion upholding the entire TRO; I had expected that he would file a concurring opinion agreeing that the TRO was appropriate as applied to LPRs, but only as to LPRs.
The Government argued that the issue of the application of the executive order to LPRs was moot, because the White House counsel had interpreted the order as not covering LPRs. But the court was not convinced, noting that the White House counsel is not the President — and, since the Administration had given so many contradictory statements on this point, nobody can be certain that they won’t apply it to green card holders again:
[I]n light of the Government’s shifting interpretations of the Executive Order, we cannot say that the current interpretation by White House counsel, even if authoritative and binding, will persist past the immediate stage of these proceedings
Basically, the court said the order is clearly illegal in denying re-entry to LPRs and non-immigrant visa holders, and they aren’t going to rewrite the order (or let the White House counsel rewrite it) to conform to the law. That’s the President’s job. The court said that the Government’s different proposals for limiting the scope of the TRO still resulted in potential due process violations.
The lack of due process for LPRs was the central aspect of the opinion, and it was completely avoidable. The fault lies with Donald Trump.
As to the argument that Trump was targeting Muslims, the Court’s language seemed carefully crafted to maintain the unanimous nature of the opinion. I predicted there were two votes for a finding of possible religious discrimination, based on Trump’s repeated statements during the campaign that he wanted a Muslim ban — but Judge Clifton was clearly skeptical of this claim. The Court dealt with this by saying: “The States’ claims raise serious allegations and present significant constitutional questions” (language clearly inserted by Judges Canby and Friedland) but refused to use this as a ground to uphold the TRO, instead reserving the issue for later, after further litigation in the District Court (an evident concession to Judge Clifton to get him on board with this opinion).
This means that Donald Trump’s mouthing off about a Muslim ban wasn’t the reason for today’s decision — but it could still have legal consequences down the line.
In other aspects more of interest to lawyers than others, the court (as predicted) found standing based on the states’ proprietary interests, and treated the injunction as an appealable preliminary injunction rather than a TRO proper, because of the length of the briefing schedule. (These are also aspects I predicted correctly based on the oral arguments.)
In summary, this is a solid legal opinion and I don’t see it being reversed by the Ninth Circuit en banc or by the U.S. Supreme Court. The judges did their jobs and they did them well. They won’t get a lot of credit for this from political partisans, but they’ll get it from me.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
Ding.Patterico (115b1f) — 2/9/2017 @ 6:58 pm
I know it’s early in the analysis stage, but have you read David French’s thoughts at NR yet? Certainly doesn’t consider the ruling as legally sound.Mike (3c1a6b) — 2/9/2017 @ 7:03 pm
it’s always best to err on the side of getting innocent people killed by murderous refugee terrorists
(it’s a harvard thang you’re not supposed to get it)happyfeet (28a91b) — 2/9/2017 @ 7:03 pm
Do you think that the 9th Circuit would rule differently if the EO were re-written to clearly exclude LPRs?Mike P. (3343f6) — 2/9/2017 @ 7:04 pm
since the TRO put the U.S. back in the same state of affairs that had existed for years.
As I understand it, one year in the singular, or whatever the time since Obama changed the rules himself.Kishnevi (4a5f25) — 2/9/2017 @ 7:05 pm
I don’t pretend to know whom to believe. But for what it’s worth Ted Cruz disagrees with you.elissa (0c5899) — 2/9/2017 @ 7:14 pm
Some stati quo should not be preserved. “So, ma’am, you say your husband has been getting drunk and beating you for years and you want him ordered out of the house and kept away from you? Now, after all these years, what difference will a few more months make until we get to hear his side of the story?”nk (dbc370) — 2/9/2017 @ 7:15 pm
I don’t think we need to do as Dick the Butcher suggested in Henry the VI. I think killing half of the lawyers would send a message.Jim (a9b7c7) — 2/9/2017 @ 7:19 pm
We know if two incidents involving nationals of the seven countries. In one, two Iraqis arrested for actions performed in Iraq before they arrived here. The other of course being the Somali truck guy in Ohio, who injured but did not kill anyone.
In contrast, the killers in San Bernardino, Boston, Orlando, etc were from countries not at all effected by this order, and one of course was born here.
If I were to draw up an EO like this I think I would take that into account. And if I thought there wasn’t enough authorization under existing law, get Congress to make the law, using my bully pulpit to make them seem soft on terrorism if they didn’t.
You know, the logical and constitutional way…Kishnevi (4a5f25) — 2/9/2017 @ 7:22 pm
I don’t think it would have been unanimous, but in light of Trump’s previous “we need to have a Muslim ban” comments, I think it might have been a 2-1 decision. And I would be more sanguine about the prospects for reversal in the Supreme Court.
Ted Cruz is playing politics and not discussing the due process issues, in my opinion.Patterico (115b1f) — 2/9/2017 @ 7:22 pm
I like Cruz’s thinking on this. Here’s a guy with a real reason to dislike the President and he appears to overcome his personal dislike of the man.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/9/2017 @ 7:24 pm
It was a fairly minor change in rules, as the court noted:
I have been saying the same thing for days now, every time someone invokes this talking point as a talisman. Have not gotten an explanation from anyone.Patterico (115b1f) — 2/9/2017 @ 7:26 pm
As we sit and consider this decision, at the Eiffel Tower the French are building a barricade to protect citizens and tourists (plus a massive structural wonder) from advocates for the religion of peace.
The failure over there is a precursor to the failure that will happen here without a massive national awakening.Harkin (f2f14e) — 2/9/2017 @ 7:27 pm
And I guess you’re drawing a contrast to me? Good bye. See y’all at The Jury Talks Back.Patterico (115b1f) — 2/9/2017 @ 7:27 pm
the Government has not offered any evidence or even an explanation of how the national security concerns that justified those designations, which triggered visa requirements, can be extrapolated to justify an urgent need for the Executive Order to be immediately reinstated.
Under rational basis review, the court is not entitled to either evidence or an explanation. Just a legitimate governmental interest and a rational relationship of the government’s action to the furtherance of that interest.nk (dbc370) — 2/9/2017 @ 7:31 pm
WTF…Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/9/2017 @ 7:34 pm
Prediction… if it isn’t scuttled (can’t see that happening), it goes to SCOTUS and is reversed.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/9/2017 @ 7:40 pm
Mark steyn, thinks the ‘aesthetic boundary’ is sheer foolishnessnarciso (d1f714) — 2/9/2017 @ 7:42 pm
Colonel, if you weren’t trying to draw a contrast with me, just say so.Patterico (115b1f) — 2/9/2017 @ 7:47 pm
Ah well I stopped following your blog in October when you were in full Never Trump lather. Checked in to day to see if you had settled down. Nope. Will check again in 90 days, but in meantime I can do without your stuff.Skeptical Voter (1d5c8b) — 2/9/2017 @ 7:49 pm
I’m no lawyer, but I have faith that common sense will prevail. Probably a naive position, but I have hope.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/9/2017 @ 7:50 pm
I was not, Patterico. You’re the lawyer. I’m just hoping you are wrong about this.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/9/2017 @ 7:51 pm
OK. Sorry I overreacted.Patterico (115b1f) — 2/9/2017 @ 7:54 pm
Cool, I can do without readers who make comments like that. Bye.Patterico (115b1f) — 2/9/2017 @ 7:54 pm