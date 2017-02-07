WATCH LIVE NOW: Oral Arguments in Ninth Circuit on Nationwide Stay of Trump’s Immigration Order
As of the publication of this post, the argument is happening right now, at 3 p.m. Pacific, 6 p.m. Eastern. It will last one hour. The live stream is available at the Web site for the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. This link should take you straight to the streaming video.
The judges include two Democrat appointees, and one Republican appointee:
The three-judge panel includes Judge William C. Canby Jr, an appointee of President Jimmy Carter, Judge Michelle T. Friedland, who was appointed by President Barack Obama, and Judge Richard R. Clifton, an appointee of President George W. Bush.
A decision could be issued today. Stay tuned.
This case is likely going to the Supreme Court, where the Court is divided 4-4 along ideological lines. A tie in the Supreme Court has the effect of affirming the lower court decision (without precedential value). That means there’s a good chance the Ninth Circuit will have the final word on this for now. The stakes are very high.
Those wishing to delve deeper (perhaps after the hearing) might benefit from a few links. The ruling being appealed can be read at this link. Video of the arguments in the District Court below can be viewed here. A commenter of mine summarized the states’ arguments in the District Court here. And the Government’s emergency motion in the Ninth Circuit, setting forth the Government’s position, is here.
For further background reading, including a debate between myself and NRO’s Andrew McCarthy on the legality of the executive order, read here, here, and here, and the links therein.
Not very impressed with the oral advocate – he’s a “special counsel” to DOJ. Not sure why they brought him in when there are very good oral advocates in the SG’s office, one of whom signed the reply.shipwreckedcrew (99f654) — 2/7/2017 @ 3:17 pm
This proceeding doesn’t really have much to do with the legality of the order (which the lower court hasn’t even ruled on yet), does it?Dave (711345) — 2/7/2017 @ 3:26 pm
I think he’s the former Assistant AG Civil Division. He’s not well versed on immigration law IMO, and he’s the wrong guy to have argue this. I don’t get the vide that he has done a lot of appeals oral arguments, and that’s a particular skill set. That’s why the SG’s office would have been a better choice.shipwreckedcrew (99f654) — 2/7/2017 @ 3:30 pm
Prediction: Government wins.
More bold prediction: Feds win.JRM (de6363) — 2/7/2017 @ 3:59 pm
Yeah, I was really not impressed with the skills of the DoJ’s attorney.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 2/7/2017 @ 4:03 pm
Ditto this: Yeah, I was really not impressed with the skills of the DoJ’s attorney. aphrael (e0cdc9) I wonder if the DOJ is trying to teach Trump a lesson.Regret (5da42f) — 2/7/2017 @ 4:12 pm
Doubt it. Most likely, just a lawyer with too high an opinion of himself who took on a job that might not have been entirely within his competence. Now who else (though not a lawyer) did that recently …?nk (dbc370) — 2/7/2017 @ 4:18 pm
He also seems to suffer from the blind format. Since there are no body language cues I could see how this would be difficult. Still this can’t be the first time. BTW, is there no Skype?Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/7/2017 @ 4:22 pm
My guess is that they narrow the scope of the TRO as entered, and instruct the Dist Judge to make a more complete record upon entry of a Prelim Inj if he chooses to make his TRO permanent.
They won’t allow the TRO to go forward on the Establishment claims because there’s really no immediate harm on the Establishment claims.
While I think their standing argument is dubious on the “proprietary” claim, I think this panel is going to allow it, but then limit the TRO to claims they can make on that basis — which concerns people in Washington state with visas — either student, work, or immigrant visas.
I think the court might raise some “concerns” about likelihood of success on the merits on some of these theories as a signal to Robart he might need to give them some more thought.
Specifically you heard a lot a talk about Mellon and Kerry v. Din, and why can’t Washington raise claims on behalf of third parties the same way the Plaintiffs did in those two cases?
What the DOJ lawyer should have said is “Don’t lose sight of the fact that in both cases the Plaintiffs ultimately LOST the case, and the Gov’t action in excluding the aliens was affirmed. So while some review was allowed, the fact that both Plaintiffs lost should suggest to this Court that Washington faces a much steeper climb than they think with regard to the likelihood that they will prevail on the merits.”
I argued 23 times before the 9th Cir during my previous career, and never lost substantively. I had 3 cases sent back to the District Court for the District Judge to correct minor errors in sentencing, but never had a major setback of a conviction on appeal.
I thought it was some of the most fun and most satisfying work I got to do. And I’m going to get to do it again on February 22 in a civil case.shipwreckedcrew (99f654) — 2/7/2017 @ 4:24 pm
SWC’s note about the quasi-sovereign interests only pertaining citizen’s rights, not claims against federal law.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/7/2017 @ 4:26 pm
The guy who argued the case would have been picked by the Assistant AG for the Civil Division.
Right now that is probably a career person who is in an “Acting” capacity. The political appointees won’t begin arriving until Sessions is confirmed. They held up Sessions’ vote so he could vote on DeVos since it looked like that was going to end up 50-50 (it did), and his vote was needed.shipwreckedcrew (99f654) — 2/7/2017 @ 4:28 pm
That’s quite a record, shipwrecked.narciso (d1f714) — 2/7/2017 @ 4:30 pm
Ah, an explanation for the poor quality of the DoJ’s lawyer:
the government changed lawyers at the last minute because the originally-planned lawyers had previously worked at a law firm that filed an amicus brief on Washington’s behalf.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-02-07/trump-team-shuffles-lawyers-in-hours-before-travel-ban-hearingaphrael (e0cdc9) — 2/7/2017 @ 4:32 pm
They’ve turned off the stream, so I guess I’ll have to wait for the audio file to hear the rest.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/7/2017 @ 4:34 pm
I have questions:
if there’s a 4-4 split at SCOTUS, could another circuit reach the opposite result and have it go back to SCOTUS for another 4-4 decision?
if there’s another circuit that decides it before this case goes to SCOTUS, and the other circuit goes in the opposite direction, could SCOTUS hear both cases at once? And if so, what would a 4-4 split mean?
If SCOTUS judges can tell that a 4-4 split is likely, can they decide which circuit opinion to take up for review, knowing that whatever comes up for review will become the law if there’s a 4-4 split?
Just asking…Daryl Herbert (7be116) — 2/7/2017 @ 4:34 pm
This hearing is being conducted over the phone I read.Sammy Finkelman (6f9f42) — 2/7/2017 @ 4:35 pm
Yes what happened with the 3rd circuit decision, which got it right?narciso (d1f714) — 2/7/2017 @ 4:36 pm
> if there’s a 4-4 split at SCOTUS, could another circuit reach the opposite result and have it go back to SCOTUS for another 4-4 decision?
Yes and no.
So, in general, if an appeals court finds [x] in case [y], but a different appeals court finds [not-x] in case [z-which-is-similar-to-y], both decisions stand as precedent in the respective circuits.
In this case, because the named parties were served with a TRO that binds them nationwide, while a different appeals court could reach a different decision, their choice to do so wouldn’t lift the TRO.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 2/7/2017 @ 4:36 pm
> If SCOTUS judges can tell that a 4-4 split is likely, can they decide which circuit opinion to take up for review, knowing that whatever comes up for review will become the law if there’s a 4-4 split?
Yes, but there’s a caveat: when an appeals court decision is upheld by virtue of a tie at the Supreme Court, it is NOT BINDING PRECEDENT outside the circuit which authored it.aphrael (e0cdc9) — 2/7/2017 @ 4:37 pm
Such as having someone appeal the original ruling that upheld the EO.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/7/2017 @ 4:37 pm