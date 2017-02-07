Sean Spicer (and Donald Trump) Didn’t Like that Saturday Night Live Spoof
A worthy leftover from the weekend. That Saturday Night Live spoof of Sean Spicer by Melissa McCarthy got a lot of attention — and not just outside the White House. Sean Spicer told Extra over the weekend that he thought McCarthy’s performance could be dialed back a bit for his taste:
The White House press secretary gave his take on Melissa McCarthy’s impression of him in a surprise “SNL” skit, in which McCarthy poked fun at his tightly wound demeanor in press conferences.
Explaining that he’d first heard about the sketch while leaving church Sunday morning, Spicer said his texts had been blowing up so much he thought there must be a national emergency.
Spicer told “Extra” exclusively he felt the impression was a little exaggerated. His advice was that McCarthy “needs to slow down on the gum chewing; way too many pieces in there.” Though he thought it was a really “funny” show, he felt that McCarthy “could dial back” a bit.
No way! A satirical depiction of a political figure was exaggerated?! This cannot stand!
Anyone with a smidgen of common sense knows you just laugh off something like this — period, full stop. Spicer’s whining is a recipe for Melissa McCarthy to be back at the podium this Saturday night, screaming in a high, reedy voice: “And I understand some people have been making fun of me! That’s fine, you know, but YOU COULD DIAL IT BACK A BIT!!!!” Then she’ll grab the podium and march it at another journalist.
Soon Sean Spicer will be writing all their jokes for them.
A hint of why Spicer isn’t simply laughing it off without reservation can be found in this POLITICO piece (it’s POLITICO, so grab your fistfuls of salt, but it rings true). The detail that’s too good to check: Trump hates the depiction because it was done by a woman:
And the devastating “Saturday Night Live” caricature of Spicer that aired over the weekend — in which a belligerent Spicer was spoofed by a gum-chomping, super soaker-wielding Melissa McCarthy in drag — did not go over well internally at a White House in which looks matter.
More than being lampooned as a press secretary who makes up facts, it was Spicer’s portrayal by a woman that was most problematic in the president’s eyes, according to sources close to him. And the unflattering send-up by a female comedian was not considered helpful for Spicer’s longevity in the grueling, high-profile job in which he has struggled to strike the right balance between representing an administration that considers the media the “opposition party,” and developing a functional relationship with the press.
“Trump doesn’t like his people to look weak,” added a top Trump donor.
It’s bristling at every slight that makes you look weak. But Trump has never quite understood that.
In case you missed the original spoof, here it is in all its grandeur:
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
Ted Cruz responded to the “tattooed pachuco” drawing of him by saying: “It’s not accurate. I don’t smoke.”
If I were Spicer, at the next press conference, I’d go out in a fat suit and fat mask and say: “Hi! I’m Melissa McCarthy. I’m filling in for Sean today.”
There’s some precedent for it. George H.W. Bush would imitate Dana Garvey imitating him.nk (dbc370) — 2/7/2017 @ 9:34 am
But Ted Cruz and George HW Bush had maturity and perspective.
This is a really funny sketch. I love how Melissa talks with her hands.Dustin (ba94b2) — 2/7/2017 @ 9:39 am
My first thought at the use of drag was that it underscored the female catfighting nature of Trump’s obsession with responding to every perceived slight, no matter how petty. We seem to be in for four years of The Real Housewives of DC.NC Mountain Girl (9a39a0) — 2/7/2017 @ 9:40 am
Another post on the same SNL skit while Tim Kaine is calling for fighting in the streets and Katy Tur says Trump is going to start murdering journalists? Oh wait, that’s because SNL will not send anybody out there this weekend to ridicule THOSE idiotic statements.
And we have different ideas on what constitutes “whining” and “grandeur”.harkin (afc7a6) — 2/7/2017 @ 9:45 am
McCarthy would make a better “Spanky”Neo (d1c681) — 2/7/2017 @ 9:48 am
After his first press conference I said Spicer had to go. He doesn’t make the correct appearance, he’s not in command of the room, he didn’t give enough consideration to his physical appearance given that he’s got video cameras on him the whole time, his voice is not suited for the job, and his lack of patience in listening and responding makes him look like the bad guy.
Part of the problem in the way WH briefings take place is that there are no microphones on the press members asking questions. Most of the time you can’t even hear what they ask. So when its a moronic question, or a “gotcha” question, that isn’t picked up by folks watching at home as a reason for why Spicer gives the answer he does. Oftentimes the only way you understand the question is from the context of the answer.
I didn’t think Joe Lockhart was very good either. One of the best in recent history was Mike McCurry. Ari Fliesher was good and Dana Perino was good.
Trump needed to hire Laura Ingraham. While she’s combative, she maintains her composure while doing so, and she’s smart on policy. Now she’s eyeing a Senate run in Virginia and probably wouldn’t take the job.
But Spicer is Preibus’ guy, his background is in consulting and PR, and he’s not suited to being before the cameras. Not everybody is, but the Press Secretary job demands someone who is.shipwreckedcrew (56b591) — 2/7/2017 @ 9:49 am
What made Chevy Chase and Dana Garvey funny was that they were comedians first and actors second. They had an instinct for what was funny and knew how to direct themselves for pace and emphasis. Alec Baldwin does not have that at all. He’s just reading a script and relying entirely on the sense of humor of his writers and whatever direction he gets. Melissa McCarthy had energy but that’s about it — she was also just following a script.nk (dbc370) — 2/7/2017 @ 10:01 am
I don’t think anyone could do better than Spicer. Remember, he’s working for a boss who is telling him what to communicate. The reason he seems shrill, defensive, and dishonest is a reflection of the administration.
They have too many excellent questions they cannot answer. Hell, I still want to see the tax returns and see Trump divest. I want to see the swamp drained. I want a country where all people are treated equally.
What on earth should Spicer say to that?
Yes, they were the best. They reflected a humble administration that wanted to be honest with the American people and get us through some extremely challenging times. They took more heat than most in a tough job, but the real reason they succeeded was because George W Bush was a fundamentally decent leader.Dustin (ba94b2) — 2/7/2017 @ 10:04 am
TL;DR Overacting, by itself, is not comedy.nk (dbc370) — 2/7/2017 @ 10:04 am
Never let them see you sweat. Never.C Jass (57ef7b) — 2/7/2017 @ 10:09 am
6-Shipwrecked said:
Trump needed to hire Laura Ingraham. While she’s combative, she maintains her composure while doing so, and she’s smart on policy.
I’ve listened to L Ingraham for a long time on radio and she more often than not can be woefully unprepared for the liberal lies that are thrown at her in interviews. plus she’s apt to be very shrill.
I’d place Katrina Pierson way above either Spicer or Ingraham. She had a great batting average before and after the election and she almost always had the facts and kept composed.harkin (afc7a6) — 2/7/2017 @ 10:12 am
Reagan had virulent detractors, too, and terrible things said about him. But he just smiled and said “There you go again!”, or ignored it. Most people liked Reagan as a person, even folks who disagreed with him on some issues.
Trump is just an assh0le and generally unliked even by people who agree with him on some issues. This could be a problem.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/7/2017 @ 10:14 am