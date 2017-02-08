Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee Criticizes Trump’s Comments on Judges
I like this guy more and more all the time.
Neil Gorsuch, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, on Wednesday called the president’s tweets attacking federal judges “disheartening” and “demoralizing.”
A spokesman for Gorsuch confirmed to CNN that he expressed concern about Trump’s remarks during a meeting with Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), after Blumenthal first told reporters about the nominee’s reaction.
Trump, you have no doubt heard, first tweeted about the District Court judge:
The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017
and
Because the ban was lifted by a judge, many very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our country. A terrible decision
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017
and
Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2017
And now has taken his tweet-whinges to the next level:
If the U.S. does not win this case as it so obviously should, we can never have the security and safety to which we are entitled. Politics!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017
You realize they’re going to make Gorsuch say this in front of the TV cameras, right? That’s when President Tweet may go nuts. Laura Ingraham is already upset:
Judge Gorsuch's comments abt @realdonaldTrump's tweets are concerning. Judges Pryor or Hardiman know better. Doesn't bode well
— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 8, 2017
Me, I think it bodes awesome.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
Currying favor with fake marine, is a fools errands the ones against this ban were the same sort who hounded his mother from office, because then they cared about transparency and accountability, like with the independent counsel law, ha!
The first time I heard her name was when Anne Richards rattled it of at the Dnc speech in 1988narciso (d1f714) — 2/8/2017 @ 7:23 pm
***I hope you don’t mind my cross posting this comment agaun which I just put on another thread at almost the same time this thread went up.
Oh-I was so hoping somebody would bring this up! As someone who studies words, the first thing I noticed was how perfectly Gorsuch had crafted this empathetic yet meaningless phrase, “demoralizing” and “disheartening”, to both address the issue of the president’s criticisms of the judges, while perfectly playing into the Dems love of feelings. You will note however that he did not use words of substance or judgement such as “invalid or undeserved” in characterizing the criticisms. I think he is going to be formidable on the court.
This was a very nuanced multi-purpose multi-recipient statement from Gorsuch. Something for the senators, other judges, and the president.elissa (895d7e) — 2/8/2017 @ 7:26 pm
These judges need to be reined in. How can a district Judge make national security decisions for the whole country over riding the President’s informed decision. It’s like obama is President againjim (a9b7c7) — 2/8/2017 @ 7:27 pm
What do lawyers do with anonymous sourced hear say evidence?
I’m not a lawyer but I have watched Perry Mason reruns.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/8/2017 @ 7:28 pm
Isn’t Gorsucks currently looking for the favor of 60 Senators?
Tactic or true position?papertiger (c8116c) — 2/8/2017 @ 7:30 pm
Gorsuch wanted this to be out there, papertiger. Better theater coming through Blumenthal and “confirmed” than saying it outright.elissa (895d7e) — 2/8/2017 @ 7:32 pm
Not so surre anyone should take Blumenthal’s word at face value. Remember that this hack is a Vietnam poseur!!T. Allred (f35c80) — 2/8/2017 @ 7:32 pm
Roy’s boy [is that ok, Rebekkah?] and his big yap are what put Gorsuch on the spot. Just like his campaign rhetoric about Muslims poisoned his executive order. STFU, Trump!nk (dbc370) — 2/8/2017 @ 7:32 pm
Ideally, one would have another member of the party, denounce the judges pathetic reasoning, like someone who signed the omnibus.narciso (d1f714) — 2/8/2017 @ 7:34 pm
Nobody trusts Blumenthal but Gorsuch spokesman confirmed it, I Allred. That’s how we know it was purposely positioned to be “published”.elissa (895d7e) — 2/8/2017 @ 7:35 pm
When did the fake marine ever care about the law
http://www.nhregister.com/article/NH/20150217/NEWS/150219529narciso (d1f714) — 2/8/2017 @ 7:40 pm
#2 elissa, that’s beautiful.Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 2/8/2017 @ 7:40 pm
When the shoe is on the other foot:
https://www.blumenthal.senate.gov/newsroom/press/release/senators-blumenthal-whitehouse-coons-and-hirono-file-amicus-brief-urging-court-to-uphold-president-obamas-immigration-executive-actions
They aren’t shy about playing the national security cardnarciso (d1f714) — 2/8/2017 @ 7:44 pm
Eyes on the prize, people. Blumenthal is a shiny object–don’t get distracted. This is about Gorsuch saying and doing what he needs to do to get himself confirmed. That is not to suggest that what he said is insincere. But yes. He needs some Dem votes and he is going after them. The president’s tweets, no matter what you think of them, have given Gorsuch a place to distance himself safely and publicly.elissa (895d7e) — 2/8/2017 @ 7:47 pm
Well that was last week so what does it matter:
http://ctmirror.org/2017/01/31/blumenthal-serious-concerns-about-gorsuchnarciso (d1f714) — 2/8/2017 @ 7:48 pm
I’m just pointing how civil blumenthal has been in the past.narciso (d1f714) — 2/8/2017 @ 7:50 pm
Better than sources close to the situation.
I always figure it’s just a straight up lie when they start out like that.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/8/2017 @ 7:54 pm
It isn’t Trump who is propping Gorsuch up. Were Trump to dump Gorsich over this slight it would hurt Trump immeasurably inside the Party. People would be lining up for the exits.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/8/2017 @ 7:56 pm
I imagine that the hearings (mid-March?) will feature Democrats trying to get Gorsuch to criticize Trump as often as possible. I also expect Gorsuch to make them look like tools when they do it.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/8/2017 @ 8:00 pm
Nice one Ann.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 2/8/2017 @ 8:04 pm
Have I missed something Kevin M.? Where did you get an inkling that Trump would dump Gorsuch. I have seen nothing credible to remotely suggest that. IMO that ain’t gonna happen. And Gorsuch ain’t gonna walk away from a chance to be on the supreme court, either. I think this Gorsuch “slight” isn’t nearly as much of a slight as some are trying to make of it.elissa (895d7e) — 2/8/2017 @ 8:04 pm
OT: Carly considering running against Kaine in VA.
http://www.redstate.com/prevaila/2017/02/08/carly-fiorina-confirms-considering-tim-kaine-challenge/Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/8/2017 @ 8:05 pm
elissa–
Go read the last tweet in the post.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/8/2017 @ 8:05 pm
elissa–
I agree that it’s a carefully measured statement of independence, while not saying anything meaningful. I note that nine Dem Senators have said they will not oppose cloture.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/8/2017 @ 8:07 pm
No he’s a candidate with an ‘immaculate record’ I use that in the actual,not the implied manner Baldwin used itin the departed.
But take machin who mouthed off to a dios about price, which takes a certain chutzpahnarciso (a3b273) — 2/8/2017 @ 8:08 pm
With the whole Mylan affair with epipen.narciso (a3b273) — 2/8/2017 @ 8:13 pm
Kevin M.–Laura’s tweet? Well, you already know me and tweets—but I didn’t even understand what she meant, “bode well”. Bode well for whom? Is she insinuating an inside track into Trump’s brain? Is she insinuating Gorsuch will be disloyal to conservative principles once on the court? Who knows from that cryptic tweet?elissa (895d7e) — 2/8/2017 @ 8:14 pm
Well they figured they got rid of Crowley son specious grounds
http://m.huffpost.com/us?ncid=txtlnkusaolp00000627narciso (a3b273) — 2/8/2017 @ 8:22 pm
She named the other two candidates and suggested they would be better behaved. Pat got it.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/8/2017 @ 8:28 pm
narciso,
I love the way the left STILL plays the “America First Committees” as being anti-Semites. Back in 1939-40, this committee was trying to keep the US out of the European war. It had people in it like John F Kennedy, Walt Disney, Sargent Shriver, Potter Stewart and Frank Lloyd Wright. A whole lot of mainstream folks.
It also had a lot of Communist infiltration since the Hitler-Stalin Pact was still operating and Stalin wanted the US kept out of the war.
Then Hitler attacked Russia. All the Communists dutifully quit and started agitating for war, as Stalin’s desires had changed. And they turned on the AFC and labeled them “anti-Semites” and “Nazis” in order to discredit them. They continue the lie to this day. And ANYONE who says ANYTHING different is immediately called a Nazi. Even now.
The AFC disbanded December 10, 1941 for fairly obvious reasons.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/America_First_CommitteeKevin M (25bbee) — 2/8/2017 @ 8:37 pm
==She named the other two candidates and suggested they would be better behaved.==
Yes, I saw that but I still am asking– Is she an influencer to whom special attention must be paid? I know who she is and that she has a talk radio show, but I don’t know what role she is thought to play with respect to the new administration and its decision making. I still don’t know what “bode well” means. You think she is threatening Gorsuch in that tweet?elissa (895d7e) — 2/8/2017 @ 8:42 pm
And it was that libel, that Anton was addressing,narciso (a3b273) — 2/8/2017 @ 8:43 pm
R.I.P. “Professor” Irwin Corey, comedianIcy (a5759d) — 2/8/2017 @ 8:45 pm
Get this guy on the bench. ASAP.mg (31009b) — 2/8/2017 @ 8:52 pm