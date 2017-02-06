About That New York Times Hit Piece On “Trump’s Bungles”…
The New York Times has an article out this morning currently titled Trump and Staff Rethink Tactics After Stumbles. I say “currently” because the original title was: “After 2 Weeks, Trump’s Bungles Have Aides Rethinking Strategy”:
Trump’s “bungles.” Mmmmm, that’s good journalisming! Here’s the opening:
President Trump loves to set the day’s narrative at dawn, but the deeper story of his White House is best told at night.
Aides confer in the dark because they cannot figure out how to operate the light switches in the cabinet room. Visitors conclude their meetings and then wander around, testing doorknobs until finding one that leads to an exit. In a darkened, mostly empty West Wing, Mr. Trump’s provocative chief strategist, Stephen K. Bannon, finishes another 16-hour day planning new lines of attack.
Usually around 6:30 p.m., or sometimes later, Mr. Trump retires upstairs to the residence to recharge, vent and intermittently use Twitter. With his wife, Melania, and young son, Barron, staying in New York, he is almost always by himself, sometimes in the protective presence of his imposing longtime aide and former security chief, Keith Schiller. When Mr. Trump is not watching television in his bathrobe or on his phone reaching out to old campaign hands and advisers, he will sometimes set off to explore the unfamiliar surroundings of his new home.
During his first two dizzying weeks in office, Mr. Trump, an outsider president working with a surprisingly small crew of no more than a half-dozen empowered aides with virtually no familiarity with the workings of the White House or federal government, sent shock waves at home and overseas with a succession of executive orders designed to fulfill campaign promises and taunt foreign leaders.
My own first reaction to this story was to conclude that the folks in the Obama administration were jerks for not showing the new folks how to operate the lights.
The second thing I noticed was that it is written by Glenn Thrush and Maggie Haberman. In case you have forgotten, let’s have a quick refresher on who they are. The short answer: two hacks who used to write for POLITICO.
Thrush is the fella who would email his stories to Hillary’s campaign in advance, saying: “No worries Because I have become a hack I will send u the whole section that pertains to u. Please don’t share or tell anyone. I did this Tell me if I f**ked up anything.” The same guy who said that Hillary’s private server was “deeply disturbing, possibly illegal but u know a teensy bit badass.”
Haberman is the reporter about whom the Hillary Clinton campaign said: “We have had her tee up stories for us before and never been disappointed. . . [W]e can . . . do the most shaping by going to Maggie.” She’s also the reporter who recently asked: “Other than San Bernardino shootings, has there been a terrorist attack involving a non-US-born attacker since 9/11?” (Her suggestion that there is no foreign terrorist problem is just a leetle bit off base.)
There was another “here’s a portrait of Donald Trump based on a bunch of unnamed sources” piece co-written by Haberman on November 6, 2016. It was titled Inside Donald Trump’s Last Stand: An Anxious Nominee Seeks Assurance. Remember that? I wrote about it here. It opened with stuff like this:
Donald J. Trump is not sleeping much these days. Aboard his gold-plated jumbo jet, the Republican nominee does not like to rest or be alone with his thoughts, insisting that aides stay up and keep talking to him. He prefers the soothing, whispery voice of his son-in-law. . . . He requires constant assurance that his candidacy is on track. “Look at that crowd!” . . . And he is struggling to suppress his bottomless need for attention.
The narrative of the article was that Trump was a despairing, beleaguered candidate, unable to come to terms with how badly he was about to lose.
Two days later, Donald Trump was elected President.
The thing about that piece was that many of the individual details rang true — and yet an objective observer came away with an overarching impression that The Times was trying to create a narrative: that of a loser.
And that’s how I feel about the piece published today. The piece struggles hard to portray Trump as a bungler, back on his heels, “cloistered” and defensive and . . . watching too much television.
The bungled rollout of his executive order barring immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries, a flurry of other miscues and embarrassments, and an approval rating lower than that of any comparable first-term president in the history of polling have Mr. Trump and his top staff rethinking an improvisational approach to governing that mirrors his chaotic presidential campaign, administration officials and Trump insiders said.
. . . .
Cloistered in the White House, he now has little access to his fans and supporters — an important source of feedback and validation — and feels increasingly pinched by the pressures of the job and the constant presence of protests, one of the reasons he was forced to scrap a planned trip to Milwaukee last week. For a sense of what is happening outside, he watches cable, both at night and during the day — too much in the eyes of some aides — often offering a bitter play-by-play of critics like CNN’s Don Lemon.
Does that ring true? Well, sure it does. Does anyone here really think that Donald Trump doesn’t watch a lot of TV?
Again, the facts may be mostly true, but there is a desperation here to set a narrative. And it’s a narrative people aren’t really buying, for the most part. Sure, Trump is a deeply, deeply flawed person. His statements about Vladimir Putin are jaw-droppingly irresponsible and provide propaganda for totalitarians. His obsession with his inauguration numbers and insistence on lying about them was a laughable if predictable distraction.
But there’s plenty to like. The executive order on immigration, while concededly poorly thought through and chaotically rolled out, is a fulfillment of an important campaign promise to keep our country safe. He has made an incredibly solid Supreme Court pick. Many of his cabinet picks have been encouraging. And he seems to be taking steps to rein in regulations, even if his manner in doing so has been ham-handed and ridiculous.
I’d wager that most people who were worried about him are unsurprised by the bad stuff that’s happened, and surprised by a lot of the good stuff that’s happened.
In other words, he’s not doing that bad. Unless you’re a partisan hack like Glenn Thrush or Maggie Haberman.
[Cross-posted at RedState and The Jury Talks Back.]
Good post. And in addition to Haberman and Thrush add Josh Rogin to the list of fantasy narrative pushers who appear as real journalists with bylines on some of the nation’s most read newspapers.
http://www.dailywire.com/news/13176/list-washington-posts-josh-rogin-has-big-fake-news-john-nolteelissa (96cede) — 2/6/2017 @ 10:30 am
That’s a shame Melissa when he was at the beast, he did some good stories like looking for those gitmo detainees at Dohanarciso (d1f714) — 2/6/2017 @ 10:34 am
Still sniffing the throne of the departed prez. I watched one of Spicer’s briefings late last week and noticed how Spicer grinned when he picked Thrush to ask a question. Thrush wouldn’t even look him in the eye while asking his non-question – it’s better characterized as an assertion – before finishing with a glare as he meekly submitted to the verbal disembowelment he was obviously anticipating. I almost spewed my coffee. Must See TV!Colonel Haiku (13f927) — 2/6/2017 @ 10:42 am
glenn and maggie preferred a president who watched sports on espn for 6 hours a day and who only ever found out about the scandals in his administration by reading the newspaperCruz Supporter (102c9a) — 2/6/2017 @ 10:45 am
hey glenn and maggie, president mr donald is president of 50 states, but when that barack punk was running the show, there were 57 states
7 states went missing during barack’s watchCruz Supporter (102c9a) — 2/6/2017 @ 10:49 am
maybe you should investigate it
statements about Vladimir Putin are jaw-droppingly irresponsible and provide propaganda for totalitarians.
Do you think totalitarians are going to stop propaganding, if only President Trump would cloister up his mouth?papertiger (c8116c) — 2/6/2017 @ 10:51 am
The only part of the EO that was an unforeseen problem was not thinking through the green card situation – perhaps that’s a big issue.
The problem with the “roll out” was the intentional sabotage by government workers, from the acting attorney general on down. President Trump quickly handled the worse of the betrayers, and low and behold, the defense of the EO has been vigorous and professional.
That the EO for enforcing Immigration law would be challenged by lawfare was known, and I foresee this Administration will bargain from strength during this dispute – or fight the case through completion. All the time during the fight President Trumps enemies on the right will risk being shown to be unserious if they stray from his plans – and those on the left will continue their self-destruction.Steve Malynn (b5f891) — 2/6/2017 @ 10:53 am
Those 7 states are on the ban list. Obama only counts Muslim states.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/6/2017 @ 10:54 am
The Bipartisan Party is coming to view Trump as an existential threat and circling the wagons. The GOP side of that has to be circumspect, of course. The time will come when they, oh so reluctantly, decide that Trump needs to go. Probably after the midterms.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/6/2017 @ 11:21 am
Aides confer in the dark because they cannot figure out how to operate the light switches in the cabinet room.
Is there no permanent staff? Are the Secret Service agents all new? This doesn’t even make sense.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/6/2017 @ 11:23 am
The lies have to be big enough to be believed.felipe (b5e0f4) — 2/6/2017 @ 11:31 am
IF you think the NYT is bad, check out the WaPo. It’s wall to wall anti-Trump. Today Jennifer Rubin, their “Republican” writes “How to resist Trump from both inside and out“:Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/6/2017 @ 11:33 am
“… Stephen K. Bannon, finishes another 16-hour day planning new lines of attack.
The media loves to associate conservatives with the word “attack.”AZ Bob (f7a491) — 2/6/2017 @ 11:34 am
The only part of the EO that was an unforeseen problem was not thinking through the green card situation – perhaps that’s a big issue.
It’s not as they immediately corrected it. There is some concern that opponents in the agency are intentionally misapplying the EO to cause chaos.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/6/2017 @ 11:35 am
Yikes that’s at the Stephen glass of credulity.narciso (d1f714) — 2/6/2017 @ 11:37 am
How do NY Times “reporters” even “know” that they can’t figure out how to operate the light switches?
Did one of them call Maggie in the middle of the night to tell her this? And why would they tell her about it, but not inform one of the Secret Service agents who would actually be able to solve the problem?
Not knowing how to operate the light switches (and by the same token not knowing what movements or actions will trigger the silent alarms, either) would actually be a serious security issue that the Secret Service just wouldn’t allow.
This is almost like reading Edmund Morris’ “biography” of President Reagan where Morris had omnipresent ability to intuit Reagan’s thoughts, as if he, Morris, were the narrator of a fiction novel.Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 2/6/2017 @ 11:37 am
To play devil’s advocate a bit, I’ll point out that Trump’s appointments are probably no better than Cruz’ appointments would have been. Then again, you go with the guy what brung ya, and that was Trump, not Cruz.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/6/2017 @ 11:39 am
This is almost like reading Edmund Morris’ “biography” of President Reagan where Morris had omnipresent ability to intuit Reagan’s thoughts, as if he, Morris, were the narrator of a fiction novel.
aka Fake News.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/6/2017 @ 11:40 am
Here are the President’s short remarks today at MacDill AFB Centcom command
I am trying in vain to remember President Obama giving a speech even remotely as sincere and complimentary as this to our military. The audience seemed to like it bigly. Let’s see how media covers this, if they do–or what they pick out of this speech to criticize.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jev13eQWSyIelissa (96cede) — 2/6/2017 @ 11:47 am
#19 elissa, so what you’re saying is that we have a President who doesn’t say “corpse” man?Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 2/6/2017 @ 11:51 am
I have heard, through a grapevine, that JSOC folks are widely supportive of Trump. IC management not so much.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/6/2017 @ 11:57 am
Berkeley Rioter Who Attacked Trump Supporter [during the Milo event] Is Employed By UC Berkeley
Paid $67k per annum. Your dime.papertiger (c8116c) — 2/6/2017 @ 12:01 pm
I don’t doubt it, just as with the paramilitary division of the CIA, the suits and green badgers not so much.narciso (d1f714) — 2/6/2017 @ 12:04 pm
Very good post.
Thank you.ThOR (c9324e) — 2/6/2017 @ 12:08 pm
My guess is that these generals and special ops guys hear the usual “with thanks from a grateful nation” speech at the memorial when one of them gets killed, but that they don’t hear an official “thanks from a grateful nation” nearly often enough when they are alive and can appreciate it.elissa (96cede) — 2/6/2017 @ 12:08 pm
Garry Kasparov on propaganda, about which he has some familiarity:
“The point of modern propaganda isn’t only to misinform or push an agenda. It is to exhaust your critical thinking, to annihilate truth.”elissa (96cede) — 2/6/2017 @ 12:17 pm
“We need strong programs.”
Real specific there, Great Pumpkin. More specific than most of the speech, to be fair.Leviticus (efada1) — 2/6/2017 @ 12:19 pm
I will grant that plenty of critical thinking appears to have been exhausted, though.Leviticus (efada1) — 2/6/2017 @ 12:22 pm
they don’t hear an official “thanks from a grateful nation” nearly often enough when they are alive and can appreciate it.
No. It’s more “chuck him out, the brute.”Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/6/2017 @ 12:23 pm
It is to exhaust your critical thinking, to annihilate truth.
Obfuscation is as good as misinformation. How do you continue the coverup of JFK’s killing? How about publishing every conceivable nutter theory possible.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/6/2017 @ 12:25 pm
It was rpthe grey’s from zeta reticuli, doesn’t everyone know this.narciso (d1f714) — 2/6/2017 @ 12:30 pm
I think it is hilarious that articles like this one are going to drive honest people, including No Trumpers, to defend Presdient Trump. Either Maggie Haberman and Glenn Thrush are idiots blinded by their own biases , or they underestimate how painfully obvious it is to readers that they are trying to smear the president. Either way, hoisted on their own petard. Heh.Dana (d7e4a4) — 2/6/2017 @ 1:02 pm
“Aides confer in the dark because they cannot figure out how to operate the light switches in the cabinet room.”
Who is the source that a meeting(s) occurred in the dark, AND that the reason was because they couldn’t find the light switch.
1. Aren’t there permanent White House staff who know where the switches are? (Janitors, etc.)
2. Aren’t there other rooms with working lighting in the building?
3. Is there a lamp they could move from one room to another
4. If there was a meeting with lights off, maybe there was a video presentation
5. Maybe someone at the meeting had a migraine headache, and they turned off the lights for that person’s comfort.
How do they know he watches TV in his robe in the Whitehouse? Again, more interesting to me than the negative portrait they are trying to paint of the president is the SOURCE of this information. Who are they communicating with who has seen him watching TV in his bathrobe when HE IS ALONE IN THE RESIDENCE?Mike S (89ec89) — 2/6/2017 @ 1:15 pm
In 2 years we can help drain the swamp by electing Trumpsonian candidates. Winning with rednecks.mg (31009b) — 2/6/2017 @ 1:25 pm
I can’t think of anything more helpful to Trump, as well as to those who lament our cultural/institutional decline, than the beclowning of the Left. It’s hard to think of another media outlet that has fallen as far or as fast at the NYT. That the Times has morphed into POLITICO – and not just figuratively – is good news, indeed.ThOR (c9324e) — 2/6/2017 @ 1:52 pm
I agree with Dana, this sort of foolishness is driving the Times’ more rational readers to the other side.ThOR (c9324e) — 2/6/2017 @ 1:55 pm
#36 ThOR,
The NY Times doesn’t have rational readers.Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 2/6/2017 @ 2:15 pm
There are a lot of Times readers who were Bernie supporters and, my experience is, they are more open to Trump than you would imagine, CS.ThOR (c9324e) — 2/6/2017 @ 2:18 pm
ThOR, it was a wisecrack. Come on! (LOL)Cruz Supporter (102c9a) — 2/6/2017 @ 2:29 pm
Yeah, I know it was, but I think the underlying question is a very good one.
I’d like to think that the idiocy we are witnessing isn’t the tip of an iceberg. And I know Times readers who are put off by this BS, especially the smarter ones. The idea that this is, in fact, the tip of an iceberg is something I find quite chilling (pun intended).
I also worry about “useful idiots,” who provide normalizing cover to what I see an an emerging neo-fascist movement (and, to think, people whine about the alt-Right!).
For what its worth, the estimates I’ve heard locally about the number of Blackshirts at the Berkeley protest is in the neighborhood of 400. That’s a lot of thugs.ThOR (c9324e) — 2/6/2017 @ 2:40 pm
With all due respect, I think you’ve just done the thing you get really upset at other people for doing (it’s your blog, so of course you have the right to, but still).
Are you really prepared to insist that only “a partisan hack” could be concerned about a president gratuitously insulting our allies, drawing moral equivalence between our country and Putin’s Russia, hate-tweeting judges, putting alt-right shills on vital national security subpanels, stonewalling his billions of dollars worth of conflicting business interests and lying every time he opens his mouth?
The stuff you mention as positive – yeah, so what? He was elected as a Republican. You act like we should kiss his feet for not appointing Michael Moore to the Supreme Court and for a bunch of mostly symbolic and occasionally unlawful or stupid executive orders. Talk about handing out participation trophies. Any time the guy doesn’t totally embarrass himself (and the country), are we supposed to throw him a ticker-tape parade?
He has already reneged on a dozen or more promises he made during the campaign. Many more, like his promises about having a healthcare plan “so much better, so much better, so much better” than Obamacare have already been revealed as cynically dishonest and empty BS. In my opinion, you should open your mind to the possibility that others may have a higher standard for “not so bad” without being guilty of partisan hackery.
I obviously can’t vouch for the accuracy of the NYT story; if they are just making stuff up, of course they should be condemned. If they are accurately reporting what credible sources tell them, though, I don’t think weaving a fact-based narrative unflattering to Trump is any sin. There is little about the man that isn’t unflattering.Dave (2d45e2) — 2/6/2017 @ 2:43 pm
The NY Times doesn’t have rational readers.
Or another side.Kevin M (25bbee) — 2/6/2017 @ 2:51 pm
“You act like we should kiss his feet for not appointing Michael Moore to the Supreme Court and for a bunch of mostly symbolic and occasionally unlawful or stupid executive orders. Talk about handing out participation trophies. Any time the guy doesn’t totally embarrass himself (and the country), are we supposed to throw him a ticker-tape parade?”
– Dave
He’s not saying that. You think Patterico hasn’t made his opinion of Trump absolutely, positively crystal clear?Leviticus (efada1) — 2/6/2017 @ 3:01 pm
One of the things they say in my world (ie corporate America) is that you should “fail fast.” You have a goal and aren’t clear in how to get there, so just jump in, try something reasonably sensible, and if it does not work, assess and try something else. Modt of the time, your worst-case scenario is you lost a small amount of time but learned a lot, and in many situations, you’re on the right track and are getting things done before the deadline.
That is what the last 17 days looks like to me.bridget (37b281) — 2/6/2017 @ 3:19 pm
There are a lot of judges to the right of Michael Moore and to the left of Neil Gorsuch. There aren’t many judges as conservative as Gorsuch, or likley to survive a nomination battle, and precious few federal appellate judges are in their 40s.
A Kennedy or Souter clone could have easily happened. That’s the “walk the batter” result of nominations. Gorsuch is a grand slam.bridget (37b281) — 2/6/2017 @ 3:23 pm
“That is what the last 17 days looks like to me.”
– bridget
Failing fast? Yeah, I agree. We’ll see what (if anything) he learns from it.Leviticus (efada1) — 2/6/2017 @ 3:45 pm
bridget (37b281) — 2/6/2017 @ 3:19 pm
You lost a small amount of time? Shouldn’t that really be: You gained time, but lost (an affordable amount of) money.
Which is good advice, maybe, if you have the money.
You gained time, because it would take you longer to find out if something worked if you tried to do that without spending much cash.Sammy Finkelman (2f3e32) — 2/6/2017 @ 3:51 pm
@Leviticus: You think Patterico hasn’t made his opinion of Trump absolutely, positively crystal clear?
Dave has little tolerance for anything less than full-throated condemnation of Trump and all his works. He’s the polar opposite of a Trumpkin. Trumpkins can’t stand to see Trump given less-than-full praise, and Dave can’t stand to see less-than-full condemnation, and conflates less-than-full condemnation with approval. It may be that he has lost the ability to distinguish.Gabriel Hanna (64d4e1) — 2/6/2017 @ 3:55 pm
No. Next question?bridget (37b281) — 2/6/2017 @ 4:16 pm
Rather than argue with your friends or neighbors over who won, who should’ve won, yada yada, just send them this short poem as a sign of your true feelings…
The election is over, the talking is done.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/6/2017 @ 4:16 pm
Your party lost, my party won.
So let us be friends, let arguments pass.
I’ll hug my elephant, you kiss your ass.
Certainly a sununu or a Schmidt, would have rendered the least common denominator choice.narciso (d1f714) — 2/6/2017 @ 4:16 pm
Feel good story of the day… http://legalinsurrection.com/2017/02/hamas-explosives-chief-accidentally-blows-himself-up/Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/6/2017 @ 4:29 pm
Bridget you are absolutely correct in your assessment in comment #41. I was in business for years and I always taught my GM’s and other managers it’s important to be able to make a decision. Assess the situation and quickly make what you believe to be the best possible decision at the time. We can fix things later. I never fired a manager for making a bad decision but I have fired a couple for not being willing or able to make a decision at all.Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 2/6/2017 @ 4:35 pm
Thanks, Colonel. I love stories with happy endings.Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 2/6/2017 @ 4:38 pm
You are most welcome, Hoagie! Hope all is well with you.Colonel Haiku (2601c0) — 2/6/2017 @ 4:46 pm
God is great, Col.mg (31009b) — 2/6/2017 @ 5:20 pm
52. He didn’t blow himself up, and it doesn’t say that he did. Somebody else made the mistake. He wouldn’t have reached the position he did if he was prone to making mistakes with explosives.Sammy Finkelman (2f3e32) — 2/6/2017 @ 5:29 pm
Either way, Sammy, the bombmaker chief is dead. That’s kinda the point here.elissa (96cede) — 2/6/2017 @ 5:31 pm
McConnell is going for a little High Noon Theater tomorrow to call attention to the caravan moving on despite all the dogs barking about the DeVos confirmation.
I doubt the NYT propagandists will take note, it’s too close to being actual news.Rick Ballard (5e8a41) — 2/6/2017 @ 5:34 pm
Rev. Hoagie® (785e38) — 2/6/2017 @ 4:35 pm
Doing something saves time, and doesn’t cost time, or otherwise this would make no sense.
What it costs is effort, which might turn out, in retrosepect, to be wasted; and it might cost money. Although maybe making a decision, which involves spending money, may save money in the long run, or when repeated and averaged out in many different circumstances.Sammy Finkelman (2f3e32) — 2/6/2017 @ 5:35 pm
Dave,
You’re more or less right about Trump, but there is a silver lining. Some of his actions are beneficial or at least should trend that way. Yeah, the corruption and likening USA to the worst of Russia is probably a net negative. The backlash from this administration will likely be a lot worse too (particularly for those who care about judicial appointments). But to persuade, it’s often very important to give credit where it’s due.
Trump’s fans love to dismiss criticism and are constantly on the hunt for a basis to do so. Their favorite argument is bias against Trump. Giving credit where it’s due proves this criticism false.
Praising Trump where he’s done well is a good thing. And I encourage you to try to find a few examples where he’s done well. It’s a good intellectual challenge.
We don’t want to be like Trump’s fans who refused to think because ‘binary choice.’
Our differences on politics aside, this is very savvy and something a lot of people don’t seem to understand. I see a lot of new leadership is afraid of criticism and afraid of mistakes, when sometimes just making the best call you can, within some basic parameters, and then adjusting later, is simply a matter of being functional.Dustin (ba94b2) — 2/6/2017 @ 5:38 pm
I pointed out on the other thread, areas of concern with volodya, and asked what is our endgame, we know what it wee in the cold warnarciso (d1f714) — 2/6/2017 @ 5:42 pm
Dave (2d45e2) — 2/6/2017 @ 2:43 pm
. He didn’t say he had a plan, he said he would have one. It may have been “BS” to promise that, but that doesn’t mean the promise won’t be kept. John F. Kennedy promised to land a man in the moon by the end of the 1960s even though he didn’t know any way to do it, and that was kept too.
There are a lot of Republicans interested in keeping such a promise – in fact they may feel they have to for political survival, and Trump stopped them from repeal and not replace.
Trump (and circumstances) have now forced them to invent something now. It probably does not need to be entirely oinvented but it is something not now on the table and it will cost money at least in the short run, at least accoridng to the Congressional Budget Office, if not in reality.
There is no way it can’t cost money, at least till competition reduces costs – Obamacare is foundering precisely because the math doesn’t add up.Sammy Finkelman (2f3e32) — 2/6/2017 @ 5:48 pm