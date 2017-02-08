Senator Jeff Sessions Confirmed As Attorney General
[guest post by Dana]
In spite of the strenuous efforts of Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Jeff Sessions has been confirmed as Attorney General by a vote of 52-47. Or, as The New York Times pointedly reported:
Senator Jeff Sessions was confirmed on Wednesday as President Trump’s attorney general, capping a bitter and racially charged nomination battle that crested with the procedural silencing of a leading Democrat, Senator Elizabeth Warren.
Mr. Sessions, an Alabama Republican, survived a near-party-line vote, 52 to 47, in the latest sign of the extreme partisanship at play as Mr. Trump strains to install his cabinet. No Republicans broke ranks in their support of a colleague who will become the nation’s top law enforcement official after two decades in the Senate.
But the confirmation process — ferocious even by the standards of moldering decorum that have defined the body’s recent years — laid bare the Senate’s deep divisions at the outset of the Trump presidency. At the same time, the treatment of Ms. Warren, who was forced to stop speaking late Tuesday after criticizing Mr. Sessions from the Senate floor, rekindled the gender-infused politics that animated the presidential election and the women’s march protesting Mr. Trump the day after his inauguration last month.
Sessions received unanimous support from the Senate Republicans, as well as some other notable endorsements:
Sessions had numerous endorsements from law enforcement groups, including the Fraternal Order of Police, the largest police union in the country, and the AFL-CIO’s International Union of Police Associations. Former attorneys general, like former Deputy Attorney General under President George W. Bush Larry Thompson, also offered their support of the nomination.
Sessions grabbed a huge endorsement Sen. Quinton Ross, the Democratic leader of the Alabama Senate and one of the highest-ranking black lawmakers in the state. Sessions racked up other critical endorsements, including former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Tim Scott, the only black Republican in the Senate.
Sessions made a gracious statement tonight after the vote:
“It was a special night,” Sessions told reporters on Capitol Hill after his confirmation. “I appreciate the friendship from my colleagues — even those who, many of them who didn’t feel able to vote for me. They were cordial, and so we continue to have good relations and will continue to do the best I can.”
–Dana
