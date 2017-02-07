Analysis of Today’s Court Argument on Trump’s Immigration Order, or, Trump Needs to Shut His Yap
I have listened to the oral argument today in the Ninth Circuit regarding the stay of President Trump’s executive order on immigration. My brief takeaway is that Donald Trump may — may! — have talked his way into legal trouble with this one.
First, a couple of preliminary issues, before we get to the merits:
Standing — It sounds to me as though there are not two votes for standing based on parens patriae doctrine, but there are likely at least two (possibly three) votes for standing based on the states’ proprietary interests.
Scope of the order — A lot of time was spent (and possibly wasted) discussing whether the court was going to treat the District Court’s order as a TRO (temporary restraining order), as the District Court characterized it, or as a preliminary injunction, due to the length of the stay already ordered. This probably is not too significant an issue, but may have some relevance as to the length of the injunction if it is left in place. I think the Court may treat it as a preliminary injunction and write what they called a “reasoned opinion” so this can be taken to the Supreme Court with a full legal analysis in place for review.
Merits — So will the stay remain in place or not?
I’m not sure, but I think it will.
My impression is that Judge Canby, the Carter appointee, is going to vote to uphold the TRO.
Judge Clifton, the Bush appointee, sounds ready to vacate the stay as written, but perhaps let a modified stay remain in place as to lawful permanent residents. (More about that below.) His argument — and it was a pretty good one, I thought — was that you can’t really call this a Muslim ban when it affects maybe 15% of the Muslim population in the world. Meanwhile, he notes, there clearly are legitimate reasons to worry about these countries.
If I’m right, that leaves Judge Friedland, the Obama appointee, as the swing vote. She was not as easy to read as the other two judges, but to my ears, she was troubled by the evidence presented by the states about the President’s intent — based on his oft-stated declaration that he was going to institute a “Muslim ban.” If I had to bet, I’d say that evidence is going to carry the day for Judge Friedland. I wouldn’t lay a lot of money down on that bet — but that’s how I’d bet.
I often hear people say: “Who cares what Trump says? What matters is what he does!” As Donald Trump might say: Wrong! This case is a stark reminder that what the President says always matters. It matters to dissidents in countries run by totalitarian dictators. It matters to those dictators themselves, as they assess how far they can push the envelope. It matters to the stock market, which jumps like a golfer with the yips any time Trump puts a company name in a tweet.
And, as this case shows, it may matter to the safety of our country. Because, even if the order is necessary to the security of our country, if the yutz went around making it sound as if he was prejudiced against Muslims — and he did — those very statements could jeopardize the legality of the order.
Donald Trump’s mouth isn’t something we can all be entertained by, without consequence. He needs to get it under control. And, of course, he won’t. Ever.
So. Four years of this.
Finally, I think even Judge Clifton, the Bush appointee, was troubled by the fact that the order, on its face, applies to lawful permanent residents (LPRs). Sure, the White House counsel has told us since that it doesn’t — but the administration has said multiple different things about this, and the order as written still arguably applies to LPRs. I think even Judge Clifton would be on board with staying the executive order to the extent it applies to LPRs. This is an indictment of the chaotic manner in which the order was rolled out — but we already knew that.
P.S. The Court briefly discussed the interplay between sections 1152 and 1182(f) that I have debated with Andrew McCarthy — but showed little interest in the argument, primarily because (as I have always acknowledged) that argument doesn’t affect the treatment of refugees and other temporary visitors. Therefore, it does not allow the court to avoid the greater issues such as religious discrimination, that can be claimed by refugees and temporary visitors. Consequently, I expect this issue to be barely mentioned, if at all, in the final opinion.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
Ding.Patterico (115b1f) — 2/7/2017 @ 10:06 pm
I thought that it is a written executive order that is being challenged. The challengers seem to want to go after statements made during the campaign but these aren’t same as the Executive Order. The opportunity to challenge the Trump campaign statements has passed.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 2/7/2017 @ 10:35 pm
Even if it is a “Muslim ban,” it wouldn’t be illegal, would it? I thought discrimination on the basis of religion was illegal only if the victims were US citizens. If they are not US citizens, they have no Constitutional protection to begin with.
Or so I assume, but I’m no lawyer. :-/sauropod (271cbd) — 2/7/2017 @ 10:45 pm
Don’t worry. The lawyers are confused too.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 2/7/2017 @ 11:00 pm
Obama banned Iraqis and Cubans; Carter banned Iranians. But a 90-day pause on people from very unstable countries has fed the derangement syndrome.AZ Bob (f7a491) — 2/7/2017 @ 11:06 pm
Patterico, I can’t quibble with a word of this except that presidential intent is like legislative intent: a squishy thing to hang law on, and particularly when it is filtered through news media DETERMINED to paint everything as ugly as possible. Pick any day and scan the front page of the Washington Post.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/7/2017 @ 11:11 pm
Now, the irony is that there IS a Muslim “ban” or at least a Muslim Catch-22 as far as the war zones are considered. The idea that there will be a refugee quota, and preference will go to persons who are NOT in the majority will decrease, if not eliminate, mainstream Muslims as refugees from those countries.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/7/2017 @ 11:13 pm
I’m not a lawyer, and I’m sure it’s more complicated, but we do not allow cruel and unusual punishments on non-citizens, we do not allow them to be compelled to testify against themselves, we do not allow troops to be quartered in their houses without consent, we don’t allow the police to treat them arbitrarily, etc. Most rights in the constitution apply to anyone the government comes in contact with.
Discrimination against non-citizens on the basis of religion would have a chilling effect (I’m not a lawyer, but I know they love to use that term…) on people of the same religion who are citizens. It would make them less able to receive visits from family, to have guests who share their religious beliefs, and it would also send a message that they are second-class citizens, in the same way that “separate but equal” racial segregation did.
Treating people as members of favored or disfavored groups is not the way our country should work. People should be treated according to what they, as individuals, have or haven’t done.Dave (711345) — 2/7/2017 @ 11:14 pm
Of course, outside of those 7 countries it’s unchanged. Although I would think that anyone coming from Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, Pakistan, etc, are going to get more than a casual glance. BUt that’s no different than what happened to folks coming from Peru and Colombia in the 80’s & 90’s.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/7/2017 @ 11:16 pm
All they have done is use Trump’s own words, and the statements on his official website. Unless you think he was inaccurately quoted (not likely to work in a court, and nearly everything is on video), isn’t it pretty silly to try using the standard “blame/attack the media” strategy here?Dave (711345) — 2/7/2017 @ 11:20 pm
I’m not a lawyer, and I’m sure it’s more complicated, but we do not allow cruel and unusual punishments on non-citizens, we do not allow them to be compelled to testify against themselves, we do not allow troops to be quartered in their houses without consent, we don’t allow the police to treat them arbitrarily, etc.
You conflate quite a bit here. Inside the United States and its territories, the Bill of Rights protects all persons. OUTSIDE of the United States, it protects US persons. It does NOT protect Achmed from Yemen while he is in Yemen.
Now, we MAY have laws, regulations, rules, etc that limit out behavior even with Achmed. But they are not forced on us by the Constitution. For example, there is a law against torture that pertains throughout the world.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/7/2017 @ 11:21 pm
Dave,
I have seen plenty of things that “are on video” that are patently false. For example, I can pretty much prove that the famous 47% quote of Romney’s was intentionally edited by Mother Jones or their source to remove the 2 minutes that followed the money quote.
Alternatively, Trump may have said 20 things, 19 of which were innocuous, and the 20th was inflammatory and I guarantee you only see that last one.
They lie. This is why hearsay is not allowed in court.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/7/2017 @ 11:25 pm