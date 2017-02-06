The Dumbest Thing Said In Politics This Week (VIDEO)
Steve King was on CNN yesterday to explain to us all that Vladimir Putin is no real danger to free speech because, hey, Garry Kasparov is still alive! No, really:
King told CNN on Sunday that Trump’s critics were overreacting.
“I don’t think his words came out very well,” he explained. “I agree that there is no a moral equivalency between the United States and Russia, although when I listened to one of the senators that said Putin is against freedom of religion, he’s actually been opening things up for the expansion of especially the Russian Orthodox Church.”
“They’re not much for freedom of the press,” King admitted. “But since, I would say, [chess champion and Putin opponent] Garry Kasparov, now he lives in the United States but he lived for a long time in Russia and had a very loud megaphone against the regime and he’s still alive and well.”
“Donald Trump has played a complex gambit in the Art of the Deal, and so I say, let’s see how this comes out.”
I was a partisan once, and there is a playbook you follow as a partisan when stories like this hit.
- If possible, question the source, even when there is primary source material in the post that makes the identity of the source irrelevant. (Really, Patterico? Alternet?)
- Claim a possible lack of context — again, despite the presence of the original source material.
- Recharacterize the ridiculous statement as less offensive than it really is and defend the new statement. (I don’t think it’s so crazy to say Putin tolerates more dissent than Hitler or Stalin did!)
- To quoque, aka what aboutism, aka “you mean like”-ism. (King is irresponsible? You mean like Obama’s reset/Hillary murdering ambassadors in Benghazi/[insert possibly exaggerated Obama-era travesty here]?
- Ignore the story.
- If some annoying blogger puts it in your face anyway, attack the blogger for never going after the left, even if he did that very morning.
- Pick a specific story you believe the blogger should have written about, and — rather than politely bringing it to the blogger’s attention and asking if he is interested in discussing it — harangue the blogger for posting on the story you didn’t like while failing to post on the story you did like.
Even when I was a partisan, I think I usually avoided this type of behavior — but I know I slipped into it from time to time. Thank God I no longer feel even the slightest desire to do so.
Rather than mount my own response, let me just quote Kasparov’s own reaction today, set forth in several tweets:
Putin is above criticism as long as I'm alive? An insult to Putin's victims. Why does King think I live in NY now? https://t.co/JHNNedXaT0
— Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) February 6, 2017
I DO live in NYC now, of course. My Q was regarding my motive for leaving. For King to say this as Kara-Murza lies poisoned is pathetic. https://t.co/tqsPpx8OPR
— Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) February 6, 2017
No, I'm just the only one they can name. They would just draw another line, as after Politkovskaya, Litvinenko, Nemtsov and so many others. https://t.co/Q4aueB659V
— Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) February 6, 2017
This is the result of Trumpism. Trump says something absurd and irresponsible, and submorons like King feel the need to rush to defend him. And the atmosphere they create puts the lives of dissidents at risk.
These denials are part of a pattern of appeasement that emboldens Putin to kill more, to invade more. Not just dumb, it gets people killed.
— Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) February 6, 2017
I knew this would happen. It’s why I quit the GOP on May 3, 2016. As long as this type of stuff goes on, there’s not much chance I’ll rejoin.
Here’s your video:
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
Ding.Patterico (115b1f) — 2/6/2017 @ 7:39 pm
Really how about Katy tur, that was the weekend but if we’re taken numberznarciso (193990) — 2/6/2017 @ 8:01 pm
I say the week starts on Sunday. At least if I want to make fun of something that happened on a Sunday.
But yeah, there are always so many great candidates, it’s hard to pick just one.Patterico (115b1f) — 2/6/2017 @ 8:08 pm
Are you saying there’s a chance this type of political cover was foreseeable?
Happily, the Dhimmis are too busy screeching about absolutely everything and the public isn’t catching on to the fabulist president. Hopefully, the crucial reforms he and the GOPe agree upon will be enacted before the ignorant Trumpists figure it out.Ed from SFV (3400a5) — 2/6/2017 @ 8:09 pm
Steve King is a font of stupid. This is known.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/6/2017 @ 8:22 pm
How about Maxine waters, she seems toner timing off by 65 yearsnarciso (193990) — 2/6/2017 @ 8:23 pm
King’s statement is actually worse than Trump. Trump at least admitted Putin was a killer. Trump just apparently doesn’t think it’s important.Kishnevi (d99923) — 2/6/2017 @ 8:26 pm
And yet he gave a Voice on illegal immigration, way back in 2015, when amnesty was the big thingnarciso (193990) — 2/6/2017 @ 8:28 pm
Sshhh, Narciso, the unsullied unaffiliated are making sport of their lesser.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/6/2017 @ 8:35 pm
Somebody has to speak to that wing of the Trumpkin Party who believes that LBJ was behind JFK’s assassination.nk (dbc370) — 2/6/2017 @ 8:35 pm
LBJ was behind JFK’s assassination. How else would they cover it up? We’re just luicky he didn’t try to use it as a pretext to invade Cuba. VietNam was his consolation prize.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/6/2017 @ 8:39 pm
nk, you’re so much more entertaining when you’re talking about male wrestling!Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 2/6/2017 @ 8:39 pm
And who was Steve king originally affiliated with in the Hawkeye caucinarciso (193990) — 2/6/2017 @ 8:40 pm
It’s enlightening when you realize who and what troubles raise the ire of some and what rates a pass.
“AS KURT SCHLICHTER SAYS, THE LEFT HATES YOU, AND WANTS YOU DEAD: Berkeley Republican Describes Night of Terror, Says Agitators Were Trying to ‘Burn Us Alive.’ ”
https://pjmedia.com/instapundit/256647/Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/6/2017 @ 8:52 pm
Do photos,count CNN used the wrong Johnnarciso (193990) — 2/6/2017 @ 8:55 pm
Mclaughin, the dead pundit rAther than the live cia deputy director
Volodya is an oprichnik, who sees himself in his best incarnation peter the great, in reality more like Nicholas first who created the third sectionnarciso (d1f714) — 2/6/2017 @ 9:21 pm
Yes, yes, Trump ahem Cruz(lol) Supporter, you’ve already told us what sends a tingle up your leg.
http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2013/05/14/roger-stone-s-new-book-solves-jfk-assassination-johnson-did-it.htmlnk (dbc370) — 2/6/2017 @ 9:24 pm
So far behind it was the French sniper that took out Patton , duhnarciso (d1f714) — 2/6/2017 @ 9:30 pm
nk, come on, have a sense of humor.Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 2/6/2017 @ 9:30 pm
Based on your numerous predicates, we’re anticipating your input on male wrestling, male football, and the male saunas in downtown Chicago!
“We’re anticipating”? What? Do you have a tapeworm or are you royalty now?nk (dbc370) — 2/6/2017 @ 9:34 pm
Steve King, Alex Jones, Roger Stone …. Trump has an array of propagandists to feed dezinformatsiya to mouth breathers. Probably learned it from his buddy, Vladimir Vladimirovich, or his “good buddy”, Roy Cohn, who was doing it from the other side in the ’50s.nk (dbc370) — 2/6/2017 @ 9:41 pm
nk, come on, you’ve talked more about gays, homosexuality, gays, and homosexuality, than anyone in the Castro district during the past week.Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 2/6/2017 @ 9:41 pm
oh there’s our boy nk, citing “roy cohn” in # 21.
… but he’s not focused on gays — it’s all “coincidence.”Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 2/6/2017 @ 9:43 pm
Carlos slims telling us the scenario outlined in legacy, isn’t possible, according to govt officials, the same officials who told us a Paris style attack was unlikely two weeks before San Bernardino, did see find out who the couple were communicating with in the kingdomnarciso (d1f714) — 2/6/2017 @ 9:47 pm
Roy cohn was a bit player compared to Sydney kotshak. The real life tom hagennarciso (d1f714) — 2/6/2017 @ 9:49 pm
nk has an obsession with Roy Cohn.Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 2/6/2017 @ 9:52 pm
You look overseas and the late Charles pasqua’s campaign sound eerily familiar to modern day ears.narciso (d1f714) — 2/6/2017 @ 9:56 pm
He was the gaullist tough who earned a degree of respectability as chiracs interior ministernarciso (d1f714) — 2/6/2017 @ 9:59 pm
Roger Stone is reported to be one, too. A gay boy. http://www.alternet.org/election-2016/trumps-dirty-trickster-staggeringly-shady-dealings-political-operative-roger-stone
I’m not the one who was buddies with Roy Cohn (Trump!); or called Milo Yiannopoulos a conservative (lol, look in the mirror). However, I am familiar with the tactic of the gay agenda to call out their critics as being obsessed with them.nk (dbc370) — 2/6/2017 @ 10:04 pm
LOLnk (dbc370) — 2/6/2017 @ 10:05 pm
Something to lighten the mood that was sent to me:
Our teacher asked what my favorite animal was, and I said “Fried Chicken”.
She said I wasn’t funny, but she couldn’t have been right, because everyone else laughed.
My parents told me to always tell the truth. I did – Fried Chicken is my favorite animal.
I told my dad what happened and he said my teacher was probably a member of PETA. He said they love animals very much.
I do too – especially chicken, pork, and beef.
Anyway my teacher sent me to the Principal’s Office. I told him what happened, and he laughted too. Then he told me not to do it again.
The next day in class my teacher asked me what my favorite LIVE animal was.
I told her it was chicken. She asked my why, so I told her it was because you could make them into Fried Chicken.
Well, I was sent back to the Principal’s Office again. He laughed and told me not to do it again.
Today, my teacher asked me what famous military person I admired most.
I told her “Colonel Sanders”
Well, I’m back in the Principal’e Office..Yoda jr (310909) — 2/6/2017 @ 10:07 pm
Alternet, (risas y carcahadas)narciso (d1f714) — 2/6/2017 @ 10:08 pm
What was it, like three hundred feet?
What do they call a Marine who can’t hit a target at that distance?
A] General Discharge.
B] Washout.
C] Cammy covered fartbag.
D] All of the above.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/6/2017 @ 10:09 pm
Very good, Yoda Jr.nk (dbc370) — 2/6/2017 @ 10:12 pm
Lola, Yoda Jr.narciso (d1f714) — 2/6/2017 @ 10:13 pm
nk can’t go a day without talking smack about gays or roy cohnCruz Supporter (102c9a) — 2/6/2017 @ 10:38 pm
it’s that chicago tuff guy thang
10. nk (dbc370) — 2/6/2017 @ 8:35 pm
11.
It wasn’t LBJ.
If there was a conspiracy the director of it was Eugene Locke, a Dallas lawyer who was the Charman of the Executive Committee of the Texas Democratic Party, and John Connally’s old college roommate, who had been instrumental in carrying Texas in 1960. But he didn’t tell LBJ. Key to the conpisracy was Governor Connally – but he didn’t know either.
Connally was successful in changing the route of the parade, which was esssnetila to get OSwald a shot. See pages 24-5 of William Manchester’s “The Death of A President” and the footnote on the bottom of page 25. You must understand – if there was a conspiracy, Governor Connally was a crucial, indispensable member of it, except he didn’t know it.
Locke was somewhat close to LBJ and boasted of being even closer, so much so that he acquired the nickname “Lyndon Jr.”
The conspiracy was not originally centered around Oswald, and never would have been, but Locke found out about Oswald from George de Mohrenschildt after the original killers backed out and fled.
Locke, or others, later told LBJ it was Fidel Castro. If LBJ had known what was about to happen, assuming his ethics would tolerate it, and LBJ never was a killer, he never would have let Governor Connally ride in that car. As it is, he only knew the excuse Locke told him, so he gave up.his argument with Kennedy when Kennedy was really insistent that Yarborough not ride in the car with him..
Now that’s how you make a plausible conspiracy that aligns with known facts. I have even more speculation. For instance about Senator Fulbright. And it works a lot better than anything Oliver Stone ever came up with. Stone never was serious. It’s maybe stranger than anything in Agatha Christie but you know what they say about truth being stranger than fiction, at least if you only know part of the truth. As far as I knw, nobody else has ever fingered Governor Connally.Sammy Finkelman (03c829) — 2/6/2017 @ 11:17 pm
Seems like bad immigration policy got JFK killed.Pinandpuller (824646) — 2/7/2017 @ 12:54 am
Cruz Supporter
I have this theory that people who talk bad about Jesus are actually closeted self-loathing Christians.Pinandpuller (824646) — 2/7/2017 @ 12:55 am
Tim Kaine offers some competition:
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/01/31/kaine-democrats-fight-streets-trump/Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/7/2017 @ 1:44 am
Also, that Tim Kaine thinks he and Hillary were leading the grassroots Democrats in, well, anything, is a hoot.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/7/2017 @ 1:46 am