Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee Criticizes Trump’s Comments on Judges

I like this guy more and more all the time.

Neil Gorsuch, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, on Wednesday called the president’s tweets attacking federal judges “disheartening” and “demoralizing.” A spokesman for Gorsuch confirmed to CNN that he expressed concern about Trump’s remarks during a meeting with Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), after Blumenthal first told reporters about the nominee’s reaction.

Trump, you have no doubt heard, first tweeted about the District Court judge:

The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

and

Because the ban was lifted by a judge, many very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our country. A terrible decision — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

and

Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2017

And now has taken his tweet-whinges to the next level:

If the U.S. does not win this case as it so obviously should, we can never have the security and safety to which we are entitled. Politics! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

You realize they’re going to make Gorsuch say this in front of the TV cameras, right? That’s when President Tweet may go nuts. Laura Ingraham is already upset:

Judge Gorsuch's comments abt @realdonaldTrump's tweets are concerning. Judges Pryor or Hardiman know better. Doesn't bode well — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 8, 2017

Me, I think it bodes awesome.

